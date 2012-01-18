from the warning-earworm-ahead dept.
You probably remember Subway's famous "five-dollar footlong" promotion as much for the obnoxiously catchy jingle as for the sandwiches themselves. (Sorry for getting that stuck in your head all day.)
The sandwich chain recently resurrected the promotion in a national advertising campaign promising foot-long subs for just $4.99—but the special deal won't fly at one Subway restaurant in Seattle, where owner David Jones posted a sign this week giving customers the bad news.
Sadly, the consequences of high minimum wages, excessive taxation, and mandate-happy public policy are not limited to the death of cheap sandwiches. The cost of doing business in Seattle is higher than the Space Needle, and the unintended consequences of those policies are piling up too.
The biggest cost driver, as Jones' sign mentions, is Seattle's highest-in-the-nation minimum wage. It went from $9.47 to $11 per hour in 2015, then to $13 per hour in 2016, with a further increase to $15 per hour planned.
The result? According to researchers at the University of Washington's School of Public Policy and Governance, the number of hours worked in low-wage jobs has declined by around 9 percent since the start of 2016 "while hourly wages in such jobs increased by around 3 percent." The net outcome: In 2016, the "higher" minimum wage actually lowered low-wage workers' earnings by an average of $125 a month.
And now those same employees will have to pay more for sandwiches from Subway—and everything else too.
(Score: 0, Troll) by Anonymous Coward on Saturday January 13, @05:00AM (10 children)
is businesses hiring a lot less employees, because they cannot afford to. That means more low education people on government cheese, which means more Democrat voters, to keep the handouts flowing. Everything going according to plan.
(Score: -1, Troll) by Anonymous Coward on Saturday January 13, @05:04AM
A small boy runs up to his father, crying.
Son: "Daddy, daddy! I broke my toy!"
Father: "Again? That's the tenth one this week. Well, I'll just buy you another one, since they are cheap and disposable."
Son: "Yay! Thanks, daddy! I love you!"
A heartwarming moment between a father and son. In the background, the corpse of a naked woman could be seen lying in a pool of her blood.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Saturday January 13, @05:15AM (1 child)
Really, who cares? Subway kept Jared as their spokesperson even as they knew he was getting underager prostitutes sent to his room. I know that many corporations in America are evil and amoral, but that really takes the cake.
Boycott Subway so you can be emptying some poor sexually abused underage prostitutes' wallet, the same way a five dollar footlong fills you up like Jared had been filling them up.
(Score: 3, Insightful) by The Mighty Buzzard on Saturday January 13, @11:53AM
You'd prefer underage whores be out of work and starve? You heartless bastard!
We've got #BieberFever [soylentnews.org]!
(Score: 3, Informative) by seeprime on Saturday January 13, @07:21AM (1 child)
I doubt the plan was to hurt people. That's just the unintended consequences of forcing higher wages upon workers in jobs that were never intended to be careers.
Get a real account. Posting political opinions as anon makes you a troll.
(Score: 4, Interesting) by anubi on Saturday January 13, @09:43AM
I think it may well be the Government/Banking using their power to stoke inflation... so as to try to keep spending curves "looking good" numerically. With more wages, landlords can hike rents, and get it instead of getting a moveout-to-their-car. More people will no longer qualify for government subsidies, even though everything now costs more.
Every businessman would love to hike prices, but the economy has been moderating the price hikes, as most people simply would not buy if saw the thing had been hiked. I know in my case, a coupon often makes the decision of where I am going to eat... a twofer burger is a good incentive. I quit going to both Burger King and Subway several years ago, discouraged by pricing.
Business and Government plan on inflation, and depend on the Government and Banking sector to keep liquidating the economy by flooding it with money injections, usually in the form of loans or pay hikes, but the gravy train is running out.
I cite the "Federal Reserve Interest Rate Chart" for my speculation of how they are nipping at anything they can get to place money in the hands of people who will spend it in a store. Trouble is they can't drop interest rates much lower for another wave of spending sprees by people spending borrowed money. Last year's Christmasses are still due and payable, every month... for years to come.
We are still trying to push those HARP loans to persuade people with underwater loans on houses to continue to pay the banks. Can't have the rich people eating the loss, you know, just a shake of the Hand of a Congressman will divert public monies to the banks to make sure that loan stays put, and the interest continues to be paid.
To me, its like crossing a wide expanse, and watching the fuel gauge. While the Congressmen and Bankers just want me to mash down on the accelerator, and constantly point to the speedometer telling everyone just how rosy everything is. That gauge marked "Debt" scares the hell out of me. I have seen what happens when other people did not pay attention to it. The debt-holder came in and took their stuff, while the Sheriff watched. And I have a whole riverbed of people nearby that this exact same thing happened to. They were playing around with their damned pills and toys while other people were lawyering up to go after their stuff.
They had a "good time", got to smile and pay for stuff they could not afford - "with card!", and paid for it, dearly.
"Prove all things; hold fast that which is good." [KJV: I Thessalonians 5:21]
(Score: 5, Interesting) by KiloByte on Saturday January 13, @09:09AM (3 children)
I don't get why the AC got modded to -1 rather than +5. The very same trick has been, successfully, pulled by the far right in Poland. Their voter base is almost exclusively the uneducated, unemployed and very religious; all of which tend to produce lots of kids. Thus, the "500+" program: every kid beyond the first get their parents paid 500PLN, no strings attached (guess what most of this money gets spent on). (500PLN is just $142, but Poland is a country where a doctor after studies and three years of work experience earns $10800 ($7800 after taxes) annually).
For the first kid you get the 500 only if your family's total income per person is below a given threshold. If you exceed it by just a penny, you don't get 499.99, you get 0 — which led to a lot of workers asking their employers for a wage decrease. This money is also exempt from debt collection (and not included in calculation of the exemption cap on other income), which goes well with PiS' rhetoric of banks being owned by foreign agents, mostly Germans and "international Jewry". Obviously, this means that a recipient of 500+ is less likely to get a loan — getting involved in any kind of business would risk making that person not depend on welfare, and PiS doesn't want that.
Ceterum censeo systemd esse delendam.
(Score: 4, Insightful) by anubi on Saturday January 13, @10:39AM (2 children)
I also disagree with the moderation, and did what I could. I believe both you and the AC are right on.
