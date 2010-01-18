Stories
A Simple Sticker Tricked Neural Networks Into Classifying Anything as a Toaster

posted by janrinok on Wednesday January 10, @04:34PM
from the do-you-see-what-I-see? dept.
Hardware

charon writes:

Image recognition technology may be sophisticated, but it is also easily duped. Researchers have fooled algorithms into confusing two skiers for a dog, a baseball for espresso, and a turtle for a rifle. But a new method of deceiving the machines is simple and far-reaching, involving just a humble sticker.

Google researchers developed a psychedelic sticker that, when placed in an unrelated image, tricks deep learning systems into classifying the image as a toaster. According to a recently submitted research paper about the attack, this adversarial patch is "scene-independent," meaning someone could deploy it "without prior knowledge of the lighting conditions, camera angle, type of classifier being attacked, or even the other items within the scene." It's also easily accessible, given it can be shared and printed from the internet.

  • (Score: 2, Funny) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday January 10, @04:41PM (1 child)

    by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday January 10, @04:41PM (#620508)

    Robot: Earth women who experience sexual ecstasy with mechanical assistance always tend to feel guilty!
    Gloria: I’m just scared I’ll come home one day and find you screwing a toaster.
    Robot: You’ll just have to trust me.

  • (Score: 1) by starvingboy on Wednesday January 10, @04:56PM (9 children)

    by starvingboy (6766) Subscriber Badge on Wednesday January 10, @04:56PM (#620510)

    I wonder if they'll come up with something similar for facial recognition software. It'd be disabled tracking via outerwear.

  • (Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday January 10, @05:03PM (1 child)

    by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday January 10, @05:03PM (#620517)

    It's actually toasters all the way down. Time to re-build all the ancient Hindu statues that depict the earth supported on turtles...

    https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/World_Turtle [wikipedia.org]

    • (Score: 2) by c0lo on Wednesday January 10, @10:41PM

      by c0lo (156) Subscriber Badge on Wednesday January 10, @10:41PM (#620691)

      Time to re-build all the ancient Hindu statues that depict the earth supported on rifles [gizmodo.com]...

      FTFY

  • (Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday January 10, @05:08PM (4 children)

    by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday January 10, @05:08PM (#620521)

    From https://gizmodo.com/this-simple-sticker-can-trick-neural-networks-into-thin-1821735479 [gizmodo.com]

    Most notably, with the roll-out of self-driving cars. These machines rely on image recognition software to understand and interact with their surroundings. Things could get dangerous if thousands of pounds of metal rolling down the highway can only see toasters.

    • (Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday January 10, @05:19PM (2 children)

      by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday January 10, @05:19PM (#620525)

      Makes me wonder. Will clothing and fashion accessories that defeat facial recognition become illegal because they could lead to death for occupants of autonomous vehicles?

      Does that meant that machine vision is still not ready for self-driving cars?

      Moreover, do we want to imagine a world where machine vision is ready for self-driving cars and cannot be fooled by clever clothing and fashion accessories?

      • (Score: 2) by bob_super on Wednesday January 10, @05:28PM

        by bob_super (1357) on Wednesday January 10, @05:28PM (#620531)

        "We need those self-driving cars, because they save lives! Therefore, all clothing is now banned!"
        CA: Fine, man!
        ND, WY: No self-driving cars!
        FL: Self-driving vehicles allowed, but not near retired communities...

      • (Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday January 10, @05:51PM

        by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday January 10, @05:51PM (#620542)

        > Does that meant that machine vision is still not ready for self-driving cars?

        All the might of the tech industry, brought to its knees by graffiti artists.

    • (Score: 2) by HiThere on Wednesday January 10, @06:20PM

      by HiThere (866) on Wednesday January 10, @06:20PM (#620551)

      And that's why it's important that this stuff be done *now*, so the algorithms can be hardened before the cars become common.

      --
      Put not your faith in princes.

  • (Score: 5, Funny) by SomeGuy on Wednesday January 10, @05:26PM (1 child)

    by SomeGuy (5632) on Wednesday January 10, @05:26PM (#620529)

    I knew I shouldn't have left the AfterDark Flying Toasters screen saver running on the Neural Network computers.

  • (Score: 2) by rts008 on Wednesday January 10, @05:27PM (1 child)

    by rts008 (3001) on Wednesday January 10, @05:27PM (#620530)

    I guess I'll finally retire my Nixon mask, and replace it with a psychedelic toaster mask.
    Added bonus: none of my friends and family will recognize me!

    • (Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday January 10, @09:03PM

      by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday January 10, @09:03PM (#620625)

      It's no wonder: they all think they're related to Nixon.

  • (Score: 5, Funny) by Bot on Wednesday January 10, @06:01PM (2 children)

    by Bot (3902) Subscriber Badge on Wednesday January 10, @06:01PM (#620545)

    That IS a toaster.

    • (Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday January 10, @06:25PM

      by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday January 10, @06:25PM (#620554)

      I'm a little teapot
      Short and stout
      Here is my handle
      Here is my spout

      When I get all steamed up
      Hear me shout:
      Tip me over
      and pour me out!

    • (Score: 3, Touché) by DeathMonkey on Wednesday January 10, @07:09PM

      by DeathMonkey (1380) on Wednesday January 10, @07:09PM (#620571) Journal

      Howdy Doodly Doo! Would you like some toast?

