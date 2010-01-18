from the does-it-count-as-a-foreign-language dept.
Mark Guzdial at ACM (Association of Computing Machinery) writes:
I have three reasons for thinking that learning CS is different than learning other STEM disciplines.
- Our infrastructure for teaching CS is younger, smaller, and weaker;
- We don't realize how hard learning to program is;
- CS is so valuable that it changes the affective components of learning.
The author makes compelling arguments to support the claims, ending with:
We are increasingly finding that the emotional component of learning computing (e.g., motivation, feeling of belonging, self-efficacy) is among the most critical variables. When you put more and more students in a high-pressure, competitive setting, and some of whom feel "like" the teacher and some don't, you get emotional complexity that is unlike any other STEM discipline. Not mathematics, any of the sciences, or any of the engineering disciplines are facing growing numbers of majors and non-majors at the same time. That makes learning CS different and harder.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday January 10, @09:30PM (3 children)
In this case, using "from" is better than using "than".
Reply to This
(Score: 2) by Justin Case on Wednesday January 10, @09:39PM
if (language == 'C-INTERCAL') than
COMEFROM end
end
The terrorists hated our freedoms, so we had to go to war against them. (The freedoms, not the terrorists.)
Reply to This
Parent
(Score: 2, Disagree) by frojack on Wednesday January 10, @10:37PM (1 child)
Australians would say "Different to".
Had an Australian employee once, and I had to constantly say: "Similar To and Different From".
Took her years to break the old habit. English is wacky.
No, you are mistaken. I've always had this sig.
Reply to This
Parent
(Score: 3, Touché) by c0lo on Wednesday January 10, @11:43PM
The understatement of the year so far.
Reply to This
Parent
(Score: 3, Interesting) by Barenflimski on Wednesday January 10, @09:32PM (10 children)
Computer Science gives people tools to affect most of the population in a way that most people's careers can't.
Farmer? Thanks for feeding ten thousand people.
Doctor? Thanks for fixing ten thousand people.
Computer Scientist? Your platform only serves ten thousand people?
Giving people this kind of power tests the soul. It becomes a contest about how well ones brain works. Don't look for hugs in the forums, which you'll spend years of your life in.
Reply to This
(Score: 1) by AlwaysNever on Wednesday January 10, @09:43PM (4 children)
Farmers and Doctors are socially appreciated.
Computer Scientists are, on the other hand, the target of all derision.
Reply to This
Parent
(Score: 2) by DannyB on Wednesday January 10, @09:46PM (3 children)
Future computer scientists are, on the other hand, stuffed into their lockers by football players. But years later, the majority of those high school football stars are working poor blue collar jobs that will soon be automated.
Reply to This
Parent
(Score: 4, Touché) by Anal Pumpernickel on Wednesday January 10, @10:02PM (2 children)
And many of the future computer scientists are developing mass surveillance systems, digital restrictions management, and proprietary software.
Reply to This
Parent
(Score: 3, Touché) by krishnoid on Wednesday January 10, @10:23PM (1 child)
If another computer scientist develops non-proprietary software, wouldn't you just use theirs instead of developing your own version, and then spend that time developing proprietary software?
Reply to This
Parent
(Score: 3, Insightful) by Bot on Thursday January 11, @01:14AM
> instead of developing your own version
Programmers do just that, sadly. Ask Poettering.
(uhhh sorry sysadmins for the acid reflux)
Reply to This
Parent
(Score: 4, Insightful) by DannyB on Wednesday January 10, @09:43PM (3 children)
The feeling of newer team members "doing something" is probably why no major product can remain stable in the way it works.
Google for instance, has to change everything. A new mail web site? New messaging apps instead of Hangouts?
Or Ubuntu and Microsoft (and others) trying to change the decades old, well understood, familiar Desktop into something different? That might (but doesn't) work on a phone? I suspect this abandonment of the desktop is why people fled Ubuntu to Linux Mint. I suspect pushback is why Windows 10 has a proper Start menu once again. (How about fix Windows Server Data Center Edition, please.)
