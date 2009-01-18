from the pick-a-direction dept.
Barnes & Noble reported their sales from the 2017 holiday quarter, and the news is not good.
B&N today reported holiday sales for the nine-week holiday period ending December 30, 2017. Total sales for the holiday period were $953 million, declining 6.4% as compared to the prior year. Comparable store sales also declined 6.4% for the holiday period, while online sales declined 4.5%.
Entering December, the Company was encouraged by the comparable store sales improvements throughout the second quarter and into November. However, sales trends softened in December, primarily due to lower traffic.
The Company's book business declined 4.5%, outperforming the overall comparable store sales performance. Declines in the gift, music and DVD categories accounted for nearly half of the comparable store sales decrease. The Company said it remains focused on executing its strategic turnaround plan, which includes an aggressive expense management program.
The keywords are "aggressive expense management program," which translates to "lowering" the cost of employees, and closing and downsizing stores.
Barnes & Noble will shift to smaller stores and is turning to books to attempt to save its business:
The retailer had hoped that toys, games and other items would shore up its results, especially as Amazon.com Inc. ate away at its traditional business. But its non-book sales have flagged the past two quarters, and now the company is putting its focus back firmly on reading.
Barnes & Noble will "place a greater emphasis on books, while further narrowing our non-book assortment," Chief Executive Officer Demos Parneros said in a statement.
The failed foray is just one of the challenges bearing down on the chain. Customer traffic is down, and Barnes & Noble is losing market share. Though the release of "Harry Potter and the Cursed Child" reinvigorated sales a year ago, the company is now paying for that blip: Same-store sales fell 6.3 percent last quarter, with about half of that decline coming from the drop-off in Harry Potter demand.
Barnes & Noble's Nook e-book business also has languished, a further sign of Amazon's tightening grip on readers. It all added up to a loss of 41 cents a share in the fiscal second quarter, compared with a deficit of 29 cents a year earlier. Analysts projected a 26-cent loss for the period, which ended Oct. 28.
Barnes & Noble may benefit from short leases, allowing it to close or downsize stores as needed. New stores may be only about 40% as large as the average existing location.
"There's too much stuff in the stores," said Barnes & Noble Inc. Chief Executive Demos Parneros, in an interview after the company's earnings call. "We're drawing a line in the sand and reducing the assortment of gift items and what I'd call tchotchkes. For example, we love journals. But we have way too many. We're refocusing on books."
That's a tidy sum when you're not serving shareholders.
That's a tidy sum when you're not serving shareholders.
Here's the problem... They're just giving the books away! For children to eat!
Here's the problem... They're just giving the books away! For children to eat!
(Score: 2) by bzipitidoo on Tuesday January 09, @12:51PM
I don't see how private bookstores can last much longer. The business model of selling dead tree copies is horribly inefficient compared to downloading ebooks.
I saw B&N has set aside a few rows for vinyl LPs of all things. I can't believe that's a lasting trend. Has to be a fad. Why interest for that obsolete format has grown still puzzles me. Is it to avoid the loudness wars? Is it mp3s from terrible quality mp3 encoders still hanging around? Maybe it's that there aren't any rootkits on LPs?
(Score: 2) by bradley13 on Tuesday January 09, @12:58PM (1 child)
Look at this picture of the Barnes & Noble "flagship" store in New York [fortune.com]. If you can, pretend that you don't know what store it is, what business they are in, and try to deduce this from the products on display.
Chips, cookies and snacks. Are those bags of coffee beans? Some sort of boxes with cartoon heads drawn on them, containing...dunno what, maybe a doll? A basket full of stuffed animals. In the background, a generic electronics rack, probably containing earbuds, USB cables and such. To my eye, it looks like a typical over-dimensioned airport store, where people go to browse (and not buy anything) while waiting for their plane.
What it's clearly not, is a bookstore.
Looks to me like Barnes & Noble have lost track of what business they're actually in. Which might be why they are having trouble. Funnily enough, there was an article last November, where the CEO said that he thought maybe Barnes & Noble should focus more on books [fortune.com]. Like this is some kind of revelation for a company that is supposes to be a bookseller.
(Score: 2) by ledow on Tuesday January 09, @01:32PM
You can notice this trend among a lot of stores that are on their way out.
Our local Dixons/Currys (large white-goods suppliers) did the same for many years before one went bust, the other got subsumed, etc.
And things like Maplins (the nearest internationally-familiar equivalent would be Radio Shack). They started stocking everything from toys to camping gear a few years ago and it's slowly taken over (some stores don't even have the electronics component counter at all any more).
When your primary market isn't enough to sustain you, you have to branch out and the further and deeper you branch, the more in trouble you are. You're trying to get that extra 1% of business from stores that sell NOTHING but the things you're trying to now stock, just by virtue of having them in your store too to be convenient.
Even places like Halfords (car/bike maintenance products) are doing the same now.
It's a sign that, where you can get everything in one place online, you can't do it in real stores as you just can't stock enough without turning into a generic shop.
And equally, if you're after something very specialist you're still better off online (because the specialist offline stores can't stock everything including all the niche items based only on passing trade).
We're heading towards the days of a few single mega-retailers that stock everything, with a pocketful of large niche people who cater only for the specialist stuff. That doesn't translate to traditional shops at all well.
Even "supermarkets" are now huge and do everything from pharmacy to tanning salon to optician to post office to florist all under one roof. The days of a shop that sells one thing is numbered. That's going to move purely to trade-sales only for such specialist suppliers. Everything else will be mega-mart sold.
(Aside: In my town, there is a road junction with two large supermarkets, one on either side of the road. One is sign-posted "Supermarket", the other "Hypermarket".... talk about oneupmanship.
