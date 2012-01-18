from the that's-epyc dept.
Amid the ongoing Meltdown fiasco, Intel has only one way to go in the data center... down. Intel may be forced to offer discounts or rebates to prevent customers from eventually moving to AMD x86 chips (such as Epyc) or even ARM chips:
Intel chips back 98% of data center operations, according to industry consultancy IDC. [...] Microsoft said on Tuesday the patches necessary to secure the threats could have a significant performance impact on servers.
[...] For Gleb Budman's company, San Mateo-based online storage firm Backblaze, building with ARM chips would not be difficult. "If ARM provides enough computing power at lower cost or lower power than x86, it would be a strong incentive for us to switch," said Budman. "If the fix for x86 results in a dramatically decreased level of performance, that might increasingly push in favor of switching to ARM."
Infinitely Virtual, a Los Angeles-based cloud computing vendor, is counting on Intel to replace equipment or offer a rebate to make up for the loss in computing power, Chief Executive Adam Stern said in an interview. "If Intel doesn't step up and do something to make this right then we're going to have to punish them in the marketplace by not purchasing their products," said Stern, whose company relies exclusively on Intel processors.
[...] Both Qualcomm and Cavium are developing ARM chips aimed at data centers. Cavium said it aimed to rival the performance of Intel chips for applications like databases and the content-delivery networks that help speed things like how fast online videos load.
Arthur T Knackerbracket has found the following story:
Qualcomm has confirmed its processors have the same security vulnerabilities disclosed this week in Intel, Arm and AMD CPU cores this week.
The California tech giant picked the favored Friday US West Coast afternoon "news dump" slot to admit at least some of its billions of Arm-compatible Snapdragon system-on-chips and newly released Centriq server-grade processors are subject to the Meltdown and/or Spectre data-theft bugs.
[...] Qualcomm declined to comment further on precisely which of the three CVE-listed vulnerabilities its chips were subject to, or give any details on which of its CPU models may be vulnerable. The paper describing the Spectre data-snooping attacks mentions that Qualcomm's CPUs are affected, while the Meltdown paper doesn't conclude either way.
[...] Apple, which too bases its iOS A-series processors on Arm's instruction set, said earlier this week that its mobile CPUs were vulnerable to Spectre and Meltdown – patches are available or incoming for iOS. The iGiant's Intel-based Macs also need the latest macOS, version 10.13.2 or greater, to kill off Meltdown attacks.
(Score: 1, Flamebait) by Anonymous Coward on Friday January 12, @07:25AM (3 children)
Intel will just fix the problems at a hardware level, and then take a loss on promoting itself through "artificially" cheap chips.
This noise about switching is the same as Barcelona's noise about switching to FOSS; like Munich, it's all just an attempt to make an established supplier reduce prices.
People want x86 anyway. It's the only thing that works.
Parent
(Score: 2) by Bot on Friday January 12, @12:21PM
except Munich actually migrated and saved money by switching to linux, even if the newer administration played the usual political tactic of destroying whatever the previous one was doing outside the real agenda. even if only because Microsoft has to make a good offer.
(Score: 0, Interesting) by Anonymous Coward on Friday January 12, @09:21AM
Intel will just fix the problems at a hardware level in the next production, and then take a loss on promoting itself through "artificially" cheap chips.
This noise about switching is the same as Barcelona's noise about switching to FOSS; like Munich, it's all just an attempt to make an established supplier reduce prices.
People want x86, anyway. It's the only thing that works.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Friday January 12, @12:50PM
Isn't this the kind of story that could be automatically added to the SN story queue in a year? Then we could discuss how effective Intel was at regrouping after this setback.
Reply to This
(Score: 3, Informative) by JoeMerchant on Friday January 12, @02:00PM
Even if AMD and ARM are vulnerable to similar threats, exploits will likely require development effort and customization to work on the different hardware.
Running a massive datacenter on homogeneous hardware does make configuration and servicing easier, but it also gives an attacker a single target - one hit with a virus and your whole center can go down.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Friday January 12, @02:01PM
Intel's best hope is to put out a chip that works better than others.
This may just take fixing this bug in their current part?
Then price it so that if you are upset with them and buy somebody else's to punish them you also punish yourself.
Given a short term gain, folks will forget that Intel is not long term nice, and take the gain.
For this to be more that a speed bump, somebody else has to meet them in speed on the next chip.
Is anybody ready to do that?