It's just inflationary... and discourages businesses from hiring, leaving the public to pick up yet more laid off people.
Once people have lost their job, its all too likely they will be on the dole for the rest of their lives, as the welfare way of life becomes ingrained.
I talk quite often to the "people of the riverbed", and I hear the same story over and over. Lost job, heavy debt, lost everything to debt payments, now can't afford rent. While the merchants of misery ply the riverbed up and down selling drugs, cigarettes, weed, and alcohol, to "help" the unfortunate weather their misery. Its the biggest congressdammed mess I have ever seen.
Yeh, I know, most of those people got themselves in that mess. The allure of a "good time" overrode their common sense. A lot of people are quite naive. And, admittedly, from what I could tell, a lot of them got themselves there trying to live up to others ( especially spouse and family ) expectations of them. I mean just what does a dad do if Christmas is coming up and his kids want expensive electronics - and everyone is running themselves silly in debt so they they won't be upended by their children's/spouses disappointment on Christmas Day?
Relentless rat-race. Keep up with the Joneses. Like that stupid "hat and mink coat" crap amongst the wivery that my dad's generation had to put up with. I am where I am now because dad and mom didn't fall for that crap. Hollywood was pushing that crap hard during the day in all those movies. ( The "diamond as a symbol of betrothal", pushed by DeBeers, via Hollywood, lingers to this day! )
The "system" has us all in a helluva bind, because all this stuff is available, but at a price. And we hate so much to not live up to the expectations of a loved one. Who wants to be known as the Grinch? So, we borrow against tomorrow for the jubilation of one day, buying crap that will be in next year's trash, but amortized for far longer.... for "easy" monthly payments. Often for years.
Very few of us will stand up against the system, and those of us that will do so are usually not very popular and seen as "selfish", not "prudent", and then thought of as "fortunate" because we still are hanging onto what we worked for.
Yes, I saw that little pink dinosaur on TV urging me to spend even more, as he could "help" me get stuff that was "out of reach". Easy payments... just a few sawbucks... per week. Yes week. So the little pink dinosaur would not have to say a very big number and shock people into reality of what they were committing to. Stuff like this predatory lending crap makes me sick. But I know there was a helluva lotta people that would go for it. And they will have to find the money to send to that company. Every week. In addition to the money they have to scrape up to scrape by for the month.
I feel helpless, watching people spend money they don't have, for things they don't need, then when the timer runs out on the loans, these people lose everything, and expect those of us who wouldn't fall for this chicanery to bail them out. Then it becomes a matter of them doing what they have to do to survive, which is not a pretty picture. While somebody else who did nothing more than manipulate others ends up with all their stuff. All because that's how the law that governs our investment and business behaviour is written/regulated.
Fractional Reserve Banking.
Whose end result is the inevitable transfer of all wealth to the banks through the mechanism of debt.
TL:DR - Another of my long winded rants. Take with grain of salt.
"Prove all things; hold fast that which is good." [KJV: I Thessalonians 5:21]
(Score: 3, Informative) by Gaaark on Saturday January 13, @11:21AM (1 child)
The poor/heavy spenders just need to spend so much money that they become, collectively, too big to fail, and then if they throw a few more dollars each at their senator, maybe the government will bail them out!
That's how wall Street does it!
💩
--- That's not flying: that's... falling... with more luck than I have. ---
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Saturday January 13, @03:57PM
If you really think the poor are getting a good deal, why don't you go try it for a few years? The poor in the USA are fucked over and trodden on.
(Score: 2) by c0lo on Saturday January 13, @12:03PM
FTFY.
I don't think Microsoft and Amazon is hiring a lot less employee in Seattle.
And I also don't believe that even closing all Subway outlets in Seattle will impact Seattle economy's significantly - other fastfood outlets will just take its place and charge the (affording) customers a bit more.
(Score: 4, Insightful) by aristarchus on Saturday January 13, @05:11AM (4 children)
Never before has a submission gone so totally wrong as this one. I have double spam modded, and I sincerely expect them to stick. Or at least be a foot-long.
I will also be deleting any 'alt-right' stories
(Score: -1, Offtopic) by Anonymous Coward on Saturday January 13, @05:41AM (1 child)
Triggered. No matter how much you and your pathetic ilk try to control the narrative, the truth eventually gets out.
(Score: -1, Offtopic) by Anonymous Coward on Saturday January 13, @06:24AM
I will fuck your mind, or what is left of it, since there is so little to begin with, using a strigil to scrape off what little of rational thought remains. The truth that you think is truth is actually Faux truth, or Russian Truth, which are in fact the same things. We do not control the narrative, we just spam mod it when it goes all twerky.
(Score: -1, Redundant) by Anonymous Coward on Saturday January 13, @06:08AM

Not a argument.
Not a argument.
(Score: 1, Offtopic) by aristarchus on Saturday January 13, @06:26AM

Agreed. Mod me up, Tanto!
Agreed. Mod me up, Tanto!
(
I see no reason to take David Jones, or any other business owner, at their word. If David Jones won't reveal his personal finances, in particular, how much money those Seattle Subways make, then we can't figure out for ourselves whether they really are that tight for money, or whether Jones is just making self-serving assertions not backed by evidence.
(Score: 2, Disagree) by Anonymous Coward on Saturday January 13, @06:39AM (12 children)
Right there in the article, we have info from the University of Washington's School of Public Policy and Governance.
Not enough for you? OK, then try an introductory economics textbook:
ECONOMICS
PUBLIC AND PRIVATE CHOICE
FOURTEENTH EDITION
GWARTNEY | STROUP | SOBEL | MACPHERSON
ISBN-13: 978-1-111-97021-5
ISBN-10: 1-111-97021-1
See page 76 to 78, where the authors reveal that employment is reduced. (of course this should be obvious) The authors also reveal something much more interesting: the non-wage attributes of such jobs deteriorate. You get less convenient working hours, fewer training opportunities, and less continuous employment. The authors go into why this is so and must be so, and discuss some really terrible impacts that affect the poor and the young.
See page 636, where minimum wage is shown to have helped prolong the Great Depression. The book shows clearly how an economy that was showing signs of recovery was slammed into the Great Depression by stupid legislation intended to help. The road to Hell is paved with good intentions, and the economy is no exception to this rule.
