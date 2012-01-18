from the lobster-prod dept.
You can no longer boil a lobster alive in Switzerland, unless you stun it first:
The Swiss government has ordered an end to the common culinary practice of throwing lobsters into boiling water while they are still alive, ruling that they must be knocked out before they are killed.
As part of a wider overhaul of Swiss animal protection laws, Bern said that as of 1 March, "the practice of plunging live lobsters into boiling water, which is common in restaurants, is no longer permitted". Lobsters "will now have to be stunned before they are put to death," the government order read.
According to Swiss public broadcaster RTS, only electric shock or the "mechanical destruction" of the lobster's brain will be accepted methods of stunning the animals once the new rule takes affect.
Also at BBC.
(Score: 4, Insightful) by acid andy on Saturday January 13, @12:50PM (3 children)
Queue the resident trolls and sociopaths bitching about what a terrible affront to our personal freedoms this is...
(Score: 4, Touché) by fyngyrz on Saturday January 13, @01:06PM (1 child)
How long a queue should we assemble them in? Or are you wanting to braid their hair?
Please help me with this, I need a cue.
(Score: 3, Funny) by acid andy on Saturday January 13, @02:02PM
Dammit! I had a hunch I'd got that wrong but I just went with it. Touché Sir, touché!
(Score: 2) by halcyon1234 on Saturday January 13, @04:08PM
Original Submission [thedailywtf.com]
(Score: 2) by turgid on Saturday January 13, @01:05PM (10 children)
Nature is cruel. Animals eat other animals with no consideration given to pain and suffering.
I often think that eating meat is wrong, but I still do it. I'm too greedy and selfish not to. However, Nature obviously uses animal life as a food source.
I've never killed a chicken, but I've often killed fish.
Help (discuss, 25 marks).
(Score: 5, Insightful) by fyngyrz on Saturday January 13, @01:11PM (5 children)
Is there a reasonable argument to be made from that that we should do no better?
We do, after all, have a sophisticated ability to reason, and with that comes a comparatively sophisticated ability to understand the suffering of other beings.
If we are not to moderate our behavior with reasoned empathy, in this case with attempts to ameliorate or eliminate suffering, then are we any better than animals? Is that the best we can aspire to?
(Score: 2, Insightful) by Anonymous Coward on Saturday January 13, @01:16PM
Considering how people treat each other all the time, we definately are just plain animals.
(Score: 2) by AthanasiusKircher on Saturday January 13, @01:41PM (3 children)
Before I say the following, I'll start by saying I'm predisposed not to make animals have unnecessary pain as well, and what you say is a reasonable intuitive argument. If it were my choice, I'd tend toward methods of killing animals for food that cause less pain.
On the other hand, you use words like "suffer" here for animals. Is there not some sort of personification happening here? You speak of "empathizing" with animals. Do we have any idea what it is like to be an animal, to "feel" as an animal does? You mention the ability of humans to have conscious reasoning, but the assumption is usually that animals do not have the same sort of conscious self-awareness, or at least at a much more limited level (particularly for something like a lobster).
So how can you "empathize" with someone that doesn't have conscious awareness? Is it actually "suffering" in the way that a conscious human might, or is "pain" in this case more akin to a sort of "reflex" reaction... We observe the lobster flinch or squeal or whatever, but could that just be like a doctor hitting your knee and your leg flying up? From an evolutionary perspective, the lobster's flinching could help it avoid death, thereby creating more offspring... It doesn't necessarily mean it "feels pain" or even that nervous impulses that cause avoidance are endowed with the kind of thing that humans would self-reflect on as "pain" let alone "suffering."
If animals' "pain" responses are sometimes more like unconscious human reflexes and less like conscious "pain" and "suffering" (this is at least possible in some instances), do we still have a duty toward your imagined "empathy"? Or should we merely treat the animal like any other physical system or tool or whatever, that responds according to basic physical laws?
