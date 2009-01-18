Stories
Go Retro in Order to Build a Spectre and Meltdown-Proof x86 Desktop

posted by Fnord666 on Wednesday January 10, @01:04AM
from the found-at-the-bottom-of-the-closet dept.
"MrPlow" writes:

Submitted via IRC for TheMightyBuzzard

[Yeo Kheng Meng] had a question: what is the oldest x86 processor that is still supported by a modern Linux kernel? Furthermore, is it actually possible to use modern software with this processor? It's a question that surely involves experimentation, staring into the bluescreen abyss of BIOS configurations, and compiling your own kernel. Considering Linux dropped support for the 386 in 2012, the obvious answer is a 486. This supposition was tested, and the results are fantastic. You can, indeed, install a modern Linux on an ancient desktop.

Source: https://hackaday.com/2018/01/07/go-retro-to-build-a-spectre-and-meltdown-proof-x86-desktop/

  • (Score: 3, Interesting) by Apparition on Wednesday January 10, @01:12AM (5 children)

    by Apparition (6835) Subscriber Badge on Wednesday January 10, @01:12AM (#620289)

    I knew a woman that used a Commodore 128 with a 1200 baud modem until around 2002, when she finally upgraded to a 486 with a 33.6k baud modem. Completely usable at the time, frequently went on IRC.

    Time to see if there are any Commodores on sale on eBay. Make Gopher and Usenet great again! ... Is Fidonet still around?

    More on topic, they cheated by compiling the Linux kernel on a modern Thinkpad instead. I wonder how long it would have actually taken to compile Gentoo Linux on it.

    • (Score: 3, Insightful) by The Mighty Buzzard on Wednesday January 10, @01:38AM

      by The Mighty Buzzard (18) Subscriber Badge <themightybuzzard@soylentnews.org> on Wednesday January 10, @01:38AM (#620298) Homepage Journal

      "Taken" is past tense. They'd probably still have a couple months left to go.

    • (Score: 2) by RS3 on Wednesday January 10, @03:22AM (2 children)

      by RS3 (6367) on Wednesday January 10, @03:22AM (#620329)

      I wonder how long it would have actually taken to compile Gentoo Linux on it.

      Infinity. By the time the compile is done, source code has been updated, and you're back to compiling. Sigh.

      • (Score: 2) by Arik on Wednesday January 10, @04:15AM (1 child)

        by Arik (4543) on Wednesday January 10, @04:15AM (#620337)
        "Infinity. By the time the compile is done, source code has been updated, and you're back to compiling. Sigh."

        This means you have installed too much stuff. Remove something useless and try again.
        • (Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday January 10, @08:30AM

          by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday January 10, @08:30AM (#620387)

          This was something I did around 2004 (Gentoo on i486), most things weren't really problematic at that time... but don't build libreoffice or something like that. Also take into consideration that some newer software takes large chunks of memory to build (which is normally not available on i486).

    • (Score: 2, Interesting) by jshmlr on Wednesday January 10, @12:05PM

      by jshmlr (6606) on Wednesday January 10, @12:05PM (#620437) Journal

      Time to see if there are any Commodores on sale on eBay.

      Get ready to cash in some *coins, the nostalgia index has inflated the prices on retro rigs. Machines had for a tenner a few years ago at the local yard sale can now put you back 3 digits on eBay. Great for closet cleaners, salty for tinkerers and collectors.

  • (Score: 5, Insightful) by takyon on Wednesday January 10, @01:19AM

    by takyon (881) <{takyon} {at} {soylentnews.org}> on Wednesday January 10, @01:19AM (#620291) Journal

    Isn't the relevant question: "What is the most modern/powerful x86 processor that is not affected by Meltdown and Spectre" rather than "What is the oldest x86 processor I can run modern Linux on"? Or do you want to have a slower experience?

    There are much newer Intel chips than the 486 that are not affected by Meltdown. Probably no IME too if you throw that criteria in. Although many Intel chips since 1995 are affected by Meltdown, pre-2013 Atom are not. Wimpy as it may be, a 2012 Atom will demolish a 1989 80486.

    This just looks like a cool project that was repackaged as Meltdown/Spectre clickbait on Hackaday.

  • (Score: -1, Flamebait) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday January 10, @01:28AM

    by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday January 10, @01:28AM (#620292)

    And compartmentalize things Like a dumb person, wait, this is a board for smarteeerrr people?

  • (Score: 3, Interesting) by leftover on Wednesday January 10, @01:30AM (13 children)

    by leftover (2448) on Wednesday January 10, @01:30AM (#620294)

    How 'bout this: what is the most recent Xeon that is still pre-Management Engine? What if a hypothetical person wanted to build the most high-performance system possible without back doors? A quad-socket server board seems like an interesting place to start. At some point you might want to splice in parts of a newer chipset to get faster and more efficient memory but that is a much higher level of investment. I am just remembering hot-swappable everything from power supplies to memory and wondering if those interfaces could support modular upgrades.

    Bah. Too many projects and windmills to tilt at.

  • (Score: 2, Interesting) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday January 10, @01:44AM (2 children)

    by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday January 10, @01:44AM (#620300)

    Sparc? MIPS?

    MIPS is such a simple architecture, compared to x86, that I'm a little optimistic about its chances of being more robust. It has also been through the mill in a hell of a lot of embedded designs.

    MIPS - the chip family that runs your life.

  • (Score: 2) by legont on Wednesday January 10, @03:02AM

    by legont (4179) on Wednesday January 10, @03:02AM (#620322)

    I have 1999 ThinkPad 240 running Gentoo. No issues so far.

  • (Score: 1, Insightful) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday January 10, @08:54AM

    by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday January 10, @08:54AM (#620391)

    11 minutes to boot and 5.5 minutes to shut down? Is this the default setup with everything compiled in and udev trying to load every module, every service enabled and the machine paging constantly?

    I had a Pentium 120 with 16 MB RAM (he has a 486 with 32 MB RAM, twice as much) booting in 13 seconds and shutting down in 6 seconds not that long ago, and Linux doesn't become much slower over time, as long as you don't enable all the new stuff you probably don't need anyway.

    Of course that P120 wasn't running a web server, DNS server, etc, like my regular PC, but it did run X, fvwm (like my regular PC) and Firefox (Firefox has since dropped support for anything considered "old", being the secure choice for people on older computers is no longer a goal apparently).

