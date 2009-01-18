18/01/09/1627250 story
from the found-at-the-bottom-of-the-closet dept.
[Yeo Kheng Meng] had a question: what is the oldest x86 processor that is still supported by a modern Linux kernel? Furthermore, is it actually possible to use modern software with this processor? It's a question that surely involves experimentation, staring into the bluescreen abyss of BIOS configurations, and compiling your own kernel. Considering Linux dropped support for the 386 in 2012, the obvious answer is a 486. This supposition was tested, and the results are fantastic. You can, indeed, install a modern Linux on an ancient desktop.
Source: https://hackaday.com/2018/01/07/go-retro-to-build-a-spectre-and-meltdown-proof-x86-desktop/
(Score: 3, Interesting) by Apparition on Wednesday January 10, @01:12AM (5 children)
I knew a woman that used a Commodore 128 with a 1200 baud modem until around 2002, when she finally upgraded to a 486 with a 33.6k baud modem. Completely usable at the time, frequently went on IRC.
Time to see if there are any Commodores on sale on eBay. Make Gopher and Usenet great again! ... Is Fidonet still around?
More on topic, they cheated by compiling the Linux kernel on a modern Thinkpad instead. I wonder how long it would have actually taken to compile Gentoo Linux on it.
(Score: 3, Insightful) by The Mighty Buzzard on Wednesday January 10, @01:38AM
"Taken" is past tense. They'd probably still have a couple months left to go.
We've got #BieberFever [soylentnews.org]!
(Score: 2) by RS3 on Wednesday January 10, @03:22AM (2 children)
Infinity. By the time the compile is done, source code has been updated, and you're back to compiling. Sigh.
(Score: 2) by Arik on Wednesday January 10, @04:15AM (1 child)
This means you have installed too much stuff. Remove something useless and try again.
"Unix? These savages aren't even circumcised!"
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday January 10, @08:30AM
This was something I did around 2004 (Gentoo on i486), most things weren't really problematic at that time... but don't build libreoffice or something like that. Also take into consideration that some newer software takes large chunks of memory to build (which is normally not available on i486).
(Score: 2, Interesting) by jshmlr on Wednesday January 10, @12:05PM
Get ready to cash in some *coins, the nostalgia index has inflated the prices on retro rigs. Machines had for a tenner a few years ago at the local yard sale can now put you back 3 digits on eBay. Great for closet cleaners, salty for tinkerers and collectors.
(Score: 5, Insightful) by takyon on Wednesday January 10, @01:19AM
Isn't the relevant question: "What is the most modern/powerful x86 processor that is not affected by Meltdown and Spectre" rather than "What is the oldest x86 processor I can run modern Linux on"? Or do you want to have a slower experience?
There are much newer Intel chips than the 486 that are not affected by Meltdown. Probably no IME too if you throw that criteria in. Although many Intel chips since 1995 are affected by Meltdown, pre-2013 Atom are not. Wimpy as it may be, a 2012 Atom will demolish a 1989 80486.
This just looks like a cool project that was repackaged as Meltdown/Spectre clickbait on Hackaday.
[SIG] 10/28/2017: Soylent Upgrade v14 [soylentnews.org]
(Score: -1, Flamebait) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday January 10, @01:28AM
And compartmentalize things Like a dumb person, wait, this is a board for smarteeerrr people?
(Score: 3, Interesting) by leftover on Wednesday January 10, @01:30AM (13 children)
How 'bout this: what is the most recent Xeon that is still pre-Management Engine? What if a hypothetical person wanted to build the most high-performance system possible without back doors? A quad-socket server board seems like an interesting place to start. At some point you might want to splice in parts of a newer chipset to get faster and more efficient memory but that is a much higher level of investment. I am just remembering hot-swappable everything from power supplies to memory and wondering if those interfaces could support modular upgrades.
Bah. Too many projects and windmills to tilt at.
Bent, folded, spindled, and mutilated.
(Score: 3, Insightful) by takyon on Wednesday January 10, @01:36AM (7 children)
*currently known/suspected back doors
[SIG] 10/28/2017: Soylent Upgrade v14 [soylentnews.org]
(Score: 3, Funny) by The Mighty Buzzard on Wednesday January 10, @01:40AM (6 children)
All this talk about backdoors without one butt sex joke greatly disappoints me.