(Score: 5, Insightful) by Anonymous Coward on Saturday January 13, @07:00AM (10 children)
I don't know anything about the f'ed up warped world of economics where paying more wages actually results in less money for the worker, but... It just doesn't make sense to work for less than a living wage.
If you can't survive on what they pay you how are you going to, er, survive? Why would a person bother to work if they are literally not making enough to survive on? Is that what "work ethic" is? Can some big CEO explain it to me like I'm five? Work all day and make X dollars. Minimal cost of living per day is X+Y dollars. How does that work?
(Score: 4, Interesting) by MichaelDavidCrawford on Saturday January 13, @07:23AM
-sta.
I have a friend who was a barista at the time. He loved his job.
Being homeless is really boring. I wanted to find a way to occupy myself. I expected that I would enjoy working with people.
I got no interviews. Perhaps they couldn't understand why someone with 25 years experience as a software engineer would want to work minimum wage.
127.0.0.1 www.hosted-pixel.com # I Am Absolutely Serious
(Score: 1, Informative) by Anonymous Coward on Saturday January 13, @07:38AM
Each worker has their own reasons to work or not work. The CEO isn't supposed to pry into people's lives to know anything about these reasons.
Maybe somebody needs job experience for a reference. Maybe they are a kid trying to get time away from annoying parents. Maybe they need to show income -- any income -- in order to qualify for government benefits.
Not every job needs to be one that you can survive on. If that were true, then the employees would "quit" due to death. Clearly the employees are surviving somehow.
Economics is a horrible reality that you really shouldn't deny. I knew a person working part-time at two different restaurants. Full-time jobs would have been better for both the employee and employer, but the government mandated health coverage for full-time jobs and thus eliminated all the low-wage full-time jobs. Denial of economics at large scale has killed millions upon millions.
(Score: 3, Insightful) by Arik on Saturday January 13, @08:26AM (4 children)
Hyperbole. Many people survive on far less, therefore it is clearly not impossible to survive.
Impossible to survive in the style to which you believe you are entitled? Now THAT might well be true.
"Unix? These savages aren't even circumcised!"
(Score: 5, Interesting) by RedBear on Saturday January 13, @09:24AM (3 children)
I was going to call you out for simply being pointlessly pedantic. But you know what? Under the right circumstances, we are actually talking about survival here. We're talking about an economically toxic environment that increases infant mortality for various reasons, way beyond what most first-world developed nations find tolerable. We're talking about the difference between having a place to live and becoming homeless, which can easily lead to death for various reasons. We're talking about people dying of various ailments like heart attacks years before they should, because they have to try to work three part time jobs to support their kids due to employers everywhere wanting to shaft their employees out of any benefits that come with full-time employment. We're talking about a whole society where employers don't have to provide paid sick days, so people come to work sick, spread sickness and are too afraid of losing their jobs to take a day off and see a doctor. We're talking about half our society unable to access affordable health insurance, so they let minor health problems build up until they literally have to choose between the emergency room visit they can't afford (no, emergency room visits aren't "free", idiots) and death. All of which costs our society far more than it would cost us to simply provide universal "free" tax-supported healthcare.
So take your pointless pedantry and shove it. We really are talking about survival as well as access to even the most basic levels of prosperity.
¯\_ʕ◔.◔ʔ_/¯ LOL. I dunno. I'm just a bear.
... Peace out. Got bear stuff to do. 彡ʕ⌐■.■ʔ
(Score: 1, Insightful) by Anonymous Coward on Saturday January 13, @09:52AM (2 children)
You speak of survival while advocating for policy that is roughly (not fully fleshed out) communist or socialist. That kind of nonsense killed over 100 million in the past 100 years.
Let's take that last item for example, because right now is a special time: in the UK right now, all non-urgent operations are suspended for at least a month. They might operate on you if your spleen is ruptured, but cancer will have to wait. Due to this, some people will not survive. YOUR IDEAS ARE DEADLY.
(Score: 5, Informative) by Dogeball on Saturday January 13, @12:33PM
The UK has a Conservative government.
Conservative policies have caused the current crisis. In the context of the topic, Conservatives opposed introduction of the minimum wage.
In 2010, two years after the global financial crisis hit, and after 13 years of a nominally socialist party in charge, health outcomes were among the best in the world, and public satisfaction in the NHS was at an all time high.
Your assertion that socialism has caused the health crisis in the UK is muddled at best and batshit crazy at worst.
(Score: 5, Insightful) by RedBear on Saturday January 13, @01:14PM
Totalitarian communism has never really been actual communism, and neither has much to do with democratic socialism which is how many of the European countries are described. Several of them are rated as the nicest places in the world to live. So...
It's very weaselly to mash things like China's great communist famine (70-ish million dead) together with Norway's democratic socialism and claim that they both contributed in a meaningful way to killing 100 million people.
Your second thing seems pretty weaselicious too. First link I found said the shutdown was 3 weeks during holidays this year, only talks about a couple of hospitals (not the entire NHS system), and says: "NHS Tayside said emergency surgery,urgent procedures and all cancer surgeries would still be carried out." So... somebody going to die because their hip replacement was delayed?
It's also a fact that conservatives in the UK have been trying their best to sabotage the NHS for decades, kind of like conservatives here keep trying to sabotage, well, the entire government but especially the Postal Service. Did you know the USPS is required to fund a pension 75 years out, unlike, you know, any other government agency or private corporation in existence? Yeah. So I take those budget issues with a large grain of salt. Our local private hospital has been having a hell of a time staying open for many years even with continual grants from the city. That's not something unique to government run healthcare. If UK conservatives keep trying to de-fund the National Health Service, of course they will run into budget issues.
