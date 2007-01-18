Stories
Slash Boxes
Comments

SoylentNews is people

SpaceX's Mysterious Zuma Mission May Soon Take Flight (Finally!)

posted by martyb on Sunday January 07, @10:00PM   Printer-friendly
from the frogs-in-space? dept.
News

SpaceX's Mysterious Zuma Mission May Finally Take Flight Sunday

Fnord666 writes:

Originally planned for a November launch, the mysterious Zuma mission may finally go to space on Sunday evening. SpaceX has confirmed that its rocket, and the undisclosed national security payload, are ready for launch, and weather conditions appear to be generally favorable. The two-hour launch window opens at 8pm ET.

An undisclosed issue with the Falcon 9 rocket's fairing caused SpaceX to delay the launch for several weeks in November and eventually move the date forward to January 4. Earlier this week additional propellant loading tests contributed to further delays, as did "extreme weather" at Cape Canaveral Air Force Station in Florida—mostly gusty winds.

But now conditions for the mysterious mission are 80-percent go, weather-wise, in Florida. This is SpaceX's third classified mission, and arguably its most secretive flight for the US military. All that is publicly known about the Zuma payload is that it is a satellite manufactured for the US government by Northrop Grumman, and it is bound for low-Earth orbit.

Source: https://arstechnica.com/science/2018/01/watch-live-spacexs-zuma-mission-may-finally-be-ready-to-zoom-into-space/

SpaceX to Launch Classified Zuma Mission: 0100-0300 UTC on 8th (8:00-10:00 p.m. EST on 7th)

martyb writes:

According to Spaceflightnow, classified US Military mission payload Zuma, whose launch has been rescheduled several times, has a two-hour launch window coming up shortly.

Launch, and planned booster rocket return to base, are scheduled to be live-streamed on YouTube; coverage begins approximately 15 minutes before the launch window opens.

While waiting, consider partaking of a different kind of Zuma.

Original Submission #1Original Submission #2


«  NIST "Quantum Radio" for Magnetic Communications | Qualcomm Joins Others in Confirming its CPUs Suffer From Spectre, and Other Meltdown News  »
SpaceX's Mysterious Zuma Mission May Soon Take Flight (Finally!) | Log In/Create an Account | Top | 7 comments | Search Discussion
Display Options Threshold/Breakthrough

Reply to Article

Mark All as Read

Mark All as Unread
The Fine Print: The following comments are owned by whoever posted them. We are not responsible for them in any way.
(1)

  • (Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Sunday January 07, @10:04PM (1 child)

    by Anonymous Coward on Sunday January 07, @10:04PM (#619299)

    The local news in San Diego said it was being launched from Vandenberg AFB.

    • (Score: 3, Informative) by takyon on Sunday January 07, @10:10PM

      by takyon (881) <{takyon} {at} {soylentnews.org}> on Sunday January 07, @10:10PM (#619301) Journal

      WFTV9 Orlando: Secret SpaceX 'Zuma' launch scheduled for Sunday [wftv.com]

      The new nine-engine rocket will launch from launch pad 40 at Cape Canaveral Air Force Station and will take the secret payload to a low orbit.

      Ars [arstechnica.com]:

      An undisclosed issue with the Falcon 9 rocket's fairing caused SpaceX to delay the launch for several weeks in November and eventually move the date forward to January 4. Earlier this week additional propellant loading tests contributed to further delays, as did "extreme weather" at Cape Canaveral Air Force Station in Florida—mostly gusty winds.

      But now conditions for the mysterious mission are 80-percent go, weather-wise, in Florida.

      --
      [SIG] 10/28/2017: Soylent Upgrade v14 [soylentnews.org]

  • (Score: 2) by takyon on Sunday January 07, @10:07PM (1 child)

    by takyon (881) <{takyon} {at} {soylentnews.org}> on Sunday January 07, @10:07PM (#619300) Journal

    Military Industrial Complex Payload! Thye should have paid that $60m directly to SpaceX for BFR development instead!!!!!!!1

    While waiting, consider partaking of a different kind of Zuma [wikipedia.org].

    Cultural Appropriation by PopCap Games dev Jason Kapalka [twitter.com]!!! A culture and g_d died to make your shitty clone possible!

    With that out of the way, what else can you say? It's not Falcon Heavy, it's a Secret Payload, it has a mysterious-sounding name (much like the SPECTRE bug), it's not Falcon Heavy, and I guess I'll watch it live since I woke up.

    --
    [SIG] 10/28/2017: Soylent Upgrade v14 [soylentnews.org]

    • (Score: 1) by khallow on Sunday January 07, @10:43PM

      by khallow (3766) Subscriber Badge on Sunday January 07, @10:43PM (#619311) Journal

      With that out of the way, what else can you say? It's not Falcon Heavy, it's a Secret Payload, it has a mysterious-sounding name (much like the SPECTRE bug), it's not Falcon Heavy, and I guess I'll watch it live since I woke up.

      It probably has to launch first. Word is that SpaceX isn't going to launch the Falcon Heavy till Zuma is out of the way.

  • (Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Sunday January 07, @10:17PM

    by Anonymous Coward on Sunday January 07, @10:17PM (#619304)

    Perhaps you were thinking of the secret city in Ariyona, about to be launched into low-earth orbit, Yuma? At the end of Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2, the Ravenger dude hands Yuma over to Quill, to replace the Waukegon that Ego had "smushed", and says it will hold hundreds of swans. Black swans.

  • (Score: 2) by Geezer on Sunday January 07, @10:29PM

    by Geezer (511) Subscriber Badge on Sunday January 07, @10:29PM (#619307)

    High-priority mission to provide global real-time golf course climate conditions to Officer's Clubs everywhere.

    --
    Scruting the inscrutable for over 60 years.

  • (Score: 2) by frojack on Sunday January 07, @11:17PM

    by frojack (1554) Subscriber Badge on Sunday January 07, @11:17PM (#619323) Journal

    All your missile are belong to your own village.

    --
    No, you are mistaken. I've always had this sig.
(1)