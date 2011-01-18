from the what's-the-catch dept.
Walmart is boosting minimum pay across all of its stores and handing out bonuses. The CEO says that it's thanks to tax reform:
Wal-Mart Stores Inc. is boosting its starting hourly wage to $11 and delivering bonuses to employees, capitalizing on the U.S. tax overhaul to stay competitive in a tightening labor market.
The increase takes effect next month and will cost $300 million on top of wage hikes that were already planned, the world's largest retailer said Thursday. The one-time bonus of up to $1,000 is based on seniority and will amount to an additional $400 million. The company is also expanding its maternity and parental leave policy and adding an adoption benefit.
"Tax reform gives us the opportunity to be more competitive globally and to accelerate plans for the U.S.," Chief Executive Officer Doug McMillon said in the statement.
The move comes three years after Wal-Mart last announced it was raising wages, spending $1 billion in 2015 to lift starting hourly pay to $9 and then to $10 for most workers the following year. The increase cut into profit and was criticized by some longer-tenured employees as unfair to them. Since then, many states have enacted minimum wage laws, meaning that a "sizable group" of its 4,700 U.S. stores already pay $11 an hour, according to spokesman Kory Lundberg.
Walmart is expanding a "Scan & Go" program from 50 to 150 stores. "Scan & Go" would allow customers to use a smartphone app to scan items and then walk out of the store with them. Kroger is experimenting with a similar "Scan, Bag, Go" program. These are seen as a response to Amazon, which has been trialing delivery of fresh foods and same-day deliveries. Amazon revealed an "Amazon Go" concept brick-and-mortar store in 2016, with no cashiers in sight.
Maybe Walmart's big plan is to give better pay to a dwindling amount of employees.
CEO letter to employees. Also at CNBC and USA Today.
Related: Walmart Wants to Deliver Groceries Directly Into Your Fridge
Walmart to Deploy Shelf-Scanning Robots at 50 Stores
Walmart is Raising Prices Online to Increase in-Store Traffic
Amazon is testing a brick-and-mortar concept store that would allow shoppers to pick items off the shelf and leave without waiting in a line:
Amazon.com Inc said on Monday it has opened a brick-and-mortar grocery store in Seattle without lines or checkout counters, kicking off new competition with supermarket chains.
Amazon Go, the online shopping giant's new 1,800-square-foot (167-square-meter) store, uses sensors to detect what shoppers have picked off the shelf and bills it to their Amazon account if they do not put it back.
The store marks Amazon's latest push into groceries, one of the biggest retail categories it has yet to master. The company currently delivers produce and groceries to homes through its AmazonFresh service.
"It's a great recognition that their e-commerce model doesn't work for every product," said analyst Jan Dawson of Jackdaw Research, noting that physical stores would complement AmazonFresh. "If there were hundreds of these stores around the country, it would be a huge threat" to supermarket chains, he said.
Also at CNBC, Bloomberg, and The Verge:
It'll feel like shoplifting, except you're actually being watched by more cameras than you can imagine.
Walmart wants to test "in-fridge delivery" for Silicon Valley customers with August Home "smart locks":
Here's how the test will work: I place an order on Walmart.com for several items, even groceries. When my order is ready, a Deliv driver will retrieve my items and bring them to my home. If no one answers the doorbell, he or she will have a one-time passcode that I've pre-authorized which will open my home's smart lock. As the homeowner, I'm in control of the experience the entire time – the moment the Deliv driver rings my doorbell, I receive a smartphone notification that the delivery is occurring and, if I choose, I can watch the delivery take place in real-time. The Deliv associate will drop off my packages in my foyer and then carry my groceries to the kitchen, unload them in my fridge and leave. I'm watching the entire process from start to finish from my home security cameras through the August app. As I watch the Deliv associate exit my front door, I even receive confirmation that my door has automatically been locked.
While some may find the idea creepy, others have downplayed the creepiness factor:
Walmart isn't stocking shelves with robots just yet, but they will scan shelves using robots:
Wal-Mart Stores Inc is rolling out shelf-scanning robots in more than 50 U.S. stores to replenish inventory faster and save employees time when products run out.
