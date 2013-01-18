Stories
Slash Boxes
Comments

SoylentNews is people

Canadian Navy Ends "Draconian" Ban on Warship WiFi.

posted by janrinok on Sunday January 14, @01:29AM   Printer-friendly
from the facetime-in-peacetime dept.
News

dw861 writes:

The CBC reports: http://www.cbc.ca/news/politics/navy-warship-wifi-1.4481346

The Canadian navy has dropped what its top sailor called the "draconian" policy on the technology and has embarked on a program to install Wi-Fi on each of its warships.

"There are other navies that operate with NATO that have Wi-Fi in far more spaces than we do." said Vice-Admiral Ron Lloyd, commander of the Royal Canadian Navy. "And we're saying 'No you can't have it aboard' — period? That's crazy."

The U.S. navy began installing 4G LTE networks aboard its ships in 2012, while Canadian sailors have over the same period of time been forced to stow their cellphones while at sea — particularly when in secured areas — and rely on the occasional satellite phone conversation with family at home.

Those infrequent chats conducted through "morale phones" were largely dependant on the warship's jammed-up operational network.

Chief Petty Officer 1st Class Michel Vigneault was amazed to see, for the very first time, a sailor having a Facetime conversation with family back home on a smartphone. The moment neatly captured the conundrum he and the top brass have faced in making the navy, which has for a decade been perpetually short of sailors, an appealing place to work. The moment encapsulated two issues: the longstanding prohibition on Wi-Fi coverage aboard warships and the amount of time sailors are away from home.

Both have become central to the retention and recruiting makeover that is underway as part of the Liberal government's recently introduced defence strategy.

The ban on Wi-Fi was an obvious irritant.

"I realized then how important it is. Maybe not for my generation, because we didn't grow up with that, but for younger sailors, being connected is very, very important," Vigneault told CBC News is a recent interview. "Everything we can do to enable that for the benefit of the sailor and his or her family is very, very important."

Original Submission


«  Engineers Grow Functioning Human Muscle from Skin Cells | Canadian Whisky's Long-Awaited Comeback  »
Canadian Navy Ends "Draconian" Ban on Warship WiFi. | Log In/Create an Account | Top | 16 comments | Search Discussion
Display Options Threshold/Breakthrough

Reply to Article

Mark All as Read

Mark All as Unread
The Fine Print: The following comments are owned by whoever posted them. We are not responsible for them in any way.
(1)

  • (Score: -1, Offtopic) by Anonymous Coward on Sunday January 14, @01:33AM

    by Anonymous Coward on Sunday January 14, @01:33AM (#622038)

    Stop this gay shit. Let them fap so they won't have to sodomize each other.

  • (Score: 3, Funny) by Runaway1956 on Sunday January 14, @01:38AM (3 children)

    by Runaway1956 (2926) Subscriber Badge on Sunday January 14, @01:38AM (#622040) Journal

    "Captain, that enemy warship is sneaking up on us in the fog."

    "How can you tell? I can't see a thing in this fog!"

    "I'm connected to their WIFI network with my cellphone, talking to my kids right now, Sir."

    --
    #Hillarygropedme

    • (Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Sunday January 14, @02:44AM (1 child)

      by Anonymous Coward on Sunday January 14, @02:44AM (#622060)

      A father and son walk into a toy store together.

      Father: "We're here. Which one do you want?"
      Son: "I want that one, daddy!"
      Father: "That one? Nice choice, sport! It's on sale! Try not to break it too quickly this time."

      A father and son walk out of a toy store together with a naked woman in tow.

      • (Score: -1, Spam) by Anonymous Coward on Sunday January 14, @02:54AM

        by Anonymous Coward on Sunday January 14, @02:54AM (#622062)

