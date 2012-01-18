from the the-end-is-near...-we-hope! dept.
Just a year ago, poliovirus seemed on its last legs in Pakistan, one of its final strongholds. Polio cases were steadily falling, from 306 in 2014 to 54 in 2015, 20 in 2016, and, by last count, eight in 2017. Blood tests showed that, overall, immunity to the virus had never been higher, even among children aged 6 to 11 months, thanks to years of tireless vaccination campaigns. Surely, there were not enough susceptible kids to sustain transmission, and the virus would burn itself out within a year.
Unsettling new findings, however, show it is far from gone. In the most extensive effort in any country to scour the environment for traces of the virus, polio workers are finding it widely across Pakistan, in places they thought it had disappeared. They are wondering "just what the hell is going on" and how worried they should be, says epidemiologist Chris Maher of the World Health Organization (WHO) in Geneva, Switzerland, who runs polio operations in the eastern Mediterranean region. Does this mean the virus is more entrenched than anyone realized and is poised to resurge? Or is this how a virus behaves in its final days—persisting in the environment but not causing disease until it fades out?
[...] Along with Afghanistan and Nigeria, Pakistan is one of just three endemic countries—places where indigenous wild poliovirus has never been vanquished.
[...] Since the eradication effort began in 1988, the gold standard for detecting poliovirus has been surveillance for acute flaccid paralysis (AFP)—finding and testing every child with a sudden weakness or floppiness in the arms or legs. The yearly case count has been the benchmark for success: After 12 months without a polio case, WHO has historically removed a country from the endemic list.
Polio workers collect sewage samples, usually from open drainage ditches, and test them for virus. If the test is positive, that means someone in the catchment area is infected and actively excreting it. Pakistan now has 53 sampling sites, more than any other country. And at a time when cases are the lowest on record, 16% of samples from across the country are testing positive.
[...] One possible explanation for the disconnect is that AFP surveillance is missing cases. Maher doubts that the number is significant, but others suspect that too many children among the mobile populations, including the marginalized Pashtun minority, still aren't being vaccinated despite ramped up efforts to reach them. "I don't think polio is entrenched across Pakistan, but this last reservoir of 'people on the move' is sustaining the virus," says Steve Cochi, a polio expert at the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention in Atlanta.
[...] The program is not taking any chances. The response to each positive environmental test is now as aggressive as to a case of paralysis. And the program is hammering the virus with repeated vaccination campaigns throughout the "low season," between December and May, when cold weather makes it tougher for the virus to survive. Whether the strategy works will become clear later this year when the weather turns warm. But one thing is certain: The absence of cases is no longer enough to declare victory over polio. Going forward, a country will not be considered polio-free until 12 months have passed without a case—or a positive environmental sample.
(Score: 2) by JoeMerchant on Friday January 12, @01:02PM
If the surveillance program is only watching open drainage ditches and other common sewage collection channels (53 points in a country of ~200 million, one sample site per 3.7 million people?!) how do they have any confidence at all of their coverage? Is the Pakistani infrastructure such that everybody's sewage ends up channeled together and in open ditches on such a scale?
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Friday January 12, @01:45PM
The virus has changed to not cause symptoms
The population has developed an immunity
They are under reporting the symptoms
They are eliminating the folks with symptoms
They are underestimating the number of folks represented in a sewer sample
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Friday January 12, @01:47PM (2 children)
This requires a source so people can see how that data was generated. The quality of "Science" is dropping lower and lower to the point it offends the sensibilities of scholarly people.
Anway, polio is another case where a small percentage of infected people show the symptoms and many other causes apparently result in the exact same symptoms (similar to measles). What I would like to know is whether the cases of non-polio AFP have been increasing proportional to the drop in AFP blamed on polio.
(Score: 2) by FlyingSock on Friday January 12, @02:11PM (1 child)
While I agree that it would have been nice to have a direct link to the reports, just because a publication has 'science' in its name does not mean it is a scientific publication, ie. publishing scientific papers. In this case it appears the publication is merely reporting on science, hence the less stringent citation rules. This scholarly person is not offended by the missing link, as they know the difference between a newspaper and a scientific journal. So while science (no " necessary) has quite a few problems (procrastination being a big one ;) ) this is not really one of them.
