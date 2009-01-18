18/01/09/0045255 story
posted by FatPhil on Tuesday January 09, @05:43AM
from the just-the-tip dept.
from the just-the-tip dept.
Bluestone, which now has 20 stores in the U.S., went cashless last October.
A big reason: Nearly 90 percent of customers [...] never paid in cash.
Another reason: The lines move faster when employees don't have to make change.
"We see a lot of guests that pay for a meal with a credit card, but will always leave a cash tip. And I think people like doing that. People like palming a bartender a $20 or palming their server a $10. Palming the bus boy a couple bucks," said Fileccia.
There are also people, he said, who want to keep their meal off the books — if they're having an affair, for example.
No, businesses are not required to accept cash: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Legal_tender
When The Cash Register Doesn't Take Cash | Log In/Create an Account | Top | 44 comments | Search Discussion
The Fine Print: The following comments are owned by whoever posted them. We are not responsible for them in any way.
(1)
(1)
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday January 09, @06:23AM (11 children)
See subject. It's a nasty, ugly custom, sorta thing that leads to "give her a 20 and slap her bottom" sorta shit.
Reply to This
(Score: 0, Disagree) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday January 09, @06:34AM (7 children)
I mostly don't patronize the sorts of places where I might be expected to tip.
When I do, I still don't tip.
The corrupt nonsense won't end until... we just end it. Stop tipping. Just don't do it.
Reply to This
Parent
(Score: 1, Touché) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday January 09, @08:20AM (4 children)
Federal minimum wage is NOT $7.25. It's actually $2.13. [google.com]
If you are at one of the chain restaurants and you don't leave a tip, it's likely that that is what your server is getting for the hour after working for you.
I mostly don't patronize the sorts of places where I might be expected to tip
Do what it takes to remove the "mostly" from your statement, slimeball.
...or take lessons in what it requires to be a proper human being.
-- OriginalOwner_ [soylentnews.org]
Reply to This
Parent
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday January 09, @08:35AM
"...or take lessons in what it requires to be a proper human being."
When business owners take those lessons first and actually pay a proper salary, I'll feel guilted into doing so. Remember tipping started because business owners deliberately started paying their staff too little, expecting the customer to actually pay the rest of it on top of what they're actually buying.
Reply to This
Parent
(Score: 2) by Joe Desertrat on Tuesday January 09, @09:02AM
Not to mention they are getting taxed as if they were tipped 8%...
Reply to This
Parent
(Score: 1, Interesting) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday January 09, @09:03AM
The ideal minimum wage is negative infinity. Some people are worth less than zero because they harm the business, but maybe they need the learning experience or just need to have an activity to keep them busy.
The de facto minimum wage may well be negative, particularly with illegal aliens and other wanted criminals getting paid under the table. For example, pay $1.00/hour for the right to be a waitress and get tips that won't be properly reported to the IRS.
Removing the "mostly" would mean I can't travel. I certainly don't patronize those places in my hometown. In any case though, a proper human being doesn't encourage corruption. Tipping is the payment of a bribe. Don't do it.
Reply to This
Parent
(Score: 2) by chromas on Tuesday January 09, @10:16AM
Maybe he's black. Don't be racis, y'all!
Many states have their own minimum wage, which is usually higher. Washington and some other states [dol.gov] also don't allow employers to count tips to be toward wage.
Reply to This
Parent
(Score: 2) by The Mighty Buzzard on Tuesday January 09, @12:34PM (1 child)
There's nothing corrupt about tipping, you're just an idiot and a douchebag. Wait staff who are good at their jobs make more than those who are not, so there's your idiocy for opposing meritocracy. Wait staff who are good at their job also make a damn sight more than the management would be willing to pay them, so you're a douchebag for wanting to cut their pay.
We've got #BieberFever [soylentnews.org]!
Reply to This
Parent
(Score: 2) by TheRaven on Tuesday January 09, @01:48PM
My enjoyment in a restaurant is far more likely to be improved by the attention to detail of the kitchen staff than the front of house staff. In some places in the USA (New York, for example), it is illegal for front-of-house and kitchen staff to pool tips. In other places, it may be legal but it isn't always done. The US is currently suffering a skills shortage in kitchen staff because you need to spend money on a qualification and then earn less than someone with no qualification working front of house. Scheduling waiters is also difficult, because the total tip revenue is related to how busy the restaurant is, so people get paid a lot more if they work Friday or Saturday than if they work Wednesday or Thursday, so people are far more likely to call in sick on the worse-paying days and finding cover is harder.