You might want to try reading some boards where actual people from the UK or Norway or (heaven forbid) Canada talk about their respective national health care systems. They definitely aren't perfect, but people generally have high opinions of them. And here's the funny thing about all those nasty "socialist" countries that American conservatives don't seem to be capable of comprehending. If you're rich enough to pay for your own healthcare, YOU CAN DO WHATEVER THE F**K YOU WANT. Employ your own doctors and nurses, buy yourself a million dollar MRI machine, fly your rich ass to Switzerland or Sweden for even better care, or just pay for a private room at an NHS hospital. Whatever, they don't care. They're still free countries! There is literally nothing to stop you from PAYING FOR HEALTHCARE THROUGH THE NOSE, if that's what you really want to do. It's just that normal people who can't afford to buy an MRI machine can still get an MRI scan if they need one. For a minor fee. Or free. Instead of putting themselves and their families in debt for decades. And most of them actually pay less in taxes than we pay if you add our health insurance premiums to our taxes.
And "death panels" don't exist and even the Republican who invented that nonsense knows she's a liar.
¯\_ʕ◔.◔ʔ_/¯ LOL. I dunno. I'm just a bear.
... Peace out. Got bear stuff to do. 彡ʕ⌐■.■ʔ
(Score: 2) by fliptop on Saturday January 13, @02:58PM (1 child)
Work 2 jobs. Get a roommate. Move back in w/ family. Cut your expenses. Be frugal when shopping. Learn to cook. Don't go into debt. Drive a beater.
There's all kinds of ways to save money and live on less.
It's crackers to slip a rozzer the dropsy in snide.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Saturday January 13, @04:02PM
Live off your investments or inheritance. Move into the family Summer home. Get appointed to a board.
This is simple stuff. The poor are just too lazy to be bothered doing it.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Saturday January 13, @02:58PM
It benefits the worker who manages to get a job, but everyone else is still unemployed because there is no more money in the business's budget to hire additional employees.
Reply to This
Parent
(Score: 2) by c0lo on Saturday January 13, @12:07PM
Yeah, right, we need to apply macroeconomics because one fucking company with mediocre products, company which is a [beep] in the Seattle economy, can't afford (or doesn't want) to lower the price.
What a tragedy, mate!!!
(Score: 2, Insightful) by Anonymous Coward on Saturday January 13, @06:53AM (3 children)
You can pretty much determine this for any business. Simply ask if there is some sort of serious barrier to market entry. For example, there could be network effects (nobody wants a facebook clone or dating service without users) or a patent.
If there is a serious barrier to market entry, the business is probably raking in the money. If not, they are probably struggling to stay in business.
What we have here is a place to eat food. Seattle might be a painful place to operate a business, but it is possible to open a restaurant. There is no serious barrier to market entry. Therefore, the business is struggling.
If you disagree, then you have found a way to get rich. Go for it. Open a restaurant in Seattle. Prove me wrong, getting rich in the process. Good luck.
(Score: 2) by MostCynical on Saturday January 13, @07:09AM (2 children)
there is a chance Subway has run the numbers and worked out *exactly* how much it can charge (and what excuses it needs to convince xustomers/justify that price, and bing, profit, screwed employees, and, likely, screwed customers.
(Score: tau, Irrational)
(Score: 2, Insightful) by Anonymous Coward on Saturday January 13, @07:24AM (1 child)
These are all voluntary transactions. Either side can walk away from the deal. If a better deal is not available elsewhere, then that just tells you that you're getting a good deal. I know, you'd like $100/hour wages and $2 subs, but the lack of that doesn't mean you're getting screwed. If you could get what you wanted, YOU would be the one screwing over the other party.
I suppose you could claim there is fraud, but there is no evidence of that. Are the sandwiches smaller than advertised? Are the workers threatened with death if they quit their jobs? There doesn't seem to be a reason to suspect that the transactions are involuntary.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Saturday January 13, @01:12PM
For some reason conservative minds are highly susceptible to memes, the "socialism killed hundreds of millions" is a pretty recent one. It doesn't matter how many countries have successful universal healthcare, implementing it in the US would LIRERALLY kill millions!!! *eye rolls*
(Score: 5, Insightful) by TheReaperD on Saturday January 13, @08:39AM (2 children)
To make this even more fishy is that the math given doesn't add up to his story. If the minimum wage is up 3% and hours are down 9% with the average employee taking home $125 less home total, that means that the franchise is paying less overall in wages than they were before the wage increase which would make his whole argument BS.
(Score: 5, Informative) by hemocyanin on Saturday January 13, @09:03AM
He's also paying less for basic worker benefits like Industrial Insurance which in Washington State, is calculated based on a formula that has at its root, the number of hours worked. The jist of it is: hrs * risk classification * experience rating (a little more complicated, but the end result is still an hourly rate: http://www.lni.wa.gov/ClaimsIns/Insurance/RatesRisk/How/PremRate/Default.asp [wa.gov] ). If his workers are working fewer hours, he's paying less for workers comp.
(Score: 1, Informative) by Anonymous Coward on Saturday January 13, @09:09AM
First of all, those numbers were norms for the city, not specific to the Subway restaurant example. But anyway...
Suppose the business decided that the total wages paid out to all employees would not change. (this is your expectation) Since the wage rate goes up, the amount of hours must go down. So far so good, but we have a problem: the required workload did not decrease.
Ideally, the workers would become more productive. Well, that isn't too realistic. They will get less done, which means fewer sales and less revenue. An expense needs to be cut.
You might not think that cutting the workforce makes sense, because after all this will decrease the ability to do work, but that argument applies to every other expense too! Some tough decisions need to be made. Most likely, a little bit of everything gets cut. This has to do with demand curves that the business has for the various things it needs. The franchise agreement with Subway and the lease agreement with the landlord may limit the options, but ignoring that: cut back a little bit on service, a little bit on food quality, a little bit on portion size, a little bit on building size, a little bit on advertising... until the restaurant is profitable. If there is no way to become profitable, then close the business.
(Score: 2, Informative) by D2 on Saturday January 13, @07:51AM
Reason? As in State Policy Network, Koch Foundation, and ALEC?
Pushing shit partisanship articles is NOT a replacement for news-for-nerds. Peddle this bullshit over on the depressingly-overrun-by-bros shitpile that used to be slashdot. It doesn't belong here.
(Score: 5, Insightful) by RedBear on Saturday January 13, @08:23AM (5 children)
OK.
1. The fact that American employers, especially fast food employers, continue to do their best to screw over American employees by restricting their hours in order to avoid providing stable full-time employment or any benefits such as health insurance or paid sick leave is a completely separate problem from the minimum wage argument. It has its own causes and solutions. They also deliberately screw with the scheduling so that people can't get a second part-time job, and laws are slowly changing that mess as well. Again, separate from wages.