        When Becky arrived home, she found her father in the kitchen wearing an
        apron and putting dinner on the table. There were only three places set,
        and Becky guiltily slid into hers.
                "Where's mom?" she asked as her dad set the casserole down in front of her.
                "She had a big meeting with a client," Jim Moon replied, noticing his
        daughter looked especially radiant. "Do you know where Tom is?"
                "Nope," Becky said quickly, helping herself to the food.
                "I guess we'll start without him, then," Jim sighed, sitting down himself.
                "Yeah, guess so," Becky mumbled.
                As she began to eat, Becky tried to stay calm, but it wasn't easy. She
        was relieved that her mother wasn't there. Somehow her mom always knew when
        she was lying or trying to hide something. Still, it made her nervous to
        have to lie right to her father's face. She wished that Tom would hurry up
        and get his ass home!
                Jim watched his daughter move her food around on her plate, arranging it
        into little piles and then smashing them flat. Obviously something was on the
        girl's mind, and he wondered what it could be. All the time she and Tom had
        been spending together lately had not gone unnoticed by their usually quiet
        father. Still, Jim didn't know exactly how to approach the subject with his
        daughter, so he just let them finish their meal in silence.
                When they were about done, Tom burst in through the back door, school books
        in hand.
                "Sorry dad, I got hung up." He glanced briefly at Becky. "Where's mom?"
                "She had to work late," Jim said, noticing the odd way his son looked at
        Becky.
                "We didn't know how late you'd be so we've already finished."
                "No sweat, dad," Tom said, heaping a mound of food on his plate and then
        heading for the living room. "I wanted to catch the end of the game anyway."
                Jim didn't say anthing as Tom carried his meal to the couch and turn on
        the television. Such behavior was strictly prohibited when Julie was home,
        but since she wasn't there, Jim saw no reason the boy couldn't eat wherever he
        wanted to. Again alone with Becky, Jim pushed back his chair and sighed.
                "So, how's school?" he asked.
                "What?" Becky snapped, her mind so far away, reliving the events of the
        evening, that she didn't hear her father's question.
                "I just asked how things were going at school."
                "Oh, okay I guess," Becky said, getting up and carrying their dirty
        dishes to the sink.
                As she swept past Jim, he caught the unmistakable scent of sex wafting
        from her. Had his little girl just been fucked? he asked himself.
                Becky had her back to her father as she scraped the plates off and
        filled the sink with hot water. Her pussy hurt a little bit from the
        vigorous finger-fucking Tom had given it, and she shifted her thighs, trying
        to ease her discomfort. Jim noticed her sexy gyrations and cleared his
        throat loudly.
                  "Honey, ah, you're getting to be quite a young woman, and ah, if there's
        every anything you want to talk about, any questions you might have, you know
        you can come to me and I'll help you all I can."
                  "Thanks, dad," Becky murmured, her back still to him.
                  "I know your mother isn't the kind of person who seems like she'd be easy
        to talk to about uh, sex, so I want you to know that I'm available to you."
                  Becky nodded, her thighs still rubbing together.
                  As Jim spoke, he got the crazy idea that his daughter was turned on for
        some reason. He watched her ass rock from side to side ever so slightly and
        found himself wanting Becky, wanting her very much. Sex with his wife was
        poor at best and, although he didn't want to, he began to imagine what it
        would be like to fuck his own daughter.
                  "Do you think you know enough about sex?" he asked, his own blunt
        question turning him on. "I mean, is there anything you don't understand?"
                  "I don't know," Becky shrugged, pressing herself tighter against the
        counter.
                  Was her father coming on to her? Becky wondered. Again her thoughts
        returned to the people she had watched fucking earlier that evening. She
        imagined them to have been father and daughter and the idea of actually
        getting the chance to have that kind of sexual experience herself began to
        appeal to her. But could she do it? Could her father do it? she wondered.
                  At that point Jim wasn't sure himself either. But his daughter drew him
        like a magnet and he got up and walked over to her. He stood right behind her
        as she soaped the dishes, his body close enough to her so she could feel his
        body heat, but not close enough to touch.
                  "I know it's none of my business honey," he said softly, pushing her hair
        to one side and caressing her bare neck, "but I don't think you were at your
        piano lesson tonight. Were you with a boy?"
                  Becky shrugged.
                  "Well, it really doesn't matter," Jim said, hugging her to him. At first
        Becky was stiff in his embrace, but when she felt his hard cock against the