Meanwhile, in a civilised country, when I go out for a meal the company that I am buying it from quotes a price. At the end of the meal, I pay that price. The company that employs the people that produce the meal is responsible for paying them all a fair wage. They get paid a proper wage even if the restaurant has only one customer that evening.
sudo mod me up
Reply to This
Parent
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday January 09, @06:58AM (1 child)
Tipping is sexist now. Peak SJW reached.
Reply to This
Parent
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday January 09, @07:51AM
Financial domination is acceptable.
Reply to This
Parent
(Score: 2) by FatPhil on Tuesday January 09, @12:47PM
"Serving staff get tips, therefore they don't need the minimum wage" is pure unadulterated bullshit, and it *obliges* the underpaid staff to hawk for tips, which people like you don't like. Therefore you should, if you're being consistent, abhor that law. Write to your congresscritter - get it changed.
I was worried about my command. I was the scientist of the Holy Ghost.
Reply to This
Parent
(Score: 1, Insightful) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday January 09, @06:30AM (6 children)
Unless they have some seriously exotic payment equipment, lines now move slower. I swear, credit cards must go over a 50 baud modem to a 386 running Windows 95 that runs an S/360 emulator.
The real reason is one or both of:
1. tracking customers in a giant database
2. keeping out the riff raff undesirables, who might not have credit cards
Reply to This
(Score: 2) by c0lo on Tuesday January 09, @06:38AM (2 children)
It may be a "race to the bottom" for all the other businesses.
Where I leave, the cards have a NFC chip and even the small coffee shop (kiosk size rather) of the train-station in the almost-countryside burb I'm living has contact-less POS terminals - great for the first sip of (awful) espresso I'm having in the morning.
Reply to This
Parent
(Score: 2) by c0lo on Tuesday January 09, @06:40AM (1 child)
Sorry, not NFC, RFID.
Reply to This
Parent
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday January 09, @01:21PM
TWO posts, TWO typos? ... did you mean "Mayberry R. F. D. " ?
You silly Goober.
Reply to This
Parent
(Score: 2) by Whoever on Tuesday January 09, @06:51AM
I think it is due to the chips on cards. Each transaction has to be validated, rather than batch processing them.
It's quite noticeable that the chip-and-pin cards are processed much faster in the UK, where I believe batch processing is still allowed.
Reply to This
Parent
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday January 09, @08:09AM (1 child)
Have you been to Walmart recently? Not sure about where you are, but in Canada all CC payments were under 1 second in duration. Longest is when you are required to enter your PIN, but tap-and-pay is very fast.
Yes, although many do this via facial recognition now.
Then they can pay with debit? Or have those pre-paid CC that some employers use to pay them with.
Reply to This
Parent
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday January 09, @08:39AM
Aka, when they are pretending[1] to care about security. As in, the rest of the time they don't even pretend, there is no security at all.
[1] We've started moving from 8 chars [a-zA-Z0-9] to 12 or 16 chars, and they insist on 4 chars [0-9]... That's pretending, at most.
Reply to This
Parent
(Score: 2) by julian on Tuesday January 09, @06:33AM (3 children)
I was hesitant to use Apple Pay, but now when stores don't accept it I get annoyed. I do carry cash for emergencies and small tips but I hate having to use traditional cards or cash. Making change is a plague, how many man-hours does it waste every day? It's especially bad because of our horrible coin denominations. We still have a penny, for fuck's sake. If we had sensible increments it wouldn't be so bad.
Reply to This
(Score: 2) by krishnoid on Tuesday January 09, @07:56AM (2 children)
One thing I don't understand is why there aren't mechanical change-dispensing machines that allow you to take some or all of your change, and then either put it in a tip jar or allow the coins to be automatically fed back into a hopper, counted, and sorted back into the machine for re-dispensing. It's not as if we don't have far more complex mechanical systems in modern use.
Reply to This
Parent
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday January 09, @08:47AM (1 child)
It was either Albertson's or Safeway. The coins drop out of a machine. You can then grab them or not.
Reply to This
Parent
(Score: 2) by Nerdfest on Tuesday January 09, @12:15PM
Wendy's used to have them as well, here in Canada at least.
