from the suspected-is-now-guilty dept.
Internet slowdowns at home aren't just annoying anymore. They can be hazardous to your health or dangerous if you're in an area that freezes.
Internet service provider Armstrong Zoom has roughly a million subscribers in the Northeastern part of the U.S. and is keen to punish those it believes are using file-sharing services.
The ISP's response to allegedly naughty customers is bandwidth throttling -- which is when an ISP intentionally slows down your internet service based on what you're doing online. In this case, when said ISP believes you're doing something illegal.
As part of its throttling routine, Armstrong Zoom's warning letter openly threatens its suspected file-sharing customers about its ability to use or control their webcams and connected thermostats.
The East Coast company stated: "Please be advised that this may affect other services which you may have connected to your internet service, such as the ability to control your thermostat remotely or video monitoring services."
Source: https://www.engadget.com/2018/01/05/pirates-risk-being-left-in-the-cold/
(Score: 4, Insightful) by tangomargarine on Monday January 08, @08:16PM (18 children)
Another Reason Not to Buy IOT Crap.
"Is that really true?" "I just spent the last hour telling you to think for yourself! Didn't you hear anything I said?"
Reply to This
(Score: 4, Informative) by LoRdTAW on Monday January 08, @08:30PM (4 children)
The headline is wrong and laughably bad but what do you expect from a low common denominator "tech" site like engadget. The ISP isn't fucking with your dumb IoT devices. They are simply a casualty of having your service throttled.
This is a double warning to anyone looking to do stupid shit like control/monitor your home over the INTERNET or pirate awful television shows and films.
Reply to This
Parent
(Score: 3, Touché) by maxwell demon on Monday January 08, @08:33PM (1 child)
You mean they make an exception for those who only pirate excellent stuff? :-)
The Tao of math: The numbers you can count are not the real numbers.
Reply to This
Parent
(Score: 2) by choose another one on Monday January 08, @09:28PM
> You mean they make an exception for those who only pirate excellent stuff? :-)
Yeah, but they get to decide whose opinion defines excellent, and you have to guess.
[for example: excellent may be "stuff where rights holders are little guys with no lawyers who are not members of rights holders lawyering clubs etc."]
Reply to This
Parent
(Score: 2) by JoeMerchant on Monday January 08, @08:49PM
This is nothing new since early dialup days. I had one ISP who started getting overwhelmed with customers, unable to provide acceptable service. I habitually downloaded newsgroups overnight, in large part because their bandwidth was so laughably inadequate that it took 8 hours to get what should have been 5 minutes over a 1200 baud modem. Nothing illegal, wasn't posting much at all, just hooked up at bedtime and read the content in the morning. They terminated me for "violating their TOS" - I pressed them on what part of the TOS, they declined to specify just parroted "violating the TOS."
'salright, I was on month-to-month with them anyway. Friend of mine had signed up for a whole year to get the 12th month free - all 11 months he paid for were worth what he paid for the 12th - they never did get the bandwidth sorted, e-mails would transfer below 30cps, Netscape was completely unusable.
Reply to This
Parent
(Score: 1, Interesting) by Anonymous Coward on Monday January 08, @09:19PM
> This is a double warning to anyone looking to do stupid shit like control/monitor your home over the INTERNET or pirate awful television shows and films.
Also a warning to those who have kids or open wifi networks, those who let their friends and family use a closed wifi network, and grandmas who get accused of torrenting the latest blockbuster without ever hearing about torrent or having the client installed. Hey, if they weren't guilty, they wouldn't be accused, amirite? Freeze to death, dirty pirate grandma. (Hint: the hit-rate of copyright trolls accusing correct people is abysmally low.)
Reply to This
Parent
(Score: 5, Informative) by DannyB on Monday January 08, @08:37PM (6 children)
Also a reason we need net neutrality.
And competition at the last mile ISP connection.
