from the clarifying-things dept.
Submitted via IRC for FatPhil
Good news out of the Ninth Circuit: the federal court of appeals heeded EFF's advice and rejected an attempt by Oracle to hold a company criminally liable for accessing Oracle's website in a manner it didn't like. The court ruled back in 2012 that merely violating a website's terms of use is not a crime under the federal computer crime statute, the Computer Fraud and Abuse Act. But some companies, like Oracle, turned to state computer crime statutes—in this case, California and Nevada—to enforce their computer use preferences.
This decision shores up the good precedent from 2012 and makes clear—if it wasn't clear already—that violating a corporate computer use policy is not a crime.
Source: https://www.eff.org/deeplinks/2018/01/ninth-circuit-doubles-down-violating-websites-terms-service-not-crime
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday January 11, @09:05PM (24 children)
A user agrees to a contract, and then breaches that contract.
That is definitely grounds for a civil lawsuit.
Reply to This
(Score: 3, Informative) by Arik on Thursday January 11, @09:13PM (9 children)
"Unix? These savages aren't even circumcised!"
Reply to This
Parent
(Score: -1, Troll) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday January 11, @09:21PM (3 children)
If you take that tact, then contract law means nothing; if there is no contract law, then there is no society—there is just "Might makes Right".
Caveat Emptor is the foundation of Civilization.
I never hear you folks arguing against the common notion that "Ignorance of the Law is no excuse, Citizen!" The same applies here; law by contracts is just as important (if not more) than law by legislation.
Reply to This
Parent
(Score: 5, Informative) by Arik on Thursday January 11, @10:07PM (2 children)
I disagree. It's the tact of pretending contracts can be unilaterally imposed like this that effectively means contract law means nothing.
It's very important. And it's based on consent. Not unilateral imposition.
"Unix? These savages aren't even circumcised!"
Reply to This
Parent
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday January 11, @10:11PM (1 child)
We seem to disagree on whether there is imposition; I disagree that there is such a thing.
Anyway, there are a number of comments in here that more or less capture my position, so I'll simply refer the reader to the rest of the discussion.
Reply to This
Parent
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Friday January 12, @01:52AM
Ignorance of the LAW is no excuse. Ignorance of a contract, means there is no contract! Come a little closer, AC, so I can violently imposition you, sans contract! Ah Ha, me mateys! Run up the Skull and Cross-bones! There be booty hereabout!
Reply to This
Parent
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday January 11, @09:26PM (4 children)
What are you talking about? The transaction is thus: The user agrees to the usage contract, and in return gets to use the website.
If you don't like a usage contract, then don't agree to it; don't use that website.
"But... I don't like this." is not a valid argument against these things.
Reply to This
Parent
(Score: 1, Touché) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday January 11, @09:41PM
Well, by that argument, does that also apply to any linked code from other sites? You viewed it. Are you now beholden to any TOS from those adware and malware spewing pieces of trash?
Reply to This
Parent
(Score: 3, Interesting) by tftp on Thursday January 11, @09:45PM (1 child)
That would require giving access only to the registered users - who during sign-up confirmed the contract in some meaningful way. Every company that has anything to keep private does that. Try to get some datasheets without signing up, or some 3D models... Registration at professional, industrial websites is expected because in return you get information that is not obtainable otherwise, anywhere.
A user of a regular website does not achieve informed consent because he does not read the conditions and does not have to accept the offer. In your own example "The user agrees to the usage contract, and in return gets to use the website" the user can easily not agree to the contract and still use the website. To block the alternative the regular website has to be converted to "registered users only" - and the visitor count will drop to 1% of the previous number because nobody is going to register to just read an article. The attention span of an Internet user is 5 seconds.
Reply to This
Parent
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday January 11, @09:50PM
The only problem is one of enforcement. As someone else noted, a restaurant that gives out free bread shouldn't surprised that some people abuse its resources.
There's nothing inherently non-binding about a Terms of Service; it's just not practical to enforce in the case that you outlined, and part of the government has now explicitly stated that you cannot use its CRIMINAL JUSTICE machinery to enforce it either.
Reply to This
Parent
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Friday January 12, @01:56AM
I do not agree to the terms, and I still use the website. What are you going to do about it? If you don't want me using your website, you should get it the frick off of the goddamned network, because by allowing use of your website by those who explicitly do not agree to your terms, you are agreeing to their terms, that they can use your website in any manner they wish that is technically feasible. Contracts swing both ways, which is why most alt-right libertarians are gay.
Reply to This
Parent
(Score: 4, Touché) by Justin Case on Thursday January 11, @09:25PM (12 children)
Terms of Service for this post: by fetching this text from the soylentnews.org web server, or by directing your client software to fetch this text from the soylentnews.org web server, you hereby agree to these Terms of Service:
* You is defined as any Anonymous Coward, and your is defined as referring to anything belonging to any Anonymous Coward.