2. Inflation is continuously reducing buying power by a small amount every single year, regardless of wage increases or decreases. You can't sell a sandwich for $5 for 30 years just because it's a catchy jingle and expect to turn a profit forever. Can you still buy a comic book for 10 cents? Eventually component costs increase and you have to raise the price. We've never had $5 footlongs where I live in Alaska because *shock* the general cost of shipping fresh food to an island on the frontier is much higher than the Lower 48. *surprise* Same goes for many other areas with a Subway franchise location. They've been losing money all over the country on the $5 footlong "promotion" for a long time. At this point it's a loss leader to get people in the door trying a Subway sandwich again. But what it should be now is at least $6 footlongs even as a promotion. Because life. This is not a valid argument against paying people enough to survive on.
2(a). Inflation gives everyone a small pay cut every year. You can't pay people $5/hr for 35 years and expect society to continue functioning. The math doesn't work. Minimum wage (like most higher wage tiers already are) should have always been tied to inflation. Is the economy going to have to make a few adjustments as we get back to paying people enough to live on? Of course. If a business has to close up because it can't afford to pay people a living wage, it will be replaced by a legitimate business whose profits aren't propped up by the welfare system. If a business has to slightly raise prices to deal with the wage increase, then that's what the damn prices should have been all along. This is not rocket surgery.
Papa John's pulled this kind of stupid crap before the Affordable Care Act kicked in. The CEO went around moaning that they'd have to fire people or go out of business if they were forced to provide health insurance. But it was calculated that all employees could be easily covered by raising the price of an average pizza by less than 14 cents. Subway can't sell you a $5 footlong sub sandwich now because it costs too much to make the sandwich, but only a vanishingly tiny fraction of that cost increase comes from the company being finally forced to pay their employees a wage that allows them to live within 100 miles of their workplace.
Think about how many sandwiches a Subway lackey can make every hour. An extra $5 per hour pay raise can be covered by increasing the cost of a sandwich by less than 50 cents. Is that going to bankrupt the customers? In a city where everyone buys themselves a $6 coffee every morning? And that's if people only buy a sandwich by itself, but they don't. They buy meals, with soup, drink, cookie, chips, whatever. Which means you probably only need to raise the price of the sandwich by 10 cents to cover a sudden $5/hr INCREASE in the wage. And the minimum wage isn't increasing by $5 every year. The next increase in Seattle is just $2 and then hopefully it will be tied to the inflation index and thus change by less than 2% each year. Oh noes! How will capitalism survive? Tune in next week...
In case it's not clear, I am pointing out here that while prices go up over time, there is not even close to a linear relationship between wages and prices. Raising the minimum wage doesn't suddenly proportionally raise the price of everything in existence and instantly negate the buying power of the minimum wage increase. That is one of the most nonsensical arguments I've seen that constantly comes up when people are objecting to minimum wage increases. By that logic it would make sense to give everyone a 50% pay CUT every year so prices would drop drastically and everyone could afford to buy more. If that makes any sense to you, you need to see some kind of doctor.
The article behind this submission is quite clearly right-wing extremist anti-minimum wage claptrap. I can't wait for the followup article bitching about the fact that we can no longer buy a footlong sandwich for 25 cents like we could back in the '30s when workers made $5 per DAY (and liked it!, uphill both ways in the snow with no boots). It will make just as much sense as this one. I can see the title now: "The $6/Day Minimum Wage Killed the Two-Bit Sammich!!! Damn Commies!!!"
Let us not forget that minimum wage work went from being a small fraction of the economy to being a large chunk of all jobs currently available. It went from a temporary beginner wage for people new to working, like teens sweeping floors, to a career wage for employees of all ages and skill levels, with almost no possibility of promotion (most managers are hired from other companies where they were already managers, not promoted within the company from among low-level employees). Minimum wage got stuck in the '70s and hardly moved for decades as inflation ate up more and more of every dollar, while higher wage earners continued to get their traditional yearly increases. Large corporate employers are raking in profits hand over fist right now while teaching their own employees how to fill out welfare forms so that their corporate profits can be supported by the taxpayers. Remember how McD's calculated that a worker in NYC could live just fine on their wages as long as they went without any form of heating in the winter, among other essentials? I remember. We're not quite back to the Gilded Age, but we're headed that way fast. The weak social contract where corporations used to provide stable lifetime careers is virtually nonexistent now.
Minimum wage has been broken for a long time, and it needs to be fixed, and I have yet to see a valid argument as to why every American doesn't deserve to be paid and treated like a damn human being. If the argument is because you want to be able to keep buying a fixed-price $5 footlong sandwich until we all die of old age, then fuck you. Fuck you and the little spotted pony you rode in on.
tl;dr: Give me a break.
¯\_ʕ◔.◔ʔ_/¯ LOL. I dunno. I'm just a bear.
... Peace out. Got bear stuff to do. 彡ʕ⌐■.■ʔ
(Score: -1, Troll) by khallow on Saturday January 13, @09:29AM (1 child)
This is the standard blame displacement. Blame the employer for policy consequences. In any other market, we'd expect supply and demand to hold (for example, an increase in cost of employees resulting in a reduction in demand for such employees), but somehow that doesn't hold for employment.
Wikipedia says the Subway special [wikipedia.org] has been happening since 2008 (and in Florida since 2004).
So it hasn't been kicking around for 30 years, but rather 9 years for Seattle.
Nor can you expect to pay people increasing amounts for work they aren't doing. Speaking of inflation, mandating high minimum wages is one way to create inflation.
And now we get to the ugly "But we didn't need those jobs anyway" rationalization. Let us recall once again that the actual minimum wage is $0 per hour. And let us recall once again, that "propped up by the welfare system" is merely the label for the employers who happen to pay the lowest wages at the moment. There will always be someone who pays that and hence, always someone that can be blamed for getting "subsidies" for paying poor people to work.
And you perform according to stereotype. In a rational world, they would be lauded for employing poor people. The bleeding hearts might even be evaluating if that welfare was sufficiently high to incentivize the employers! But not today's bleeding hearts! It's terrible that employers are helping their employees survive! War is peace. Freedom is slavery. Ignorance is strength.
