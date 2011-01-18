18/01/11/1446225 story
The City of Barcelona kicks out Microsoft in favor of Linux and open source. The Barcelona city administration will migrate its existing systems from Microsoft and proprietary software to Linux and Free and Open Source Software. First the user applications will be upgraded to FOSS. Once all proprietary applications are removed, the proprietary operating systems will be removed. Around 70% of the software budget will be invested in FOSS with the goal being to help local talent through regional small and medium-sized businesses. Additionally, 65 developers will be brought in and kept in-house to work on custom packages and other customization needs.
(Score: 2, Interesting) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday January 11, @07:08PM (14 children)
... will try to use "Open Source" software, and will probably only do so as a way to negotiate down the price of Microsoft licenses.
Specifically, this one particular organization (the one that calls itself "government") is not the city; it is merely one small facet of the city.
(Score: 1, Informative) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday January 11, @07:16PM (2 children)
What is that "flamebait". That's basically what happened in Munich.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday January 11, @07:25PM
That post is not the totality of flamebait, it is only one small part of flamebait. Posted by an American.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday January 11, @10:52PM
Barcelona = Munich ][
I bet M$ had to buy a good few of the decision makers in Munich new cars and other favours. Hopefully in this case people have more spine. I wish Munich would repent from MicroSin.
(Score: 5, Insightful) by Bot on Thursday January 11, @08:05PM (10 children)
Wow what kind of brainwashing do M$ shills undergo?
> "Open Source"
quoted? It's a common term since the late 90s. Did you receive electroshock when you mistakenly pronounced that in positive light during training or something?
> the city of X does that means only the administration does that and it's one facet of the city
is this all you come up with? A chatbot could have done better. I guess those 50 cents will not be spent on meatbags for much longer.
(Score: -1, Offtopic) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday January 11, @08:10PM (6 children)
The only thing I got out of your reply is that communication between people must be inherently difficult.
Your reading of the OP's comment is very bizarre.
(Score: 5, Informative) by aristarchus on Thursday January 11, @08:28PM (5 children)
No, it is spot on. Typical Micro$haft technique: FUD. And almost everyone here has been exposed to this enough over the past thirty or so years as to recognize it on sight. And on this site, where it is not as bas as some other sites I could cite.
I will also be deleting any 'alt-right' stories
(Score: 1, Interesting) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday January 11, @09:12PM (4 children)
There is no FUD.
Indeed, there is a long history of both governments and non-governments using the threat of alternative software to bring Microsoft to heel during license negotiation. It's a very common occurrence. I worked with a corporate contractor who used this very tactic over and over; it was his main workhorse.
Language matters; it shapes how one thinks about the world.
There is this strange propensity to conflate a government and a people; the past millennia have proved that is a dangerous way to view the world.
A city government is NOT the city; a city government is just one—preferably quiet—organization that comprises a city.
(Score: 4, Insightful) by aristarchus on Thursday January 11, @09:25PM (2 children)
One: There is a long history, particularly with manufacturers, for Microsoft to threaten to revoke licenses for Microsoft products of people who switch to Free Software. Claiming that such switching is only tactical is part of the same ecosystem
Two: Must be a libertariantard. Not so sure about Barcelona, but Francisco Franco is still dead, and it says in the Pre-amble to the United States Constitution, if we may take this as a model in regards to such matters, "We the people. . . .". The Government is the people, or in Latin, the Res Publica.
Evidently the shill was trying to make us uncertain of this, and trying to make us Doubt the moving to Free Software is a good idea, because we are afraid that Barcelona would not actually go through with it.
I will also be deleting any 'alt-right' stories
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday January 11, @09:42PM (1 child)
Nowhere can you deduce that that the OP is trying to make you doubt any virtue of moving to "Free Software".
People coming together at some point in time to form a government does not imply that said government is synonymous with that people.
A government is just another organization in society.
(Score: 2) by aristarchus on Thursday January 11, @11:05PM
Sure I can! I just did! We went over the same ground with the Munich case, and every other publicized case where governments have repudiated the Micro$oft defacto monopoly. We want to put fear in the hearts of PHBs that if they listen to their IT professionals, they may lose money big time, and Microserft may not let them back into the Charmed Circle.
This is just a idiotic statement, idiotic in the sense that it is made by a private individual who cannot comprehend being part of a community, and so looks upon his neighbors as prey. You, my libertarian AC, are a criminal, in thought already, if not in deed. I hope you get caught.
I will also be deleting any 'alt-right' stories
(Score: 4, Insightful) by Bot on Thursday January 11, @11:59PM
> A city government is NOT the city
OK guys, raise hands whoever thought the summary implied THE WHOLE FUCKING CITY OF BARCELONA was switching to OPEN SOURCE IN A YEAR OR SO.
Trolling anon here wants to be sure we got it right.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Friday January 12, @12:29AM (2 children)
"What doth it profiteth a man, if he shills for Micro$oft, but looses his sole?"
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Friday January 12, @12:51AM (1 child)
"What doth it profiteth a man, if he shills for Micro$oft, but cannot spell or come up with the grammatically correct words?"
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Friday January 12, @01:45AM
Verily! And forsooth, what DOS it profit! a man cat -v
If he shills for Micro$oft, and can spell and grammaterize, but has lost all self-respect, and respect of others, and can only post on SoylentNews as an Anonymous Coward, so that the shame of his sad condition is not made manifest, or spread to his friends and family, who no doubt would then shun him as he so clearly deserves. Yes, what then, my shilly AC?
(Score: 3, Insightful) by Grishnakh on Thursday January 11, @08:14PM
Barcelona (and the rest of Catalonia by extension) seems like a place with some pretty smart people. They easily outpace the rest of Spain economically, they're working to free themselves from the useless Spaniards, and now they're freeing themselves from shitty Microsoft software, saving taxpayer money, and putting locals to work developing customized software to improve their city's IT. Definitely a lot better than most other large cities. The EU is stupid to refuse admission to an independent Catalonia; these are the kind of smart people you want in a union.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday January 11, @09:03PM (3 children)
Marrisa Borras is hot. What's going on with her?
(Score: 2, Funny) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday January 11, @09:09PM (1 child)
MY GOD!!!! It's a Hot Chick Red Herring! Redmond must be desperate!!
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday January 11, @11:08PM
FTFY... Yeah, English is weird
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Friday January 12, @02:56AM
Attractive women can have brains, too.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday January 11, @11:29PM
Until they come back with cash in hand.. So they can tout it as a 'oss failure' when in reality they just defrauded everyone .
