The Buffalo News reports progress on the West Valley Demonstration Project. After years of converting liquid nuclear waste to glass, the buildings are now being taken down, very carefully.
http://buffalonews.com/2018/01/09/slow-and-steady-west-valleys-decommissioning-is-on-track/
West Valley was the nation’s only commercial nuclear reprocessing plant. The waste was created when the site was operated by Nuclear Fuel Services between 1966 and 1972.
[...] The building where the most highly radioactive materials at the West Valley Demonstration Project were once handled is being torn down.
The vitrification plant is where 600,000 gallons of liquid nuclear waste were turned into glass cylinders in the late 1990s and early 2000s. The cylinders were then packaged in fives and welded into steel canisters before being stored under 21-inch thick concrete casks and relocated to another spot on site.
In mid-September, contractors started peeling away the outside of the steel and sheet metal exterior of the building and the roof. That work wrapped up in early November, said West Valley officials.
“The (contractor) is making great progress with the safe completion of the first phase of this facility’s demolition,” said Bryan Bower, project director for the U.S. Department of Energy. “This accomplishment allows our team to continue its work in the completion of site demolition activities.”
The linked article includes several photos, inside and outside the plant.
(Score: -1, Redundant) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday January 11, @06:17AM
Thorium! Thorium! Thorium!
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday January 11, @06:47AM (1 child)
While I am gratified to know that we can take buildings down, it tells me nothing about what was encased in glass and what the storage plan is for that, this is a "solution" that is being propagated and perhaps it is. but it needs to be verified as so many other plans that came before it have not been leeding to where we are now
(Score: 2) by driverless on Thursday January 11, @09:47AM
I'd also like to know why it's being done. Seems to me like we should be building more vitrification plants to deal with nuclear waste, not tearing the one we've got down.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday January 11, @06:54AM (5 children)
Liquid nuclear waste is from plutonium pits.
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/High-level_waste [wikipedia.org]
I don't know why source of this waste is never disclosed, then people keep thinking this is somehow from nuclear power plants not weapons of our extermination.
(Score: 2, Informative) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday January 11, @07:09AM (4 children)
As it says, "commercial nuclear reprocessing plant".
For every 20 units of uranium you put into a reactor, only 1 gets fissioned. The other 19 remain, now uselessly mixed with gunk that prevents an efficient reaction.
This stuff is liquid for the exact same reason that the stuff related to plutonium is, and yes there is a bit of plutonium produced in a commercial reactor. You take the old fuel rods, do lots of chemical processing on them (parts of the process being in liquid form) and then out of that you get purified metal (uranium and plutonium) that can be turned back into fuel rods.
You can't make a plutonium bomb from this, at least not without isotopic separation. The mix of isotopes coming out of a commercial reactor is only good for going back into a commercial reactor. It is too hot for a bomb, but not hot enough for a NASA RTG power device. A bomb made from it would melt. If you want a bomb, you need to take the fuel out early, but commercial operators wouldn't do that.
We're wasting 95% of our fuel by not reprocessing. We can blame President Carter for being a dummy, thinking that maybe if he ordered us to waste fuel then every other nation would too (they don't) and that this would somehow make it hard for other nations to make nukes (hmmm... didn't work).
(Score: 2) by aristarchus on Thursday January 11, @07:48AM (3 children)
Silly AC!
Classic case of ambiguity, probably intentional. Two possibilities"
"commercial" nuclear reprocessing plant. Meaning, the plant was commercial, not what it was reprocessing.
"commercial nuclear (by-products)" reprocessing plant. Meaning, reprocessing waste from commercial nuclear power plants, not from, as it was put so well by another less silly AC, "weapons of our [own] extermination."
So, "As it says"? Pick one, please.
So, "As it says"? Pick one, please.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday January 11, @08:47AM (2 children)
Wikipedia has numbers for the reprocessing plant:
They recovered:
1. 4246 out of 4373 pounds of plutonium
2. 1370000 out of 1379000 pounds of uranium (only 2000 pounds being possibly suited for bombs)
It's essentially 100% commercial-grade uranium. The other stuff is well under 1% of the total.