If it ain't broke, then don't fix it!
Why does a modern automobile have pretty similar basic controls to a car from the 1950's? Or office staplers which can shoot staples into adjacent offices / cubicles.
Reply to This
Parent
(Score: 3, Interesting) by acid andy on Wednesday January 10, @10:56PM (2 children)
It's so right but the same thing (fix it till it's broke) happens in politics as well. Change for the sake of change. I was going to say Hollywood as well, but there it's just reboots of reboots of remakes although often the bits that did work in a movie franchise get changed in a clunky or shocking way just to try to generate some new interest.
Make hay whilst the intervening mass is insufficient to inhibit the perceived intensity of incoming solar radiation.
Reply to This
Parent
(Score: 2) by fyngyrz on Thursday January 11, @01:18AM (1 child)
Mostly, legislators don't even try to fix old law. Instead, already-made law hangs around, broken as hell, toxic as hell, while they make new broken laws, or just make the existing ones worse. So I'd say it's "break it further" is the goal of the legislator. Fixing things... no.
Non-elected regulators tend to remove a bit more from the rules corpus, but they engage in the same general process.
There's no motivation to fix old stuff; the tried-and-true (OMG terrorists... think of the children... superstitious pandering... yet more corporate and rich-person fluffing... etc.) occupies the vast majority of their time. That's why ridiculously, obviously and grievously broken processes like the "War on Drugs" don't get pushed aside because they don't, and never did, work; instead, they get progressively more Byzantine and destructive to society.
As I watch these things continually go radically and speedily downhill, I am often reminded of the remark Pris made in the movie Bladerunner: "Then we're stupid and we'll die."
Luckily, I'm old, and I'm pretty sure I'm going to die naturally on my own before voters manage to completely break things by continuing to elect the rich fools they consistently, and inexplicably, prefer.
The eyes are the windows to the soul.
Sunglasses are the window shades.
Reply to This
Parent
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday January 11, @02:05AM
You're making a huge mistake to think that "rich fools" are normally a thing. Yes, there are lottery winners, but generally the rich are damn smart. Many are geniuses.
That can change with age of course. McCain has his brain tumor, and he's old as fuck. He also married into money... but still, in his younger years at least, he was no fool.
In particular, if you think it is normal for a fool to increase his wealth by a factor of several thousand, you should do it yourself.
Reply to This
Parent
(Score: 2) by legont on Thursday January 11, @01:41AM
And yet, Computer Scientists are allowed to mess with the people life without a proper license. Such a criminal oversight from our government.
"Wealth is the relentless enemy of understanding" - John Kenneth Galbraith.
Reply to This
Parent
(Score: 2) by Justin Case on Wednesday January 10, @09:34PM (5 children)
Science "builds and organizes knowledge in the form of testable explanations and predictions about the universe" (Wikipedia).
Is "computer science" a science? Does it follow the scientific method? I suppose P=NP counts as a potentially falsifiable hypothesis.
The terrorists hated our freedoms, so we had to go to war against them. (The freedoms, not the terrorists.)
Reply to This
(Score: 5, Informative) by Thexalon on Wednesday January 10, @09:46PM
Computer science is, strictly speaking, a branch of applied mathematics, and uses the techniques and standards of mathematics. That said, computer science also can be tested out via experiment. This leads to Donald Knuth's classic line: "Beware of bugs in the above code; I have only proved it correct, not tried it."
Computer programming is to computer science as construction is to the study of engineering.
If you act on pie in the sky, you're likely to get pie in the face.
Reply to This
Parent
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday January 10, @09:52PM
Computer Science is a science.
Programming (which is often confused for CS) not so much.
Reply to This
Parent
(Score: 2) by DannyB on Wednesday January 10, @09:53PM (2 children)
You should also mention software developers who use the term "Engineers".
First, Engineers get certified in their skill.
Second, the piles of crap that most developers write is not worthy of the term.
Reply to This
Parent
(Score: 1) by Crash on Wednesday January 10, @09:58PM
Sounds like the typical Slashdot mantra that disparages all web-developers.
