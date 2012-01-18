from the pay-no-attention-to-the-TLA-behind-the-curtain dept.
The House of Representatives passed legislation Thursday that would extend a controversial government spying power known as "Section 702" for another six years—without new privacy safeguards that had been sought by civil liberties groups.
Debate over the legislation now shifts over to the Senate, where it faces a filibuster threat from both Sen. Ron Wyden (D-Ore.) and Sen. Rand Paul (R-Ky.).
"If this Section 702 bill comes to the Senate, I will filibuster it," Wyden wrote in a tweet shortly after the House bill passed.
Wyden opposes the legislation because he believes that it offers too few protections for Americans' privacy rights. The powers granted by Section 702 are only supposed to be used against foreigners on foreign soil. But an American's communications can get swept up in the NSA's surveillance dragnet if they communicate with people overseas. Privacy advocates have championed an amendment to impose new privacy safeguards on the use of Section 702. But it was voted down by the House on Thursday.
[...] There isn't much time for the Senate to act. Section 702 expires on January 19, a little more than a week away.
https://arstechnica.com/tech-policy/2018/01/as-house-passes-surveillance-bill-wyden-and-paul-vow-filibuster/
(Score: -1, Troll) by Anonymous Coward on Friday January 12, @02:04PM
(Score: 3, Insightful) by All Your Lawn Are Belong To Us on Friday January 12, @02:56PM (2 children)
I know that the House and Senate were structured for population and equality of voice between the States, but traditionally I've always thought of the House as the body having the closer interests of the people and the Senate that of the Union.... It seems backwards to me that the House would pass and the Senate filibuster.
Aside from that curiosity, anyone remember last time 702 was reauthorized and there was so much noise about it and it felt like it barely passed.... What changed in such a way that up until now it looked like smooth sailing for it? Just Republicans in charge?
Then again, I'm biased. 9/11 was 16 years ago. When will it be time to end the perpetual sense of emergency? I guess there is no such thing as permanent as a temporary crisis.
(Score: 2) by donkeyhotay on Friday January 12, @03:47PM
I should preface this by saying that I'm pretty cynical, but since 9/11, various law enforcement agencies have received lots of money, interesting training, fun "toys" to play with and an overall sense of secularly-divine purpose that they never had before. They don't want to lose any of that. So it seems like they enjoy hyping up the threat so that this river of government and public largesse will continue to flow.
(Score: 1) by fustakrakich on Friday January 12, @03:51PM
It's all part of the Crisis Industrial Complex. It may sound all *conspiratorial* an' all, but really it's perfectly natural. Everything is an opportunity.
This (the 1st comment) convinced me to sign up [soylentnews.org]