We've got #BieberFever [soylentnews.org]!
(Score: 2) by Gaaark on Wednesday January 10, @02:27AM (4 children)
I'm more of a boob guy.
;)
--- That's not flying: that's... falling... with more luck than I have. ---
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday January 10, @02:46AM (2 children)
You have all been reported as commies and enemies of the computer
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday January 10, @03:37AM (1 child)
Your suffering from Paranoia
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday January 10, @05:41AM
You're. You are. Contraction.
(Score: 3, Funny) by The Mighty Buzzard on Wednesday January 10, @02:56AM
I'm not knocking knockers but butts win when wisecracking.
We've got #BieberFever [soylentnews.org]!
(Score: 2) by chromas on Wednesday January 10, @03:44AM
"That girl's standing right over there and you're telling him about our back doors?"
(Score: 2) by Runaway1956 on Wednesday January 10, @03:44AM (3 children)
I see no interest in AMD in this thread. I haven't wanted an intel since way back when . . . https://www.computerhope.com/jargon/p/p3.htm [computerhope.com] That's like 19 years of Intel assisted invasion of privacy.
#Hillarygropedme
(Score: 4, Touché) by The Mighty Buzzard on Wednesday January 10, @04:10AM (2 children)
AMD's PSP is remotely pwnable with no patch in sight as well. Not sure if we've run the story or not yet though.
We've got #BieberFever [soylentnews.org]!
(Score: 2) by takyon on Wednesday January 10, @05:26AM (1 child)
This? Security Flaw in AMD's Secure Chip-On-Chip Processor Disclosed Online [soylentnews.org]
Is this talk of AMD allowing people to disable the PSP enough to get you on the AMD train, or do they need to take it out altogether before you will trust them?
[SIG] 10/28/2017: Soylent Upgrade v14 [soylentnews.org]
(Score: 2) by The Mighty Buzzard on Wednesday January 10, @12:05PM
When I can disable the PSP/IME entirely with a bios setting or jumper on my motherboard of choice then prove such works by testing current exploits against the box I'll call it good enough. We're not quite there yet though.
We've got #BieberFever [soylentnews.org]!
(Score: 1) by cwadge on Wednesday January 10, @06:03AM
Management Engine backdoors are a totally different set of problems than Meltdown / Spectre present. Even commodity systems without ME functionality are vulnerable to at least one of the latter two.
(Score: 2, Interesting) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday January 10, @01:44AM (2 children)
Sparc? MIPS?
MIPS is such a simple architecture, compared to x86, that I'm a little optimistic about its chances of being more robust. It has also been through the mill in a hell of a lot of embedded designs.
MIPS - the chip family that runs your life.
(Score: 3, Interesting) by takyon on Wednesday January 10, @07:23AM
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/RISC-V [wikipedia.org]
[SIG] 10/28/2017: Soylent Upgrade v14 [soylentnews.org]
(Score: 2) by TheRaven on Wednesday January 10, @01:47PM
MIPS is dying. ImagTech couldn't make money from it and sold it off to some idiot VCs that have no idea what to do with it. All of the existing MIPS vendors are rapidly pushing out ARM SoCs for the same market segments.
That said, some of the earlier Geode chips were based on a 486-like microarchitecture and ran at a few hundred MHz. They'd probably be immune to Spectre and faster than any other x86 chips that are.
sudo mod me up
(Score: 2) by legont on Wednesday January 10, @03:02AM
I have 1999 ThinkPad 240 running Gentoo. No issues so far.
"Wealth is the relentless enemy of understanding" - John Kenneth Galbraith.
(Score: 1, Insightful) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday January 10, @08:54AM
11 minutes to boot and 5.5 minutes to shut down? Is this the default setup with everything compiled in and udev trying to load every module, every service enabled and the machine paging constantly?
I had a Pentium 120 with 16 MB RAM (he has a 486 with 32 MB RAM, twice as much) booting in 13 seconds and shutting down in 6 seconds not that long ago, and Linux doesn't become much slower over time, as long as you don't enable all the new stuff you probably don't need anyway.
Of course that P120 wasn't running a web server, DNS server, etc, like my regular PC, but it did run X, fvwm (like my regular PC) and Firefox (Firefox has since dropped support for anything considered "old", being the secure choice for people on older computers is no longer a goal apparently).