        crack of her ass, she relaxed. Now she knew that he wanted her just as she
        wanted him.
                  "You're right Daddy, I was with a boy tonight," she whispered, rubbing
        back against him.
                  "I hope you didn't do anything foolish," Jim panted, his arms holding her
        tight against him and caressing her curvy sides.
                  "I didn't let him fuck me, if that's what you mean," Becky said boldly,
        writhing her ass against his hard-on.
                  "Have you ever fucked a boy?" Jim asked, his hands moving down the front
        of her body and to the crotch of her jeans. When she didn't stop him, he
        rubbed the crux of her thighs.
                  "Only one," she replied, her cunt fucking under her father's touch.
                  The top of Becky's blonde head came to just beneath his chin as he
        pressed himself against her harder than ever. His hands were between her
        upper thighs, and he could feel the heat of her hot cunt through the fabric of
        her jeans. Jim didn't believe what he was doing, but kept doing it anyway,
        his hard-on growing stiffer against Becky's ass.
                  Becky looked down at her body, and saw her dad's hands disappearing
        between her legs. She rolled her head back against him and sighed. This was
        the best thing that had ever happened to her, and she knew that soon she would
        be taking her father's cock, just like the little brunette had. To speed
        things along, Becky reached down and unzipped the front of her pants.
                  "You can stop me any time you want to," her father panted as he accepted
        her invitation and moved his hands inside her jeans and panties.
                  Becky sighed and wiggled a bit, easing her pants down around her thighs.
        Her father's touch made her tingle, and that surprised her. She would not
        have thought that anything could make her feel better than the things she had
        done with her brother.
                  But her father was very much like her brother only bigger and more
        experienced. He too, was tall and dark, and Becky relaxed against him,
        opening herself up to his magical touch.
                  Jim touched the soft, wet folds of her cunt and sighed with lust. God,
        what was he doing? Was he out of his mind? But he couldn't stop, he didn't
        want to stop, so he probed the juicy tightness of Becky's young pussy.
                  Becky's hands were limp in the dishwater and her head rolled back against
        his chest. His cock was throbbing behind her, and she wanted it more than
        anything she had ever wanted before.
                  "You gonna fuck me, Dad?" she asked, her voice thick and odd.
                  "Do you want me to?"
                  "Yesss, oh yesss!" she sighed.
                  Jim kept one finger probing at the open flower of her pussy and brought
        the other back between their bodies and carefully undid his zipper. His cock
        bobbed up, automatically nudging in between his daughter's legs.
                  Becky whimpered when her father fisted his cock and guided it to the
        opening of her pussy. Becky lifted herself up on the counter slightly to make
        it easier for him to penetrate her.
                  Jim gave her a series of short, quick fuck-strokes, feeding his little
        girl his cock a bit at a time. He could hear the drone of the television, and
        he remembered that Tom might wander back into the kitchen at any moment. It
        worried him, but at the moment he was too horny to let anything stop him from
        finishing the fuck he had just begun.
                  When the tip of his cock was securely inside Becky, he again took her in
        his arms and held her up off the floor. Then, with another few lunges, he had
        her filled with his prick-meat.
                  "Daddyyyy," Becky sighed.
                  Jim braced her against the counter and pumped into her with a vigor he
        hadn't felt in years. His wife used to be a good fuck, but lately she'd been
        too bitchy to even turn him on. He chose just to leave her to her own
        devices and went his own way. Fucking his own daughter was turning out to be
        the very best way he'd found to scratch his itch in a very long time.
                  As he fucked her, Becky felt her pants slipping farther and farther down
        her legs until they were tangled around her shoes. She felt light and very
        feminine with her father holding her up in the air while he fucked her.
        Briefly she wondered if she looked as wanton taking her daddy's prick as the
        brunette girl had earlier that evening.
                  Cunt-juice flowed from Becky's open pussy and made it easier for her dad
        to fuck her hard and fast. His pants too rolled down his hips, freeing him
        for wilder and more wanton fucking. He gripped Becky tightly, holding her up
        and using her like some kind of fuck-off doll.
                  Becky sighed and moaned, her father's cock going deeper inside of her
        than her brother's prick ever had. She felt like her father's prick was
        touching special places within her, places that had never been touched before.
        She wiggled around as much as she could, wanting to let him know that she
        loved what he was doing to her and to beg him not to stop.
                  But Jim had no intention of stopping, at least not until he came. He
