from the end-of-an-epidemic dept.
Bill Gates gave an address at J.P. Morgan's 36th Annual Healthcare Conference in San Francisco:
[There] is reason to hope that the insights uncovered in ongoing immunotherapy research for cancer will eventually help us control all infectious diseases. This would be a huge victory for humanity—and potentially a significant market for the life sciences.
Others seem to think so too. Venture capitalists like Bob Nelsen and Bob More have helped raise over $500 million for VIR Biotechnology—including funding from us—to discover and develop treatments for serious infectious diseases.
We are also investors in Immunocore, which is using T-cell technology to help stimulate the body's immune system. Initially, Immunocore's "T-cell receptor" technology targeted cancers, but it could also be applied against infectious diseases.
We are backing companies like CureVac and Moderna on mRNA approaches for vaccine and drug development, which have the potential to help us tackle cancer. This approach is also intriguing as a potential immunological intervention for HIV, malaria, flu and the Zika virus.
And mRNA vaccines are likely to be cheaper, easier, and faster to make than traditional vaccines. This would be particularly helpful in containing epidemics—whether they occur through nature or are the result of an intentional biological attack. Today, it typically takes up to 10 years to develop and license a new vaccine. To significantly curb deaths from a fast-moving airborne pathogen, we would have to get that down considerably—to 90 days or less.
Also at NBF.
Related: Bill Gates Commits $100 Million to Alzheimer's Research
« Citizen Scientists Credited for Discovery of Multi-Planet System | What Should Apple and Other Manufacturers Do About Gadget Addiction Among Youth? »
Related Stories
Microsoft founder Gates commits $100 million for fund, start-ups, to fight Alzheimer's
Billionaire Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates is to invest $50 million in the Dementia Discovery Fund, a venture capital fund that brings together industry and government to seek treatments for the brain-wasting disease. The investment is not part of Gates' philanthropic Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation and will be followed with another $50 million in a number of start-up ventures working in Alzheimer's research, Gates said.
With rapidly rising numbers of people suffering from Alzheimer's and other forms of dementia, the disease is taking a growing emotional and financial toll as people live longer, Gates told Reuters in an interview. "It's a huge problem, a growing problem, and the scale of the tragedy - even for the people who stay alive - is very high," he said.
Despite decades of scientific research, there is no treatment that can slow the progression of Alzheimer's. Current drugs can do no more than ease some of the symptoms. Gates said, however, that with focused and well-funded innovation, he's "optimistic" treatments can be found, even if they might be more than a decade away.
(Score: 1, Insightful) by Anonymous Coward on Saturday January 13, @12:54AM (5 children)
The Wealthy Elite are the Healthy Elite. The rest of you poor people, fucking die and reduce the excess population.
- TheMightyBuzzard
Reply to This
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Saturday January 13, @02:03AM (3 children)
Which is why modern society promotes pollution (with the climate change debate centered only on CO2 as a smokescreen). Future plebeians in need of therapy to overcome pollution, of 34 distinct genders using artificial wombs to procreate, fighting each other to a chance of a work, moving with self driving gizmos, under 24h precrime surveillance, are, shall we say, unlikely to cause problems.
Reply to This
Parent
(Score: -1, Troll) by Anonymous Coward on Saturday January 13, @02:29AM (1 child)
The trolling will continue until I find a job to occupy my time. Until then, fuck NiggeryBuzzard, fuck DickNiggerCrawford, fuck RunawayNigger, fuck NiggerCommander, and fuck you.
Eternal Death to SoylentNews.
Reply to This
Parent
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Saturday January 13, @04:12AM
Wot? Eth got his anti-semitic racist ass fired, and is posting AC?
Reply to This
Parent
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Saturday January 13, @04:02AM
I think I'm closer to understanding. Thank you for explaining.
Reply to This
Parent
(Score: 2) by aristarchus on Saturday January 13, @03:17AM
Actually, throughout most of history, those who could afford medical "treatment" died much more quickly than the poors who had to just "walk it off". Leeches, and bloodletting were common. Probably killed Rene Descartes. Physicians used to have a coat, and the coat had two pockets. One pocket held a bottle of Laudanaum, Tincture of Opium. The other held a bottle of sublimate of Mercury. If the patient had dysentary, a bit of Laudanuam. Tighten you right up, as every Heroin addict knows. If the patient was constipated, nothing like Mercury poisoning to loosen the bowels. But, like I said, if you could afford a "doctor", you probably were dead.
On the other hand, if you were poor, and you survived the sickness, guess what? Natural immunity!! Evidence-based medicine has changed all this, so the rich now survive, as do others. Fortunately, the CDC has now banned the term "evidence-bassed medicine", so perhaps we can start killing off the rich by means of medical treatment again, in the near future.
I will also be deleting any 'alt-right' stories
Reply to This
Parent
(Score: 1) by pdfernhout on Saturday January 13, @02:42AM
for better immunity and less cancer and other chronic disease: https://www.amazon.com/Whole-Foods-Diet-Lifesaving-Longevity/dp/1478944919 [amazon.com]
John Mackey, co-founder & co CEO of Whole Foods Market and co-author of that book is someone who has really put his money where his mouth is on this topic.
Or maybe Jeff Bezos now that Amazon bought Whole Foods Market?
Reply to This
(Score: 2) by Geezer on Saturday January 13, @02:54AM (2 children)
Immunotherapy can uninstall Windows 10?
Scruting the inscrutable for over 60 years.
Reply to This
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Saturday January 13, @03:05AM (1 child)
Bill Gate apparently doesn't use Windows 10 and didn't like Windows 8, so maybe.
Reply to This
Parent
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Saturday January 13, @03:19AM
I heard Bill Gates is running Gentoo Linux these days. That's what I hear. Seriously. He calls it "immuno-therapy".
Reply to This
Parent
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Saturday January 13, @03:00AM
immunotherapy blue screen of death.
Reply to This