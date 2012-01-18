from the stargazing dept.
Multi-planet System Found Through Crowdsourcing
A system of at least five exoplanets has been discovered by citizen scientists through a project called Exoplanet Explorers, part of the online platform Zooniverse, using data from NASA's Kepler space telescope. This is the first multi-planet system discovered entirely through crowdsourcing. A study describing the system has been accepted for publication in The Astronomical Journal.
Thousands of citizen scientists got to work on Kepler data in 2017 when Exoplanet Explorers launched. It was featured on a program called Stargazing Live on the Australia Broadcasting Corporation (ABC). On the final night of the three-day program, researchers announced the discovery of a four-planet system. Since then, they have named it K2-138 and determined that it has a fifth planet -- and perhaps even a sixth, according to the new paper.
Zooniverse. Also at Caltech and SpaceRef.
The K2-138 System: A Near-resonant Chain of Five Sub-Neptune Planets Discovered by Citizen Scientists (open, DOI: 10.3847/1538-3881/aa9be0) (DX) (arXiv)
(Score: 2, Insightful) by Anonymous Coward on Friday January 12, @10:52PM (13 children)
AKA Scientists. As if universities ever had a monopoly on science.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Friday January 12, @11:06PM (9 children)
Indeed. What is a "Citizen"? How does it relate to, say, "Civilian"?
What are the relationships of those words to this one particular organization that calls itself "Government"? Why should every person be classified in relation to that one particular organization?
There's an air of religion in all of this. I can smell it, and it stinks.
(Score: 3, Insightful) by bob_super on Friday January 12, @11:50PM (8 children)
I think it was a substitute for a journalist who didn't want to write "Amateur".
There are professional scientists (i.e. it's their job), and there are amateurs.
But don't let me get in the way of SN's outrage.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Friday January 12, @11:55PM (7 children)
Sure, mentally substitute "Amateur" if you wish, but it's still the fact that someone chose to us the word "Citizen" as a synonym for "Amateur".
That's worth discussing.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Saturday January 13, @12:12AM (3 children)
Unfortunately that question remains answered. It is science done using excel spreadsheets that you email to a REAL™ scientist when you are done.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Saturday January 13, @12:27AM (2 children)
Einstein spent how long double checking relativity? Even if he had been wrong, it would still be science wouldn't it? Perhaps he should have passed his hypothesis to a REAL™ scientist and had figure them it out? Either way, you're a moron!
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Saturday January 13, @01:25AM
If he were a REAL™ scientist I can't imagine that would be more than 10-15 minutes. That is all the time I've ever required before moving on to the next topic to master.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Saturday January 13, @01:30AM
Really I'm just parodying some people I've interacted with who didn't think it was "scientific" enough to input data into excel (if only they knew...).
Also, the "citizen" label is quite creepy. Once you've seen it from the inside you realize "pro" science is >99% BS at this point anyway though.
(Score: 2) by takyon on Saturday January 13, @02:09AM (2 children)
There is clearly something different from discovering a planet using your backyard telescope to classifying millions of images with thousands of other people, handed to you by a research team and their algorithm.
If you don't like the branding, stay salty.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Saturday January 13, @03:24AM (1 child)
Why "CITIZEN"?
(Score: 2) by takyon on Saturday January 13, @03:43AM
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Citizen_science [wikipedia.org]
https://www.citizensciencealliance.org [citizensciencealliance.org]
https://www.citizensciencealliance.org/philosophy.html [citizensciencealliance.org]
(Score: 2) by JoeMerchant on Friday January 12, @11:09PM (1 child)
Crowdsourcing project produces results from the crowd. Well, I should hope so.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Friday January 12, @11:21PM
If you want to go back to the Victorian era in the UK, you will find that many scientists were "citizen scientists". Men with means and interests who had no need to don a silly square hat or ingratiate themselves into the cult of El [wikipedia.org]. The elite are no such thing!
(Score: 2) by Hawkwind on Saturday January 13, @02:54AM
Citizen Scientist is the trendy name, and I have no trouble with it when looking at phenological phases of trees and bushes the academics have asked me to monitor.
