The City of Barcelona kicks out Microsoft in favor of Linux and open source. The Barcelona city administration will migrate its existing systems from Microsoft and proprietary software to Linux and Free and Open Source Software. First the user applications will be upgraded to FOSS. Once all proprietary applications are removed, the proprietary operating systems will be removed. Around 70% of the software budget will be invested in FOSS with the goal being to help local talent through regional small and medium-sized businesses. Additionally, 65 developers will be brought in and kept in-house to work on custom packages and other customization needs.