The approximately 2-foot (0.61-meter) robots come with a tower that is fitted with cameras that scan aisles to check stock and identify missing and misplaced items, incorrect prices and mislabeling. The robots pass that data to store employees, who then stock the shelves and fix errors.
Out-of-stock items are a big problem for retailers since they miss out on sales every time a shopper cannot find a product on store shelves.
Scanbots won't help with finding the 2 cans of baba ganoush hidden behind 50 cans of hummus.
Also at BGR and ArkansasOnline.
Walmart is taking a bit of an nontraditional approach to boost sales ahead of Black Friday and Cyber Monday shopping events by raising prices for products sold online and discounting those same items in physical retail stores. According to The Wall Street Journal, the big-box store has quietly raised prices for household and food items such as toothbrushes, macaroni and cheese, and dog food on its website while the prices in stores remained the same. If there are price discrepancies between online and in-store purchases, Walmart will now highlight this on the product's web listing to encourage customers to buy them from their local stores.
It's all part of an effort to increase foot traffic as Walmart continues to compete with Amazon just about everywhere else.
[...] With the new pricing strategy, a twin-pack of Betty Crocker Hamburger Helper costs $3.30 on Walmart.com, but goes as low as $2.50 if purchased at a store in Illinois. The aim is to also help reduce processing costs and increase online sales margins, since driving customers to stores means less shipping costs for the retailer.
Source: https://www.theverge.com/2017/11/15/16655840/walmart-raising-online-prices-sales-store-traffic-amazon-competition
(Score: 4, Informative) by mendax on Thursday January 11, @10:16PM (1 child)
It should be noted>/a> that Walmart just announced the closing a bunch of its Sam's Club stores. Coincidence? [usatoday.com]
It's really quite a simple choice: Life, Death, or Los Angeles.
(Score: 4, Informative) by takyon on Thursday January 11, @10:26PM
Meanwhile, Costco [wikipedia.org] has been doing great, and its stock rose on that news:
Aside: First question (right sidebar) seen on a Google search [google.com] for Costco:
[SIG] 10/28/2017: Soylent Upgrade v14 [soylentnews.org]
(Score: 4, Insightful) by JoeMerchant on Thursday January 11, @10:26PM (21 children)
$11/hr and 30 hours a week, sometimes almost 35. Put that together with the SNAP, and those off-the-books side jobs and your average WallyWorld inmate can almost afford to get their vehicle some legal insurance... if their significant other also works and the young-uns ain't too 'spensive.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday January 11, @10:39PM (10 children)
Warehouse associate at Amazon might be making a little more than a clerk at Walmart...but not much. Was going to post links to wage survey sites, but they were full of annoying crap.
Reply to This
(Score: 5, Informative) by bob_super on Thursday January 11, @11:01PM (9 children)
Amazon builds on cheap land in the middle of nowhere. Many Walmarts are in cities, where being paid so little means my taxes are keeping walmart employees fed and healthy.
We've discussed many times how the lack of a living wage means that the biggest retailer, based in the land of Capitalism, is raking in cash because Social Programs provide it with undervalued labor.
(Score: 1, Informative) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday January 11, @11:15PM
I'm more inclined to think Amazon builds near interstates and airports? These places don't seem like they are in the "middle of nowhere" - https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/List_of_Amazon_locations#Fulfillment_and_warehousing [wikipedia.org]
Agree about Walmart and a living wage. Without all the stores, it's a little hard to compare with Amazon wages, but here's what they are offering in Denver for part time delivery people, _using_their_personal_cars,
https://www.denverpost.com/2016/08/10/amazon-pay-18-25-deliveries-own-car/ [denverpost.com]
As noted earlier, Amazon warehouse worker pay is similar to Walmart clerk, maybe $1 or $2 more per hour.
Reply to This
(Score: 2) by Justin Case on Thursday January 11, @11:27PM (4 children)
This is probably not a very effective point to make with those who think the Social Programs are immoral and should be eliminated.
The terrorists hated our freedoms, so we had to go to war against them. (The freedoms, not the terrorists.)
Reply to This
(Score: 3, Insightful) by JoeMerchant on Friday January 12, @12:08AM (1 child)
Same point, different perspective: if you eliminate the social programs, WalMart's wages are going to have to double in order to provide them with workers who are healthy enough to do the job. You can't smile and welcome people to WalMart if you're starving to death or dealing with nightly homelessness/exposure.
