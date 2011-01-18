from the UPS-is-not-just-a-package-company dept.
Major power outage hits CES, a consumer electronics show
Power in the North and Central halls of the Las Vegas Convention Center, which hosts CES annually, was out for nearly two hours on Wednesday. First reports of the power outage began hitting Twitter from convention goers starting around 11:14AM PT, and was slowly restored shortly after 1:00PM PT. Security evacuated most visitors from the affected halls during that time.
"A preliminary assessment indicates that condensation from heavy rainfall caused a flashover on one of the facility's transformers," reads a statement from the CTA, the organization that puts on CES. "We are grateful to NV Energy for their swift assistance, to our customers and their clients for their patience and to the staff for ensuring the safety and security of all attendees and exhibitors."
Post anything about CES below, if you can spare the electrons.
Also at Tom's Guide.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday January 11, @07:08AM (3 children)
Romans did it better. Truly the ancient times were a more civilized age.
(Score: 2) by takyon on Thursday January 11, @07:11AM (2 children)
They had to burn whale oil. Now we get to have bright LEDs and unlimited light pollution.
[SIG] 10/28/2017: Soylent Upgrade v14 [soylentnews.org]
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday January 11, @07:30AM (1 child)
Roman plebs had free prolefeed and anybody who wanted a job could find a job as a day laborer.
Where's my free food? Oh right, there isn't any. Where's my job for the asking? Oh right, there isn't any.
Plenty of free internet though! Still need to pay for coffee. Oh yeah and I can plug my broken twelve-year-old laptop into the wall for free electricity! That's awesome.
I tried to interview for a job today but surprise all interviews were canceled and the job was eliminated outright because the rich people who have all the money just didn't like any of the applicants.
And the free clinic turned me away because I'm not quite terminally ill.
Your civilization isn't.
As a modern person living in your modern age I must say there are gaping holes in your social safety net big enough for a whale to slip through.
Can I sell myself into slavery yet? Nope! Can't even do that.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday January 11, @01:57PM
> Where's my free food?
Not very resourceful, are you? Grocery stores throw out all kinds of good food, every day. If it's not available directly from their dumpsters, they may have made arrangements to truck it to a local food bank or other distribution location. Every US city I've been in has free food kitchens.
(Score: 1) by anubi on Thursday January 11, @07:34AM
I wonder how much filesystem corruption took place?
I can just see a lot of corporate types running around trying to get their system back up after being improperly shut down.
"Prove all things; hold fast that which is good." [KJV: I Thessalonians 5:21]
(Score: 3, Interesting) by MostCynical on Thursday January 11, @07:56AM (1 child)
so, anyone selling power banks, batteries, or UPS units should have been able to demonstrate their wares really spectacularly, right?
(Score: tau, Irrational)
(Score: 2, Funny) by anubi on Thursday January 11, @08:39AM
Either that, or they were among the most embarrassed exhibitors at the show!
"Prove all things; hold fast that which is good." [KJV: I Thessalonians 5:21]
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday January 11, @09:43AM (2 children)
Reflects nicely the outstanding quality of current consumer electronics.
(Score: 1, Interesting) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday January 11, @11:10AM (1 child)
Old coot here...
In my earlier years, I was a radio-TV serviceman.
The stuff we have today runs rings around the crap I used to fix. Insulation got brittle and fell off of wires. Resistors were basically bits of carbon with tinned copper leads pressed into some sawdust/resin mix.. and wandered in value all over the place when they got older, or just went through a few thermal cycles. Our capacitors were wax paper and tinfoil rolls, which electrically began to leak several years after manufacture. The vacuum tubes would change emission as they aged, and occasionally release internal gases which altered their characteristics and breakdown voltages, all of which lead to quite an experience trying to fix the thing. Nothing is not where it should be, but what is the one thing that is really messing things up?
Our basic hardware today runs rings around what I worked on. About the only thing that goes bad anymore are electrolytic capacitors, or an overloaded/overstressed part. Ok, batteries and light bulbs are still on the list, as well as wires that bend just so many times before they break.
But our stuff today is way, way, way more complex. Way many more things to go wrong.
We had Sams Photofact to help us fix things back in the day. We have what we can find on the internet today. We have so much intentional obfuscation that its amazing to me anything works. I try to stay way away from DRM crap, as the marketers will coo "Plays For Sure*" but the business print says "No Refunds", leaving me no recourse if I paid for something that does not work for me.
I am quite amazed how reliable my computer is, given its complexity. However I am extremely pissed at how shoddy the software is. Like just this afternoon, using my phone at Del Taco WiFi, the connection timed out on me while I was reading an article on Google News. The content had already been loaded, I was reading it, only to be rudely interrupted by some javascript that just HAD to maintain a connection, and blocked me seeing anything by overwriting with an uncloseable window that I was offline.
Now, I just went to Brave browser, trying to work around corporate webmasters who do things like this, and am still trying to figure out how to enable scripts to get the thing down, but once down, disable scripts so they can't be used to harass me with things like this.
Here's hoping that when this Net Neutrality overthrow kicks in, corporate webmasters will make such a pain in the ass with their newly-minted authority to harass, that more people will study this and how to work around businesses that make irritants of themselves.
I would sure like to see a browser that can do to advertising business like the .MP3 format did for record labels.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday January 11, @12:05PM
totally agree.
also there's nothing "old coot" about this. this happens to everybody but i presume that the young generation with
a mobile phone as a real physical extension of their body don't report this because the "error" was "tailored just for them" : ]
