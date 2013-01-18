from the facetime-in-peacetime dept.
The CBC reports: http://www.cbc.ca/news/politics/navy-warship-wifi-1.4481346
The Canadian navy has dropped what its top sailor called the "draconian" policy on the technology and has embarked on a program to install Wi-Fi on each of its warships.
"There are other navies that operate with NATO that have Wi-Fi in far more spaces than we do." said Vice-Admiral Ron Lloyd, commander of the Royal Canadian Navy. "And we're saying 'No you can't have it aboard' — period? That's crazy."
The U.S. navy began installing 4G LTE networks aboard its ships in 2012, while Canadian sailors have over the same period of time been forced to stow their cellphones while at sea — particularly when in secured areas — and rely on the occasional satellite phone conversation with family at home.
Those infrequent chats conducted through "morale phones" were largely dependant on the warship's jammed-up operational network.
Chief Petty Officer 1st Class Michel Vigneault was amazed to see, for the very first time, a sailor having a Facetime conversation with family back home on a smartphone. The moment neatly captured the conundrum he and the top brass have faced in making the navy, which has for a decade been perpetually short of sailors, an appealing place to work. The moment encapsulated two issues: the longstanding prohibition on Wi-Fi coverage aboard warships and the amount of time sailors are away from home.
Both have become central to the retention and recruiting makeover that is underway as part of the Liberal government's recently introduced defence strategy.
The ban on Wi-Fi was an obvious irritant.
"I realized then how important it is. Maybe not for my generation, because we didn't grow up with that, but for younger sailors, being connected is very, very important," Vigneault told CBC News is a recent interview. "Everything we can do to enable that for the benefit of the sailor and his or her family is very, very important."
(Score: 3, Funny) by Runaway1956 on Sunday January 14, @01:38AM (3 children)
"Captain, that enemy warship is sneaking up on us in the fog."
"How can you tell? I can't see a thing in this fog!"
"I'm connected to their WIFI network with my cellphone, talking to my kids right now, Sir."
(Score: 2) by JoeMerchant on Sunday January 14, @03:27AM
Different world, really - nobody sneaks a warship up on another warship in the fog anymore - they have each other's location pinpointed on radar at 100km+ distance, and if they have any kind of satellite monitoring they're tracking anything with a heat signature on the entire ocean.
Does seem kind of pansy, letting sailors be in constant contact with home, when the traditional navy would allow a sailor to get away from home and see the world with maybe a written letter back and forth once every couple of months. I wonder if the secret sub service also allows their submariners constant contact with home?
(Score: 3, Interesting) by Snotnose on Sunday January 14, @01:39AM (3 children)
Back in '02 I got to set up a mock department store for 100% 802.11 (probably b) coverage. Trying to work around steel shelves, walls, and random dead spots was, um, interesting. Especially as this was a brand new thing to do back then and nobody was really sure what the right way to do it was.
How in hell do they configure a building made of steel walls/ceilings/floors? A repeater in every room/compartment? Some frequency I don't know about that goes through steel?
Reply to This
(Score: 3, Informative) by Runaway1956 on Sunday January 14, @02:35AM (1 child)
How about a CAT5 cable, connecting any number of WIFI routers, one in each compartment where WIFI is permitted to be used? Routers are pretty cheap, actually. A nice Netgear router with Tomato installed might cost $100 to $200, adjust for bulk discounts, then adjust again for graft and corruption and government waste. So, one router in each berthing space, another on the mess deck, plus whatever spaces are deemed appropriate. Engineering spaces, for instance, are hazardous, and WIFI should probably be disabled. (Wire any computer equipment used in these spaces.)
So, on a typical destroyer, you're only talking about 1000 feet of CAT5, and around ten WIFI routers. On an aircraft carrier, you would have to multiply those numbers by at least 100, and probably more.
(Score: 2) by Snotnose on Sunday January 14, @04:50AM
Ahh, I figured 100 separate zones for a destroyer, not 10.
/ never been in the Navy
// have toured several ships though
/// not for me
(Score: 2) by JoeMerchant on Sunday January 14, @03:29AM
Back in '01 we moved shop to a new space, whole floor of a building... I went with 802.11a because a single router could cover the whole floor (in theory), and the bandwidth was better. It was a good choice at the moment, but about 3 months later it became apparent that .11b gear was going to rule the world and .11a gear was the new BetaMax.
(Score: 2) by linkdude64 on Sunday January 14, @01:41AM (3 children)
Expect a lot more fucking off and a lot less unit cohesion with this change. No more gathering in a room to watch a movie, no more playing cards, no more talking to each other.