Reply to This
Parent
(Score: 4, Touché) by captain normal on Tuesday January 09, @06:36AM (5 children)
Did the submitter actually read the Wikipedia link? Especially the section on the U.S.? If someone goes into a restaurant and orders something and is served and tenders cash when presented with the bill, it must be accepted or the debt must be excused. Now maybe if there is a clear and very obvious signage claiming that only a credit card is to be presented for payment the business might get away with such a requirement. Like many fastfood restaurants take your order and payment before serving food. But virtually all such businesses take cash. Even if the business can survive possibly losing the 10% of it's customers who want to pay cash, it still may be operating on shaky legal grounds.
One other thing is the claim that making change takes longer than 40 seconds...maybe if your staff is on drugs or something. The 40 seconds is about right for card transactions. I've timed smart card transactions at grocery markets, and find that those transactions take at least 30 seconds and often as much as 45. Cash transactions on the other hand usually take only 10~15 seconds.
Reply to This
(Score: 2, Insightful) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday January 09, @07:38AM
But if someone loads up a shopping cart and shows up at the register, there is no debt yet, thus no obligation for the merchant to settle with cash.
Reply to This
Parent
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday January 09, @09:59AM (2 children)
That is my understanding of the situation in the UK; Refusing an offer of payment in legal tender discharges the debt. I pay in cash for most small transactions because I find it easier to budget.
Conversely perhaps they're taking someone out on a date? Make the other party pay half in cash and then put the bill through company books as entertainment, exactly like any self-respecting, self-employed person does? Perhaps someone wants to discuss a surprise birthday party or interpersonal problems and doesn't want their partner to see it on the statement? Suggesting an affair says more about the person speculating than those being speculated about, specifically that they are small minded and need to mind their own business!
Reply to This
Parent
(Score: 3, Interesting) by bzipitidoo on Tuesday January 09, @10:57AM (1 child)
Yes. But there are a few wrinkles with cash. The debtor has to offer legal tender in the amount of the debt or greater. The creditor is not required to have change.
Friend of mine would fill his truck with gas at these stations that say they won't accept any bills larger than $20. Sometimes he had only a $50 bill, and he would offer it for nearly $50 worth of gas, and often they would refuse to take it until he explained that they weren't required to give him change and that if they didn't take the bill, he would drive off, with his debt discharged and if they called the police, the police would side with him. They always took the bill after hearing that.
Another wrinkle is that the one cent coin somehow doesn't have the same exalted status as all the rest of the cash denominations. I think that's so vending machines don't have to deal with them. Also I understand it is illegal to destroy money. No melting down of nickels for their metal. But pennies, yes, can legally destroy them. Many tourist places have those vending machines that take 51 cents to let you turn a crank and watch it smash the penny, imprinting a design on it, and returning it.
Reply to This
Parent
(Score: 1) by GDX on Tuesday January 09, @12:34PM
This varies a lot for place to place, where I live the more typical is not that they do not accept large bills but that they offer a maximum of possible change. Basically in one concrete place if you offer a 200€ bill for a 160€ purchase they accept it but they don't accept a 100€ bill for a 20€ purchase as they only offer a maximum of 50€ change. And I think that this is a more sane approach.
Reply to This
Parent
(Score: 1, Insightful) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday January 09, @10:08AM
The pertinent part:
is paraphrased in part from this [federalreserve.gov]:
How do you read the opposite meaning than the submitter took from it?
Reply to This
Parent
(Score: 3, Insightful) by drussell on Tuesday January 09, @07:47AM (12 children)
... I will laugh at the clerk and leave the store...
If you don't take actual currency, or I suppose, perhaps allow some kind of barter for precious metals or other services, then I will not do business with you. Full stop.
Reply to This
(Score: 3, Touché) by krishnoid on Tuesday January 09, @07:51AM (1 child)
"Great story, daddy! So did you at least get my insulin prescription back from the pharmacist? I'm starting to get a little shaky."
Reply to This
Parent
(Score: 1) by knarf on Tuesday January 09, @08:22AM
Ah, yes, won't someone think of the children?
To answer this childish (lol) hyperbole I pose an answer: sheep. Get one, take out its vital bits, process its pancreas into insulin and eat the rest of the critter. See, now you both have insulin for your child *and* you can feed the family. You can extract around 2000 units of insulin per kg of pancreas.
If you don't like sheep, can't get them or are out of mint sauce you can also use pig or cow pancreas.
Reply to This
Parent
(Score: 2) by ledow on Tuesday January 09, @08:17AM (9 children)
You have about 10-20 years before you won't be able to pay for anything, anywhere then.
Cash is dying, except for anonymous transactions.
I have now met any number of other people who are like myself and literally carry no cash. When we need it, it's a massive hassle if you're not already carrying it, so it's actually more convenient to go elsewhere even if it costs more.