In today's world, we can survive Seattle and its misguided laws. Employers can route around the damage merely by employing people outside of Seattle and its mess, automate, or not care, if they already pay more than $15 per hour. But of course, this is just a move in a long term strategy to raise minimum wages to ridiculous levels throughout the US. What happens to all the places that don't have a plethora of high paying jobs (like West Virginia)? Answer is that the unemployed either stay in place and rot or they move to some place with the higher paying jobs. This results in such things as a decline of urban areas (urban minorities having particularly high unemployment) and massive migration from low cost-of-living semi-rural areas to already densely packed, high cost-of-living urban areas.
This is not an academic question. California has already decided to implement [ca.gov] a state-wide minimum wage of $15 per hour (to fully kick in on January 1, 2023 after many annual increases in minimum wage from its current $10.50 per hour). I predict it will be a disaster for places like Fresno which have almost half of their workers paid less than that minimum wage and barely noticeable in places like San Jose, where the market-based minimum wage is already almost $15 per hour.
(Score: 5, Insightful) by RedBear on Saturday January 13, @11:39AM
There isn't a simple relationship between cost and demand for anything, least of all the labor you need to run your business. There is a relationship, but it's far from simple. Studies of minimum wage changes over several decades lean toward minor increases having negligible or slightly positive effect on overall employment. But it's not even close to simple.
Pardon me, I was being slightly hyperbolic to make the point that prices increase over time. Although I did think it started much earlier than 2008. Have you noticed in your lifetime that prices for everything, especially food, increase over time? Because prices for things, especially food, increase slowly but surely. You know. Over time.
You would agree, I hope, that if they kept trying to sell $5 footlongs for long enough it would eventually become untenable no matter what the location or how far minimum wages were allowed to drop. Point being that a fixed-price product can only survive a limited time in an economy subject to any amount of inflation (as all healthy economies seem to be), and that this is only tangentially related to minimum wage variations.
For work... they aren't... doing. Holy shithole, Batman. Textbook conservative response. The low wage earners don't "deserve" a pay increase, because they are low wage earners, and therefore lazy and unproductive. So... explain why everyone in all the pay grades above lower middle class have been getting pay increases every year, beyond what was required to keep up with inflation, for the entire 35 years or so when minimum wage was stagnating. Were they all doing more and more productive work every year? How? How is that possible? Why did higher wage earners "deserve" to make more and more money while the lower wage earners literally earned less and less as their wages failed to keep up with inflation? It's literally a damn self-fulfilling prophecy. The poorer they get, the less they "deserve" to get paid more, because the fact that they aren't being paid more already is proof positive that they don't deserve to be paid more. Right? That's how it works in conservative minds, right? "Poor people" are worthless scum who should lick their employers boots clean every morning for being given the privilege of employment. Right? And if you didn't want to be a "poor person" you should have chosen different parents. Got it.
And if we got rid of minimum wage, would inflation suddenly stop, or reverse? I don't see how, since all higher wages would still continue to go up faster than inflation, as they have for several decades, and the prices of a great many things will follow the increase in higher wages just easily as other things might follow the increase in minimum wages. But the increase in minimum wages is pocket change to the increases in the wages for the upper crust. We already have inflation, and a minor amount seems to be part of every normally functioning economy that isn't rapidly shrinking, so what do you mean "create inflation"? How high does the minimum wage need to be before it triggers increased inflation? What is the exact relationship between the minimum wage and inflation? What is the relationship between the highest wages and inflation? Somehow I doubt that you can find specific answers to these questions that you haven't cherry-picked to match what you already believe. It just isn't that easy. It's very, very complicated.
But what isn't complicated is that minimum wage used to be reasonably adjusted to keep up with inflation in the past, and then at some point people started promoting things like trickle down economics (a.k.a. "Fairy Dust") and minimum wage was allowed to go off the rails and lag inflation for decades. And all anybody is really asking for is to realign the minimum wage with inflation, at an equivalent level of buying power as it had prior to the '70s. Is that really, seriously too much to ask of the MOST PROSPEROUS NATION ON EARTH (AND APPARENTLY GOD'S NEW CHOSEN KINGDOM)? Oh, excuse me, sorry for raising my voice. Anyway, I don't think it's too much to ask.
You are legitimately insane, as expected. It's like you're incapable of realizing that those people are only "poor" because their employer is filling its own pockets with taxpayer dollars while they make more than enough profit to pay everyone much higher wages. Instead of noticing that they are screwing their employees out of a reasonable level of prosperity, you believe they are actually doing their employees a huge favor by deigning to employ those "poor people" in all their unresplendent worthlessness, at a wage level that would never allow them to escape poverty. But if they paid higher wages they wouldn't be heroically employing "poor people", they would be unheroically employing "middle class people". The intense self-referential circularity of this concept is extraordinary. If the minimum wage was 30 cents per hour, just imagine how much more "heroic" those big-hearted companies would be for employing those worthless people wallowing in abject poverty. Why, we should give them all medals! And prop up their company profits with even more taxpayer funds! Why don't we just wire the welfare checks directly into the company bank account and cut out the middleman? After all, people in abject poverty only buy booze, hookers and drugs, right? A respected Republican Senator said so just the other day. What was his name, ASSley or something? (I jest.)
Didja miss the part where these companies are pulling in higher profits than they ever have before? They are literally making record profits and are in no danger of going out of business. And their employees don't deserve any piece of that action because... ? Oh, I forgot, because they are Poor People[TM]. And Poor People[TM] don't "deserve" to not be Poor People[TM]. What I tell you three times is true, eh, Alice? At least in Looking Glass Land.
"You are old, Father William," the young man said,
"And your hair has become very white;
And yet you incessantly stand on your head—
Do you think, at your age, it is right?"
Um, no, you do not understand this concept. If the employees of a company are being supported by welfare checks to reach a total wage level that allows them to live at a permanent address and eat food, that company's profits are literally being SUPPORTED and INCREASED by the taxpayers. And they are making YUUUGE profits. They are having no problems filling their bank accounts and paying all their high level management megabucks. So why are we wanting to feed them even more money and increase their profits even more if none of it goes to benefit working people who actually need it? (ZOMG! The specter of "wealth redistribution" rears its ugly head! Socialist, begone! Out, foul demon!)
