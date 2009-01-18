The Sahara Desert is famously hot, dry, generally inhospitable and covered in sand as far as the eye can see. It's a little bit more diverse than that in reality, however, with lush green segments dotted along the Nile Valley and scattered in the margins surrounding an extremely arid heart – and, yes, precipitation does fall across the region several times per year.

Snowfall on the sand dunes of the Sahara, however, is a little unexpected.