About the only cash I have in my possession is in two stashes.
One in my car, coins for parking. Usually added to whenever I'm forced to use cash or people give me cash (e.g. friends to pay their halves of meals, etc.)
One in my house, a coin jar. Literally, when I get home, I dump all cash straight into it and then don't touch it. Friends, etc. are welcome to dig into it, it's used for "emergencies" and a treat if it gets too full, that's about it.
Sorry, but I could quite happily set up a large retail business in the centre of London now and never need to touch cash. Your lost custom would be lost in the noise.
Reply to This
Parent
(Score: 2) by rob_on_earth on Tuesday January 09, @09:50AM (1 child)
I hate parking and then finding the meter, can only be used, once you have signed up, phoned up, downloaded and entered your Car and plate details.
And none of them are the same.
I remember the good old days when you had cash stash in your car, but you hardly ever used it because as you entered the car park someone would pass over there old ticket that still had half an hour on it.
Reply to This
Parent
(Score: 2) by bzipitidoo on Tuesday January 09, @11:42AM
Parking meters are a much older scam than those red light cameras. The city is really hoping that they can bust owners of parked cars with huge fines for expired meters, and have been known to fiddle with the timing to make the meters expire too soon. Enforcers hover over nearly expired meters, with tickets already written and ready to be slapped on the car the second the meter expires. Or they don't wait for the last few seconds to tick away. Why bother waiting if it looks like no one can reach the car in time? Another trick is limiting the maximum time the meter can handle to less than what people need, for instance to wait in a long line. Much more lucrative than collecting chicken feed.
One day after work, a friend of mine who parked on the same street every working day for months discovered that the city had added new parking meters to the street. Of course there was a parking ticket on his car that day.
I found the story of Sylvia Stayton especially revealing: http://articles.latimes.com/1996-11-10/news/mn-63253_1_parking-meters [latimes.com] She was a nice granny who fed coins into expired meters, and the police actually arrested her for that. She interfered with their racket.
I'll walk a mile to avoid having to use a parking meter. Or I'll take my business elsewhere. Parking meters are the top reason I never park in the downtown area of a large city.
Reply to This
Parent
(Score: 3, Interesting) by Unixnut on Tuesday January 09, @10:28AM (2 children)
> You have about 10-20 years before you won't be able to pay for anything, anywhere then.
> Cash is dying, except for anonymous transactions.
I very strongly doubt that is the case. Cash will stay for a long time to come. Perhaps not in dystopian police states (or ones on that path) like the UK, but there are enough people in the world who know how much it is a bad idea to trust banks/government with your money and will try to minimise their exposure thereof (The French, Germans and Swiss are still big on cash, and that is just in the EU), not to mention any number of software companies that now think they (who can barely code a bug free functional app) can start dealing with money.
I don't trust my phone with my basic details, and you think I am now going to hold money and/or do financial transactions on it? Yeah, as if.
Not to mention the fact that money in your bank current account is no longer "yours". You have technically loaned the money to the bank, you are an unsecured creditor, and if the bank goes bust, you can lose your money, or just have them skim 30% off your balance without your consent in the form of a bail-in (like they did in Cyprus). Best bit is, the interest earned on loaning your money out to them is, well, nothing. Now they want you to pay to loan the banks money.
In comparison, you try taking out an unsecured loan from the bank, and see if you can get away with 0% interest, or them paying you to take out the loan. As such, I keep virtually no money in the bank. Either in cash, some in physical metals, and others in all kinds of assets/investments.
> I have now met any number of other people who are like myself and literally carry no cash. When we need it, it's a massive hassle if you're not already carrying it, so it's actually more convenient to go elsewhere even if it costs more.
Then you have a very small social circle, live in a very unified monoculture, or just don't go out much. I guess I am the opposite, I carry cash, and perhaps one of my cards, which I use rarely. In fact I use my cards so rarely I have the problem of trying to remember the PIN on those times when I want to use it. So for me it is a massive hassle to not pay with cards (and if I can't remember the PIN, impossible at that time).
As a result, I will tend to go elsewhere even if it costs more, just not to have to deal with the hassle of cards. Saying that, only once in the 10 years of going out in London have I ever been refused service due to a "no cash" policy. It was a new craft brewery in Shoreditch. I guess they were trying to be "Hip", so I just went to the next craft brewery down the road, which was more than happy to earn some money.