Reply to This
(Score: 2) by MichaelDavidCrawford on Friday January 12, @12:26AM
San Jose State University professors are sleeping on the street these days.
During the subprime crisis I was walking through a bad part of town quite late at night. A woman approached me, toting a large suitcase and wearing a formal evening gown. She asked if I could give her five dollars. I did.
Had I known then that there was an all-night restaurant nearby I would have bought her dinner.
127.0.0.1 www.hosted-pixel.com # I Am Absolutely Serious
(Score: 1, Troll) by frojack on Friday January 12, @12:17AM (1 child)
I'm not aware of anyone who thinks all Social Programs are immoral and should be eliminated.
Social programs were never meant to fund mega corporations, they were to provide temporary help for the temporarily unemployed, or permanent help for those unable to ever be employed.
If you are an adult, and working, at 50% of full time or more, and still qualify for social programs, the entire bill for social program benefits should be sent to your employer. Especially if your employer has more than 5 such employees.
After-school and summer employment for teens was what the provisions allowing such employment conditions were put in the law for. Not so Walmart could skate on health care and a living wage.
The intentional practice of keeping boat loads of employees just below that level needed to qualify for full time benefits and the current minimum wage is a scourge brought about by the need for the democratic party to maintain a large underclass in need of social programs as a source of voters.
No, you are mistaken. I've always had this sig.
(Score: 1, Informative) by Anonymous Coward on Friday January 12, @12:50AM
It's possible I am wrong on this but my impression has been that it is Republicans who have consistently fought against raising the minimum wage and Democrats who have been fighting for it. Of course, if you have anything to educate me otherwise I would be interested ins seeing that.
Reply to This
(Score: 1, Insightful) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday January 11, @11:28PM (1 child)
If your damn Social Programs didn't provide it with undervalued labor, we might actually be a land of Capitalism, and Walmart would pay a living wage to avoid losing all their employees.
Lots of people don't want more pay. There is a lovely graph I saw that shows effective earnings (adjusted by subsidies and taxes) as a function of salary/wages in Chicago for a small family. Once you reach something like $12/hour or $18,000/year, you don't want any more unless you can get up to something like $40/hour or $80,000/year. There is a huge gulf in the middle where higher pay isn't worth the loss in benefits and the increased taxes. This is nothing like Capitalism.
Reply to This
(Score: 1, Interesting) by Anonymous Coward on Friday January 12, @01:03AM
I think you may be referring to what has been called the Cliff Effect. [pbs.org] While I think your numbers are a bit off---I seem to recall that you clear the valley when you can earn around $20+/hour---it does have a devastating effect on people trying to get off welfare. After learning about this phenomenon I now see welfare as being like a vortex that sucks people in and doesn't ever want them to get out! Of course, it could be largely mitigated if welfare benefits were gradually phased out, rather than cut off all at once when reaching a certain income level. But that would solve problems and it doesn't look to me like this generation of politicians wants anything to do with solving problems.
Reply to This
(Score: 2) by JoeMerchant on Friday January 12, @12:05AM
$11/hr on the typical Wal-Mart 32 hour work week, with 2 weeks off for county sponsored mental health counseling / parole obligations, comes up to ~$17,600 gross annual income, before FICA.
Rent in any semi-metro area runs $6000/yr and up, vehicle insurance $1000... it doesn't take much stretch of imagination to figure out who pays for healthcare for ALL these people.
(Score: 2) by Justin Case on Thursday January 11, @10:44PM (1 child)
I'm not sure I'm following your reasoning. Are you saying Walmart shouldn't have given all those people a raise?
P.S. In a free country you could open your own store and pay the employees $20... $30... even $50 an hour if that's what you think "should be".
The terrorists hated our freedoms, so we had to go to war against them. (The freedoms, not the terrorists.)
(Score: 2) by crafoo on Friday January 12, @12:13AM
What an incredibly transparent strawman argument. You aren't following the reasoning because you ware incapable of the simplest of logical constructions? I'm not quite following your reasoning here
Reply to This
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday January 11, @10:45PM
None of that is Walmart's fault.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday January 11, @11:27PM (2 children)
$1,320 a month can support you if you don't have a car.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Friday January 12, @12:49AM
That all depends on where you live. In NYC you don't need a car but you certainly need more than $1,320 a month.
