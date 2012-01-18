from the backups-in-space dept.
Although Russia has plans to detach some of its modules from the International Space Station (ISS) in order to form the basis of a new space station, the majority of the ISS may be deorbited as soon as 2024 or 2028:
Over the course of six missions, the British-born Nasa astronaut has spent more than a year in space. Foale has flown in the Space Shuttle and the Russian Soyuz, lived on the Mir space station and commanded the International Space Station (ISS). He’s carried out four space walks, totalling almost 23 hours outside in both Russian and American spacesuits. These included an epic eight-hour spacewalk to upgrade the computer on the Hubble Space Telescope.
[...] A joint enterprise between the US, Russia, the European Space Agency (Esa), Japan and Canada, the ISS has now been continuously occupied since 2000. And, over that time, has increasingly come to justify its $100bn (£75bn) cost. [...] But the station's days are numbered. Funding by the various space agencies involved is only agreed until 2024. This means in just six years' time, the most expensive structure ever built will be pushed out of orbit by a Progress spacecraft to disintegrate over the Pacific. And the countdown clock is ticking. "Year by year, Russia is launching the fuel to fill up the tanks of the ISS service module to enable the space station to be deorbited," says Foale. "That's the current plan – I think it's a bad plan, a massive waste of a fantastic resource."
[...] Since leaving Nasa, Foale has been working in the private sector on new aviation technologies and believes commercial operators could step-in to secure the future of the ISS. "I'm hoping that commercial space can come up with a business plan that allows part of the ISS to be maintained in space, without sinking it into the Pacific Ocean," he says. "You have to come up with innovative ways of keeping it in space." The ISS already supports some commercial operations. A private company, NanoRacks, operates experiments in equipment racks on the station for private clients. The station is increasingly also being used to launch small satellites into orbit, carried up in commercial spacecraft such as SpaceX's Dragon robotic supply ship. The Russian space agency takes tourists to the station and has even suggested it might build a hotel module.
[...] In the meantime, Foale is formulating his campaign to save the ISS and says he plans to launch websites to gather support to help save the space station. He says he intends to keep pressure on the space agencies to continue to fund the programme. "Every engineer, manager, astronaut or cosmonaut who's worked on the ISS, we all think the space station is such an achievement on behalf of humanity that it should continue," he says. "I'm still giving Nasa a chance to tell me how they're going to do it."
But, unless the private sector steps in, Foale fears that in 2024 the space agencies – and the politicians that fund them – will end up destroying one of the world's greatest engineering accomplishments, not to mention a massive economic investment by millions of taxpayers around the world.
Save it, send it to the Moon, or burn it?
Related Stories
Deep Space Gateway (DSG) is a planned space station in lunar orbit. The U.S. and Russia signed an agreement last year to work on the station's development. Now Russia has created an engineering department inside the RKK Energia space corporation in order to plan the nation's lunar exploration, including a possible manned landing:
Officially, Moscow has been on a path to put a human on the Moon since 2013, when President Putin approved a general direction for human space flight in the coming decade. The program had been stalling for several years due to falling prices for oil, the main source of revenue for the Russian budget. Last year, however, the Russian lunar exploration effort was given a new impetus when the Kremlin made a strategic decision to cooperate with NASA on the construction of a habitable outpost in the orbit around the Moon, known as Deep Space Gateway, DSG.
Although the US saw the primary goal of the DSG as a springboard for missions to Mars, NASA's international partners, including Russia, have been pushing the idea of exploring the Moon first. On the Russian side, RKK Energia led key engineering studies into the design of the DSG and participated in negotiations with NASA on sharing responsibilities for the project.
To coordinate various technical aspects of lunar exploration, the head of RKK Energia Vladimir Solntsev signed an order late last year to form Center No. 23Ts, which would report directly to him. According to a document seen by Ars Technica, the group will be responsible for developing long-term plans for human missions to the vicinity of the Moon and to its surface, as well as for implementing proposals for international cooperation in lunar missions. This is a clear signal that NASA might soon have a new liaison in Russia for all things related to the DSG. The same group will also take care of all the relevant domestic interactions between RKK Energia and its subcontractors.
Unlike the ISS, the DSG should not require any orbital boost burns and could reach any altitude above the Moon using ion thrusters.
(Score: -1, Troll) by Anonymous Coward on Friday January 12, @05:57AM
(Score: 1, Funny) by Anonymous Coward on Friday January 12, @06:01AM
1. Send it to Pyongyang. I hear Kim is interested in advanced space-related technology. Let's give him some.
2. Send it to Mecca. See if we can get it to mostly land in that big black wastebasket. To help study the effects of disasters like when our space shuttle burned up, we'll need to add a pig and record video. (transmit after dropping below hypersonic, but before impact)
(Score: 5, Insightful) by PinkyGigglebrain on Friday January 12, @06:08AM (8 children)
But considering what the powers that be let happen to Skylab [wikipedia.org] back in the day I'm not going to hold my breath for anything more than a nice light show as the ISS burns up somewhere over the Pacific.