I wasn't always like this, I used to be big on cards, but experiences led me to realise how much of a bad idea it is, hence the move to cash. And not just because of the spying aspect, or the fact others control your money, but that the system is unreliable. I cannot tell you how many times I have had my card refused, transaction rejected, connection issues between the till and the bank, and all other myriad problems that don't exist if I just hand over cash.
The straw that broke the camels back was when I was stuck at a petrol station on new years eve for 2 hours because all card payment systems went offline (missing a good NY party) , because in the UK, you fuel up your car first, then go to pay, and I had no cash, relying always on cards. Likewise the ATMs didn't work, so couldn't even get cash out to pay. The entire system was offline.
> About the only cash I have in my possession is in two stashes.
> One in my car, coins for parking. Usually added to whenever I'm forced to use cash or people give me cash (e.g. friends to pay their halves of meals, etc.)
One in my house, a coin jar. Literally, when I get home, I dump all cash straight into it and then don't touch it. Friends, etc. are welcome to dig into it, it's used for "emergencies" and a treat if it gets too full, that's about it.
I don't have stashes as such. I have cash on hand, usually for the week (good for budgeting), then cash at home, and a coin jar that occasionally gets emptied into a coin sorting machine at the local supermarket (I get vouchers back off my shop).
> Sorry, but I could quite happily set up a large retail business in the centre of London now and never need to touch cash. Your lost custom would be lost in the noise.
Possibly (but I doubt it, the amount of Saudis and general rich folk that buy expensive stuff for wads of cash in London is something to behold), but London is not representative of England, or even the rest of Europe, let alone the rest of the world. Some people willingly submit themselves to to spied upon and taken advantage of, others are ignorant of what they are doing, but that is no reason to ignore the rest of the world that are neither.
Reply to This
Parent
(Score: 2) by ledow on Tuesday January 09, @11:00AM
"(The French, Germans and Swiss are still big on cash, and that is just in the EU)"
I have travelled through all three of those, for months on end, without a single cash-related problem.
"I don't trust my phone with my basic details, and you think I am now going to hold money and/or do financial transactions on it? Yeah, as if."
Nor do I. That's a phone. It's also running general purpose code supplied by unknown outside third-parties. That's just stupid.
"Not to mention the fact that money in your bank current account is no longer "yours". You have technically loaned the money to the bank, you are an unsecured creditor, and if the bank goes bust, you can lose your money, or just have them skim 30% off your balance without your consent in the form of a bail-in (like they did in Cyprus)."
Nope. The UK guarantees all current account deposits up to ... is it £80k per person? Partly because of the Iceland crisis, but also because they always did as they recognise that's where "money" actually exists nowadays (they just raised the limit). Zimbabwe had cash. It didn't do them much good.
"Best bit is, the interest earned on loaning your money out to them is, well, nothing. Now they want you to pay to loan the banks money.""
The interest earned on anything is an absolute pittance, if you haven't noticed. Leave £10k in a bank for 10 years untouched and you might earn enough to compensate for inflation and a few hundred quid on top. They are providing a service for that "free" interest, however - being able to access your money in any country, use it on any website, get it queried, refunded, etc. without any hassle. Something cash doesn't offer.
"In comparison, you try taking out an unsecured loan from the bank, and see if you can get away with 0% interest, or them paying you to take out the loan. As such, I keep virtually no money in the bank. Either in cash, some in physical metals, and others in all kinds of assets/investments."
Banks are not the only places to offer cards. Pre-pay cards exist, for example, and even debit cards for children (my 9-year-old has a Visa card, to teach her how to handle money... it's an official card from a company called GoHenry, it has her name on it and everything. But her spending is strictly monitored and controlled and she can never get into debt). I distrust banks too, and literally have never even looked at using them beyond being a storage of funds, paying them nothing to do so.
"Then you have a very small social circle, live in a very unified monoculture, or just don't go out much."
Not really. It's quite common. Go stand by any Tube station and watch as people get the coffee and paper with a card, tag onto the Oyster reader to pay for their journey, go for lunch on card, pay all their bills by DD, etc.
"I cannot tell you how many times I have had my card refused, transaction rejected, connection issues between the till and the bank, and all other myriad problems that don't exist if I just hand over cash."
I can. Zero. I've literally never had a card refused or not work (if the hardware is clearly operational - worst case is "Could you come over to this till, please?"). Hell, I went to an antiques market full of old fogies selling tat on rickety tables in an old community hall, and they all have Zettle.
