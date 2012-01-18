Stories
Slash Boxes
Comments

SoylentNews is people

Filibuster Threat Means Trump Needs Senate Democrats to Pass Spying Bill

posted by martyb on Friday January 12, @01:33PM   Printer-friendly
from the pay-no-attention-to-the-TLA-behind-the-curtain dept.
Security

DeathMonkey writes:

The House of Representatives passed legislation Thursday that would extend a controversial government spying power known as "Section 702" for another six years—without new privacy safeguards that had been sought by civil liberties groups.

Debate over the legislation now shifts over to the Senate, where it faces a filibuster threat from both Sen. Ron Wyden (D-Ore.) and Sen. Rand Paul (R-Ky.).

"If this Section 702 bill comes to the Senate, I will filibuster it," Wyden wrote in a tweet shortly after the House bill passed.

Wyden opposes the legislation because he believes that it offers too few protections for Americans' privacy rights. The powers granted by Section 702 are only supposed to be used against foreigners on foreign soil. But an American's communications can get swept up in the NSA's surveillance dragnet if they communicate with people overseas. Privacy advocates have championed an amendment to impose new privacy safeguards on the use of Section 702. But it was voted down by the House on Thursday.

[...] There isn't much time for the Senate to act. Section 702 expires on January 19, a little more than a week away.

https://arstechnica.com/tech-policy/2018/01/as-house-passes-surveillance-bill-wyden-and-paul-vow-filibuster/

Original Submission


«  ‘What the hell is going on?’ Polio Cases are Vanishing in Pakistan, Yet the Virus Won't go Away | Shadow Launches its Cloud Computer for Gamers in California  »
Filibuster Threat Means Trump Needs Senate Democrats to Pass Spying Bill | Log In/Create an Account | Top | 4 comments | Search Discussion
Display Options Threshold/Breakthrough

Reply to Article

Mark All as Read

Mark All as Unread
The Fine Print: The following comments are owned by whoever posted them. We are not responsible for them in any way.
(1)

  • (Score: -1, Troll) by Anonymous Coward on Friday January 12, @02:04PM

    by Anonymous Coward on Friday January 12, @02:04PM (#621369)

    I can see it. The security cameras I installed in your raw undies see all! Let's take a lo- wow! Something just zipped & zoomed right between your bootyasscheekcrack and used your snappyhole as an elevator to reach the deepest reaches of your snap. I wonder what sort of bouncehouse it will become...

  • (Score: 3, Insightful) by All Your Lawn Are Belong To Us on Friday January 12, @02:56PM (2 children)

    by All Your Lawn Are Belong To Us (6553) on Friday January 12, @02:56PM (#621389)

    I know that the House and Senate were structured for population and equality of voice between the States, but traditionally I've always thought of the House as the body having the closer interests of the people and the Senate that of the Union.... It seems backwards to me that the House would pass and the Senate filibuster.

    Aside from that curiosity, anyone remember last time 702 was reauthorized and there was so much noise about it and it felt like it barely passed.... What changed in such a way that up until now it looked like smooth sailing for it? Just Republicans in charge?

    Then again, I'm biased. 9/11 was 16 years ago. When will it be time to end the perpetual sense of emergency? I guess there is no such thing as permanent as a temporary crisis.

    • (Score: 2) by donkeyhotay on Friday January 12, @03:47PM

      by donkeyhotay (2540) on Friday January 12, @03:47PM (#621406)

      I should preface this by saying that I'm pretty cynical, but since 9/11, various law enforcement agencies have received lots of money, interesting training, fun "toys" to play with and an overall sense of secularly-divine purpose that they never had before. They don't want to lose any of that. So it seems like they enjoy hyping up the threat so that this river of government and public largesse will continue to flow.

    • (Score: 1) by fustakrakich on Friday January 12, @03:51PM

      by fustakrakich (6150) on Friday January 12, @03:51PM (#621407) Journal

      It's all part of the Crisis Industrial Complex. It may sound all *conspiratorial* an' all, but really it's perfectly natural. Everything is an opportunity.

(1)