(Score: 2) by aristarchus on Thursday January 11, @09:03AM (1 child)
Silly AC, still? Spent "commercial" nuclear fuel, or weapons-producing, non-commercial nuclear fuel? The fact that the recovered stuff may have been "commercial-grade" says nothing one way or the other. The point is the source of the waste being reprocessed, not it's destination The kicker is that you resorting to Wikipedia marks you as a Subject Matter Expert on this subject matter. Best leave it at that.
I will also be deleting any 'alt-right' stories
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday January 11, @09:34AM
The isotopic mix does not change during reprocessing.
Less than 0.2% of the uranium was suited to weapons. This is true for both the input and the output, because the isotopic mix does not change. University reactors and Navy reactors commonly use the higher grade; they are the likely source of it.
Barely more that 0.3% was plutonium. Note that plutonium is created in normal commercial reactors.
At that time period, we wouldn't be using uranium for weapons.
There can be only one reasonable explanation for all that low-grade uranium: commercial reactors, both as input and output.
(Score: 2, Informative) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday January 11, @06:57AM (4 children)
Without a reprocessing plant, about 95% of our uranium is wasted. Costs to operate nuclear go way up. President Carter is at fault, with asinine logic: maybe if we don't reprocess, then other countries won't, and then they won't have as much available for making bombs... or some shit like that. Other countries do in fact reprocess.
(Score: -1, Troll) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday January 11, @07:56AM (3 children)
By reprocessing you mean fast breeders, so reactors that can be used to make weapons grade material
(Score: -1, Troll) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday January 11, @08:01AM (2 children)
Also reactors that could theoretically reach critical mass and blow up, Carter was not wrong, the idea that if you just keep doing things that are know insane and destructive it will somehow get better is wrong.
sorry for responding to myself, just needed to add
(Score: 1, Insightful) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday January 11, @08:35AM (1 child)
No. I mean reprocessing: the act of extracting fissionable elements from spent fuel rods (or any other "used up" thing) to make new fuel rods.
The typical input comes from an ordinary commercial power plant. You can certainly feed in stuff from weird sources: unwanted weapons, Navy nuclear ships, breeder reactors, university research reactors, medical isotope production reactors, etc.
The typical primary output is fuel rods for an ordinary commercial power plant. Obviously, you also get waste, neatly separated by chemical.
Normally you can't make weapons from reprocessing. The reason is that the isotope mix is all wrong. The uranium presumably came from a reactor that was fueled with stuff that wasn't weapons-grade, so you'd need to feed that into the separate enrichment process to upgrade it. The uranium presumably sat in the reactor until the fuel rods were inefficient for commercial use, meaning that any plutonium present has been hopelessly tainted with isotopes that are far too radioactive to make a warhead. Such plutonium gives off lots of heat, which would damage the bomb casing and electronics and everything else.
Fast breeders are great. So what if they, like other reactors, could be operated with an unusually short-duration fuel usage cycle for creating weapons? This doesn't mean that we have to do that. We can just use them for commercial power. That said, Russia has more nuclear weapons than we do, so we ought to do something about that.
You're misusing a term, just like in that stupid China Syndrome movie. All nuclear reactors are critical at all times when they operate.
They are unable to undergo a nuclear explosion because the fuel is not enriched enough (is 5% instead of at least 25%) and because there is nothing to explosively slam it all together. The worst you could get is essentially a boiler explosion, with superheated water flashing to steam. We saw this in Fukushima. Incidentally, that one was made worse because the spent fuel rods hadn't been taken away to be reprocessed. They were sitting above the reactor, where they could be tossed around by a steam explosion. Oh yeah, here in the USA we have spent fuel rods sitting around at every nuclear plant because we too aren't reprocessing.
Carter was wrong. Keeping spent fuel rods around is insane and destructive. Bad shit happens if they get tossed around due to a steam explosion. It's also insane and destructive to waste 95% of our fuel. We really ought to reprocess that.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday January 11, @12:23PM
don't americans have a replacement for "percent"?
i mean they have their own length, volume and weight.
they have a replacement for everything else these days... maybe "perhex"?