Reply to This
Parent
(Score: -1, Flamebait) by Anonymous Coward on Monday January 08, @09:02PM (1 child)
Having both seems like it could result in some regulatory weirdness. My thought is a compromise; neutrality regulations for monopolies (or hell, include duopolies if you like, but draw the line somewhere), while leaving vibrant markets with competition free of such regulation. Perhaps most importantly, the most stringent net neutrality regulation applied to any ISP still making use of a municipal exclusivity agreement, so as to incentivize voluntarily giving it up. Those things were designed with entirely unnecessary cable TV in mind, not a vital utility such as Internet access.
We've seen that innovation doesn't happen when there's no competition in the form of dark fiber being laid but never connected, and stagnating performance with increasing prices. You want the handcuffs taken off, show that you can play well with others.
Reply to This
Parent
(Score: 2) by DannyB on Monday January 08, @09:31PM
I am not convinced that is a good idea. What possible good could result? It is entirely possible that even with, say, four competitors, they could all be abusive, without any direct conspiracy between them.
In another sense, it is like saying, well, if there is a free market, and enough different oil companies, we don't need any regulation on pollution, because the market will decide which one is killing us the least.
I am not for excessive regulation. But if we're talking about a regulation that you're assuming they wouldn't violate, then why not keep the regulation to guarantee that?
Reply to This
Parent
(Score: 2) by Phoenix666 on Monday January 08, @09:23PM (2 children)
We need an Open Source, Citizen's alternative to corporate-controlled networks. Mesh networks are one, but laggy. Would it make more sense to launch a whole bunch of cubesats that sidestep the AT&Ts of the world?
Washington DC delenda est.
Reply to This
Parent
(Score: 1) by tftp on Monday January 08, @09:57PM
Reply to This
Parent
(Score: 2) by NotSanguine on Monday January 08, @10:10PM
Yep. It's called "municipal FTTH" [techtarget.com] or "last mile" [wikipedia.org] infrastructure, with ISPs connecting to those networks and *competing* on price, performance, quality of service, features and (lack of) abusive TOS.
No, no, you're not thinking; you're just being logical. --Niels Bohr
Reply to This
Parent
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday January 09, @12:48AM
But this isn't a neutrality issue, if you actually look past the clickbait headline. If you violate their ToS they may throttle all your traffic equally, which may include traffic for any IoT crap you may use.
It is an argument for more competition though.
Reply to This
Parent
(Score: 2) by SomeGuy on Monday January 08, @09:15PM (5 children)
Or more importantly, to insist on non-IOT.
Last year I got a new AC unit, and the installers tried to shove one of those IOT thermostats down my throat, even though I had specified a simple thermostat up front. It was hell getting the them to install the correct thermostat and getting the unit properly configured to use it. It turns out these "modern" air conditioners actually REQUIRE a retarded "smart thermostat" to operate 100% properly, the ability to use a normal on/off thermostat is implemented as a half-assed afterthought. (Also, Protip: always get a price breakdown that specifies the cost of the thermostat). Oh, and "Reliable Heating and Air" of Atlanta Georgia are complete incompetent boobs.
Reply to This
Parent
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Monday January 08, @09:49PM
As in, without a "smart" thermostat you will not be able to get hourly readings while sitting in a plane over the North Pole, or it won't turn the furnace on unless it downloaded updated firmware over the network after the NSA approval for heat was granted?
Reply to This
Parent
(Score: 2, Interesting) by Apparition on Monday January 08, @10:00PM (1 child)
It's too late. More and more appliances and devices are becoming "smart" with no "dumb" equivalents for sale. Try to find a new "dumb" television for sale in 2018. I tried about a year ago, and couldn't do it. It's only a matter of time before refrigerators, dishwashers, thermostats, etc. follow suit.
Reply to This
Parent
(Score: 1, Interesting) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday January 09, @12:08AM
They are actually still 'smart tvs' under the hood, but AFAIK have no wifi or other provisions for network access. They DO however apparently run linux under the hood based on research into them.