Reply to This
(Score: 2) by JoeMerchant on Friday January 12, @12:58AM
How in the hell are you going to hold a job at the average WalMart without a car? 4 or 6 hour shifts, spending 90 minutes on the bus-ride each way to get from the low income housing to the WalMart - yeah, that's a life worth living.
Reply to This
(Score: 2) by MichaelDavidCrawford on Friday January 12, @12:22AM (3 children)
I have a good friend who insists that minimum wage should not be increased.
I once pumped full-serve gas at $3.20 per hour. Adjusting for inflation, my hourly pay was more than $15 today.
If it's just a training wage why are aging grandmothers asking if you want fry's with that?
127.0.0.1 www.hosted-pixel.com # I Am Absolutely Serious
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Friday January 12, @01:00AM (2 children)
It used to be the case that a single man could support a wife and 5 children, and then retire for a few years before dying.
Now, a couple struggles with 2 incomes and without kids.
Where did all the productivity go?
It turns out that you cannot account for much of the loss by looking at the 1%. Also, though governments have grown enormous, their official activities are not enough to account for the present situation either (to say nothing of the future trillions of dollars in liabilities).
Perhaps the loss of productivity is not so direct: In the latter half of last century, with primitive technology, the United States put men on the Moon; yet, today, even planning for a return would cost more resources than the old, actually successful program. That is to say, there are now much higher standards for doing anything, including building homes, receiving medical care, keeping cities clean, etc. New York City used to be an absolute pigsty—go watch any old movie to see "tumbleweeds" of trash blowing through its streets.
Maybe, westerners are living beyond their means; perhaps, they are living lifestyles far better than they are able to afford—they are suffering in the same way that someone from, say, Thailand would suffer if he tried to live in just the Midwest based on a normal income in Thailand.
So, why isn't there a correction?
Well, sometimes there is; see Detroit, Michigan. That place just imploded. Everywhere else, though, governments won't allow there to be a correction. Not only do governments subsidize the fuck out of everything, and thus force society to live beyond its means, but there are regulatory laws that don't get counted in the budget; the cost of regulatory compliance gets passed on to the consumer, and as everyone must submit to such a burden, it is treated as "normal" rather than corrected.
The problem is government, but it's indirect.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Friday January 12, @02:17AM
This is a very sensible post. Congrats.
(Score: 2) by lentilla on Friday January 12, @02:58AM
I would say that is a pretty fair summary. I wouldn't have said stolen - but wealth does have a bad habit of migrating to the wealthy. I invite you to read a summary [wikipedia.org] here. It's pretty sobering reading. So I do earnestly disagree with your conclusion that "it turns out that you cannot account for much of the loss by looking at the 1%". Whether it is the top 1%, or; say; the top 10%, it should be fairly obvious there is a problem. It wouldn't be so much of a problem if everybody had enough to put food on their table and a roof over their head but it patiently obvious that this isn't the case.
An wasteful and inefficient government is not necessarily the worst thing. Providing they employ lots of their citizenry, their wages are re-injected into the community. See the Velocity of Money [wikipedia.org] theory. Where governments really fail their constituents is where they award fat contracts that end up lining the pockets of the very rich - meaning that money exits circulation amongst the general population.
I disagree. The USA has enough collective wealth for every US citizen to live in comfort. The problem is simply that the wealth is not shared.
I think there is something rotten in the physiologic DNA of North America. Like an insatiable child, they can't simply be satisfied with "enough", they have to have the shirt off the man's back too. "Winning" has come to trump good sense, and "sharing" is for losers.
Reply to This
(Score: 4, Insightful) by MichaelDavidCrawford on Friday January 12, @12:12AM
-re profitable.
The economy was far more robust when corporate taxes were high.
To avoid paying the tax, corporations can invest in new factories, hiring more workers or paying them more.
Lowering the corporate tax gives corporations an incentive to lay off workers.
127.0.0.1 www.hosted-pixel.com # I Am Absolutely Serious
