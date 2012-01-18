from the sent-from-my-iphone dept.
Teenagers are averaging over 4.5 hours per day dorking around on their smartphones, not including time spent texting or talking. So over at Techdirt Glyn Moody writes about the question specifically asked to Apple about what to do about gadget addiction among youth.
In an open letter to Apple, two of its major shareholders, Jana Partners and the California State Teachers' Retirement System, have raised concerns about research that suggests young people are becoming "addicted" to high-tech devices like the iPhone and iPad, and the software that runs on them. It asks the company to take a number of measures to tackle the problem, such as carrying out more research in the area, and providing more tools and education for parents to help them deal with the issue. The letter quotes studies by Professor Jean M. Twenge, a psychologist at San Diego State University, who is also working with the shareholders in an effort to persuade Apple to do more
(Score: 5, Insightful) by The Mighty Buzzard on Saturday January 13, @02:45AM (7 children)
They should do everything in their power to encourage it. They're a business not an interesctional feminist support group.
(Score: 1, Touché) by Anonymous Coward on Saturday January 13, @02:54AM (5 children)
Fuck yeah I love running cigarette ads on TV. Who gives a shit if tobacco is addictive and kills kids. It's their own fucking fault for smoking so much so why shouldn't I make bank by helping fools to kill themselves. More money for me, and money is the only important thing in life.
Child labor is great too, and I especially enjoy seeing the working kids drop dead from overwork on Christmas Day.
(Score: 2) by The Mighty Buzzard on Saturday January 13, @02:58AM (3 children)
Shit, that reminds me, I need to make The Roomie's kids go shovel the driveway tomorrow while I watch from inside with a nice hot cup of coffee.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Saturday January 13, @03:05AM (2 children)
I grind children's bones to powder and use it to de-ice my driveway.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Saturday January 13, @03:25AM (1 child)
Better invest in lots of roundup. Bones are mostly calcium phosphate... an excellent fertilizer ... and you are gonna get weeds everywhere.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Saturday January 13, @03:38AM
I have a paved concrete driveway. Stupid kid. Get off my lawn and get into my bone chipper.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Saturday January 13, @03:44AM
We banned child labor because unions were run by non-children who didn't want the competition.
Child labor gives kids a valued purpose. Modern children have pointless lives. Nothing they do brings income for the family. At best, they can do chores. We have had an odd obsession with self-esteem, but taken away the path to earning it.
Children tend to set up diabolical political structures. They bully each other to fight for rank. This is greatly reduced when children have a unified genuine purpose. Some of the potential bullying urge gets diverted toward being the most valued team member.
Children can be resented by parents because children take up resources. Child labor solves that problem.
Education is not an unquestionable good. It is an investment that can be a mistake if wasted. As long as a child is learning skills that will cause total lifetime earnings to increase, the child should remain in school. The expected higher rate of earnings has to compensate for the years without earnings. Suppose that people work until age 70. They can start at age 10, 20, or 30. That is grade 5, some college, or hopefully a doctorate. The length of a career would be 60, 50, or 40. We can see right off that children who stay in school must earn a higher pay, and this is made worse by inflation. Some, generally the brighter ones, can make it work. Others are only hurt by staying in school. We're being cold snobs ("Let them eat cake!") when we tell everybody to stay in school.
Some kids, despite the child labor ban, will work. They need to do this. Since legal employment is prohibited, you can imagine what they do. Kids are out there, right now in America, selling drugs and selling their bodies. Some are trained to beg and steal.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Saturday January 13, @02:59AM
Of course, doing things you like is bad, unless it's going to bars and parties with other people. Introverts are inferior and all of their hobbies are merely addictions. If you have very little desire for socialization, you need to be fixed. Stop liking things that I don't like to a degree that I find objectionable!
(Score: 2) by frojack on Saturday January 13, @02:47AM (3 children)
We got no original ideas or our own, so we are going to invoke the end of the world scenarios and make someone else responsible.
10 years ago the worried kids on computers.
Before that it was kids hogging the family phone.
And that damn crazy music.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Saturday January 13, @02:51AM
Negro lynched on baseboard after fight with pregnant mosquito, sources say.
(Score: 1) by anubi on Saturday January 13, @03:30AM (1 child)
I remember when we kids used to gather in the streets, to hit baseballs with a bat, often breaking neighbor's windows, then run so nobody ever knew who did the deed.
This is a very welcome respite to the mischief *my* generation was doing!
(Score: 1) by tftp on Saturday January 13, @04:07AM
(Score: 4, Insightful) by MostCynical on Saturday January 13, @02:50AM (1 child)
Shareholders (in it for the dividends): encourage, promote, and improve it.
Concerned Citizens: Stop It! Think Of The Children!
Grumpy older techy types: post on news agglomeration sites, in slightly morally superior tones.
Everyone else: meh.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Saturday January 13, @03:07AM (1 child)
Turn the kids into jobless dependents, more work for everyone else or easy extermination via robot army.
Reply to This
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Saturday January 13, @03:21AM
Fuck the young people, old people got ours.
SoylentNews is old people
(Score: 2) by NotSanguine on Saturday January 13, @03:37AM
Is, of course, to sell more gadgets.
The gadget sellers are in the business of -- wait for it -- selling gadgets. And when they sell more gadgets, business is good.
The agglomerations of people and resources that we call "corporations" exist to maximize profit, not address societal issues.
So why even try talking to those folks? If there's a problem with your kid, then it's *your* responsibility to address it with that kid.
I imagine that most parents are grateful for those 4.5 hours a day. Before mobile/wireless devices, many parents would plop their kids down in front of the television for at least that long every day.
Are there some kids who will have problems interacting with others because their babysitter is a mobile/wireless device? Yes.
Did kids who were just as ignored by their parents when TV was the babysitter have similar issues? Yes.
The problem is bad parenting, not the mechanisms parents use to pacify their children so they don't have to deal with them.