Color me surprised when I visited Hacker News to see there were actual professionals that could discuss the web on a professional level.
Reply to This
Parent
(Score: 2, Touché) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday January 10, @10:00PM
Some "engineers" need a dictionary, not certification!
Reply to This
Parent
(Score: 3, Insightful) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday January 10, @09:46PM (9 children)
We do, we realise that when done well, programming is a creative endeavour. Without creative flair, source code is dull as dog shit.
"Muh feelz!" Perhaps students who underwent basic eduction emphasising logic and rational thought instead of "no child left behind" neo-marxist bullshit would not have such problems?
Reply to This
(Score: 2, Funny) by Crash on Wednesday January 10, @10:01PM (3 children)
The wife, to this day will still ask me opposing "OR" questions.
"Do you want to go see a movie? Or stay home tonight?"
"Yes."
Reply to This
Parent
(Score: 2) by bob_super on Wednesday January 10, @10:12PM (1 child)
Are you Greedy or Lazy ?
Reply to This
Parent
(Score: 2) by c0lo on Wednesday January 10, @10:28PM
Just async
Reply to This
Parent
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday January 10, @10:31PM
I do the same exact thing to my wife LOL
Reply to This
Parent
(Score: 1, Insightful) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday January 10, @10:14PM (1 child)
The absolute state of the American proletariat.
Reply to This
Parent
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday January 10, @11:06PM
That's "lumpenproletariat", you petit bourgeoisie! If only there was American education.
Reply to This
Parent
(Score: 2) by tangomargarine on Wednesday January 10, @10:40PM (1 child)
Maybe this explains how surreal trying to read "why's (poignant) Guide to Ruby" was. Probably 2/3 of the book was weird regressions and offtopic philosophy, and the author sounded like he was about to burst into tears at any moment.
Not really sure programming is supposed to be *that* sort of transcendental experience. Although I sort of understand the catb "hack mode" [catb.org] thing.
"Is that really true?" "I just spent the last hour telling you to think for yourself! Didn't you hear anything I said?"
Reply to This
Parent
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday January 11, @12:35AM
There was an old fortune quote "deep hack mode, that place where mere mortals fear to tread".
I developed an interest in computers because I'm an introvert, rare to find an extrovert who'd enjoy locking themselves away in a dark room for a weekend to play with a new language. Is it that CS used to be a self selecting group, then people who aren't naturally drawn to the subject were drawn to the degree and careers?
Reply to This
Parent
(Score: 2) by c0lo on Wednesday January 10, @11:49PM
That 'species' has been declared obsolete long ago. One can get only second hand specimens now
Reply to This
Parent
(Score: 4, Interesting) by Entropy on Wednesday January 10, @10:48PM (3 children)
Most disciplines are a mix of art, and science. We call it Computer Science, and of course there is a large science component but there is also in my opinion a larger art component than most science disciplines. This is why we teach it differently, and why we need to teach it differently. This isn't algebra where there is one correct answer, this is an art where they are tons and tons of correct answers each with their own drawback and weakness.
Reply to This
(Score: 2) by c0lo on Wednesday January 10, @11:51PM (1 child)
Sorta like any engineering solutions?
Reply to This
Parent
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday January 11, @01:36AM
This is a tangent of computer programming and engineering ("I want to make a program where you can click a button and an image of a smiling cat appears") rather than computer science ("is P = NP?" and "Is there any way to sort a list of N objects in faster than N(log N) time?").
However, taking the bait...
Compare...
Civil Engineer: "If this bridge cannot carry 20 tons of weight, then it will potentially break when if 5 trucks cross over it."
Software Engineering: "If the homepage of Google loads 0.1 second slower, then... uhh... what?"
Agreed that all engineering has trade spaces. I'd suggest that Computer Programming has fewer hard requirements and thus a much more sophisticated and harder trade-off discussions than most fields of Engineering.