I'm sorry? In no functional society could that possibly be true. There is a level far above zero where it simply becomes easier for the populace to kill off all the rich people and redistribute their resources, a la French Revolution, and then turn to something awful like communism or heaven forbid, democratic socialism. If I have to work for 70 hours to afford to buy a hamburger, you are done. Capitalism is done. Over. That would happen long before anybody gets to $0/hr. It's as if people like you actually want capitalism to collapse, and millions of Americans to reach starvation level poverty.
There's actually a word for being paid $0/hr: slavery.
Yes, isn't it wonderful? Many more will follow. And I predict the Moon won't fall from the sky, and red states will continue to be by far the poorest states in the union, leeching off the taxes of blue states, as they have for decades now. Shall we come back in a couple more decades and see which of us was right? Anyway, there's no way in hell we're going to agree on any of this. We both think the other is looking at the world upside-down and inside-out. So this is all a remarkably fruitless exercise.
¯\_ʕ◔.◔ʔ_/¯ LOL. I dunno. I'm just a bear.
... Peace out. Got bear stuff to do. 彡ʕ⌐■.■ʔ
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Saturday January 13, @09:39AM (2 children)
A lot of that seems obvious. That doesn't make it true. Those arguments give us modern Venezuela, with a population that is literally starving. Failure to understand basic economics has killed well over a hundred million people in the past century.
You talk of minimum wage being "a career wage for employees of all ages and skill levels". If I were satisfied with that wage, which would be the case if it were much higher, then I might choose a different career. I could put my high-skill valuable profession aside for something that would help me lose weight. Instead of hacking all day, I could be a gym teacher. This kind of decision, replicated millions of times over, would crash our economy.
My son has a minimum wage job at Ace Hardware. He got it at age 14 so that he would come to understand a work environment, get a reference, and gain a better understanding of why he must do well in school. The money is a bonus. Your ideas would deny all that to him, because he wasn't worth a high wage.
(Score: 3, Insightful) by Anonymous Coward on Saturday January 13, @11:11AM
> My son has a minimum wage job at Ace Hardware. He got it at age 14 so that he would come to understand a work environment, get a reference, and gain a better understanding of why he must do well in school. The money is a bonus. Your ideas would deny all that to him, because he wasn't worth a high wage.
That works for a 14 year old, but try the argument on a 35 year old single mother of two or whatever. Times change, and unlike in the 80s, most minimum wage jobs are no longer occupied by teenagers trying to get some work experience and pocket money.
(Score: 5, Insightful) by RedBear on Saturday January 13, @12:23PM
Venezuela? What?
You seem to be imagining a scenario in which the minimum wage just keeps uncontrollably climbing until it rivals wages for specialized jobs. Yet that is not what anyone actually wants. The $15 people are asking for is just a realignment of the minimum wage with the buying power it had decades ago when it was $2 in the '60s, or $5 in the '80s. Nobody wants the minimum wage right now to be $50/hr (at least not until 2075 or so when that might make sense), nor has anyone ever requested a minimum wage of $100,000/hr as they hyperbolically talked about on Faux Noose one day a few years ago. The fear so many conservatives seem to have that a $15 minimum wage by 2020 or 2025 will collapse the economy is in my opinion nonsensical. If you're getting anywhere close to $15 for a specialization like programming, yeah, we have a problem.
As to the other thing, I don't believe that any person doing the same job as someone else should be paid a drastically lower wage. If you work, you should get paid. Period. What you aren't remembering clearly is that the same job you might have had as a teen would have given you much more relative buying power. I think teaching your children that you should be forced to rely on a corporation "doing you a favor" by employing you is a terrible idea. The favors go both ways. You work for them and help them make money, and they share the wealth in a reasonable manner. I think your son is worth a reasonable wage that might give him a chance to build up some savings, buy a car, find a place to live, get more education and in general find his own path in the world as soon as he graduates. A job at $7.55 ain't gonna cut it.
You're also assuming that the people above him at Ace are making much more. In all too many areas, that isn't true. People of all ages in our workforce have been stuck in dead-end jobs at minimum wage for years. Do you want your son to still be making that same minimal "starter" wage five years from now? Because that's what's happened to millions of workers in this country, as their employers are in turn making record profits. If you don't think there's something wrong with that, well...
Let me see if I can say this even more clearly. Corporations in America, in recent decades, have taken to abusing the minimum wage simply because they can. People all over America are stuck in jobs where nobody ever gets a raise and nobody ever gets promoted no matter how good they are at their job. They can keep people in those jobs because so many other companies are doing the same thing. And inflation gives them all a pay cut every year. It's time for the backward slide to stop. That's all that is being fought for here. The idea that this will turn us into Venezuela is silly. Besides, Venezuela is collapsing because of bizarre artificial controls on trade, from what I understand.
Imagine for a second that you had to try and support your family by working at your son's job. That's exactly what millions of Americans are doing, quite literally.
¯\_ʕ◔.◔ʔ_/¯ LOL. I dunno. I'm just a bear.
... Peace out. Got bear stuff to do. 彡ʕ⌐■.■ʔ
(Score: 5, Insightful) by lx on Saturday January 13, @08:56AM (5 children)
Just pay the increased price.
If you can't afford to buy a ready made sandwich then make your own goddamn sandwich for 1/10th the price.
It's not rocket science, although you're free to add rocket [google.nl] if you like.
Probably better for you anyway.
(Score: 1, Insightful) by Anonymous Coward on Saturday January 13, @09:19AM (3 children)
Price inflation due to government mandated minimum wage is the problem here and it effects everything and everyone. If you look deeper you find that the real problem is certain people have awarded themselves remuneration rates in excess of what the market dictates. The solution to this ever widening wealth inequality is not inflation (increasing minimum wage), it's freezing or reducing wages for individuals who are overpaid (eg: state employed bureaucrats).
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Saturday January 13, @09:39AM (2 children)
Fight the power comrade.
Until you are the power and you´ll do even worse than the shitheads that are in charge now.
Oh well, at lest it makes a change.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Saturday January 13, @09:47AM (1 child)
What? Taxpayers should not tolerate government mandated price inflation or economic illiteracy from employees.
