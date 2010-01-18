18/01/10/2039218 story
from the shocking-turn-of-events dept.
Solar roads have plenty of potential problems, such as damage and snow, but theft? Apparently that's a concern, too. China's Qilu Evening News reported that thieves carved out a small (5.9in by 73in) portion of an experimental road in Jinan on January 2nd, a mere five days after its December 28th debut. While it's tempting to suggest this was an accident, officials said the missing segment was "neatly cut," and didn't appear to have come loose on its own.
The segment has since been repaired. An investigation is ongoing, but there aren't any identified culprits as of this writing.
(Score: 1, Insightful) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday January 11, @12:46AM
A solar road has no chances of economical viability - thus it classifies in the "piece of art" category.
(Score: 3, Funny) by jmorris on Thursday January 11, @01:22AM (2 children)
So the real question for solar roads is this: Do they even generate enough power to operate the extensive security system that will be required to stop people from stealing them?
(Score: 1) by tftp on Thursday January 11, @02:04AM
(Score: 2) by Bot on Thursday January 11, @02:44AM
> Do they even generate enough power to operate the extensive security system that will be required to stop people from stealing them?
Assuming the security system is built for the roads and not the other way round, you mean?
