Extremely Rare Snowfall Blankets The Sand Dunes Of The Sahara

posted by Fnord666 on Wednesday January 10, @04:10AM
from the get-your-snowboards-out dept.
"MrPlow" writes:

Submitted via IRC for cmn32480

The Sahara Desert is famously hot, dry, generally inhospitable and covered in sand as far as the eye can see. It's a little bit more diverse than that in reality, however, with lush green segments dotted along the Nile Valley and scattered in the margins surrounding an extremely arid heart – and, yes, precipitation does fall across the region several times per year.

Snowfall on the sand dunes of the Sahara, however, is a little unexpected.

Source: http://www.iflscience.com/environment/extremely-rare-snowfall-blankets-sand-dunes-sahara/

  by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday January 10, @06:08AM

    by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday January 10, @06:08AM (#620358)

    Globaliberatard warmyassing is a lie!

    Burn more oil! You won’t take Saharan freedoms that easily.

    Stories like this make me eat double meat!!!

  by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday January 10, @07:07AM

    by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday January 10, @07:07AM (#620371)
    https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=LHXyPTmliNs [youtube.com]

  by realDonaldTrump on Wednesday January 10, @07:14AM

    by realDonaldTrump (6614) Subscriber Badge on Wednesday January 10, @07:14AM (#620374) Homepage Journal

    I tweeted about how cold it was in the USA🇺🇸. It was so cold that we froze the Sahara! THE FREAKING SAHARA!!!! It's amazing. We could really use a little of that global warming, am I right? Administrator Pruitt thinks so! I wrote about it in my journal. And we had a TERRIFIC report from NOAA, that says 2017 wasn't the hottest year. I wrote about that too.

    --
    Text TRUMP to 88022 for mobile alerts! Message&data rates apply. Text STOP to opt-out. T&C/Privacy: sms-terms.com/88022

  by FatPhil on Wednesday January 10, @08:32AM

    by FatPhil (863) <{pc-soylent} {at} {asdf.fi}> on Wednesday January 10, @08:32AM (#620388) Homepage
    And let's check where it is - oh, yes, it's in a mountain range: https://www.openstreetmap.org/#map=9/32.8138/-0.5054&layers=C
    --
    I was worried about my command. I was the scientist of the Holy Ghost.

    by frojack on Wednesday January 10, @09:22AM

      by frojack (1554) Subscriber Badge on Wednesday January 10, @09:22AM (#620403) Journal

      Even there, it doesn't look exactly like snow. Looks more like condensate on a cold surface, or "simple frost".

      You can tell how it lays there in patches on higher ground, with bare ground inches away in depressions. That's the exact opposite of snow, which would drift into the lows and be blown off of the high spots.

      So wet sea winds, blown into high country, frosts onto cold surfaces.

         

      --
      No, you are mistaken. I've always had this sig.

  by Entropy on Wednesday January 10, @08:45AM

    by Entropy (4228) on Wednesday January 10, @08:45AM (#620390)

    It's too cold, must be global warming. Or too hot, or average, or any other potential outcome is sure evidence of global warming. I don't know about you--but I could use some global warming right about now.

    by takyon on Wednesday January 10, @08:55AM

      by takyon (881) <{takyon} {at} {soylentnews.org}> on Wednesday January 10, @08:55AM (#620392) Journal

      You can't fool me, entropy. You want to burn the Earth to a crisp and then cool the universe into nothingness.

      --
      [SIG] 10/28/2017: Soylent Upgrade v14 [soylentnews.org]

    by Dr Spin on Wednesday January 10, @10:01AM

      by Dr Spin (5239) on Wednesday January 10, @10:01AM (#620413)

      It's too cold, must be global warming. Or too hot, or average,

      You missed the actual problem: it is too average.

      --
      Putting your data in the cloud is like sending your teenage daughter backpacking in a 3rd world country with a pimp

    by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday January 10, @11:51AM

      by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday January 10, @11:51AM (#620436)

      Found another individual with a sad childhood, who never played on a swing as a kid, so they never learned what happens as you keep adding more energy into a system :)

    by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday January 10, @02:11PM

      by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday January 10, @02:11PM (#620460)
      Global warming means overall that the Earth's average temperature is going up, or in other words there is more energy in the Earth's atmosphere to go around. What happens when you add more energy to a dynamic system like the planet's atmosphere? You get more extreme variations in local areas, more extreme and unusual weather events, etc. I don't know why this simple fact seems to escape so many people.
