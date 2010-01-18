from the do-you-see-what-I-see? dept.
Image recognition technology may be sophisticated, but it is also easily duped. Researchers have fooled algorithms into confusing two skiers for a dog, a baseball for espresso, and a turtle for a rifle. But a new method of deceiving the machines is simple and far-reaching, involving just a humble sticker.
Google researchers developed a psychedelic sticker that, when placed in an unrelated image, tricks deep learning systems into classifying the image as a toaster. According to a recently submitted research paper about the attack, this adversarial patch is "scene-independent," meaning someone could deploy it "without prior knowledge of the lighting conditions, camera angle, type of classifier being attacked, or even the other items within the scene." It's also easily accessible, given it can be shared and printed from the internet.
(Score: 2, Funny) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday January 10, @04:41PM (1 child)
Robot: Earth women who experience sexual ecstasy with mechanical assistance always tend to feel guilty!
Gloria: I’m just scared I’ll come home one day and find you screwing a toaster.
Robot: You’ll just have to trust me.
Reply to This
(Score: 2) by LoRdTAW on Wednesday January 10, @07:27PM
Too late... https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=mcGnZPh3ZIw [youtube.com]
Reply to This
Parent
(Score: 1) by starvingboy on Wednesday January 10, @04:56PM (9 children)
I wonder if they'll come up with something similar for facial recognition software. It'd be disabled tracking via outerwear.
Reply to This
(Score: 3, Informative) by Snow on Wednesday January 10, @05:00PM (2 children)
Like a ski mask?
Reply to This
Parent
(Score: 2) by ese002 on Wednesday January 10, @10:50PM
Wearing a ski mask blocks facial recognition but will make you highly conspicuous. All the humans will be watching you and, likely, so will the cameras.
A suitable adversarial patch might defeat facial recognition while still being inconspicuous to humans.
Reply to This
Parent
(Score: 2) by requerdanos on Thursday January 11, @12:57AM
Well, no, not like that.
A ski mask covers almost 100% of the face, and even afterwards, it's still completely identifiable as a face. Zoom in enough and you can even get an identifying retina scan.
This isn't like that. Think about the differences between a ski mask (covers almost all the face and still, it's clearly a face) vs. our sticker (covers none of the whatever and still gets it misidentified as something completely different):
- The sticker does not have to cover up the banana (or other subject) to get the image classified as a toaster.
- The sticker does not have to cover up even a very large percentage of the image to get the image classified as a toaster.
- The sticker does not have to convincingly depict a toaster to get the image classified as a toaster.
Heck, you could probably wear reflective sunglasses with the toaster sticker design printed on each lens and get identified as a tall, mobile toaster. If you lived in the movie Minority Report, in fact, I'd recommend it, so department stores aren't constantly asking how you liked those jeans, Mr. Yakamoto?
Reply to This
Parent
(Score: 2) by Runaway1956 on Wednesday January 10, @05:03PM (2 children)
Take your pick:
https://www.amazon.com/OliaDesign-Vendetta-Fawkes-Cosplay-costume/dp/B01MEBWTDC?psc=1&SubscriptionId=AKIAILSHYYTFIVPWUY6Q&tag=duckduckgo-d-20&linkCode=xm2&camp=2025&creative=165953&creativeASIN=B01MEBWTDC [amazon.com]
https://www.amazon.com/Imonic-Vendetta-Mask-Fawkes-Black/dp/B008ZR191O?SubscriptionId=AKIAILSHYYTFIVPWUY6Q&tag=duckduckgo-d-20&linkCode=xm2&camp=2025&creative=165953&creativeASIN=B008ZR191O [amazon.com]
#Hillarygropedme
Reply to This
Parent
(Score: 1) by fustakrakich on Wednesday January 10, @05:51PM (1 child)
Oh no, you got it all wrong [wordpress.com]...
*are hashtags capitalized?
This (the 1st comment) convinced me to sign up [soylentnews.org]
Reply to This
Parent
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday January 11, @02:44AM
Reply to This
Parent
(Score: 2) by bob_super on Wednesday January 10, @05:25PM (1 child)
I'm already in contact with cap manufacturers to massively print that pattern.