"Beware those who would deny you Knowledge, For in their hearts they dream themselves your Master."
(Score: 3, Insightful) by driverless on Friday January 12, @10:06AM (5 children)
Somewhat unrelated, but does this really count as a true space station? It's a pile of random modules bolted together, not what I'd really think of as a space station. We're still decades away from one of those, if not longer.
My guess is that I won't see a genuine space station in my lifetime (sigh).
Reply to This
(Score: 3, Informative) by takyon on Friday January 12, @10:17AM (4 children)
It's a "third generation" modular space station.
They were able to keep adding new modules as needed and do some useful stuff because of that. They were able to inhabit it while it was still being built.
BEAM [wikipedia.org] didn't exist before the space station went up. But because of the modular design, it was easy to attach it. Future space stations won't have to be so cramped because you can just attach a B330 [wikipedia.org] inflatable module anywhere space/design permits.
I don't see the modular design going away anytime soon, and I don't understand the criticism. Do you not see the advantages? Are you looking for the Stanford torus [wikipedia.org] as seen in Elysium? Well, you'd better start funding the Interplanetary Transport System because a "real" space station would have a multi-trillion dollar cost.
[SIG] 10/28/2017: Soylent Upgrade v14
Reply to This
(Score: 2) by driverless on Friday January 12, @10:27AM (3 children)
The torus is kinda overkill, I don't have any fixed image of what it should be since everyone will have their own preference, just something a bit more sophisticated than a bunch of modules bolted together.
OK, the one from 2001 is what I had in mind at least. It's been half a century since that film was made and we still haven't even got to something like that in orbit. Sunita Williams did run the Boston Marathon in space, but on a totally stationary treadmill, not around the periphery of the station like Frank Poole did.
Reply to This
(Score: 3, Insightful) by takyon on Friday January 12, @10:33AM (2 children)
Let's see some space cowboys/pirates. Grimy, gritty people interacting with modular and reusable components. Space buccaneers with the ability to detach half your station. Let's see some space mutiny.
[SIG] 10/28/2017: Soylent Upgrade v14
Reply to This
(Score: 2) by driverless on Friday January 12, @10:39AM (1 child)
Do you mean Space Truckers [youtube.com]?
And that's not just because it has Debi Mazar in it.
Reply to This
(Score: 3, Informative) by takyon on Friday January 12, @10:49AM
http://tvtropes.org/pmwiki/pmwiki.php/Main/UsedFuture [tvtropes.org]
^ A trope that's seen use in Star Wars, Blade Runner, The Matrix + sequels, District 9, Cowboy Bebop, Firefly, The Expanse, etc.
[SIG] 10/28/2017: Soylent Upgrade v14
Reply to This
(Score: 2) by DannyB on Friday January 12, @02:35PM
"Do you realize what an insane plan that is?" said the CEO of a leading aerospace company. "Any junior MBA knows that destroying what is already in orbit is the best way to generate new sales for a replacement." Senator "Greenbacks" added "We've got to keep Jobs in my district, and forcing the government to needlessly spend taxpayer money on expensive projects that help giant corporations is what is best for my district, or so I am told.".
Reply to This
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Friday January 12, @06:17AM (1 child)
Nuke it from the orbit, it's the only way to ... fuck you say?! it's ON the orbit?
Nuke the fucking orbit then.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Friday January 12, @06:47AM
"It was we that scorched the sky."
Reply to This
(Score: -1, Redundant) by Anonymous Coward on Friday January 12, @06:29AM
(Score: 4, Interesting) by hemocyanin on Friday January 12, @06:57AM (9 children)
Why intentionally destroy it? Is there a cost involved in letting it stay aloft -- does it need propellant to maintain orbit? If there is no cost to leaving it there, why not just abandon it so that others could use it?
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Friday January 12, @07:08AM (6 children)
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/International_Space_Station#Orbit [wikipedia.org]
Reply to This
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Friday January 12, @07:32AM (1 child)
If it won't be occupied, use the extra power to drive an ion engine.
Reply to This
(Score: 1, Interesting) by Anonymous Coward on Friday January 12, @08:13AM
They can solve this by putting it at the moon where they want a station anyway and there is no station-keeping needed.
Reply to This
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Friday January 12, @08:47AM (3 children)
Wouldn't it be better to put it in a Lagrangian point? That way it would be easier salvageable in the future.
