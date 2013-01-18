Stories
Engineers Grow Functioning Human Muscle from Skin Cells

posted by mrpg on Saturday January 13, @11:36PM
from the science-is-cool dept.
Phoenix666 writes:

Biomedical engineers have grown the first functioning human skeletal muscle from induced pluripotent stem cells.

The advance builds on work published in 2015 when researchers at Duke University grew the first functioning human muscle tissue from cells obtained from muscle biopsies. The ability to start from cellular scratch using non-muscle tissue will allow scientists to grow far more muscle cells, provide an easier path to genome editing and cellular therapies, and develop individually tailored models of rare muscle diseases for drug discovery and basic biology studies.

Sounds like an exciting time to be a bioengineer.

  • (Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Saturday January 13, @11:43PM (1 child)

    by Anonymous Coward on Saturday January 13, @11:43PM (#621994)

    Bioengineering is great for research, but terrible for commerce due to all the complications re: ethics, regulations, legal liabilities, etc.

  • (Score: 1) by fustakrakich on Sunday January 14, @12:41AM (3 children)

    by fustakrakich (6150) on Sunday January 14, @12:41AM (#622018) Journal

    Does it sound affordable?

    Or is this so we can bring back Elizabeth Taylor and Michael Jackson from the grave?

    • (Score: 2) by takyon on Sunday January 14, @12:54AM (2 children)

      by takyon (881) <takyonNO@SPAMsoylentnews.org> on Sunday January 14, @12:54AM (#622025) Journal

      So affordable, we'll be using it to eat lab-grown human burgers any day now.

      • (Score: 2) by jimbrooking on Sunday January 14, @01:21AM (1 child)

        by jimbrooking (3465) on Sunday January 14, @01:21AM (#622033)

        would have been even more exciting if the stem cells had been taken from an Angus or Kobe steer! Mmmmmm!

        • (Score: 2) by Whoever on Sunday January 14, @01:43AM

          by Whoever (4524) on Sunday January 14, @01:43AM (#622044)

          would have been even more exciting if the stem cells had been taken from an Angus or Kobe steer! Mmmmmm!

          Why? Cannibalism without the ethical and legal issues!