$50 for the Safe From Facial Tracking caps. Gonna be Huuge in China. I'll call you to confirm whether the tinfoil hat people make be a billionaire or sue...
Reply to This
Parent
(Score: 2, Informative) by DECbot on Wednesday January 10, @07:27PM
Good luck on selling that in China [nypost.com].
cats~$ sudo chown -R us /home/base
Reply to This
Parent
(Score: 2) by LoRdTAW on Wednesday January 10, @07:28PM
https://www.halloweenexpress.com/political-masks-c-645.html [halloweenexpress.com]
Reply to This
Parent
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday January 10, @05:03PM (1 child)
It's actually toasters all the way down. Time to re-build all the ancient Hindu statues that depict the earth supported on turtles...
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/World_Turtle [wikipedia.org]
Reply to This
(Score: 2) by c0lo on Wednesday January 10, @10:41PM
FTFY
Reply to This
Parent
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday January 10, @05:08PM (4 children)
From https://gizmodo.com/this-simple-sticker-can-trick-neural-networks-into-thin-1821735479 [gizmodo.com]
Reply to This
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday January 10, @05:19PM (2 children)
Makes me wonder. Will clothing and fashion accessories that defeat facial recognition become illegal because they could lead to death for occupants of autonomous vehicles?
Does that meant that machine vision is still not ready for self-driving cars?
Moreover, do we want to imagine a world where machine vision is ready for self-driving cars and cannot be fooled by clever clothing and fashion accessories?
Reply to This
Parent
(Score: 2) by bob_super on Wednesday January 10, @05:28PM
"We need those self-driving cars, because they save lives! Therefore, all clothing is now banned!"
CA: Fine, man!
ND, WY: No self-driving cars!
FL: Self-driving vehicles allowed, but not near retired communities...
Reply to This
Parent
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday January 10, @05:51PM
> Does that meant that machine vision is still not ready for self-driving cars?
All the might of the tech industry, brought to its knees by graffiti artists.
Reply to This
Parent
(Score: 2) by HiThere on Wednesday January 10, @06:20PM
And that's why it's important that this stuff be done *now*, so the algorithms can be hardened before the cars become common.
Put not your faith in princes.
Reply to This
Parent
(Score: 5, Funny) by SomeGuy on Wednesday January 10, @05:26PM (1 child)
I knew I shouldn't have left the AfterDark Flying Toasters screen saver running on the Neural Network computers.
Reply to This
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday January 10, @06:17PM
In high school I spent my rebellious teen years violating Galactic Ordinance 729.881-ZT13: accelerating toasters to unsafe speeds.
Mr. Glitch's Retro Reviews: [After Dark] Lunatic Fringe [blogspot.com]
Reply to This
Parent
(Score: 2) by rts008 on Wednesday January 10, @05:27PM (1 child)
I guess I'll finally retire my Nixon mask, and replace it with a psychedelic toaster mask.
Added bonus: none of my friends and family will recognize me!
Reply to This
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday January 10, @09:03PM
It's no wonder: they all think they're related to Nixon.
Reply to This
Parent
(Score: 5, Funny) by Bot on Wednesday January 10, @06:01PM (2 children)
That IS a toaster.
Reply to This
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday January 10, @06:25PM
I'm a little teapot
Short and stout
Here is my handle
Here is my spout
When I get all steamed up
Hear me shout:
Tip me over
and pour me out!
Reply to This
Parent
(Score: 3, Touché) by DeathMonkey on Wednesday January 10, @07:09PM
Howdy Doodly Doo! Would you like some toast?
Reply to This
Parent
(Score: 2) by HiThere on Wednesday January 10, @06:24PM
You know, that patch *does* sort of look like a toaster. Probably the bright colors are so that the patch is what will be examined for "what is that?" rather than the banana that's next to it.
Put not your faith in princes.
Reply to This
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday January 10, @06:38PM
How do they generalize that the sticker has the same affect on all deep-learning image recognition algorithms? I highly doubt ones trained specifically to recognize bananas, and nothing else, could suddenly call it a toaster.
Reply to This
(Score: 3, Interesting) by stretch611 on Wednesday January 10, @06:54PM (1 child)
Can I put it on my license plate to fool speed cameras?
