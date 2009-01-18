from the if-Oklahoma-is-a-rockin... dept.
In Oklahoma, reducing the amount of saltwater (highly brackish water produced during oil and gas recovery) pumped into the ground seems to be decreasing the number of small fluid-triggered earthquakes. But a new study shows why it wasn't enough to ease bigger earthquakes. The study, led by Ryan M. Pollyea of Virginia Tech in Blacksburg, Virginia, was published online ahead of print in Geology this week.
Starting around 2009, saltwater disposal (SWD) volume began increasing dramatically as unconventional oil and gas production increased rapidly throughout Oklahoma. As a result, the number of magnitude 3-plus earthquakes rattling the state has jumped from about one per year before 2011 to more than 900 in 2015. "Fluids are basically lubricating existing faults," Pollyea explains. Oklahoma is now the most seismically active state in the lower 48 United States.
Previous studies linked Oklahoma SWD wells and seismic activity in time. Instead, Pollyea and colleagues studied that correlation in space, analyzing earthquake epicenters and SWD well locations. The team focused on the Arbuckle Group, a porous geologic formation in north-central Oklahoma used extensively for saltwater disposal. The earthquakes originate in the basement rock directly below the Arbuckle, at a depth of 4 to 8 kilometers.
The correlation was clear: "When we plotted the average annual well locations and earthquake epicenters, they moved together in space," says Pollyea. The researchers also found that SWD volume and earthquake occurrence are spatially correlated up to 125 km. That's the distance within which there seems to be a connection between injection volume, fluid movement, and earthquake occurrence.
(Score: 2, Interesting) by Barenflimski on Wednesday January 10, @06:17AM
(Score: 1) by rylyeh on Wednesday January 10, @06:47AM
(Score: 1, Interesting) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday January 10, @07:05AM
Given how each 1.0 on the scale is a factor of 32, what would you prefer in a span of 500 years?
1 earthquake of magnitude 9, with mountains collapsing and a tsunami that spans the Pacific
32 earthquakes of magnitude 8, pretty devastating once every 15 years
1024 earthquakes of magnitude 7, twice yearly but not really a big deal for a country with building codes
32768 earthquakes of magnitude 6, an annoyance every 5 days
1048576 earthquakes of magnitude 5, just a rumble you get used to every few hours
33554432 earthquakes of magnitude 4, indistinguishable from passing trucks
1073741824 earthquakes of magnitude 3, not that you could tell
If you like that last one better than the first one, frack more.
(Score: 2) by FatPhil on Wednesday January 10, @07:09AM
(Score: 3, Informative) by takyon on Wednesday January 10, @07:19AM
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Moment_magnitude_scale [wikipedia.org]
(Score: 2) by FatPhil on Wednesday January 10, @07:40AM
However, you have to remember that they've taken into consideration the *area* affected by the quake to get that number. Bigger quakes affect a bigger area, so the energy per unit area does not scale quite as aggressively as that 32x implies, and the local damage is better correlated to the energy per unit area. Hence amplitude is still an important measure.
However^2, the calculation you're performing does rely on total energy dissipation, so it is the correct unit to use.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday January 10, @07:07AM
The TMB moved away from the Nations, like last year. The relief of his rather massive self has caused upwelling of the bedrock, with it's attendant periodic seismic activity. I am sure khallow will back me up on this one. Not to mention, the catfish.
(Score: 2) by The Mighty Buzzard on Wednesday January 10, @12:14PM
You know you got a tough crowd when a 34" waist gets you called massive. Just wait till you hit 40 too, Sonny Jim.
(Score: 2) by FatPhil on Wednesday January 10, @07:23AM
The USGS's response was initially to flat out deny any such association or correlation.
As more evidence came in, they doubled down by deliberately misinterpretting the claims as asserting that when the waste water or fracking fluid goes in, a quake will happen. This kind of deliberate misinterpretation would also decorrelate sex and babies, or boozing in a pub and DUI incidents.
Worse, even though in the last 3 years they've started to produce their own research verifying the correlation (there was a trickly of papers in 2014, but they only really ramped up in 2015) and admitting to the causation aspect, they're still trippling down and claiming that their opponents are saying, and have always said their garbage misinterpretaion from their doubleing down above.
The USGS seems as intellectually corrupt as many a Climate Science department. Science needs some purges to clean out the politics and of course big-business interests, and get back to the actual science.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday January 10, @07:45AM
1. fracking and earthquakes
2. sex and babies
3. boozing in a pub and DUI incidents
4. vaccines and vaccine injury
With that last one, anything that happens outside of a really narrow time window is excluded. If I remember right, the end of the window is 24 hours later, and the beginning is something like an hour or thereabouts.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday January 10, @11:48AM
> 4. vaccines and vaccine injury
You mean autism? Can you please get a Doctorate in medicine so that we can revoke it?
