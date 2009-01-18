18/01/09/2251211 story
from the get-your-snowboards-out dept.
The Sahara Desert is famously hot, dry, generally inhospitable and covered in sand as far as the eye can see. It's a little bit more diverse than that in reality, however, with lush green segments dotted along the Nile Valley and scattered in the margins surrounding an extremely arid heart – and, yes, precipitation does fall across the region several times per year.
Snowfall on the sand dunes of the Sahara, however, is a little unexpected.
Source: http://www.iflscience.com/environment/extremely-rare-snowfall-blankets-sand-dunes-sahara/
(Score: 1, Funny) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday January 10, @06:08AM (1 child)
Globaliberatard warmyassing is a lie!
Burn more oil! You won’t take Saharan freedoms that easily.
Stories like this make me eat double meat!!!
(Score: 2) by maxwell demon on Wednesday January 10, @07:01AM
New in: Sahara snow causes obesity!
The Tao of math: The numbers you can count are not the real numbers.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday January 10, @07:07AM
(Score: 1, Offtopic) by realDonaldTrump on Wednesday January 10, @07:14AM
I tweeted about how cold it was in the USA🇺🇸. It was so cold that we froze the Sahara! THE FREAKING SAHARA!!!! It's amazing. We could really use a little of that global warming, am I right? Administrator Pruitt thinks so! I wrote about it in my journal. And we had a TERRIFIC report from NOAA, that says 2017 wasn't the hottest year. I wrote about that too.
(Score: 2) by FatPhil on Wednesday January 10, @08:32AM (1 child)
I was worried about my command. I was the scientist of the Holy Ghost.
(Score: 2) by frojack on Wednesday January 10, @09:22AM
Even there, it doesn't look exactly like snow. Looks more like condensate on a cold surface, or "simple frost".
You can tell how it lays there in patches on higher ground, with bare ground inches away in depressions. That's the exact opposite of snow, which would drift into the lows and be blown off of the high spots.
So wet sea winds, blown into high country, frosts onto cold surfaces.
No, you are mistaken. I've always had this sig.
(Score: 2) by Entropy on Wednesday January 10, @08:45AM (4 children)
It's too cold, must be global warming. Or too hot, or average, or any other potential outcome is sure evidence of global warming. I don't know about you--but I could use some global warming right about now.
(Score: 2) by takyon on Wednesday January 10, @08:55AM
You can't fool me, entropy. You want to burn the Earth to a crisp and then cool the universe into nothingness.
(Score: 2) by Dr Spin on Wednesday January 10, @10:01AM
It's too cold, must be global warming. Or too hot, or average,
You missed the actual problem: it is too average.
(Score: 1, Informative) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday January 10, @11:51AM
Found another individual with a sad childhood, who never played on a swing as a kid, so they never learned what happens as you keep adding more energy into a system :)
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday January 10, @02:11PM
