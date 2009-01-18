18/01/09/1621229 story
posted by Fnord666 on Tuesday January 09, @09:58PM
from the I'd-buy-that-for-a-dollar dept.
from the I'd-buy-that-for-a-dollar dept.
The Aadhaar biometric database covering over 99% of the adult population in India has been compromised and its contents are now for sale. Full personal details on around 1 billion adult citizens of India, including several biometrics, are available for $8.
takyon: $8 per individual.
Individual Personal Details From "Aadhaar", India's Billion-Person Identity Database, for $8 | Log In/Create an Account | Top | 16 comments | Search Discussion
The Fine Print: The following comments are owned by whoever posted them. We are not responsible for them in any way.
(1)
(1)
(Score: 2) by MostCynical on Tuesday January 09, @10:11PM (6 children)
Australians are worth $29 AUD($22.79 USD)
https://www.itnews.com.au/news/govt-downplays-sale-of-medicare-card-data-on-dark-web-467409 [itnews.com.au]
And Europeans are worth more than Americans:
https://qz.com/525621/a-europeans-stolen-credit-card-data-is-worth-more-than-an-americans/ [qz.com]
(Score: tau, Irrational)
Reply to This
(Score: 3, Interesting) by bob_super on Tuesday January 09, @10:19PM
Offer and demand. Databases of Americans' private data get breached every other day.
And when it comes to credit cards, Americans have a much higher turnover, so the numbers are more likely to be obsolete,
Reply to This
Parent
(Score: 3, Interesting) by takyon on Tuesday January 09, @10:20PM (4 children)
The inclusion of the biometric data could make this database a little more unique and valuable than most.
[SIG] 10/28/2017: Soylent Upgrade v14 [soylentnews.org]
Reply to This
Parent
(Score: 2) by The Mighty Buzzard on Tuesday January 09, @11:31PM (3 children)
Eight bucks a pop for a chick's digits? That's not much of a bargain unless you're damned ugly and lack anything approaching charm.
We've got #BieberFever [soylentnews.org]!
Reply to This
Parent
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday January 09, @11:38PM (1 child)
So says buzzy the charm nozzle.
Reply to This
Parent
(Score: 2) by The Mighty Buzzard on Wednesday January 10, @12:01AM
Exactly. If I have no problem, you have no excuse.
We've got #BieberFever [soylentnews.org]!
Reply to This
Parent
(Score: 2) by takyon on Wednesday January 10, @12:13AM
Great for stalking though.
At least they didn't collect DNA samples.
[SIG] 10/28/2017: Soylent Upgrade v14 [soylentnews.org]
Reply to This
Parent
(Score: 1, Funny) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday January 09, @10:39PM (2 children)
Name: Shkjhksjhfdui "Doug" Patel
Profession: IT Contractor
Education: Masters
Eyes: Brown
Complexion: Brown
Hair: Black
Height: 5' 3"
Shits in the street: Yes
Reply to This
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday January 09, @10:54PM (1 child)
Education: "Masters"
FTFY
Reply to This
Parent
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday January 10, @12:30AM
Education: "Stackoverflow"
FTFYx2
Reply to This
Parent
(Score: 2) by Mykl on Tuesday January 09, @10:48PM (3 children)
It's hardly surprising that these leaks continue to happen weekly. All it takes is one or two bad actors in the right position (which is usually not that high up).
It's why I've been avoiding iCloud for my Apple devices - eventually that nut will be cracked and it will be open season on everyone's data. Unfortunately, Apple seems to be trying as hard as possible to push everyone onto it (just discovered after a recent update that I can no longer sync photos from the Photos app to iPhone via iTunes sync).
Reply to This
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday January 09, @11:11PM (1 child)
Reply to This
Parent
(Score: 2) by Mykl on Tuesday January 09, @11:56PM
Because, while it no longer fits my needs on this particular item, Apple devices fit my needs better than Android on the whole.
Yes, I'm aware of the restrictions I've signed up to. No, I'm not prepared to spend the time and energy rolling my own solution. Any spare time I have goes to other pursuits (the kids, wife, a bit of time for my hobbies).
Reply to This
Parent
(Score: 3, Insightful) by pipedwho on Tuesday January 09, @11:57PM
Apple is probably a bad example of this as they (ie. the company and therefore the employees) don't have access to your iCloud data (beyond the usual sign up details, name, credit card, etc). They intentionally use HSMs for all the crypto keys in a way that allows only your devices to decrypt the data which theoretically prevents en masse compromises. Now, of course, if some of the crypto primitives 'fail' (ie. someone discovers an exploitable weakness in AES, ECC, cryptographic modes, or hardware based random number generators), then everyone on iCloud might be in a world of hurt. But if that happens, the hurt is going to go far beyond Apple and problems with exposed iCloud data.
Of course, if someone gets your iCloud password, then you have a problem. But, that is different from the database compromise described in the article where the entire dataset (or large batches of it) are exposed by a single attack.
Large searchable databases full of sensitive and identifiable information are an extremely bad idea for privacy reasons.
Reply to This
Parent
(Score: 2) by PinkyGigglebrain on Tuesday January 09, @11:54PM (1 child)
That certainly didn't take long :/
OK, who won the pool?
"Beware those who would deny you Knowledge, For in their hearts they dream themselves your Master."
Reply to This
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday January 10, @01:05AM
2017 - Year of the Data Breach
2018 - Year of the Biometric Data Breach
Reply to This
Parent