* You hereby acknowledge receiving consideration in the form of this text, containing valuable educational information, and in exchange You agree to send me all your money.
* You agree in the event of any dispute to try the matter in my court, where I am judge and my decisions are final and cannot be appealed. You further agree to pay all associated court costs, which I will determine.
If You do not agree to these Terms of Service, do not fetch this post or read this text.
Now then, since you read my Terms of Service, and took the indicated action to signal your consent, and received consideration, we have a binding contract. Kindly post your account numbers and passwords, thank you.
The terrorists hated our freedoms, so we had to go to war against them. (The freedoms, not the terrorists.)
Reply to This
Parent
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday January 11, @09:31PM (2 children)
You are like a restaurant that serves free bread; you cannot get angry when a customer eats said bread and then gets up and walks away without buying anything—just like it was the restaurants' choice to send out bread, it was your choice to publish that comment for my consumption.
Now, if I had to click "I Agree" before receiving some portion of your comment, then that's an entirely different matter.
Ultimately, what makes a contract work is whether it can be enforced.
Can you enforce your supposed contract?
What the Courts have said here is that a particular contract is not a matter of criminal law, and thus cannot be enforced by the criminal justice system.
Reply to This
Parent
(Score: 2) by vux984 on Thursday January 11, @10:52PM (1 child)
Your not really wrong about the whole internet thing, but you shouldn't assume your free bread is free.
"You are like a restaurant that serves free bread; you cannot get angry when a customer eats said bread and then gets up and walks away without buying anything"
In a lot of places, the free bread is not free. If you touch the basket it, its added to your bill; in some places accepting the basket to your table adds it to your bill. In a lot of such places, the bread is then removed from your bill by placing an order, because the bread is free with the purchase of a meal. In most places, adding it and removing it from your bill is academic; ... unless you decide to leave without ordering.
A lot of restaurants in North America would let you leave without issue if you had to leave for some reason without placing an order (it happens) and its just a cost of doing business and creates good will. But if you started showing up to eat free bread and then leave, you'd rapidly discover its not free anymore.
"just like it was the restaurants' choice to send out bread"
They offered bread, you accepted it. They also offer you drinks...do you assume you can drink them and leave too?
Reply to This
Parent
(Score: 1, Insightful) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday January 11, @11:00PM
That is all.
Reply to This
Parent
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday January 11, @09:36PM
Bite me
Reply to This
Parent
(Score: 2) by bob_super on Thursday January 11, @09:38PM (7 children)
You cannot bind people by a contract they did not get a chance to review before its application. That's law 101.
You can also get a court to invalidate clearly abusive clauses in contracts between private parties.
Reply to This
Parent
(Score: 2) by Justin Case on Thursday January 11, @09:44PM (5 children)
So you'd agree that any AC who hits Reload on this page is certainly bound by the contract?
Anyway, I'm the court (as You agreed) so I'm unlikely to invalidate any of my clauses.
The terrorists hated our freedoms, so we had to go to war against them. (The freedoms, not the terrorists.)
Reply to This
Parent
(Score: 5, Funny) by bob_super on Thursday January 11, @09:51PM
Last time I went around slapping stickers on luxury cars that said "by reading this, you agree to give me this car", the judge told me that your legal opinion was wasn't even worth the paper it didn't get printed on.
Reply to This
Parent
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday January 11, @09:52PM (3 children)
So, no.
Try again.
Reply to This
Parent
(Score: 2) by Justin Case on Thursday January 11, @10:30PM (2 children)
Reload is an "interaction" with the page containing (among other things) my stuff.
The terrorists hated our freedoms, so we had to go to war against them. (The freedoms, not the terrorists.)
Reply to This
Parent
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday January 11, @10:48PM (1 child)
It doesn't matter what your website does.
Reply to This
Parent
(Score: 2) by Justin Case on Thursday January 11, @11:06PM
Yeah, that's the point I'm trying to illustrate: it doesn't matter how many lawyer-words you pile on a website saying "you agree if you do this", it is still possible the visitor didn't agree.
When you hit reload to interact with your local software, you invoked this clause: "by directing your client software to fetch this text". Your local software then conveyed your interaction to the website; your agent, at your direction and acting on your behalf, interacted with the page containing my Terms of Service.
You can't just unilaterally declare "by interacting" (or by any other thing) "you agree", because I do not agree with that declaration, therefore I don't agree that by doing $WHATEVER I became bound by your words.
The terrorists hated our freedoms, so we had to go to war against them. (The freedoms, not the terrorists.)
