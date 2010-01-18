Stories
Thieves Swipe a Portion of China's Solar Road

posted by cmn32480 on Thursday January 11, @12:29AM
from the shocking-turn-of-events dept.
Techonomics

Fnord666 writes:

Solar roads have plenty of potential problems, such as damage and snow, but theft? Apparently that's a concern, too. China's Qilu Evening News reported that thieves carved out a small (5.9in by 73in) portion of an experimental road in Jinan on January 2nd, a mere five days after its December 28th debut. While it's tempting to suggest this was an accident, officials said the missing segment was "neatly cut," and didn't appear to have come loose on its own.

The segment has since been repaired. An investigation is ongoing, but there aren't any identified culprits as of this writing.

Source: https://www.engadget.com/2018/01/07/thieves-take-portion-of-china-solar-road/

  • (Score: 1, Insightful) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday January 11, @12:46AM

    by Anonymous Coward on Thursday January 11, @12:46AM (#620738)

    A solar road has no chances of economical viability - thus it classifies in the "piece of art" category.

  • (Score: 3, Funny) by jmorris on Thursday January 11, @01:22AM (2 children)

    by jmorris (4844) Subscriber Badge <jmorrisNO@SPAMbeau.org> on Thursday January 11, @01:22AM (#620751)

    So the real question for solar roads is this: Do they even generate enough power to operate the extensive security system that will be required to stop people from stealing them?

    • (Score: 1) by tftp on Thursday January 11, @02:04AM

      by tftp (806) Subscriber Badge on Thursday January 11, @02:04AM (#620760) Homepage
      In order to survive, any piece of the road cannot have value that can attract attention of the poorest elements of the society. Our roads are safe because even the poorest hobo has no way to sell a piece of asphalt or concrete and make a profit.

    • (Score: 2) by Bot on Thursday January 11, @02:44AM

      by Bot (3902) Subscriber Badge on Thursday January 11, @02:44AM (#620775)

      > Do they even generate enough power to operate the extensive security system that will be required to stop people from stealing them?

      Assuming the security system is built for the roads and not the other way round, you mean?