It also hurts that software is so much more abstract, so harder to relate to for untrained people. Everybody can relate to "put fire onto chemical and it blows up." They'll get details wrong, but they intuitively grasp it, the advantages and risks of this effect. Few people without special training can think of "this abstract mathematical construct causes this other abstract mathematical construct to transform, which causes this secondary effect and this tertiary effect." It's part of why mandatory XKCD [xkcd.com].
Reply to This
Parent
(Score: 2) by fyngyrz on Thursday January 11, @01:23AM
It's also an art where no tint of science need pollute the fingers flailing at the keyboard, or the corporate bottom line. As an art, I would liken many (perhaps most) of its practitioners as flingers of finger-paints at the wall.
All too often the case.
The eyes are the windows to the soul.
Sunglasses are the window shades.
Reply to This
Parent
(Score: 1, Insightful) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday January 10, @11:14PM
Guy in The Association says The Association is special and needs more monies or other resources.
Reply to This
(Score: 3, Insightful) by Runaway1956 on Wednesday January 10, @11:28PM
Emotional components aren't science, nor are they engineering. The teams in the Manhattan project, and later at Los Alamos had a few "emotional components", but they don't seem to be asking for engineering recognition based on any of that. Their stories are available, if you care to look for them. Those stories are interesting, in that some of those emotional components added some degree of difficulty to a nearly insoluble problem - but no one is awarding medals, prizes, or money for those emotional problems.
#Hillarygropedme
Reply to This
(Score: 2) by All Your Lawn Are Belong To Us on Wednesday January 10, @11:29PM (2 children)
.... Like when you click TFA and it gives you a 502 Bad Gateway Error? Aside from that...
And I can create three reasons for thinking that learning ${ANY_STEM_FIELD[@]} is different from other STEM disciplines.
One will deal with the educational infrastructure and how it's relatively unique.
The second will illustrate that learning sub components of the skill is hard, and nobody ever thinks about what an RN, for example, must know.
The third will reveal how humanity changes from having that discipline around.
We'll conclude by saying that one's emotional commitment to a competitive degree field is a key variable to success in ${ANY_STEM_FIELD[@]}, and how the emotional complexity of ${ANY_STEM_FIELD[@]} would be different from any other... because it's different (duh!). And apparently the author never had to take a Physics 101 or Chem 101 or Bio 200 class? How many science majors don't end up taking math classes through at least Statistics? And the author doesn't think the math majors are affected by that?
I wish I could read TFA, but I fear that I'd pull it apart even farther as snowflaking....
Reply to This
(Score: 2) by HiThere on Wednesday January 10, @11:54PM (1 child)
Thank you. Thank you. There actually is one difference, though....
Kids at a ridiculously young age are pushed to study programming without the necessary background, and the teachers are so ignorant of programming that they don't even realize what they're doing. Give them Legos with a computer control and have them build robots. That should be doable.[1] Or let them play with Scratch and build active cartoons. That *is* doable.
1. I'm not sure Legos come with a computer controller, but a simple one should be possible, and if they don't sell it this year, they will next year. The Logo turtle robots were possible a long time ago.
Put not your faith in princes.
Reply to This
Parent
(Score: 3, Informative) by looorg on Wednesday January 10, @11:56PM
https://www.lego.com/en-us/mindstorms [lego.com]
It has been around for a while now.
Reply to This
Parent
(Score: 3, Interesting) by looorg on Wednesday January 10, @11:38PM (1 child)
He isn't really making a very compelling argument at all. He identifies a problem, gives example(s) of another, then offers solutions for something else. Then blames the problem on something different. Then goes on a little rant about how they so special normal teaching techniques apparently doesn't apply to them. No wonder his students are confused if they can't even seem to grasp the problem or issues in a proper manner.
It's a young field so we have not developed the teaching techniques yet. Is not a valid excuse. You don't have to reinvent the wheel every time. There are valid generic teaching tools that are cross topic. CS is not some kind of unique little snowflake topic that nobody could understand. How it is taught might in large depend on where it is associated with as a subject -- if CS falls into the maths, physics and engineering departments it's taught as if it was that. Somehow they have managed to train multitudes of people during the last decades. If things are more complex now it's cause they have created a shit system of complexity. They have made it harder on themselves then it has to be then.