        nuzzled his face into his daughter's fragrant hair and nibbled on her white
        neck as he continued to feed her the many inches of his man-sized prick shaft.
                  "Am I hurting you?" he panted.
                  "N-n-n-noooo," Becky replied, her answer coming out shaky because of his
        vigorous fucking. "I-I-I love it!"
                  "Good," Jim grunted, slamming his cock into her all the way, "because so
        do I!"
                  His hard fuck-strokes jammed Becky against the counter, her hips grinding
        against the tiles. Jim leaned over her and forced her to bend at the waist,
        bringing her long hair into the soapy water in front of her.
                  More than ever Becky felt like the fucking couple she had watched. Now,
        like that girl, she was bent way over with her dad giving her his cock from
        behind! Becky leaned forward even farther, watching the ends of her hair
        floating on the greasy, sudsy surface of the dishwater.
                  When her father fucked into her hard, her clit was ground against the
        counter with especially pleasant results. Becky rocked forward and back as
        much as she could, increasing the violence of their fucking motions, and also
        increasing the contact her sizzling clit recieved.
                  Jim caught on to what she was doing and began to help her. He lifted her
        up and leaned against her back, bouncing her clit against the edge of the
        counter.
                  Little flutters began to run down her spine and Jim felt them on the
        inside as well as the outside of her body. His cock was jolted by them and it
        thrilled him to know that his little girl was so close to coming. He plowed
        her cunt that much faster, anxious to bring her off.
                  Becky grabbed the far side of the sink and used it for leverage to fuck
        back at her dad. His cock continued to trench her out, filling and stretching
        her pussy-channel like Tom's young prick never had. She writhed and swooned,
        her body taking over her mind and fucking of its own volition.
                  The more extreme the quaking inside of Becky's cunt became, the more
        frenzied her father's fucking became. Jim rolled his eyes and thundered his
        cock forward, jabbing it between the gripping walls of Becky's pussy. He
        could feel from the way his nuts had begun to tingle that it wouldn't be long
        before he was coming, too.
                  "Daddy, I'm gonna come," Becky panted, as if asking his permission.
                  "Do it, baby, do it," Jim grunted, filling her with his prick. "Just let
        it go!"
                  Becky's mouth was open, and she breathed loudly. She gasped and
        sputtered, her orgasm wracking her body with tremendous shudders. Jim held
        her tight and continued to fuck her, the tremors in her cunt vibrating his
        whole body from the cock on up. Together they panted and sighed, the father
        savoring his daughter's orgasm almost as much as he would savor one of his
        own.
                  Becky pressed her clit tightly against the counter edge and felt the
        mouth of her pussy opening and closing as if gulping in air. Her eyes were
        squeezed shut, and she was bent cruelly over the counter, her face very near
        to the cooling water.
                  As her orgasm subsided, Jim took it easy on her, fucking her with tender,
        stirring strokes that made her coo and sigh. But it cost him dearly, and he
        could only hold himself back for so long before his body tensed and he let her
        have it with both barrels again.
                  "Get ready baby," he panted, ramming into her with renewed vigor.
                  "Yes Daddy, I'm ready," Becky gasped, his weight nearly crushing her.
                  Like a dog fucking its mate, Jim leaned into his little girl and fed her
        the last of his exquisite fucking. His cock thundered through the ultra-tight
        of her freshly climaxed cunt, loving the way the walls of her pussy continued
        to shudder with soft, stray ripples of ecstasy. Each one thrilled Jim right
        down to the roots of his hair and spurred him on to fuck Becky that much
        harder.
                  The silky interior of her pussy caressed his sizzling prick, and Jim
        grunted and gasped in frustration and pleasure. The come in his nuts gathered
        together and then, despite his effort to delay it, came rushing up along the
        tube of his prick like the tide on the beach and crashed forth, shooting from
        the tiny hole in the end of his prick with incredible force and volume.
                  "Ahhh, gahhhh, fuck!" he gurgled, burying his sobs of release in her
        long, silky hair.
                  Becky felt like she might explode from the strength of his climax. She
        felt the cream decorate her insides with its whiteness and warmth. Even
        coming with her own brother had never been like this!
                  For several seconds her father shuddered against her back, his cock
        bucking around inside her. Then, gradually, she felt him relax and his cock
        begin to slip from her, greased with a thick stream of his escaping jizz. An
        inch at a time Jim lowered her to the floor and her toes had just touched when
        she heard her brother's voice.
                  "Jesus mother-fucking Christ!" Tom exclaimed, his milk glass crashing to
        the floor. "Damn!"

