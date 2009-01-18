from the debating-whether-something's-debatable dept.
It looks like anybody can be against academic censorship, as this opinion piece in the Washington Post shows:
Wisconsin's Supreme Court can soon right a flagrant wrong stemming from events set in motion in 2014 at Milwaukee's Marquette University by Cheryl Abbate. Although just a graduate student, she already had a precocious aptitude for academic nastiness.
On Oct. 28, in an undergraduate course she was teaching on ethics, when the subject of same-sex marriage arose, there was no debate, because, a student said, Abbate insisted that there could be no defensible opposition to this. (Marquette is a Jesuit school.) After class, the student told her that he opposed same-sex marriage and her discouraging of debate about it. She replied (he recorded their interaction) that "there are some opinions that are not appropriate that are harmful [...]
[...] McAdams, a tenured professor then in his 41st year at Marquette and a conservative who blogs about the school's news, emailed Abbate seeking her version of the episode. Without responding to him, she immediately forwarded his email to some professors. She has called McAdams "the ringleader" of "extreme white [sic] wing, hateful people," a "moron," "a flaming bigot, sexist and homophobic idiot" and a "creepy homophobic person with bad argumentation skills."
Because there is almost no Wisconsin case law concerning academic freedom that could have guided the circuit court, McAdams is asking the state supreme court to bypass the appeals court and perform its function as the state's "law-developing court." He is also asking the court to be cognizant of the cultural context: Nationwide, colleges and universities "are under pressure" — all of it from within the institutions — "to enact or implement speech codes or otherwise restrict speech in various ways."
Reminds me of someone, conservative, but very, very smart and loves the social media. Who can I be thinking of? Oh, yeah, he's also a very stable genius, and creepy does not begin to describe him. Question is, how do you get right of right wing nutjobs like this? Marquette, the School "Little Hands" Scott Walker dropped out of, has found a way! Hallejujah!!
This is a Catholic university.
The student expressed a belief that is 100% in keeping with Catholic belief, that same-sex marriage should not be permitted.
It's even a belief that was approved by ballot measure in California. Yes, really, in California! It's a belief that Hillary Clinton expressed not terribly long ago, back when she was Secretary of State.
So this is far from an extreme viewpoint, and it is absolutely what one would expect of every person at any Catholic institution.
Catholic Universities are Universities first, and Catholic second. Just ask them! "Liberty" or "Bubba Billie Bob Jones", not so much.
pedofilia
Funny. And insightful!
It doesn't matter so much if it's an extreme viewpoint, it matters if it's a defensible viewpoint. Especially Jesuits (the "soldiers of Christ") are (in-)famous for how good they are at argument and discussion. So I'd expect the students there to be well-trained in academic debate.
It seems that the student's argument was: "I am opposed to same-sex marriage, because my Catholic religion forbids it".
That is very easy to debate, so the student and his/her co-students would have had a nice debate about it which their ethics teacher unfortunately suppressed. Shame on her.
Counter-argument: if you are opposed to same-sex marriage, you should not be forced or coerced to marry someone of your own sex. But, what if the two homo's who want to marry, are *not* strict Catholics?
Other people may have a different life philosophy, because one of the Human Rights is, Freedom of Religion, and I assume that Wisconsin respects Freedom of Religion.
Counter-attacks to that counter-argument that I can think of are:
(1) fuck Freedom of Religion: everybody else should oppose same-sex marriage, because I do and my religious leaders do (religious fundamentalism). Then their teacher could have supported him/her, and gave them all something from Qutb [wikipedia.org] to read or something.
And I didn't even go to school with the Jesuits :-) (priests of the Sacred Heart, instead)
https://www.insidehighered.com/news/2014/11/20/marquette-u-grad-student-shes-being-targeted-after-ending-class-discussion-gay [insidehighered.com]
But the facts reported are the same.
Results-oriented people create successful businesses. They don't discriminate based on political view. They hire, fire, and promote based on skill.
SJWs hire and promote other SJWs, while firing anybody in opposition.
Sometimes, a SJW will happen to have skill. This can put them in a position of power. From there, they can bias the hiring and promotion to favor SJWs. It's like an infection that grows.
This happens to every big institution. This ultimately causes failure, though there are some conditions that delay this greatly. One case is a monopoly or near-monopoly, for example with network effects like the internet giants have. Google isn't about to fail even if they carry a huge amount of disfunctional dead weight. Another case is government. The EPA and IRS aren't at risk of bankruptcy.