The "rainfall problem" hasn't become harder. It has not been redefined or anything. If you are still trying to figure out how to teach a 40ish year old problem today and can't figure that one out there probably isn't much help we can offer you. When you get data from students trying to solve it over and over and over again, and apparently failing, you should note where the failure occurs and solve that problem. Clearly you are not explaining something very well, or you fail to take note of a waste amount of failures as experience to improve your teaching methods.
So you have not yet figured out that you should be teaching two different classes? As an example one doesn't teach the same Statistics introduction class to mathematicians as to econ-students as to social-science students. Why? Cause they are different and have different needs and you adapt to them. If one hasn't figured that one out yet one is somewhat beyond help really. From personal experience I can tell you that with the given three groups of students the tolerance for abstraction goes down sharply -- with the maths students you can talk quite abstract and with formulas and the further away from maths you come the more real world examples you have to use. No special snowflake teaching tools are going to put all these different students in the same class and they will all be happy in the end. There will be differentiation between or in the groups to (say all not econ-students are the same). But some will either be crushed by how hard it is, while others will laugh at what a shit course this was and how easy it was and how retarded some of the other students must be. There just isn't a way around that, most likely.
That said there just isn't some magic-CS-teaching that will resolve all these issues and make everyone a good little code-monkey.
But this just isn't a very compelling or unique argument at all. That argument is so general it's true for learning pretty much anything. It's pretty much impossible to teach someone something it they are not motivated or want to learn something. Thought just don't get transferred with feelings or osmosis just being in close proximity to the source. That isn't true for any subject matter. If what they have to teach is so hard then perhaps their students are just weak or idiots or what or the way they teach it is all wrong. Buhu my subject is so hard ...
But to make things worse then apparently this wasn't what the author wanted to convey at all. He responded to one of the comments. He isn't talking about the mental complexity, or abstraction, issues of the subject, or probably not even how to teach the subject. What he is actually wondering is why so many students are dropping CS classes. Best guess? Programming requires a certain layer of abstract thinking and planning that some people just can't grasp. There might also be more students that want to try out this "CS" thing and see if they understand. Not a lot of students apply the the maths program just to see what it's all about. Students that apply there know what they are getting, they where good at maths in all the previous levels of schooling. So they usually know what they are getting. That might clearly not be the case with computers then if people are failing and dropping the course at an alarming rate. Perhaps those students actually drank your cool aid about how CS is for everybody.
Reply to This
(Score: 3, Interesting) by crafoo on Thursday January 11, @02:03AM
Students come to university level science, math, and computer classes armed with unrealistic and absurd notions of what it will take to succeed.
Learning a real science (or computer science) amounts to sipping expensive coffees in swank environments while smooth jazz plays lightly in the background. You and your snowflake friends gossip about the professors hairdo and then get down to business of booting up your new macbook pros and picking just the right background image. It needs to convey "smart, sexy, but hardcore hacker-in-training". Everyone high-fives and then goes back to the dorm to work on their super-secret business plan to be the next Amazon/Google/Paypal/SpaceX.
Then you fail and bitch about your fee-fees. Surprise. No one gives a fuck.
Reply to This
Parent
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday January 11, @12:41AM
Let's investigate this theory.
Think about physics, chemistry, biology, or electronics.
They are all a bit different in what you learn.
But they all have a common thread of how physical things work.
Then think about mathmematics.
Way different, but still seriously (and fundamentally) related to the above.
Then think about CS.
Probably closer to math than math is close to the first group.
So what you need to learn is not what makes CS a different sort of STEM.
Another tack.
Some might say that the interesting thing about CS is how little you have to learn to start making useful things.
Or how much more there is to learn once you start using CS.
Or how much other science is useful to know once you start using CS.
But think about a welder or machinist versus a mechanical engineer.
Pretty much the same story.
Welder or machinist seem stem to me.
If so, then so is CS.
So how about an accountant?
Reply to This