At the Consumer Electronics Show, AMD confirmed details about products coming out in 2018:

Ryzen 3 Mobile APUs: January 9th Ryzen Desktop APUs: February 12th Second Generation Ryzen Desktop Processors: April. Ryzen Pro Mobile APUs: Q2 2018 Second Generation Threadripper Processors: 2H 2018 Second Generation Ryzen Pro Desktop Processors: 2H 2018

The second generation "Zen+" products use a "12nm" process. Zen 2 and Zen 3 will use a "7nm" and "7nm+" process and will be out around 2019-2020.

Two cheaper Ryzen-based mobile APUs have been released. The Ryzen 3 2300U has 4 cores, 4 threads, and the Ryzen 3 2200U has 2 cores, 4 threads, making it the first dual-core part in the entire Ryzen product line. All of the Ryzen mobile parts have a 15 W TDP so far.

AMD has also lowered the suggested pricing for many of its Ryzen CPUs. For example, $299 for Ryzen 7 1700 from $329. The Threadripper Ryzen TR 1900X is down to $449 from $549.

Intel has officially launched five new Kaby Lake CPUs with AMD Radeon Vega graphics and 4 GB of High Bandwidth Memory. Each CPU also includes Intel's HD 630 GT2 integrated graphics, which is expected to be used for lower power video encode/decode tasks.