Reply to This
Parent
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Friday January 12, @12:36AM
The bigger problem is that you have no practical way to talk to anyone and negotiate the terms of the 'contract'; it's all or nothing.
Reply to This
Parent
(Score: 2) by crafoo on Friday January 12, @12:16AM
No meeting of the minds. No reasonable consideration for the benefits/rights you are supposedly giving up. No mechanism to amend clauses you do not agree with.
No sir. No, there is not a valid contract in place.
Reply to This
Parent
(Score: 3, Interesting) by Justin Case on Thursday January 11, @09:09PM (4 children)
Read TFA. Didn't read all the linked legalese.
But it seems to me if I put some info on my web site, and I don't want $JOE to get it, then when $JOE comes asking, my web server shouldn't give it to him. If I configure my web server to allow all requests, then I've consented to $JOE's request.
They can apparently distinguish the requests they don't like, otherwise how would they know they are occurring? So don't respond to the unwanted requests.
Is the court saying you must treat all clients equally? Or merely that you can't use the courts to do things you neglected to do in your web server config?
The terrorists hated our freedoms, so we had to go to war against them. (The freedoms, not the terrorists.)
Reply to This
(Score: 2) by frojack on Thursday January 11, @09:44PM
I think its the latter. The courts do not concern themselves with trivialities. De Minimis Non Curat Lex [duhaime.org] and are not about to get involved with evaluating 7 billion versions of terms of service and alleged violations there of.
Its not law, its not even contract law, its just wishful thinking of websites.
This was never an issue until ad-blockers became a thing. (Yes people got turfed for bad behavior on some sites, but nobody won that court case either. And the court now said the sites aren't going to win when going after their patrons.
But bear in mind, that this is the 9th. And the with a 79% reversal rate, there's no reason to believe this will stand. Big business depends on the ability to enforce some rules on their sites and some transgressions by users approach injury to revenue. So expect an appeal. The ruling is probably too broad and Oracle has the money and lawyers to burn.
No, you are mistaken. I've always had this sig.
Reply to This
Parent
(Score: 2) by jelizondo on Thursday January 11, @09:46PM (2 children)
After reading the legalese, the answer is bit more subtle: using a website or its contents contrary to the Terms of Use does not constitute criminal activity while it might be grounds for civil action.
The crux of the matter rests on the law being considered (expressly California and Nevada) which make it a crime to access computers (i.e. a website) without authorization, but since you agreed to the Terms of Use, you were therefore authorized and therefore committed no crime; of course the computer owner may sue you for damages, copyright infringement or take other actions against you.
In this particular case, the website was being accessed by the defendant using a valid customer ID, so clearly it was authorized to use the website.
Reply to This
Parent
(Score: 4, Informative) by frojack on Thursday January 11, @10:03PM (1 child)
Exactly.
They had valid access.
They broke house rules. So kick them off, and the matter is finished, there is no recourse to the courts for this.
Now Oracle still won a copyright terms violation portion, but the
penalties were tossed out.
So Rimini must copy software EACH time it provides an approved Oracle patch
to a licensed Oracle customer, and it can't cache the patches for use on multiple
licensed customers. (or at least pretend to do so).
No, you are mistaken. I've always had this sig.
Reply to This
Parent
(Score: 4, Interesting) by stormreaver on Thursday January 11, @10:17PM
That's one of many reasons my company dropped Oracle and moved to PostgreSQL, which I had been using for many year prior to that. I had actually snuck it into production when nobody was looking, and no one noticed a thing. Then, years later, Management audited our software license usage, which was when I told them about PostgreSQL. Several years after that, Oracle pulled one too many evil stunts, and we booted the whole lot of them.
It's been database nirvana ever since.
Reply to This
Parent
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday January 11, @09:27PM (1 child)
If violating a website’s terms of service is not a crime according to federal court, they just legalized hacking into any Internet site?
Reply to This
(Score: 2) by frojack on Thursday January 11, @09:47PM
Hacking is already against the actual LAW.
Being a jackass once you visit a website via normal means is not against any actual law.
No, you are mistaken. I've always had this sig.
Reply to This
Parent
(Score: 0, Flamebait) by Apparition on Thursday January 11, @11:54PM
Don't count your chickens before they hatch. [dailycaller.com]
Reply to This
(Score: 2) by aristarchus on Friday January 12, @01:59AM
Whew! And here I thought that I might be legally liable for not, according to some, abiding by the submission guidelines for submissions to SoylentNews! But now I see that it is alright to submit things that the editors don't like, things like fair and balanced stories, news for nerds, and counter-fascist propaganda. So, Hey!! Eds!!! You can select some of my submissions now! It's legal!!!
I will also be deleting any 'alt-right' stories
Reply to This