They are both budget brands, may have dead/stuck pixels, but with 2160p at 250-500 dollars for 42->60+ inch screens, they seem like a decent deal, especially if you're trying to get something newer/higher res and don't want it phoning home, or worse yet spying on you with a webcam or microphone built in.
Reply to This
Parent
(Score: 2) by Grishnakh on Monday January 08, @11:05PM
Huh? I just had a new heat pump installed and they put in the cheapest, most feature-less Honeywell thermostat you could possibly find. There's 2 buttons on it: up and down.
Reply to This
Parent
(Score: 2) by legont on Tuesday January 09, @12:58AM
Most of appliances have computers inside and computers don't have on/off switches for a long time already. Besides, it's unethical to kill our new AI masters.
"Wealth is the relentless enemy of understanding" - John Kenneth Galbraith.
Reply to This
Parent
(Score: 1, Insightful) by Anonymous Coward on Monday January 08, @08:25PM (3 children)
Corporate amerika and those who support them. Copyright needs reform, stop the parasites! No no, not the pirates, they are sucking invisible blood. Get the ones sucking the red stuff.
Reply to This
(Score: 2) by takyon on Monday January 08, @08:27PM (2 children)
Pirates freeze to death on the high seas! No, wait... they are inside an IoT house.
[SIG] 10/28/2017: Soylent Upgrade v14 [soylentnews.org]
Reply to This
Parent
(Score: 2, Insightful) by edIII on Monday January 08, @09:25PM (1 child)
I always laugh at the thought of trying to explain the Internet and Piracy to a real pirate from a couple hundred years ago. We are basically telling them that people that copy a book, or a play, are considered pirates in the future, and only do so on communications mediums more associated with witchcraft than science. That, and all your base belong to us.
Reply to This
Parent
(Score: 2) by legont on Tuesday January 09, @01:02AM
Perhaps he would understand consequences of creating and enslaving Frankenstein's children without proper authority?
"Wealth is the relentless enemy of understanding" - John Kenneth Galbraith.
Reply to This
Parent
(Score: 1) by Revek on Monday January 08, @08:32PM (2 children)
VPN
Reply to This
(Score: 2) by takyon on Monday January 08, @08:34PM (1 child)
Slow downloads, bro.
[SIG] 10/28/2017: Soylent Upgrade v14 [soylentnews.org]
Reply to This
Parent
(Score: 2) by edIII on Monday January 08, @09:28PM
That is where I could keep calling them over, and over, and over, and over, and over again. "Umm, hey my VPN connection to the datacenter is slow as fuck again. Can you issue a ticket please and find out what is wrong?
I think that's kind of a little secret almost. Purchase a business class connection at home, or claim that you are connecting up to work. Everyone is in the cloud anyways, so how they heck can they tell the difference between work and your own personal communications server on AWS?
Considering that they're allowed to inject advertisements and illegally (it was before Orange Anus) collecting and disseminating your data, I would use a VPN.
Reply to This
Parent
(Score: 5, Insightful) by MichaelDavidCrawford on Monday January 08, @08:36PM
Like the OpenOffice installer?
127.0.0.1 www.hosted-pixel.com # I Am Absolutely Serious
Reply to This
(Score: 2) by DannyB on Monday January 08, @08:45PM (10 children)
How do they know if someone is file sharing? Or infringing copyright?
What if a group of friends are sharing perfectly legal files among themselves?
If the protocol you use is encrypted, they can't really know.
Even better, suppose the protocol is standard. What if all file sharing happened over an HTTP connection that had an encrypted stream. Maybe just use HTTPS, but that is a higher hoop to jump through. What about something like a "netcat" type tool that would provide a pipe for anything, but did so over an ordinary HTTP connection that specified an application/binary content type which was then actually encrypted content.