Reply to This
(Score: 3, Interesting) by Kromagv0 on Wednesday January 10, @07:49PM
For ALPRs I would suggest a large array of IR LEDs near each plate. Like in the range of 300-400 watts TPD. Massively underexpose everything else in the image
T-Shirts and bumper stickers [zazzle.com] to offend someone
Reply to This
Parent
(Score: 4, Insightful) by captain_nifty on Wednesday January 10, @07:20PM (1 child)
Imagine a sticker like this but instead of a benign toaster they chose to fool the algorithm into believing everything was a gun.
Cue the ED-209, demanding that you drop the non existent gun.
Reply to This
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday January 10, @07:25PM
Just don't drop trou...it might think you have another gun!
Reply to This
Parent
(Score: 2) by Azuma Hazuki on Wednesday January 10, @08:39PM (1 child)
See if it can actually make toast. After all, as the internet has informed me for years upon years, All Toasters, Toast Toast.
Reply to This
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday January 10, @09:13PM
- A toast please!
- Cheers!
Reply to This
Parent
(Score: 3, Informative) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday January 10, @10:34PM (1 child)
This summary and title is literally true, but completely misrepresentation of what is happening. They make it sound like "lol, put a sticker on something and the system thinks it's a toaster."
A better summary would be "include this sticker in a photo, and image analysis now says the photo is a photo of a toaster." The system doesn't think the banana is now a toaster, it now thinks that the photograph is a photo of a toaster, with the banana being background or something else.
In looking at the photo, I can entirely see this happening. If somebody showed me that photo and asked, I'd probably say, "it's a photo of a sticker and banana." That an image recognition software prioritizes the sticker, and mis-sees it as a toaster, isn't that surprising.
But that's a less sensationalist, click-bait title, and we can't have that...
Reply to This
(Score: 2) by requerdanos on Thursday January 11, @12:49AM
Perhaps you would; I don't know you (or if I do, don't know it). But I would think the typical person, when asked to identify an image, would focus on things that occupy the largest portion of the image (and are therefore "the subject") and then, describe those things in an identifying way.
We are looking at the images as digital photos or captures, just as the algorithms are, and it's not obvious that the circular trainwreck garbage fire area of the image is a sticker (much less a toaster), or whether it's a really strange poker chip on top of a photo, or whether it's a weird branding icon superimposed by latest-ecommerce-store.com, or what.
But unless we just read TFA or work with such images frequently, that circular subimage is not going to be what we trigger on and say "Hey! I identify that part! This is a picture of a sticker! Oh, and there's also a banana," as you suggest.
Rather, probably we'd focus on the part that we instantly identify: The yellow fruit.
So, on Family Feud, the board would look something like this...
One hundred people surveyed...
Top two answers on the board...
|--How would you identify this photo?---|
| XXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXX |
| XXXXX [.99.] Banana XXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXX |
| XXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXX |
| XXXXX [..1.] Sticker (And Banana) XXX |
| XXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXX |
|---------------------------------------|
I think that's kind of the point of the finding, that the sticker makes the bot classify the image as something different than would a person.
- The sticker does not have to cover up the banana (or other subject) to get the image classified as a toaster.
- The sticker does not have to cover up even a very large percentage of the image to get the image classified as a toaster.
- The sticker does not have to convincingly depict a toaster to get the image classified as a toaster.
I don't think that's really clickbait, but rather, a somewhat interesting finding.
Permit me if you will to put on a moving picture with sound, in your imagination.
Picture in your head someone showing someone else a rectangle of stiff paper imprinted with an image. In this case, let's say the image is of a man holding, displaying, a bizarrely-colored circle such as that in the banana-toaster image. Now, in your mind's ear, hear that person say to the other, "Hey, look, this is my dad."
Even if the thought occurs to the other person that "That's not your dad; your dad is a person with a mass much greater than this square of paper and of a different shape and composition," they are not likely to say it. But it probably won't even *occur* to that other person to say "No, that's not your dad, that's a freaking toaster." (Your potential answer, "That's not your dad, that's primarily a sticker, and also some guy," is also on the not likely list.) But the bot? "Dude, that's not your dad, that's a toaster, 90+% probability" every single time.
Reply to This
Parent