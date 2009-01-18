from the Beringian-bridge dept.
In the local people's tongue, her name means 'sunrise girl-child', and even though she only lived for six fleeting weeks, she's already told scientists more than we ever knew about the very first Native Americans.
Sunrise girl-child ("Xach'itee'aanenh T'eede Gaay") lived some 11,500 years ago in what is now called Alaska, and her ancient DNA reveals not only the origins of Native American society, but reminds the world of a whole population of people forgotten by history millennia ago.
"We didn't know this population existed," says anthropologist Ben Potter from the University of Alaska Fairbanks.
"It would be difficult to overstate the importance of this newly revealed people to our understanding of how ancient populations came to inhabit the Americas."
[...] "[This is] the first direct evidence of the initial founding Native American population," Potter says. "It is markedly more complex than we thought."
Source: http://www.sciencealert.com/dna-11-000-years-ago-reveals-origins-native-americans-ancient-beringians
J. Víctor Moreno-Mayar, et. al. Terminal Pleistocene Alaskan genome reveals first founding population of Native Americans. Nature, doi:10.1038/nature25173
White people cannot be native Americans, not ever, not even when whites are born on American soil.
(Score: 2, Informative) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday January 09, @02:44AM (1 child)
Let me guess...you are squatting on federal grazing land and not paying rent, amirite?
(Score: 3, Interesting) by Runaway1956 on Tuesday January 09, @03:31AM (9 children)
In other discussions, we have discovered that the Americas were settled by many different groups, at many different times, at many different locations. Yes, it IS complex. Polynesians found South and Central America, Siberian people found Alaska, and other people found their way here by different routes. There is nothing to indicate that all Native American's ancestors came across from Siberia. Nothing at all.
It seems a lot of scientists concentrate on US-centric populations, most of whom are more closely related to each other, than they are to various South American tribes. Because they concentrate on these populations, they fail to see the "big picture". Wave after wave after wave of settlers have come to the Americas, from many different places, over tens of thousands of years. Some died out, others flourished, while others met and mingled.
Yes, it's complex. They got that part right.
(Score: 3, Informative) by Arik on Tuesday January 09, @05:15AM (2 children)
"other people found their way here by different routes."
"There is nothing to indicate that all Native American's ancestors came across from Siberia."
At this point there's a fairly strong absence of evidence argument. Of course it's perfectly possible that Polynesians, Phoenicians, and whoever else actually set foot on the continent at some point in time (we can be pretty sure the vikings and chinese did of course,) but there's a pretty complete lack of any evidence for most of it. I'm not aware of any proof that Polynesians made it west of Easter Island, are you? Genetically if any of those groups did exist on the continent in the past they appear to have died out without leaving recognizable descendents, or artifacts, much like the settlers in Vinland (and more recently Roanoke.)
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday January 09, @06:27AM (1 child)
But what about that "lost tribe" of Israel that sailed from Egypt to the New World and build paramids to God under their leader Nephi and his bothers until they all fell away from the Heavenly Father and got turned Red because Lamanites, and then got all saved by a bunch of white people with Golden Plates handed down by the angel Morony, and a White Salamander with a Seer-Stone. Totally legit.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday January 09, @12:32PM
LOL sure, and next you'll be saying Jesus wasn't blond and white skinned!
(Score: 2, Informative) by The Mighty Buzzard on Tuesday January 09, @05:19AM (4 children)
The term Native American needs to die in a fire. It's fucking retarded. Anyone born here is a native American.
We're fucking Indians.
Why Indians when it's just as wrong as Native Americans? Because it's wrong because a white guy was stupid and we get to laugh at him instead of being wrong because some blue haired cunts spending daddy's money at Berkeley think we're fragile little snowflakes who need protected from hurtful words.
(Score: 2, Informative) by petecox on Tuesday January 09, @08:23AM (1 child)
In Canada they seem to prefer the term "first nation"
(Score: 2) by The Mighty Buzzard on Tuesday January 09, @11:48AM
Better but then they probably don't play Cowboys and First Nationals as kids up there what with no serious history of cattle ranching.
(Score: 2) by jimshatt on Tuesday January 09, @11:15AM (1 child)
We use a lot of terms that are incorrect in a literal sense, and you don't complain about them (AFAIK), so why start now? Maybe someone stepped on your snowflaky toes?
(Score: 2) by The Mighty Buzzard on Tuesday January 09, @11:46AM
Why this one? Because it sounds retarded and was created for nonexistent hurt feelz. I don't give a happy damn if a term isn't precise so long as it doesn't hit those criteria as well. African American annoys me as well, though it does make me laugh when the media has to figure out how to not say "black" when they're talking about a black person that's not from America.
(Score: 2) by jimshatt on Tuesday January 09, @11:21AM