    • (Score: 2) by JoeMerchant on Sunday January 14, @03:27AM

      by JoeMerchant (3937) on Sunday January 14, @03:27AM (#622069)

      Different world, really - nobody sneaks a warship up on another warship in the fog anymore - they have each other's location pinpointed on radar at 100km+ distance, and if they have any kind of satellite monitoring they're tracking anything with a heat signature on the entire ocean.

      Does seem kind of pansy, letting sailors be in constant contact with home, when the traditional navy would allow a sailor to get away from home and see the world with maybe a written letter back and forth once every couple of months. I wonder if the secret sub service also allows their submariners constant contact with home?

  • (Score: 3, Interesting) by Snotnose on Sunday January 14, @01:39AM (3 children)

    by Snotnose (1623) on Sunday January 14, @01:39AM (#622041)

    Back in '02 I got to set up a mock department store for 100% 802.11 (probably b) coverage. Trying to work around steel shelves, walls, and random dead spots was, um, interesting. Especially as this was a brand new thing to do back then and nobody was really sure what the right way to do it was.

    How in hell do they configure a building made of steel walls/ceilings/floors? A repeater in every room/compartment? Some frequency I don't know about that goes through steel?

    • (Score: 3, Informative) by Runaway1956 on Sunday January 14, @02:35AM (1 child)

      by Runaway1956 (2926) Subscriber Badge on Sunday January 14, @02:35AM (#622057) Journal

      How about a CAT5 cable, connecting any number of WIFI routers, one in each compartment where WIFI is permitted to be used? Routers are pretty cheap, actually. A nice Netgear router with Tomato installed might cost $100 to $200, adjust for bulk discounts, then adjust again for graft and corruption and government waste. So, one router in each berthing space, another on the mess deck, plus whatever spaces are deemed appropriate. Engineering spaces, for instance, are hazardous, and WIFI should probably be disabled. (Wire any computer equipment used in these spaces.)

      So, on a typical destroyer, you're only talking about 1000 feet of CAT5, and around ten WIFI routers. On an aircraft carrier, you would have to multiply those numbers by at least 100, and probably more.

      --
      #Hillarygropedme

      • (Score: 2) by Snotnose on Sunday January 14, @04:50AM

        by Snotnose (1623) on Sunday January 14, @04:50AM (#622090)

        Ahh, I figured 100 separate zones for a destroyer, not 10.

        / never been in the Navy
        // have toured several ships though
        /// not for me

    • (Score: 2) by JoeMerchant on Sunday January 14, @03:29AM

      by JoeMerchant (3937) on Sunday January 14, @03:29AM (#622071)

      Back in '01 we moved shop to a new space, whole floor of a building... I went with 802.11a because a single router could cover the whole floor (in theory), and the bandwidth was better. It was a good choice at the moment, but about 3 months later it became apparent that .11b gear was going to rule the world and .11a gear was the new BetaMax.

  • (Score: 2) by linkdude64 on Sunday January 14, @01:41AM (3 children)

    by linkdude64 (5482) Subscriber Badge on Sunday January 14, @01:41AM (#622042)

    Expect a lot more fucking off and a lot less unit cohesion with this change. No more gathering in a room to watch a movie, no more playing cards, no more talking to each other.

    • (Score: 4, Informative) by Runaway1956 on Sunday January 14, @02:25AM (2 children)

      by Runaway1956 (2926) Subscriber Badge on Sunday January 14, @02:25AM (#622054) Journal

      Interesting idea. On the one hand, I never saw that movies and card playing were "good things". I rarely participated in either. Those cribbage marathons? I'd rather beat myself over the head with a dogging wrench. Talking to each other? Mmmmmmm . . . . I really don't know about that.

