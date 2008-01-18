from the YAA!-Yet-Another-Algorithm! dept.
From Quanta Magazine:
To efficiently analyze a firehose of data, scientists first have to break big numbers into bits.
Computer programs that perform these kinds of on-the-go calculations are called streaming algorithms. Because data comes at them continuously, and in such volume, they try to record the essence of what they've seen while strategically forgetting the rest. For more than 30 years computer scientists have worked to build a better streaming algorithm. Last fall a team of researchers invented one that is just about perfect. "We developed a new algorithm that is simultaneously the best" on every performance dimension, said Jelani Nelson, a computer scientist at Harvard University and a co-author of the work with Kasper Green Larsen of Aarhus University in Denmark, Huy Nguyen of Northeastern University and Mikkel Thorup of the University of Copenhagen. This best-in-class streaming algorithm works by remembering just enough of what it's seen to tell you what it's seen most frequently. It suggests that compromises that seemed intrinsic to the analysis of streaming data are not actually necessary. It also points the way forward to a new era of strategic forgetting.
Small numbers are easier to keep track of than big numbers.
Imagine, for example, that you're monitoring a stream of numbers between zero and 50,000,000 (a task similar to logging internet users by their IP addresses). You could keep track of the numbers using a 50,000,000-term index, but it's hard to work with an index that size. A better way is to think of each eight-digit number as four two-digit numbers linked together. Say you see the number 12,345,678. One memory-efficient way to remember it is to break it into four two-digit blocks: 12, 34, 56, 78. Then you can send each block to a sub-algorithm that calculates item frequencies: 12 goes to copy one of the algorithm, 34 goes to copy two, 56 goes to copy three, and 78 goes to copy four. Each sub-algorithm maintains its own index of what it's seen, but since each version never sees anything bigger than a two-digit number, each index only runs from 0 to 99. An important feature of this splitting is that if the big number — 12,345,678 — appears frequently in your overall data stream, so will its two-digit components. When you ask each sub-algorithm to identify the numbers it has seen the most, copy one will spit out 12, copy two will spit out 34, and so on. You'll be able to find the most frequent members of a huge list just by looking for the frequent items in four much shorter lists.
(Score: 1, Informative) by Anonymous Coward on Monday January 08, @05:10PM (2 children)
What's new here?
(Score: 2) by tibman on Monday January 08, @09:48PM
Scientist discovers Computer Science?
Parent
(Score: 3, Informative) by FatPhil on Monday January 08, @09:50PM
There's no tree here, at least from what's described in TFS. They've collapsed ("projected" to be more mathematical, but I guess you could also say "hashed", for some embarassingly trivial hash functions) a large index into 4 smaller flat indexes. No root, no internal nodes, no hierarchy, so no tree.
Sounds shit, rather than "best ever" - if the two biggest hits are for 01234567 and 89ABCDEF equally, this algorithm will be unable to tell which two of 01234567, 012345EF, 0123CD67, 0123CDEF, ... 8 more ..., 89AB4567, 89AB45EF, 89ABCD67, and 89ABCDEF.
One way of improving things is to have 7 indexes, and file 01234567 under respectively <01, 12, 23, 34, 45, 56, 67>, and 89ABCDEF under <89, 9A, AB, BC, CD, DE, EF>. By following the peaks, you can't "hop" from one number to the other, so that will identify just the two peaks, not any mix-and-match numbers.
Which is rather similar to how google etc. do full-text-search, except they'll index trigrams or tetragrams. Documents containing "excr", "xcre", "cret", and "reta" almost certainly contain "excreta" (they do something more fancy, but requiring way more space, thus not particularly solving the "big" part of the "big data" problem.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Monday January 08, @05:28PM (1 child)
I checked the paper to see how it performed and found nothing. Without looking closely, I bet this is like how it was mathematically proven that a single layered neural network was all you ever needed because it could approximate any function. Then this proof turned out to be irrelevant to any real world use case since it ignored time/energy/etc.
(Score: 3, Touché) by FatPhil on Monday January 08, @09:51PM
(Score: 4, Interesting) by bob_super on Monday January 08, @06:06PM (1 child)
That second paragraph ignores the boundary effects. If you cut 1299 into 12 and 99, and then your input regularly produces numbers around 1300, you're going to miss that as one part registers 12 and 13, not necessarily high enough to get tagged as significant, and the other algo cannot see that 95-to-99 and 00-to-05 hits are actually linked.
(Score: 1, Insightful) by Anonymous Coward on Monday January 08, @07:18PM
I was thinking the same: this approach loses any and all correlation between these arbitrarily-chosen buckets. To keep in the spirit of IP addresses, if your hits are coming uniformly from all RFC1918 private ip addresses, this algorithm will probably identify 10.168.0.0/16 as the most prevalent source (or worse, if the 24-bit block is underrepresented, it will identify the non-existing source 172.168.x.y).
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Monday January 08, @06:18PM (1 child)
From a cursory look, what about a bloom filter?
(Score: 2) by frojack on Monday January 08, @07:06PM
Isn't this exactly how any full text indexing system works, with numbers instead of words?
Wiki even explains some of the problems [wikipedia.org] in retrieval from such systems, as mentioned in other comments above.
(Score: 2, Insightful) by Anonymous Coward on Monday January 08, @06:29PM (3 children)
Should this be titled "Another Algorithm Found for Huge Streams of Data" instead of "best ever" being that time will continue for a while, and they may find something better tonight?
(Score: 2) by maxwell demon on Monday January 08, @08:23PM
Well, assuming this algorithm is really better than anything that existed before it, then "best so far" would be appropriate. "Another" is certainly too weak, as it says nothing at all about its quality. For example, if someone finds an unknown sort algorithm that is worse than bubble sort, that also qualifies as "another sort algorithm found", but probably would not even be newsworthy.
(Score: 1) by nitehawk214 on Monday January 08, @08:48PM (1 child)
Agreed. "Best Ever" makes it sound like they proved P = NP, in such that there is mathematically no better algorithm to be found.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Monday January 08, @09:50PM
The author speaks Trumpese.
(Score: 2) by MichaelDavidCrawford on Monday January 08, @08:34PM
Apache's Xerces-C (really C++) provides APIs for DOM and SAX.
Some cluebot posted to its user list that Xerces-C was very slow because it required an hour to read a 20 MB XML file.
Xereces-C's DOM implementation creates an object for each individual item in the input. SAX calls event handlers when an item is opened and when it is closed.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Monday January 08, @09:14PM
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Monday January 08, @10:43PM
