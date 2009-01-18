Stories
Key CRISPR Gene Editing Methods Might Not Work for Most Humans

posted by janrinok on Tuesday January 09, @06:46PM   Printer-friendly
from the patient-cured-to-death dept.
Science

Fnord666 writes:

At first glance, CRISPR gene editing looks like the solution to all the world's ills: it could treat or even cure diseases, improve birth rates and otherwise fix genetic conditions that previously seemed permanent. You might want to keep your expectations low, though. Scientists have published preliminary findings indicating that two variants of CRISPR Cas9 (the most common gene editing technique) might not work for most humans. In a study, between 65 percent and 79 percent of subjects had antibodies that would fight Cas9 proteins.

The potential reaction isn't shocking. Both Cas9 variants are based on common bacteria, S. aureus and S. pyrogenes, that tend to infect humans. However, that could also produce reactions that would be... unpleasant. At the least, they could "hinder the safe and effective use" of CRISPR to treat disease. And in the worst cases, they could result in "significant toxicity" for patients.

It's important to stress that the research hasn't been peer-reviewed yet. Geneticists might not need to go back to the drawing board just yet.

Source: https://www.engadget.com/2018/01/07/crispr-gene-editing-methods-might-not-work-for-most-humans/

Original Submission


  • (Score: 2) by JoeMerchant on Tuesday January 09, @06:49PM (2 children)

    by JoeMerchant (3937) on Tuesday January 09, @06:49PM (#620146)

    This should also hinder lab-escapes from running rampant in the human population....

    • (Score: 1, Insightful) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday January 09, @07:35PM (1 child)

      by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday January 09, @07:35PM (#620168)

      You use immunosuppressing drugs while administering treatment, which should only have a few hours/days to operate, then wean them back off when your treatment is finished.

      Given that many of the diseases which CAS9 treatments would be intended to treat involve immunocompromised individuals (whether causing an underactive or overactive immune system) the dangers of chemical suppression are likely outweighed by the therapy the treatment would offer.

      Doesn't solve issues for doing treatments on healthy individuals without having to compromise them, but they should be in the minority for genetic treatments.

      • (Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday January 10, @02:02AM

        by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday January 10, @02:02AM (#620306)

        genetic treatments, if thorough, can be a "one pass" so yeah it's fine to lower defenses, do the gene swap/toggle/whatever, then re-enable defenses. As long as every cell type except primordial germ cells, because that's not the treatment subject, but their potential progeny

  • (Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday January 09, @08:02PM

    by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday January 09, @08:02PM (#620181)

    If you are desperate enough to be editing your DNA, it's a small addition to temporarily drug the immune system out of existence.

  • (Score: 3, Touché) by maxwell demon on Tuesday January 09, @08:09PM (1 child)

    by maxwell demon (1608) Subscriber Badge on Tuesday January 09, @08:09PM (#620186) Journal

    On the positive side, this means that code injection attacks might not work on humans. ;-)

    --
    The Tao of math: The numbers you can count are not the real numbers.

    • (Score: 2) by EvilSS on Tuesday January 09, @08:58PM

      by EvilSS (1456) on Tuesday January 09, @08:58PM (#620210)
      Well it won't work against those patched against the specific exploits at least.

  • (Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday January 09, @09:05PM

    by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday January 09, @09:05PM (#620212)

    creepy first line quote: "improve birth rates" - really? Improve birth rates of who? Is improving increasing, decreasing total? Total viable? Total viable to 2y, which in Ye Olde Times was a majority of the infant mortality zone, and still is where infant mortality is high? Total "high quality" birth rates by someone's (whose?) standard?

    CREEPY!

  • (Score: 1) by mobydisk on Tuesday January 09, @11:20PM

    by mobydisk (5472) on Tuesday January 09, @11:20PM (#620263)

    Is CRISPR intended to be used on an adult human being, or on a child or embryo who has a known defect. The latter doesn't have a fully developed immune system yet.

  • (Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday January 10, @01:59AM

    by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday January 10, @01:59AM (#620305)

    That testable evo-Psych will still be possible, so all of you wanting to edit twins for your pet sadistic theories are still in play

(1)