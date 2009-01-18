18/01/09/2328249 story
The SFTP component in OpenSSH provides a chroot-feature for hardening. It is stated in the documentation that the chroot directory must not be writable by the user account, though specific files and subdirectories within it are allowed. Some people were questioning the read-only restriction. halfdog documents some analysis which is the result of discussions on openssh-dev mailing list. Here are some arguments about why these restrictions still makes sense in 2018.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday January 10, @03:11PM (5 children)
Discussions on a mailing list qualify as news now?
(Score: 2) by pkrasimirov on Wednesday January 10, @03:42PM (1 child)
Yes, as long as there are valid arguments.
(Score: 4, Insightful) by JoeMerchant on Wednesday January 10, @03:54PM
I'd rather catch a good story off of mailing list once in awhile instead of endless parroting of the Reuters feed.
(Score: 2) by canopic jug on Wednesday January 10, @04:20PM
No, but analysis of the issues raised in those discussoins is news. The analisys answers a question that comes up regularly in regards to locked-down SFTP sites and actually walks through why and how the restrictions are needed.
tldr; CVE 2009-2904
Money is not free speech. Elections should not be auctions.
(Score: -1, Flamebait) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday January 10, @04:35PM
Well, how else do you plan on getting news that matters?
You think the mainstream press is being accurate and honest currently? Are you sure there aren't important viewpoints that the mainstream press is attempting to disappear and wallpaper over because they don't fit the Column A/Column B exclusive divide they're trying to create and box everybody in to?
Watch for some narrative convergence later this year. We'll learn that not only are all men in tech jobs rich, overpaid misogynists, but that they're all alt-righters, too. And homosexuals. And they use encryption. Only a misogynist who is literally Hitler and homosexual would use encryption. Watch for all these narratives to converge.
The mainstream press is destroying democracy. Stop letting them.
(Score: 2) by FatPhil on Wednesday January 10, @05:01PM (1 child)
Stupid setup is protected from harm, good.
"Therefore a test chroot was created with bin, dev, etc, lib, lib64, proc, tmp, usr and var directories created and world-writable."
So you deliberately contrived a different stupid setup?
Why?!?!?!?
I can create an infinitude of stupid setups that are dangerous, why is this one interesting? Has it been seen in the wild? If not, you're analysing a non-problem.
And part 2: "As soon as there exists a cooperating process outside the chroot, ..."
You're fucked already, it's not your machine any more, the chroot is irrelevant.
I was worried about my command. I was the scientist of the Holy Ghost.
(Score: 3, Informative) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday January 10, @06:54PM
Yes, a very similar one, just different enough to evade the check.
To demonstrate that such setups are in fact stupid. As TFA says:
I think you've somehow misunderstood the point of this exercise.
No, it is relevant. He's demonstrating how an unprivileged process within a poorly-configured chroot, combined with an unprivileged process outside the chroot, can allow both processes to gain root privileges.
Yes, sane people shouldn't need convincing that world-writable chroots are a bad plan. But not everyone is sane, so this guy is demonstrating it for them.
Reply to This