(Score: 1, Insightful) by Anonymous Coward on Saturday January 13, @11:17AM
Taxpayers should also not tolerate having desperate people willing to work any job to avoid having their families starve, but same people arguing against minimum wage also argue against all social programs. Negative economic impact on the entire country from you accepting an exploitative job is almost always not a problem of economic literacy.
(Score: 3, Insightful) by c0lo on Saturday January 13, @11:21AM
What's the problem, you ask?
By the reactions in the comments, the pinnacle of USian civilization, the very reason for which that country was founded by lotsa fathers some (small) hundred years ago is ... the $5 footlong sammich.
And... oh, the unspeakable tragedy... those Seattle guys kill it, choosing to degrade themselves into the unholy company of Microsoft and Amazon instead of appreciating what Subway brought to them!!!
(Score: 5, Insightful) by canopic jug on Saturday January 13, @11:16AM
I remain skeptical of these claims, especially in light of the outrageous levels of executive "compensation". The complaint would have much more credibility if backed by some data showing that the board and the C-levels have tightened their belts a little. Otherwise this just smacks of the same insincerity as a snotty, little kid claiming "look what you made me do."
Money is not free speech. Elections should not be auctions.
(Score: 2) by Gaaark on Saturday January 13, @11:33AM (1 child)
Solution is, the employees by the and rise in pay as the CEO. He gets a bonus? They get one too, same percentage. Stock options? Yup.
Sears executives here in Canada got bonuses for failing at their jobs, employees got shafted. Fair?
--- That's not flying: that's... falling... with more luck than I have. ---
(Score: 2) by Gaaark on Saturday January 13, @11:37AM
Sh*t f*cking spell check tablet shit feck shit
Preview shit......feck
Employees get the same rise in pay
Shitfeck
--- That's not flying: that's... falling... with more luck than I have. ---
(Score: 4, Insightful) by sjames on Saturday January 13, @11:55AM (2 children)
Let's say that we don't increase minimum wage, BUT we also decide that we are not going to subsidize low paying employers through welfare, food stamps, etc. How many $5 footlongs do you suppose a Subway can sell in Seattle if it is staffed with hepatitis infected homeless people who haven't showered in 6 months?
So, what ever would they do? Sell $5.50 subs so their employees could afford to not stink and not have hepatitis, naturally.
The minimum wage is society's way of not letting employers sponge off of our social safety net (such as it is) while also not letting people starve in the streets.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Saturday January 13, @01:18PM (1 child)
They cut my wife's hours from 30 hrs/week to 12 hrs/week due to the minimum wage increase. Better yet... When Obamacare started years ago, they ceased all employee medical coverage benefits nationwide. Thanks Ofucker.
(Score: 2) by drussell on Saturday January 13, @04:25PM
They may say it was due to the minimum wage increase, but that just doesn't make sense.
Unless your wife was making about $6 an hour before, cutting her hours from 30 to 12 to make up the wage differences just doesn't doesn't add up. They're just using it as an excuse to downsize their workforce.
(Score: 1, Insightful) by Anonymous Coward on Saturday January 13, @12:16PM (3 children)
So let me get my math straight: An hour's work at minimum wage in Subway was just over enough to buy two footlong sandwiches sold at subway and prepared by said employee. Three sandwiches, after the minimum wage increase.
Am I the only one who thinks this is either an absurdly expensive sandwich or a disgustingly low wage? How many customers are served and how many such sandwiches does an employee make in an hour? 50? 100? How much value does such an employee produce to deserve such a wage? The ratio of value produced and wages received must be seriously distorted.
No matter which way a I look at it, there must be something seriously wrong with your economy if it allows such one-sided exploitation of labor by employers to occur. Why would anyone even choose to go to work at all at those wages? I'd expect the supply of labor to approach 0 at that price.
(Score: 2, Insightful) by Anonymous Coward on Saturday January 13, @01:33PM
> Why would anyone even choose to go to work at all at those wages?
No one chooses to. Well, maybe an occasional teenager working part-time. Other employees are working there because if they don't they'll starve. This way they're just sick and hungry. Improvement!
(Score: 2, Insightful) by Anonymous Coward on Saturday January 13, @02:11PM
You've never run a business have you? Deduct sales taxes and divide by 3 (profit, cost, wages) and you're left with around $1.50. Every Subway I've been in has a sandwich maker (usually more than one) and a clerk to take the cash. That $22 wage bill requires 18 footlongs to be sold an hour, every hour. A footlong every 3 minutes and would you like it toasted? With a wage of $11 an hour, you get that volume of sales or you close the business. They're not getting that sales volume all day are they?
(Score: 2) by chromas on Saturday January 13, @02:48PM
You're forgetting the materials cost. Those pale, flavorless tomatoes aren't free, ya know. Plus you've got utilities, property tax, non-customer-facing staff and other infrastructure whose costs are diffused into the price of all them sammiches.
Bills.
(Score: 2) by drussell on Saturday January 13, @04:03PM
If one Subway owner wants to whine and act out like a petulant child trying to say that the big bad government made him pay a couple dollars more in wages to his workers, in an extremely expensive city, instead of trying to make his business maximally efficient, I don't have any sympathy for him.
Busy Subway franchises are generally quite the cash cow for the owner. There are no less than SEVEN Subway sandwich shops within walking distance of my house. SEVEN! And that's not counting the OTHER sub shops, like Mr. Sub and Quiznos, the Vietnamese sub shops, etc. And, no, this isn't downtown, or anything!
If dude is actually having business problems with his Subway franchise, perhaps his location(s) are poorly chosen, or in over-Subway-saturated areas. Removing a $5 promotion isn't likely to drive sales. Acting out like this is rarely productive and is more likely to produce a backlash from potential customers than sympathy from your average Joe.
It is also the complete opposite to what was found about 6 months ago in a Seattle economic report (June I believe) which showed that the minimum wage boost had actually significantly increased sales and revenue in several different sectors and, specifically, restaurants were saying that they were so much busier they were having difficulty finding staff!
Why were they so much busier? Seemingly, at least in part because some of those people at the bottom of the totem pole, like their own employees, actually had enough money to be able to spend some of it on things like goods from stores or food from restaurants.