It is clear from the article where the data is from though. So lmgtfy:
http://polioeradication.org/tools-and-library/policy-reports/who-weekly-epidemiological-record/ [polioeradication.org]
The numbers can be found in the respective yearly reports.
(Score: -1, Troll) by Anonymous Coward on Friday January 12, @02:21PM
Sorry, but this response only shows you are entirely out of loop:
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Science_%28journal%29 [wikipedia.org]
How is it clear that the data is coming from this site? Can you point to exactly where you found the data?
(Score: 5, Informative) by inertnet on Friday January 12, @01:58PM (1 child)
When the USA tracked down Bin Laden, they used a fake vaccination program in order to collect blood samples for testing. Since then many people in Pakistan are still distrustful against vaccination programs. A lot of Red Cross volunteers still get killed there because of this distrust, for example Six Red Cross workers killed [theguardian.com].
(Score: 2, Insightful) by Anonymous Coward on Friday January 12, @02:04PM
When people already expect the push for vaccines is part of some kind of nefarious conspiracy, it really doesn't help to prove them right...
(Score: 1) by Revek on Friday January 12, @02:44PM (1 child)
The virus lives in a bacterium benignly? Therefore it would be present in the environment while the population has been inoculated against it.
(Score: 3, Informative) by Joe on Friday January 12, @03:05PM
There is no other animal known to be infected by poliovirus. Absence of evidence isn't necessarily evidence of absence, but scientists have looked really hard and understand a lot about the virus from both an epidemiology and a virology standpoint.
Bacteria do not have the machinery necessary to support entry or replication of the virus, but polio can persist in sewage for months all on its own.
- Joe
(Score: 5, Informative) by Joe on Friday January 12, @02:59PM (4 children)
First:
Poliovirus only causes disease in about 1% of people infected.
Second:
There are two types of polio vaccines: the weakened "live" vaccine and the regular strain that is "killed".
The "live" vaccine is taken orally, which allows for replication of the weakened virus in the intestines and subsequent shedding of the weakened virus into the sewage system and persist for months. The weakened virus strain is able to mutate (reversion) back to the regular strain and cause disease (vaccine associated poliomyelitis) at some small frequency. Because the immune system is exposed to the virus in the intestines, future immune responses are targeted there and prevent any future viral replication - once a patient stops shedding the vaccine strain, they will not be able to spread anymore (heard immunity).
The "killed" vaccine is injected, so the immune system mounts a general response that is not targeted to the intestines. This means that patients will be protected from disease, but any "live" poliovirus that they are exposed to can still replicate in their intestines and be shed into sewage. This means that heard immunity is not as effective and the virus will spread (without disease in an adequately vaccinated population). This is why you can detect poliovirus in the sewage from countries that haven't had a disease case ("polio free") in years.
In conclusion, "epidemiologist Chris Maher" should remember that just because he doesn't know "what the hell is going on" doesn't mean that scientists haven't already known about this for more than twenty years.
http://science.sciencemag.org/content/277/5327/779.long [sciencemag.org]
- Joe
(Score: 1, Funny) by Anonymous Coward on Friday January 12, @03:04PM (3 children)
(Score: 2) by Joe on Friday January 12, @03:21PM (2 children)
Reality doesn't care about what either you or I think on the matter.
What I said is backed by evidence, feel free to point me to any better studies you know of that disagree.
https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pubmed/22532797 [nih.gov]
- Joe
(Score: 2, Funny) by Anonymous Coward on Friday January 12, @03:33PM (1 child)
That other AC was obviously playing with your spelling mistake ("heard" = past form of "to hear", where you meant "herd"), stating that he or she actually didn't hear that.
Reply to This
(Score: 3, Funny) by Joe on Friday January 12, @03:45PM
Damn, last time this happened I used "aloud" instead of "allowed".
Intestinal replication of the virus is not aloud on account of heard immunity.