  • (Score: 2) by HiThere on Wednesday January 10, @06:24PM

    by HiThere (866) on Wednesday January 10, @06:24PM (#620553)

    You know, that patch *does* sort of look like a toaster. Probably the bright colors are so that the patch is what will be examined for "what is that?" rather than the banana that's next to it.

    --
    Put not your faith in princes.

  • (Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday January 10, @06:38PM

    by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday January 10, @06:38PM (#620559)

    How do they generalize that the sticker has the same affect on all deep-learning image recognition algorithms? I highly doubt ones trained specifically to recognize bananas, and nothing else, could suddenly call it a toaster.

  • (Score: 3, Interesting) by stretch611 on Wednesday January 10, @06:54PM (1 child)

    by stretch611 (6199) on Wednesday January 10, @06:54PM (#620563)

    Can I put it on my license plate to fool speed cameras?

  • (Score: 4, Insightful) by captain_nifty on Wednesday January 10, @07:20PM (1 child)

    by captain_nifty (4252) Subscriber Badge on Wednesday January 10, @07:20PM (#620578)

    Imagine a sticker like this but instead of a benign toaster they chose to fool the algorithm into believing everything was a gun.

    Cue the ED-209, demanding that you drop the non existent gun.

    • (Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday January 10, @07:25PM

      by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday January 10, @07:25PM (#620582)

      Just don't drop trou...it might think you have another gun!

  • (Score: 2) by Azuma Hazuki on Wednesday January 10, @08:39PM (1 child)

    by Azuma Hazuki (5086) Subscriber Badge on Wednesday January 10, @08:39PM (#620617)

    See if it can actually make toast. After all, as the internet has informed me for years upon years, All Toasters, Toast Toast.

    • (Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday January 10, @09:13PM

      by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday January 10, @09:13PM (#620628)

      - A toast please!
      - Cheers!

  • (Score: 3, Informative) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday January 10, @10:34PM (1 child)

    by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday January 10, @10:34PM (#620688)

    This summary and title is literally true, but completely misrepresentation of what is happening. They make it sound like "lol, put a sticker on something and the system thinks it's a toaster."

    A better summary would be "include this sticker in a photo, and image analysis now says the photo is a photo of a toaster." The system doesn't think the banana is now a toaster, it now thinks that the photograph is a photo of a toaster, with the banana being background or something else.

    In looking at the photo, I can entirely see this happening. If somebody showed me that photo and asked, I'd probably say, "it's a photo of a sticker and banana." That an image recognition software prioritizes the sticker, and mis-sees it as a toaster, isn't that surprising.

    But that's a less sensationalist, click-bait title, and we can't have that...

    • (Score: 2) by requerdanos on Thursday January 11, @12:49AM

      by requerdanos (5997) Subscriber Badge on Thursday January 11, @12:49AM (#620739) Journal

      I'd probably say, "it's a photo of a sticker and banana."

      Perhaps you would; I don't know you (or if I do, don't know it). But I would think the typical person, when asked to identify an image, would focus on things that occupy the largest portion of the image (and are therefore "the subject") and then, describe those things in an identifying way.

      We are looking at the images as digital photos or captures, just as the algorithms are, and it's not obvious that the circular trainwreck garbage fire area of the image is a sticker (much less a toaster), or whether it's a really strange poker chip on top of a photo, or whether it's a weird branding icon superimposed by latest-ecommerce-store.com, or what.

      But unless we just read TFA or work with such images frequently, that circular subimage is not going to be what we trigger on and say "Hey! I identify that part! This is a picture of a sticker! Oh, and there's also a banana," as you suggest.

      Rather, probably we'd focus on the part that we instantly identify: The yellow fruit.

      So, on Family Feud, the board would look something like this...

      One hundred people surveyed...
      Top two answers on the board...

      |--How would you identify this photo?---|
      | XXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXX |
      | XXXXX [.99.] Banana XXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXX |
      | XXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXX |
      | XXXXX [..1.] Sticker (And Banana) XXX |
      | XXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXX |
      |---------------------------------------|

      I think that's kind of the point of the finding, that the sticker makes the bot classify the image as something different than would a person.

      - The sticker does not have to cover up the banana (or other subject) to get the image classified as a toaster.
      - The sticker does not have to cover up even a very large percentage of the image to get the image classified as a toaster.
      - The sticker does not have to convincingly depict a toaster to get the image classified as a toaster.

      I don't think that's really clickbait, but rather, a somewhat interesting finding.

      Permit me if you will to put on a moving picture with sound, in your imagination.

      Picture in your head someone showing someone else a rectangle of stiff paper imprinted with an image. In this case, let's say the image is of a man holding, displaying, a bizarrely-colored circle such as that in the banana-toaster image. Now, in your mind's ear, hear that person say to the other, "Hey, look, this is my dad."

      Even if the thought occurs to the other person that "That's not your dad; your dad is a person with a mass much greater than this square of paper and of a different shape and composition," they are not likely to say it. But it probably won't even *occur* to that other person to say "No, that's not your dad, that's a freaking toaster." (Your potential answer, "That's not your dad, that's primarily a sticker, and also some guy," is also on the not likely list.) But the bot? "Dude, that's not your dad, that's a toaster, 90+% probability" every single time.

