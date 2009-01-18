Stories
Microsoft Meltdown and Spectre Patches Bricked Some AMD PCs

posted by Fnord666 on Wednesday January 10, @01:28PM
from the making-boat-anchors dept.
Security

takyon writes:

Microsoft's 'Meltdown' updates are reportedly bricking AMD PCs

Following reports of unbootable machines, Microsoft has halted updates of its Meltdown and Spectre security patches for AMD computers, according to a support note spotted by the Verge. It made the move after numerous complaints from users who installed the patch and then couldn't get past the Windows 10 splash screen. "To prevent AMD customers from getting into an unbootable state, Microsoft will temporarily pause sending the following Windows operating system updates to devices with impacted AMD processors," it wrote.

[...] "After investigating, Microsoft has determined that some AMD chipsets do not conform to the documentation previously provided to Microsoft to develop the Windows operating system mitigations to protect against the chipset vulnerabilities known as Spectre and Meltdown," the company said.

Original Submission


  • (Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday January 10, @01:30PM

    by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday January 10, @01:30PM (#620453)

    As often as not, the medicine can be worse than the disease.

  • (Score: 4, Funny) by The Mighty Buzzard on Wednesday January 10, @01:40PM (4 children)

    by The Mighty Buzzard (18) Subscriber Badge <themightybuzzard@soylentnews.org> on Wednesday January 10, @01:40PM (#620455) Homepage Journal

    While I appreciate the thought, I already have an anchor for both ends of my boat and neither of them are infected with Windows.

    • (Score: 4, Funny) by SomeGuy on Wednesday January 10, @03:26PM (3 children)

      by SomeGuy (5632) on Wednesday January 10, @03:26PM (#620486)

      What, you haven't upgraded to IoT boat anchors? You can locate and control them any time using your cell phone! And they can send live status updates right to your Twitter feed! That is such a killer feature, everybody absolutely positively has to have it. In a few more years you won't be able to find those oooold non-IoT boat anchors and new boats won't work with the old ones anyway. Never mind the built in advertising or phoning home, they are stuffed full of lovely bright blue LEDs! Consumertards are buying these by the dozens, and they don't even have boats!

      :P

      (Or were you just saying your boat anchors run a custom Linux build) :P

  • (Score: 2) by bzipitidoo on Wednesday January 10, @02:27PM (4 children)

    by bzipitidoo (4388) on Wednesday January 10, @02:27PM (#620466) Journal

    Sounds like Microsoft skimped on the testing. I don't expect them to test their patches on millions of hardware configurations, but from the sound of this, just one check of any older AMD CPU would have revealed this problem.

    As for blaming it on AMD's bad documentation, LOL. Bad documentation is endemic. A major guilty party in that is none other than Microsoft. You know, undocumented functionality in the Windows API that gives MS software an unfair edge, the "standard" known as OOXML among the deliberate mess that is the Word doc format, the whole "extend" part of "embrace, extend, extinguish". Manufacturers are always trying to keep secrets. Maybe if Microsoft changed its attitude about documentation, they have the clout to persuade others to follow suit. Meantime, wipe those crocodile tears away and suck it up, MS.

    • (Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday January 10, @02:47PM (1 child)

      by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday January 10, @02:47PM (#620472)

      Meh... as if MS would care. It are not their own systems that are not booting any more and their Windows license should take care that they can't be held liable for this.

      • (Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday January 10, @02:54PM

        by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday January 10, @02:54PM (#620475)

        MS uses Linux servers for reliability.

    • (Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday January 10, @04:03PM (1 child)

      by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday January 10, @04:03PM (#620497)

      > Sounds like Microsoft skimped on the testing.

      Sounds like Microsoft did the usual and let their users do the testing.

      • (Score: 2) by Grishnakh on Wednesday January 10, @04:20PM

        by Grishnakh (2831) Subscriber Badge on Wednesday January 10, @04:20PM (#620501)

        Sounds like Microsoft did the usual and let their users do the testing.

        Yes, which is exactly what they *should* do. Why should MS spend one red cent on testing? That'll just detract from their bottom line. Instead, they can let their users deal with any problems in the code, which costs far less. If the users don't like it, they can stop using MS software, but they never do that, so MS might as well push the testing onto them.

  • (Score: 3, Informative) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday January 10, @02:45PM (7 children)

    by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday January 10, @02:45PM (#620471)

    Bricked?... or just not booting Windows any more.... two different things.

    • (Score: 2) by SomeGuy on Wednesday January 10, @03:12PM

      by SomeGuy (5632) on Wednesday January 10, @03:12PM (#620482)

      To the the "normal" person, it might as well be bricked. They won't have any way to repair it other than to take it in to a shop. And many of them will simply throw out the machine and buy a new one - that was probably the whole idea of this "glitch".

    • (Score: 4, Informative) by tibman on Wednesday January 10, @03:25PM (4 children)

      by tibman (134) Subscriber Badge on Wednesday January 10, @03:25PM (#620485)

      Bricked is a term that laypeople have successfully stolen. It no longer means the device is permanently dead unless fixed with a hardware change (or complicated software change). Bricked is now dead without a nerd doing something (including simple software change) to fix it.

      • (Score: 5, Informative) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday January 10, @03:55PM

        by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday January 10, @03:55PM (#620495)

        Bricked is a term that laypeople clueless tech writers have successfully stolen.

        FTFY.

      • (Score: 4, Insightful) by linkdude64 on Wednesday January 10, @07:14PM (1 child)

        by linkdude64 (5482) Subscriber Badge on Wednesday January 10, @07:14PM (#620576)

        Tech illiterates should never have been given "Write" access.

        I'll see myself out.

      • (Score: 1, Interesting) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday January 10, @07:24PM

        by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday January 10, @07:24PM (#620581)

        Bricked is a term that laypeople have successfully stolen.

        Oh, like "hacking"?

    • (Score: 2) by bob_super on Wednesday January 10, @05:44PM

      by bob_super (1357) on Wednesday January 10, @05:44PM (#620538)

      Not booting windows is a security improvement (not just against those bugs, as already pointed out below).
      Since those people had an AMD to start with, they probably have knowledge, or know someone, who may help use this opportunity to try Linux for their non-gaming uses. That would also contribute to make us all safer.

  • (Score: 4, Funny) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday January 10, @05:24PM

    by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday January 10, @05:24PM (#620527)

    Does what it says on the tin. Fully untouchable by Meltdown now!

  • (Score: 5, Funny) by Bot on Wednesday January 10, @06:02PM (4 children)

    by Bot (3902) Subscriber Badge on Wednesday January 10, @06:02PM (#620546)

    The first two words in the summary were encouraging.

    • (Score: 3, Interesting) by LoRdTAW on Wednesday January 10, @10:47PM (1 child)

      by LoRdTAW (3755) Subscriber Badge on Wednesday January 10, @10:47PM (#620693) Journal

      What have you got against takyon's writing?

    • (Score: 2) by The Archon V2.0 on Wednesday January 10, @10:55PM (1 child)

      by The Archon V2.0 (3887) on Wednesday January 10, @10:55PM (#620697)

      > The first two words in the summary were encouraging.

      Not really. We would have to build a cement sarcophagus around Redmond just to contain the radioactive Clippys.

      • (Score: 2) by Bot on Thursday January 11, @01:27AM

        by Bot (3902) Subscriber Badge on Thursday January 11, @01:27AM (#620753)

        It looks like your dosimeter is not yet glowing. Would you like help with that?

