Cape Town, home to Table Mountain, African penguins, sunshine and sea, is a world-renowned tourist destination. But it could also become famous for being the first major city in the world to run out of water.
Most recent projections suggest that its water could run out as early as March. The crisis has been caused by three years of very low rainfall, coupled with increasing consumption by a growing population.
The local government is racing to address the situation, with desalination plants to make sea water drinkable, groundwater collection projects, and water recycling programmes.
Meanwhile Cape Town's four million residents are being urged to conserve water and use no more than 87 litres (19 gallons) a day. Car washing and filling up swimming pools has been banned. And the visiting Indian cricket team were told to limit their post-match showers to two minutes.
Such water-related problems are not confined to Cape Town, of course.
Nearly 850 million people globally lack access to safe drinking water, says the World Health Organisation, and droughts are increasing.
(Score: 2) by Gaaark on Saturday January 13, @02:22PM (1 child)
Canada, home to water like you wouldn't believe. And great beer. And fine, fine women.
Did i mention water?
Yeah.
Water.
Drink Canada Dry? I think not!
(Score: 2) by JoeMerchant on Saturday January 13, @02:47PM
But the water in Canada is all frozen half the year, and half frozen all the year...
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Saturday January 13, @02:42PM (4 children)
The free marketeer answer is "raise the price." This will not work immediately because users do not know how much they are spending until they get their bill at the end of the month. One answer to that is to set up a website that lists the water usage for a given address. However, only the most curious people will bother to go onto the website, and there are privacy concerns. Another solution to the information problem is to have the water company hire people at minimum wage to make phone calls whenever a household or business passes a limit of so many gallons, tell them how much it is costing, and lecture them to save water. Given the emergency, the city may wish to consider doing this.
(Score: 2) by Justin Case on Saturday January 13, @02:49PM (2 children)
No, the market answer is not "raise the price" but rather "the price will go up".
You authoritarians believe everything is, or should be, controlled by government. That is the opposite of market action. The market makes adjustments to supply and demand without some central all-knowing omnipotent and benevolent decider. Decentralization. It used to be a good idea.
(Score: 3, Informative) by JoeMerchant on Saturday January 13, @02:56PM
The price doesn't have to go up, water could be supplied for free - but it would only run out faster then.
Friends of ours bought an olive farm in California - then they found out that they had to pay the water authority for water they pump from the ground, shocking! The next shock was that the bill was a few dollars per acre-foot of water. For perspective, an acre-foot is 1.2 million liters, or... a generous supply of household water for about 9 people for a whole year.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Saturday January 13, @03:13PM
(Score: 2) by JoeMerchant on Saturday January 13, @02:51PM
I don't know the local geography of Cape Town, but one of the few things that will be saving the people of Florida during their coming water crises is that an absurd amount of water is currently used by agriculture. They cry "water shortage" in the city, meanwhile the nearby tomato farmers use more water than the entire city. Sooner or later, the tomatoes are going to lose out, and then people will really have to start taking conservation and alternative sourcing seriously - or just leave the state because they don't like paying for bottled water to bathe in.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Saturday January 13, @03:09PM
Because millennials have never even heard of "drought". How the f do you pronounce the word "drought" anyway??
(Score: 3, Insightful) by looorg on Saturday January 13, @03:37PM
Perhaps it wasn't the best idea ever to build towns in places that cant sustain the population. But then we have people that insist on living in places that gets hit by natural disasters over and over and over again and still they move back.