(My personal opinion here is to side with you at least somewhat and say -- without clear evidence, we should ASSUME there might be some sort of conscious-like ability to reflect on pain and maybe even "suffering" in many animals, so we should err on the side of trying to cause less physical responses that appear to LOOK like they are akin to human "pain" responses. But until we can probe the "consciousness" (such as it may be) of a lobster, I'm not sure we have any good to reason to make such a blanket assumption toward "empathy.")
(Score: 3, Insightful) by turgid on Saturday January 13, @02:00PM
You make some good points, but some animals have more capacity for human-like thought than others. For example, the great apes, monkeys, whales and dolphins, many birds such as corvids and parrots, octopuses, dogs etc. The harder we look, the more surprises we find. We should err on the side of caution.
(Score: 2) by AthanasiusKircher on Saturday January 13, @02:02PM (1 child)
Oh, and to be clear, I understand we have the means to look at "pain receptors" in animals and notice physiological similarities to human pain receptors, etc. The question is not whether animals are capable of having a nervous impulses, but what it means for beings with no consciousness or limited consciousness of whatever to "feel pain," "experience suffering,"... and whether it is meaningful to talk of "empathizing" with them. If their experience of sensations is qualitatively different or less "meaningful" or whatever, do the same moral duties apply that we'd apply to treatment of conscious humans?
(Score: 4, Insightful) by lx on Saturday January 13, @02:39PM
On the other hand, I have no hard guarantee that you are capable of suffering in a meaningful way, after all you might just be a bunch of spinal reflexes imitating consciousness. Does that mean that I can drop you in boiling water without feeling empathy?
(Score: 2, Informative) by Anonymous Coward on Saturday January 13, @01:31PM (2 children)
For anyone that hasn't seen this, the lobsters try to climb out of the boiling water, typically the cook holds a cover down over the pot. Is this just a reflex, or do crustaceans feel pain/agony the same way that we do?
I saw it first as a kid, along the Maine coast where it is very common. I felt bad for the lobster, and I don't think I ate any that time. Later I must have rationalized away any empathy, because I eat lobster occasionally.
Practical question, will zapping the lobster's brain before boiling have any effect on the cooked meat?
(Score: 3, Interesting) by acid andy on Saturday January 13, @02:21PM
Whatever thought process you went through, I struggle to see how rigorously rational it could have been.
Most meat eating in humans is mainly a monkey see, monkey do, process. The behavior is subconsciously validated through social norms.
Make hay whilst the intervening mass is insufficient to inhibit the perceived intensity of incoming solar radiation.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Saturday January 13, @03:58PM
You sir, are full of it. As soon as the lobster hits the boiling water, they die and do not move.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Bt8YUNaKrFA [youtube.com]
Bonus points for horrific examples of dysfunctional parenting.
(Score: 2) by SanityCheck on Saturday January 13, @02:59PM
I do not. So please keep your beliefs out of my life.
(Score: 3, Informative) by turgid on Saturday January 13, @01:28PM (4 children)
There has been all sorts of nonsense said over the years about animals and pain. In fact, I once read that some professional association of veterinary surgeons used some pretty flimsy reasoning to conclude that animals don't really get affected by pain because they're not "conscious" or self-aware or some drivel and therefore don't require pain killers...
I've also heard of people who catch crabs to sell as food ripping off their claws before throwing them alive into the freezer. The "logic" goes something like, "crabs can regrow lost limbs in the wild so it can't be that distressing for them."
Insects, on the other hand, are said to experience pain completely differently.
(Score: 1, Informative) by Anonymous Coward on Saturday January 13, @01:53PM (3 children)
That was doctors and human babies up until the late 1980s (it still continues to this day in many places):
https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2015/04/150421084812.htm [sciencedaily.com]
The "null hypothesis" was that babies can't feel pain, and until proven otherwise there was no reason (or even dangerous) to give them pain killers or even be careful/gentle during medical procedures like tracheal intubation. Most parents had no idea, but if they found out and tried complaining the hospital would send them to a psychiatrist who would call them crazy.
