The company that partnered with UPS to create a package-delivering drone is ready to fly its new passenger aerial vehicle.

The SureFly, a two-seater electric hybrid helicopter (or "octocopter," because of its eight propellers), has received approval from the FAA to take a test flight at CES in Las Vegas on Jan. 8.

Designed by Ohio-based commercial transportation solutions company Workhorse Group, the SureFly is designed to be safer, easier to fly and more affordable than a typical chopper. SureFly pilots can drive the aircraft in a similar manner to a drone -- via joystick instead of steering wheel -- and carry up to 400 pounds for up to 70 miles at a time. The aircraft is also compact: It's smaller than a pickup truck, plus its arms and propellers fold to simplify transportation and storage.