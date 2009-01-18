Stories
Individual Personal Details From "Aadhaar", India's Billion-Person Identity Database, for $8

posted by Fnord666 on Tuesday January 09, @09:58PM
from the I'd-buy-that-for-a-dollar dept.
Digital Liberty Security

canopic jug writes:

The Aadhaar biometric database covering over 99% of the adult population in India has been compromised and its contents are now for sale. Full personal details on around 1 billion adult citizens of India, including several biometrics, are available for $8.

takyon: $8 per individual.

  • (Score: 2) by MostCynical on Tuesday January 09, @10:11PM (6 children)

    by MostCynical (2589) on Tuesday January 09, @10:11PM (#620239)

    Australians are worth $29 AUD($22.79 USD)
    https://www.itnews.com.au/news/govt-downplays-sale-of-medicare-card-data-on-dark-web-467409 [itnews.com.au]

    And Europeans are worth more than Americans:
    https://qz.com/525621/a-europeans-stolen-credit-card-data-is-worth-more-than-an-americans/ [qz.com]

    (Score: tau, Irrational)

  • (Score: 1, Funny) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday January 09, @10:39PM (2 children)

    by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday January 09, @10:39PM (#620246)

    Name: Shkjhksjhfdui "Doug" Patel
    Profession: IT Contractor
    Education: Masters
    Eyes: Brown
    Complexion: Brown
    Hair: Black
    Height: 5' 3"
    Shits in the street: Yes

    • (Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday January 09, @10:54PM (1 child)

      by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday January 09, @10:54PM (#620250)

      Education: "Masters"

      FTFY

      • (Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday January 10, @12:30AM

        by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday January 10, @12:30AM (#620278)

        Education: "Stackoverflow"
        FTFYx2

  • (Score: 2) by Mykl on Tuesday January 09, @10:48PM (3 children)

    by Mykl (1112) on Tuesday January 09, @10:48PM (#620248)

    It's hardly surprising that these leaks continue to happen weekly. All it takes is one or two bad actors in the right position (which is usually not that high up).

    It's why I've been avoiding iCloud for my Apple devices - eventually that nut will be cracked and it will be open season on everyone's data. Unfortunately, Apple seems to be trying as hard as possible to push everyone onto it (just discovered after a recent update that I can no longer sync photos from the Photos app to iPhone via iTunes sync).

    • (Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday January 09, @11:11PM (1 child)

      by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday January 09, @11:11PM (#620259)
      Why then to use a device that doesn't fit your needs? Apple has no control over me, for example... I do not care about their (or anyone else's) fantasies about the almighty Cloud.

      • (Score: 2) by Mykl on Tuesday January 09, @11:56PM

        by Mykl (1112) on Tuesday January 09, @11:56PM (#620272)

        Because, while it no longer fits my needs on this particular item, Apple devices fit my needs better than Android on the whole.

        Yes, I'm aware of the restrictions I've signed up to. No, I'm not prepared to spend the time and energy rolling my own solution. Any spare time I have goes to other pursuits (the kids, wife, a bit of time for my hobbies).

    • (Score: 3, Insightful) by pipedwho on Tuesday January 09, @11:57PM

      by pipedwho (2032) on Tuesday January 09, @11:57PM (#620273)

      Apple is probably a bad example of this as they (ie. the company and therefore the employees) don't have access to your iCloud data (beyond the usual sign up details, name, credit card, etc). They intentionally use HSMs for all the crypto keys in a way that allows only your devices to decrypt the data which theoretically prevents en masse compromises. Now, of course, if some of the crypto primitives 'fail' (ie. someone discovers an exploitable weakness in AES, ECC, cryptographic modes, or hardware based random number generators), then everyone on iCloud might be in a world of hurt. But if that happens, the hurt is going to go far beyond Apple and problems with exposed iCloud data.

      Of course, if someone gets your iCloud password, then you have a problem. But, that is different from the database compromise described in the article where the entire dataset (or large batches of it) are exposed by a single attack.

      Large searchable databases full of sensitive and identifiable information are an extremely bad idea for privacy reasons.

  • (Score: 2) by PinkyGigglebrain on Tuesday January 09, @11:54PM (1 child)

    by PinkyGigglebrain (4458) on Tuesday January 09, @11:54PM (#620271)

    That certainly didn't take long :/

    OK, who won the pool?

    "Beware those who would deny you Knowledge, For in their hearts they dream themselves your Master."

    • (Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday January 10, @01:05AM

      by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday January 10, @01:05AM (#620287)

      2017 - Year of the Data Breach
      2018 - Year of the Biometric Data Breach