(Score: 2) by turgid on Saturday January 13, @02:09PM (2 children)
That's down right psychopathic and cruel.
(Score: 3, Funny) by Gaaark on Saturday January 13, @02:15PM
What i heard was that babies feel the pain, but have no long-term, lasting memory of it, so hey, no problem.
Circumcise them because, hey yeah they're crying like hell now, but in 5 minutes "Give me boob!", so what me worry?
(Score: 2, Informative) by Anonymous Coward on Saturday January 13, @02:27PM
It took me a bit to find this again, but they would even go so far as to report the mother as abusive if they objected:
http://onlinelibrary.wiley.com/doi/10.1111/j.1523-536X.1986.tb01023.x/full [wiley.com]
Lots of good sources here:
http://www.nocirc.org/symposia/second/chamberlain.html [nocirc.org]
(Score: 2) by theluggage on Saturday January 13, @01:51PM (3 children)
So, where's the link to the scientific evidence that shows that "mechanical destruction of the brain" or electrical stunning causes the lobster less suffering to lobsters than being chucked into boiling water? Especially considering the odds of people screwing up the new, unfamiliar, "humane" procedure (so the lobster simply suffers a painful electric shock or being stabbed ~5mm to the left of its brain before being cooked alive anyway) - whereas most chefs can fairly reliably manage to boil a pan of water.
...and are they sure that transporting live lobsters "on ice" doesn't put them into torpor so they're pretty much out of it by the time they reach the pot?
I mean, sure, as a human I know which exit I'd vote for (given the absence of option D) but even that is (fortunately) based on imagination rather than experience - and I believe that there are one or two niggling physiological differences between humans and lobsters (exoskeletons and suchlike).
There's empathy, and then there's misguided anthropomorphism...
(Score: 2) by Gaaark on Saturday January 13, @02:11PM (2 children)
And what about putting them in room temp water and bringing the water to a boil? Is that humane? Or is it worse because the pain would last longer?
Freeze the lobster for an hour, then plunge them into boiling water?
Cut the head off?
I hope they have laid out some clear-cut (if only) rules for 'destroying the brain':
"Am i doing this right? I'm not sure. The lobster isn't moving now, but is it just stunned? Did i just cause it so much pain that it has gone into shock? I dunno." Splooge. (Splash? Plunge?)
Let's try it on Bobby first to be sure. See what happens, then we'll work on the lobster.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Saturday January 13, @02:31PM
Are you volunteering to be a test subject in this?
(Score: 2) by looorg on Saturday January 13, @03:46PM
That is a point, how hard to you have to hit a lobster over the head for it to become braindead and not just merely stunned? Is it better to boil a braindamaged or in shock lobster then one that isn't? Perhaps they'll start selling certified lobster stunguns cause you just can't really be sure that the mallet did the trick.
(Score: -1, Flamebait) by Anonymous Coward on Saturday January 13, @02:33PM
Will we have to change the way we deal with muslims and other animals too?
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Saturday January 13, @03:56PM
wah! i can see it already: hundreds of middle school german teachers are going to unleash the question about this onto
thousands of unsuspecting school children and demand a essay ... another "terror" question that is going to hunt them poor children forever.
it could most certainly be, that there are children that have never thought about this ... after all, boiled lobster is the favorite
food of school-going children?
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Saturday January 13, @04:01PM (2 children)
Easy for a tiny landlocked country. Just how much lobster do they eat?
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Saturday January 13, @04:10PM
You forget, Switzerland, tiny it may be, but it's the land of the Gnomes of Zürich [wikipedia.org]
(Score: 2) by deadstick on Saturday January 13, @04:16PM
Ummm...here in Denver I'm five times as far from salt water as Switzerland is, and we get plenty.
Premium seafood is marketed fast-food style all over Europe; google Nordsee.
(Score: 2) by chewbacon on Saturday January 13, @04:11PM
A place where all the snowflakes can move and be safe from Trump and lobster boilers.
