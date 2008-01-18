from the every-step-we-take dept.
Alzheimer's protein may spread like an infection, human brain scans suggest
For the first time, scientists have produced evidence in living humans that the protein tau, which mars the brain in Alzheimer's disease, spreads from neuron to neuron. Although such movement wasn't directly observed, the finding may illuminate how neurodegeneration occurs in the devastating illness, and it could provide new ideas for stemming the brain damage that robs so many of memory and cognition.
[...] Researchers at the University of Cambridge in the United Kingdom combined two brain imaging techniques, functional magnetic resonance imaging and positron emission tomography (PET) scanning, in 17 Alzheimer's patients to map both the buildup of tau and their brains' functional connectivity—that is, how spatially separated brain regions communicate with each other. Strikingly, they found the largest concentrations of the damaging tau protein in brain regions heavily wired to others, suggesting that tau may spread in a way analogous to influenza during an epidemic, when people with the most social contacts will be at greatest risk of catching the disease.
The research team says this pattern, described yesterday in Brain [open, DOI: 10.1093/brain/awx347] [DX], supports something known as the "transneuronal spread" hypothesis for Alzheimer's disease, which had previously been demonstrated in mice but not people. "We come down quite strongly in favor of the idea that tau is starting in one place and moving across neurons and synapses to other places," says clinical neurologist Thomas Cope, one of the study's authors. "That has never before been shown in humans. That's very exciting." Because the researchers looked at Alzheimer's patients with a range of disease severity, they were also able to demonstrate that, when tau accumulation was higher, brain regions were on the whole less connected. The strength of connections also decreased, and connections were increasingly random.
(Score: 1, Funny) by Anonymous Coward on Monday January 08, @09:43PM (3 children)
So is Alzheimer's a prion disease, like CJD?
Reply to This
(Score: 2) by takyon on Monday January 08, @09:48PM (1 child)
Alzheimer's research is totally fucked. [soylentnews.org] Nobody is really sure what causes it or how to stop it.
[SIG] 10/28/2017: Soylent Upgrade v14 [soylentnews.org]
Reply to This
Parent
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday January 09, @01:28AM
oh fuck that is sad
Reply to This
Parent
(Score: 2) by Azuma Hazuki on Monday January 08, @10:18PM
From what little I know about it, it sounds like the amyloid conformation is a more stable one than the healthy structure, so while this probably isn't *transmissible* like vCJD or similar, once spontaneously established, it may have a similar progression...Christ, this is scary.
Reply to This
Parent
(Score: 2) by JoeMerchant on Monday January 08, @10:56PM (1 child)
Or: the infectious agent which makes tau spreads, wait for it.... like an infection.
It it so farfetched to imagine that a virus, or any other self-replicating microbial entity, could manufacture tau as part of their normal life processes?
Could this also mean that a tau-eating microbe might potentially cure, or at least mitigate, Alzheimers?
Reply to This
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday January 09, @12:14AM
So no, that wouldn't help with already infected cells.
Supposedly a while back there was experimental treatment using ultrasound waves (like for imaging a fetus in a pregnant mother) that with the proper pulse frequency/power was triggering flushing activities or breaking up the proteins without damaging the cells, allowing the body to flush them out, like it was claimed it normally does. I am not sure what happened to that research or if it was another false scientific study to drum up funding, but if it worked, that could be a huge boon, even if the primary source of issue doesn't become known for a while yet.
Reply to This
Parent