There is a $PERSON's Law that describes this. Anybody remember who?
BTW, in the story submission queue, it's gotten bad enough at Google that they are getting sued over it:
https://soylentnews.org/submit.pl?op=viewsub&subid=24228 [soylentnews.org]
There is no such thing as "SJW", it is a creation of the alt-right, just like "alt-right" itself. And this is exactly why McAdams had to go, he was a right wing academic troll, probably with his pack of the dozen or so White Male Conservative students let in on affirmative action, looking to stir up shit. Well, he found some. So who exactly was operating on political bias instead of quality scholarship and teaching excellence? I have placed a plethora of SJWs under your bed. Sleep well, right-wing nut-job!
Cheryl Abbate's version of "ethics", that she was supposedly teaching, was not in keeping with the Catholic faith. It was closer to the "ethics" of another ethics professor, Eric Canton, who tried to murder Trump supporters by bashing their heads with a U-lock.
The solution really is simple for a Catholic university. Simply require that everybody on campus be acting in accordance with the faith:
For those age 25 and up, require either Holy Orders or Matrimony. For everybody under 25, Confirmation is enough.
Require attendance at mass, including on all holy days of obligation. Require confession. Require regular communion.
Watch for the 7 deadly sins. Watch for breaking the commandments. Prohibit the possession of condoms, except to married people when one person has a disease.
There is in fact a Catholic university that mostly does this. It's called Ava Maria, in the city of Ava Maria, in Florida. Yes, they really don't have condoms. Finding condoms and porn in the city is rather difficult; the shop owners have been strongly pressured to not sell them.
https://www.avemaria.edu/ [avemaria.edu]
One? "Catholic"? Evidently you do not know what the word means. And remember, always remember, "Abstinence makes the Church Grow Fondlers".
It is nice that Mel Gibson is posting as AC on SoylentNews, now. Hey, how's about the return of the Latin mass, and some good, old-fashioned Catholic anti-semitism?
Damn, I should have given Torquemada as example, not Qutb ;-)
> Cheryl Abbate's version of "ethics", that she was supposedly teaching, was not in keeping with the Catholic faith. It was closer to the "ethics" of another ethics professor, Eric Canton, who tried to murder Trump supporters by bashing their heads with a U-lock.
And the version of "ethics" that she was supposed to teach and the Catholic faith is supposedly teaching, was closer to the "ethics" of, wait for it, Adolf Hitler. You really don't want to go down the road of "you're the same as the worst person espousing some facet of your personal ethics".
Reply to This
Why post actual information when you can post inflammatory clickbait? Seriously, all the facts were removed and all the inflammatory garbage was left in. Even by SN standards this is a truly terrible summary.
According to the article, John McAdams, a tenured professor, was fired after refusing to apologize for writing that gay marriage is an issue that should be open for debate. Because Marquette University has a clause in its employment prohibiting any punishment for academic speech (which is pretty much what tenure means), McAdams is suing for breach of contract.
It doesn't seem appropriate to me for this case to go directly to the Wisconsin Supreme Court. It seems like a very straightforward contract dispute, in which, if the article is correct, McAdams has a good chance of success. It seems more likely that McAdams is doing this in order to make news - which seems to be working.
Cheryl Abbate, other than being a major part of the dispute that led to McAdams' original statement, isn't involved in the lawsuit. She's not even with the university any more.
Your version makes much more sense.
I just looked at the website of Marquette University, and they are indeed Jesuits like Pope Francis.
I've NEVER heard of a Jesuit that shuns debate or academic speech so this McAdams seems 100% in the spirit of his employer's mission statement.
There's another reason he's trying to bypass the appeals court besides publicity: Judge shopping.
Specifically, the Wisconsin Supreme Court is a fairly conservative body elected on a state-wide basis, while the appeals court is a fairly liberal body elected by the citizens of metro Milwaukee. He's already lost in trial court - otherwise, he wouldn't have to appeal at all - which he can probably succeed in blaming on "activist judges". But in order for the an appellate court to even take his case, he needs to convince them that the trial court made some kind of legal error, which the Wisconsin Supreme Court is much more likely to do than the appeals court.
So it makes sense as not-legally-focused legal strategy.
If you act on pie in the sky, you're likely to get pie in the face.