(Score: 4, Informative) by Runaway1956 on Sunday January 14, @02:25AM (2 children)
Interesting idea. On the one hand, I never saw that movies and card playing were "good things". I rarely participated in either. Those cribbage marathons? I'd rather beat myself over the head with a dogging wrench. Talking to each other? Mmmmmmm . . . . I really don't know about that.
More fucking off? Get serious. Those who fuck off, fuck off. Those who are mission oriented, get on with the mission. The fuckoffs never needed any kind of technological aid. Seriously, man, all you ever had to do, was to take your eyes off of a fuck off, and WHAM! He was fucking off again.
I can see that the availability of communications can be good for morale. Especially if those communications are free or ultra-cheap. Us older people spent months at sea, unable to call home. Oh, there was a system whereby in an emergency (death in the family, for instance) our radio room could contact a HAM operator, who would patch a guy through to home telephones. But, typically, any phone calls were made from a telephone exchange, in port, at mind-blowing rates. A thirty minute call might require your last three paychecks - payable immediately, in cash, with an operator interrupting every minute and a half to demand payment.
None of us can *REALLY* put ourselves in another person's shoes. You and I didn't grow up with smartphones, so we can't really say how we might use all this stuff aboard ship. But, I don't THINK that being able to talk to the wife would impact my job performance. If anything, job performance might improve. I do recall grousing and moping from time to time, because there was no word from home. Watching your kids learn to walk is priceless. Reading about it in a ten sentence letter is just frustrating. Being able to participate, even remotely, in daily decisions at home has got to boost morale.
Life at sea is lonely, even for an old asshole such as myself. There is no getting around that. Communications with home will help to combat that loneliness, IMO. The fuck offs? Give them the tech, and if/when they abuse it, restrict their access. Problem solved?
(Score: 2) by JoeMerchant on Sunday January 14, @03:34AM
In 1990, I made a call from a payphone in Berlin to a friend in Canada. I stacked up about 8 5-mark coins on top of the phone (maybe $25 or 30 US at the time), while I was talking, I had to feed those coins in almost as fast as my fingers could manage, whole call ran about 3 minutes before the money ran out.
By 1997, I was idly chatting with some Australian bloke stationed in Greece, from Miami, for free per minute - over my dialup internet connection that cost about $20 per month.
(Score: 2) by JoeMerchant on Sunday January 14, @03:36AM
Ever see the movie Jarhead?
Sometimes it's better to leave life at home behind, and not be caught up in the daily drama / shit-storms.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Sunday January 14, @01:43AM
Rommie or Doyle?
(Score: 2) by jmorris on Sunday January 14, @04:14AM
So every goddamned app that reports your location to the mothership becomes an intelligence target now. Hack into Fruit Ninja's back end and find out where Her Majesty's Navy is at? Oh yea that isn't going to impact military operations. Does anyone actually think anymore?
And of course lets ignore the cluelessness in the summary. So the operational network is overloaded, unable to carry many calls for the sailors while doing real work. Does any of these CBC morons know anything about how this shit works? The bandwidth fairy doesn't come in the night to a ship and leave a magik fiber port, Wifi has to plug into something to get a signal from your tablet / phone to the wider Internet. Guess what the only options on a ship at sea are? Yup, that overloaded military "operational network" or commercial sat internet with insane per megabyte rates. Ever seen the data rates on a cruise ship? That stuff.
(Score: 2) by realDonaldTrump on Sunday January 14, @04:48AM
I like Justin a lot, he's a handsome guy. But Canada is a VERY BACKWARD country in many, many ways. And now, one more way. Believe me, they're going to get themselves killed if they put Wi-Fi in their navy. Because it's a kind of radio. It's a radio with cyber. With digital. Which makes it very easy for enemies to find the ships. Because it's radio. And maybe, probably, very easy to cyberattack them. Because it's cyber. I always say, don't put too much digital on our warships. What is digital? It's very complicated, you have to be Albert Einstein to figure it out. Is it on? Is it off? Nobody really knows. The old cyber had a big red switch on the side. The switch is up, the cyber is on. The switch is down, the cyber is up. Very easy! The new cyber, there's no switch. Where is the switch? Ed Snowden, smart guy, he can't tell if his phone is on or off. A bunch of sailors are going to know? They won't know. When they need radio silence, they'll think they're being silent, they won't be silent. And their many enemies will be able to find them. With a cyber vulnerability.
Did you see the story? From Christmas, one of the days of Christmas (MERRY CHRISTMAS). Folks in Spain wrote an app. And with the app they can find someone's phone from MILES (they call them kilometers) away. By using the Wi-Fi. And if they can find the phone, they can send a missile. Or a torpedo, which is, like, an underwater missile. And then they win.