Reply to This
(Score: 2) by JoeMerchant on Monday January 08, @08:56PM (4 children)
There's a profile, if you move more than X bytes a month, particularly in such and such size chunks, there's a higher probability that you're "one of those people," and they will treat you accordingly. If you have a choice in ISPs, this isn't such a problem. Unfortunately, with private monopolies this kind of profiling amounts to illegal discrimination - but now you get the fun of proving damages in a court case before there's any real hope of justice/relief.
Reply to This
Parent
(Score: 2) by DannyB on Monday January 08, @09:04PM (3 children)
An interesting case would be to have actual damages. Prove them. And set a precedent.
In such a case, the ISP cannot know what is in your traffic and they have no right to know. That is a core argument of the action, that they are unfairly discriminating. Maybe there would be a lawyer that would take such a case on contingency.
Reply to This
Parent
(Score: 1, Insightful) by Anonymous Coward on Monday January 08, @09:32PM (1 child)
Yeah, why don't you get right on that?
Reply to This
Parent
(Score: 2) by DannyB on Monday January 08, @11:07PM
Because it's so much easier to say than to do.
Reply to This
Parent
(Score: 2) by JoeMerchant on Monday January 08, @09:40PM
Absolutely....
Not in the reality I live in.
Reply to This
Parent
(Score: 1, Informative) by Anonymous Coward on Monday January 08, @09:12PM (4 children)
> How do they know if someone is file sharing? Or infringing copyright?
They don't *know*, but they get complaints from rights-holders and copyright trolls -- they often participate in torrent swarms and try to nail a few IP addresses. Those complaints have a pretty low chance of actually being accurate, but accusations are enough to get you a few threats, and occasionally a throttle or cancellation of service. Look up "six strikes" in your favorite search engine.
Reply to This
Parent
(Score: 2) by DannyB on Monday January 08, @09:27PM (3 children)
I have already read about sick strikes.
If you're genuinely not pirating, and the torrent is between you and a closed group of friends, then how would a rights owner complain?
Yes, sadfully, accusations are enough to get you shot and killed these days.
Reply to This
Parent
(Score: 3, Insightful) by JoeMerchant on Monday January 08, @09:44PM (2 children)
Again, it's profiling... like if you loiter in certain neighborhoods at certain times, odds are you are buying/selling drugs. It's not proof, but it is probable.
They scattershot and have a higher than 0 correlation between who they accuse and who is actually "guilty" (itself a laughable state...) so, they think they're justified. Sure, they occasionally ruin some innocent family's life, but for every time that happens, they have nailed 3 or 4 honest to God file sharing criminals, so that's O.K. - right?
Reply to This
Parent
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Monday January 08, @10:25PM (1 child)
When it's warm outside, I will often stand out in the street next to an elementary school. By your logic, odds are that I'm a pedophile right? Given that, I should be approached by local law enforcement and told to "move along," and that John Q. Law "doesn't want to see you around here any more," as I'm clearly looking for vulnerable children to abduct, defile and murder, yes?
Except my home is next door to that elementary school. And so, rather than me "standing next to an elementary school," I'm actually "standing in front of my home." What's more, the vast majority of those who molest/abuse children are people known to the children, not strangers.
TL;DR: Your analogy sucks.
Reply to This
Parent
(Score: 2) by JoeMerchant on Monday January 08, @11:07PM
Try that in Sarasota county Florida...
Yep, if the same crew is running that town as was in the 1990s, absolutely, John Q. Law will insist you prove your innocence or clear the hell off away from the vulnerable children. If any member of the Force's children attend the school they'll probably pre-emptively arrest you just to make sure the message gets through the first time.
You've got some ID to prove that? In Sarasota county you'd better.
Now you're talking about logical sense, I'm talking about interaction with conservative law enforcement in a town with Judges and lawyers who back them up blindly.
What are you, a cop lover?
Seriously, though, I know a lot of good cops, people who are in law enforcement to help make the world a better place, people who take the time to understand a situation before crashing in, arresting whoever it takes to calm the situation and letting God sort 'em out later. Then I've also known a few cops who aren't like that...
Reply to This
Parent