Reply to This
(Score: 2) by takyon on Friday January 12, @08:56AM
If we want humans in it, it should probably be sent to the Moon which is closer than any of the Lagrangian points. Humans could evacuate the station back to Earth or to a habitat/shelter on the lunar surface. We are already planning to put a space station in lunar orbit. Even if the entire thing can't be reused in the Deep Space Gateway, newer modules like BEAM could be easily reused.
The Moon has "frozen orbits" [wikipedia.org] that could allow objects to orbit "indefinitely".
[SIG] 10/28/2017: Soylent Upgrade v14
Reply to This
(Score: 3, Informative) by c0lo on Friday January 12, @08:57AM
Not enough power to put it on a higher (low drag) orbit and you want it on a lagrangean.
Reply to This
(Score: 2) by takyon on Friday January 12, @09:01AM
Ok, there is this proposal:
[SIG] 10/28/2017: Soylent Upgrade v14
Reply to This
(Score: 5, Informative) by frojack on Friday January 12, @07:24AM (1 child)
Some 200 million dollars worth of fuel per year.
ISS actually orbits in the far upper reaches of the atmosphere, because resupply missions would be much more expensive if it was much higher.
No, you are mistaken. I've always had this sig.
Reply to This
(Score: 3, Informative) by Anonymous Coward on Friday January 12, @08:15AM
Because it it costs $10/kg to sent it up there. In 10 years, maybe it will cost $10m for fuel... but in reality, it's not the fuel that is causing all the problem. It is the deterioration of the outer shell due to micrometeorites and general aluminum fatigue. So yes, ISS will have to burn just like MIR did not so long ago. But maybe not, we'll see.... it's really thanks to SpaceX reusable rockets that we can even think of alternate scenarios than no space program at all.
Reply to This
(Score: 3, Insightful) by GreatAuntAnesthesia on Friday January 12, @10:18AM (4 children)
Crash it into the moon. The resulting scrap / slag on the surface might be very useful to a future moonbase: Many elements are scarce up there, having a known source of them might be handy.
(Score: 4, Interesting) by takyon on Friday January 12, @10:29AM (3 children)
Having an intact pressurized module would also be handy. Why not just land it on the Moon's surface? It would also keep scarce elements - such as oxygen - from escaping.
How to Get Back to the Moon in 4 Years--This Time to Stay [scientificamerican.com]
[SIG] 10/28/2017: Soylent Upgrade v14
Reply to This
(Score: 3, Informative) by isostatic on Friday January 12, @11:19AM (2 children)
From LEO, Delta V to the moon is about 6km/s - I think that would be a soft landing. Delta V to LLO which I'd assume could be a lunar impact is about 4km/s. Delta V to land on earth is about 0.1km/s.
So you'd need 40 times the delta-V to crash the ISS into the moon, and 60 times to land it.
Reply to This
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Friday January 12, @03:17PM
Youve been playing too much kerbels :D
Reply to This
(Score: 3, Funny) by GreatAuntAnesthesia on Friday January 12, @03:35PM
If your idea of a "soft landing" for a house-sized object not designed to land on anything, ever touching down on a rocky, hostile surface is 100 metres per second then remind me never to fly with you. Or drive. Hell, I'm not sure I'd trust you with a skateboard.
More seriously, I had assumed that landing it would be prohibitively difficult. I guess you might be able to remove the modules and ferry them down one by one aboard some specially designed lunar shuttle. Seems like inflatable habitats would be a far better RoI though.
Reply to This
(Score: 2, Insightful) by Anonymous Coward on Friday January 12, @01:56PM (2 children)
The purpose of the International Space Station was to give jobs to the old Soviet aerospace engineers after the Soviet Union fell apart so they wouldn't have to seek employment from rogue states and create more ICBM (missile) possessing nations.
Well, Russia is no longer in that same state and they are back to their old pattern of trying to destabilize the West. There is no more use for the ISS.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Friday January 12, @02:09PM (1 child)
And yet the U.S. and Russia have agreed to work on the Deep Space Gateway together.
Reply to This
(Score: 3, Insightful) by DannyB on Friday January 12, @02:42PM
Russia needs to keep the US from seeing them as an outright enemy while Russia further attempts to manipulate and destabilize the US. Working together on expensive projects helps further that objective.
Power corrupts. Absolute power tweets absolute crazy.
Reply to This
(Score: 1, Interesting) by Anonymous Coward on Friday January 12, @02:14PM
There are a lot of different pieces up there, with supposedly universal connectors.
It might be possible to cherry pick a subset of the parts and make something smaller to boost into a higher orbit.
But before thinking about how to do that, aside from continuing the money stream, why would you want to do that?
This seems like a job for Kerbal to find a possible mission.