"The straw that broke the camels back was when I was stuck at a petrol station on new years eve for 2 hours because all card payment systems went offline (missing a good NY party) , because in the UK, you fuel up your car first, then go to pay, and I had no cash, relying always on cards. Likewise the ATMs didn't work, so couldn't even get cash out to pay. The entire system was offline."
Never had that happen. But, to be honest, I would never try to fill up a car on NYE. And the solution is simple "I only have a card and you have no way to take that... Okay, sir, can you just fill out this form". I've done it before with friends when they realised they didn't have any money. Any large chain gives you a form, checks some ID, and gives you something like a week to pay and then charges you £10 on top if you don't.
This isn't a case for "never use a card". It's a case of "what do those shops do when their system is down". They are just as likely to not be able to operate the pumps or ring up your goods at all, to be honest.
"London is not representative of England, or even the rest of Europe, let alone the rest of the world."
It doesn't need to be. It's millions of people, some portion of whom would be able to live cash-free today which they couldn't do 10 years ago. That portion was smaller 10 years ago, bigger now, will be bigger still in 10 years. At the point that having to put coin/note readers into every device (and updating them every time they change the pound coins!) becomes less than just sticking in a card reader / RFID reader, fewer places will start handling cash. Hell, even banking cash is a risk where people still have to don riot-helmets and lockboxes to take their earnings to the bank.
It's not about when PEOPLE change. It's about when BUSINESS changes. And business has no reason to not use cards over cash. In fact, the only reason they have at the moment is customer-request. As that dies off, it very, very quickly becomes a business expense to handle cash that you can eliminate by one simple sign: Cards only. People complain that they don't have a card? Well, sir, over here we have our loyalty credit card and/or pre-paid cards you can use in-store. We'll take cash at that one till, for the next few years, until you learn that it's easier for everyone to use cards.
Go through London, and you no longer ever have to ask "Do you take cards?". I used to have to ask all the time.
Reply to This
Parent
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday January 09, @12:34PM
In Europe cash is and remains king.
There are however a few exceptions:
Nordic countries, UK and Ireland are less cash heavy than other EU Countries.
As I Belgian there are certain groups I want to know as little as possible about my or anyone's finances...
Namely the state((s), both Federal, provincial, city and district), the banks (who are legally required to send certain info to the state(s)) and the IRS.
I trust no government with my money, and no Bank not to do stupid things (like lending out 40 times what the bank has in deposits) so I prefer cash and avoid CC as much as possible.
Any shop not taking cash is a dead set idiot bunch of fucktards whom will only hear my laughter fade away as they reload whatever I had put in my trolley back on their shelves while I walk off laughing at their idiocracy. Thus costing them whatever they could have possibly saved in change time a thousand times over.
Reply to This
Parent
(Score: 2) by chromas on Tuesday January 09, @10:28AM (1 child)
Do your banks do Zelle? [zellepay.com] Your friends can throw money at you and it's usually free (last I checked) because it's a service provided by the banks instead of a third party.
Reply to This
Parent
(Score: 3, Touché) by ledow on Tuesday January 09, @11:05AM
Or PayM.
Or PingIt.
Or Paypal, even.
Loads of places do that and most only need a mobile phone number or email or similar to send money to people.
I mean "those friends who only have cash", and things like work colleagues who don't want to faff about adding you for a single payment and happen to have a tenner on them.
To be honest, as time goes by - and especially with younger friends - they are infinitely more likely to do a direct bank transfer to me via their banking app, rather than any third-party service.
Reply to This
Parent
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday January 09, @11:02AM
Thanks for contributing to our mass surveillance society. Your masters are grateful.
Reply to This
Parent
(Score: 2) by FatPhil on Tuesday January 09, @01:42PM
I was worried about my command. I was the scientist of the Holy Ghost.
Reply to This
Parent
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday January 09, @08:30AM
1. Stop accepting cash as a business
2. Announce it to the world
3. Grow the brand name...
A business not taking cash sounds a bit crazy, even a tad unpatriotic, until you remember that Amazon and every other eCommerce site has the same policy (sans gift cards).
Reply to This
(Score: 2) by Gaaark on Tuesday January 09, @11:49AM
What do they do when the cashless payment system goes down?
At least if they still accept cash, SOME customers can still help keep money coming in and help resolve the splh (sales per labour hour) where it should be.
Or should the store send people home hoping the system doesn't come back up? Close the store? Have employees standing idle?
Stores not wanting to have customers. Silly.
--- That's not flying: that's... falling... with more luck than I have. ---
Reply to This