India on Friday deployed a remote sensing Cartosat and 30 other satellites, including 28 from six nations into the earth's orbit after a copybook launch from its spaceport here. The 44.4-metre tall Polar Satellite Launch Vehicle (PSLV-C40) roared into a clear sky after a perfect lift-off at 9.29 a.m. following a 28-hour countdown. The 320-tonne rocket would eject the satellites one-by-one and deploy them into the earth's lower orbit 17 minutes and 18 seconds after the lift-off.
Of the 31 satellites, three are Indian and the rest are from Canada, Finland, France, South Korea, UK and the US.
PicSat, a satellite dedicated to observing Beta Pictoris for planetary transits, is due to launch on Friday:
France is set to launch a champagne box-sized mini satellite into Earth orbit on Friday to study a mysterious, juvenile planet system in our Milky Way galaxy, mission controllers said.
The PicSat orbiter's target is the massive star Beta Pictoris, some 60 light years from Earth in the southern constellation of Pictor (The Painter's Easel), and its planet Beta Pictoris b—a gassy giant.
Built at the Paris Observatory's LESIA laboratory, with European backing, PicSat is due to be launched in the early-morning hours of Friday on an Indian PSLV rocket.
It will orbit our planet at an altitude of some 500 kilometres (310 miles), hoping to learn more about Beta Pictoris b by observing the next time it transits its host star, appearing as a dot on the bright surface as seen from Earth's perspective.
Beta Pictoris b, the only currently known exoplanet in the system, has a mass of about 7 Jupiter masses and orbits at a distance of around 9.2 AU.
The PicSat mission will continuously monitor for a transit, which could last for up to a few hours, in order to alert more powerful observatories:
The nominal PicSat mission will last for one year. When the start of a planetary or other transit is observed, the 3.6-meter telescope from the European Southern Observatory in La Sille, Chile, will also be immediately put into action to observe Beta Pictoris using the powerful HARPS instrument. These data combined will allow an even better understanding of the phenomenon.
(Score: 1, Flamebait) by bob_super on Friday January 12, @07:55PM (3 children)
Atlas stayed on the pad yesterday, so NROL-47 doesn't yet get to spy on shithole countries.
(Score: 2) by bob_super on Friday January 12, @08:05PM
Delta, not Atlas.
Next attempt in 55 minutes. Hopefully they don't lose the billion dollars invested to make me feel so-called safe.
(Score: 3, Touché) by frojack on Friday January 12, @08:06PM (1 child)
No need to Spy on Shithole countries - its all out there in the open. http://www.bbc.com/news/world-asia-india-17377895 [bbc.com]
No, you are mistaken. I've always had this sig.
(Score: 1, Funny) by Anonymous Coward on Friday January 12, @09:55PM
India is no shithole country. In fact, India's problem is the lack of shitholes.
Reply to This
(Score: 1, Informative) by Anonymous Coward on Friday January 12, @08:25PM
AKA the ISS Needful
