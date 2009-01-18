from the I-can-see-clearly-now dept.
To improve the ability of telescopes to directly image exoplanets, rather than blocking light using a coronagraph, deformable mirrors could be used to bounce photons from different light sources into different sensors. The "multi-star wavefront control" method could help account for multiple light sources, which is useful for binary stars and other multiple star systems which are common in our galaxy:
Technology in development could capture images from an Earth-size planet in the nearby Alpha Centauri system in the 2020s, new research suggests. The new technique, presented Dec. 15 at the American Geophysical Union's annual meeting in New Orleans, could also help researchers see exoplanets in other systems with more than one star.
[...] Although scientists could conceivably use more than one coronagraph to block out the light from all the stars in a multiple system, tiny imperfections within the components of a telescope would inevitably cause light to leak through a coronagraph, Belikov said. "This light is only a small fraction of the original star's light but can still overwhelm planets, which are much fainter still," he told Space.com.Belikov and his colleagues have developed a way to get around that issue and image exoplanets in multiple-star systems.
[...] The new method the researchers have devised, known as the multi-star wavefront control, relies on deformable mirrors within telescopes that are used to bounce light from stars and planets onto sensors. These mirrors can alter the shape of their surfaces to correct for imperfections within the optical components of telescopes.
[...] A major advantage of this new system "is that it is compatible with many already-designed instruments," Belikov said. "A deformable mirror is all that's needed, which is almost always present with modern coronagraphs." Ideally, "we hope to infuse our technology into future space telescopes to enable them to target Alpha Centauri and other binaries," Belikov said. "These range from small telescopes like ACESat or Project Blue that can be launched in the early 2020s, WFIRST in the mid-2020s, and LUVOIR or HabEx in the 2030s. There are also telescopes on the ground that can use this technology."
(Score: 3, Interesting) by JoeMerchant on Wednesday January 10, @03:01AM (3 children)
This deformable mirror thing is great, amazing tech.
I think one of the first, best endeavors of a nascent space manufacturing industry would be to build a big-ass reflector mirror telescope in orbit. Get it up in a wide polar orbit - somewhere out past concerns of atmospheric drag, and just keep adding mirror elements to an expandable frame... forever. If the builders can add just 1 square meter per week to the reflector array, within 2 years they'll have a bigger reflector than Gran Canarias Observatory, after 10 years they should be out-performing the best ground based optical telescopes by a wide margin, and there's not much theoretical reason to stop... diminishing returns at some point, switch to building multiple reflectors so they can cover more sky at one time, I suppose at some point the slew-tracking mechanism would get unwieldy with too big a mirror, but there's no low friction bearing anywhere on the planet that can compete with floating in orbit.
(Score: 2) by Grishnakh on Wednesday January 10, @05:05AM (2 children)
Better to put it in orbit around a Lagrangian point, so it isn't in Earth's shadow part of the day. That's what they're doing with the upcoming James Webb telescope.
(Score: 3, Informative) by takyon on Wednesday January 10, @05:22AM (1 child)
The bigger problem for JWST is Earth's reflected heat:
https://www.nasa.gov/topics/universe/features/webb-l2.html [nasa.gov]
(Score: 2) by JoeMerchant on Wednesday January 10, @12:46PM
JWST should tell us how important IR is... which will go a long way to deciding whether the "next big thing" needs to do IR better than JWST, the same, or maybe refocus closer to visual spectrum.
Polar orbit can be fiddled to stay out of Earth's shadow, especially if it's big enough, or go the JWST route and do solar orbit. I'm not sure that a Lagrange point is a great idea for a huge optical instrument, seems like dust and debris would collect there.
(Score: 1, Funny) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday January 10, @03:06AM
Stop calling math science,, if you cannot test it it is unfalsifiable it is not science
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday January 10, @01:12PM
deform-able mirror this, deform-able mirror that.
the links just link text spaghetti and a "artists rendering".
one would think that there would be a actual picture or at least a schematic of this so-called deform-able mirror?
because, some people might think, that mirrors are suddenly deform-able, maybe like silver-nitrate
in a parabolic dish that can be tilted and the liquid swirl-es inside the parabola surface ... when in reality it is
a mirror made up of lots of tiny mirror and each tiny-mirror has an actuator ... or what or how?