      More fucking off? Get serious. Those who fuck off, fuck off. Those who are mission oriented, get on with the mission. The fuckoffs never needed any kind of technological aid. Seriously, man, all you ever had to do, was to take your eyes off of a fuck off, and WHAM! He was fucking off again.

      I can see that the availability of communications can be good for morale. Especially if those communications are free or ultra-cheap. Us older people spent months at sea, unable to call home. Oh, there was a system whereby in an emergency (death in the family, for instance) our radio room could contact a HAM operator, who would patch a guy through to home telephones. But, typically, any phone calls were made from a telephone exchange, in port, at mind-blowing rates. A thirty minute call might require your last three paychecks - payable immediately, in cash, with an operator interrupting every minute and a half to demand payment.

      None of us can *REALLY* put ourselves in another person's shoes. You and I didn't grow up with smartphones, so we can't really say how we might use all this stuff aboard ship. But, I don't THINK that being able to talk to the wife would impact my job performance. If anything, job performance might improve. I do recall grousing and moping from time to time, because there was no word from home. Watching your kids learn to walk is priceless. Reading about it in a ten sentence letter is just frustrating. Being able to participate, even remotely, in daily decisions at home has got to boost morale.

      Life at sea is lonely, even for an old asshole such as myself. There is no getting around that. Communications with home will help to combat that loneliness, IMO. The fuck offs? Give them the tech, and if/when they abuse it, restrict their access. Problem solved?

      --
      #Hillarygropedme

      • (Score: 2) by JoeMerchant on Sunday January 14, @03:34AM

        by JoeMerchant (3937) on Sunday January 14, @03:34AM (#622072)

        In 1990, I made a call from a payphone in Berlin to a friend in Canada. I stacked up about 8 5-mark coins on top of the phone (maybe $25 or 30 US at the time), while I was talking, I had to feed those coins in almost as fast as my fingers could manage, whole call ran about 3 minutes before the money ran out.

        By 1997, I was idly chatting with some Australian bloke stationed in Greece, from Miami, for free per minute - over my dialup internet connection that cost about $20 per month.

      • (Score: 2) by JoeMerchant on Sunday January 14, @03:36AM

        by JoeMerchant (3937) on Sunday January 14, @03:36AM (#622073)

        Being able to participate, even remotely, in daily decisions at home has got to boost morale.

        Ever see the movie Jarhead?

        Sometimes it's better to leave life at home behind, and not be caught up in the daily drama / shit-storms.

  • (Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Sunday January 14, @01:43AM

    by Anonymous Coward on Sunday January 14, @01:43AM (#622043)

    Rommie or Doyle?

  • (Score: 2) by jmorris on Sunday January 14, @04:14AM

    by jmorris (4844) Subscriber Badge <jmorrisNO@SPAMbeau.org> on Sunday January 14, @04:14AM (#622086)

    So every goddamned app that reports your location to the mothership becomes an intelligence target now. Hack into Fruit Ninja's back end and find out where Her Majesty's Navy is at? Oh yea that isn't going to impact military operations. Does anyone actually think anymore?

    And of course lets ignore the cluelessness in the summary. So the operational network is overloaded, unable to carry many calls for the sailors while doing real work. Does any of these CBC morons know anything about how this shit works? The bandwidth fairy doesn't come in the night to a ship and leave a magik fiber port, Wifi has to plug into something to get a signal from your tablet / phone to the wider Internet. Guess what the only options on a ship at sea are? Yup, that overloaded military "operational network" or commercial sat internet with insane per megabyte rates. Ever seen the data rates on a cruise ship? That stuff.

  • (Score: 2) by realDonaldTrump on Sunday January 14, @04:48AM

    by realDonaldTrump (6614) Subscriber Badge on Sunday January 14, @04:48AM (#622089) Homepage Journal

    I like Justin a lot, he's a handsome guy. But Canada is a VERY BACKWARD country in many, many ways. And now, one more way. Believe me, they're going to get themselves killed if they put Wi-Fi in their navy. Because it's a kind of radio. It's a radio with cyber. With digital. Which makes it very easy for enemies to find the ships. Because it's radio. And maybe, probably, very easy to cyberattack them. Because it's cyber. I always say, don't put too much digital on our warships. What is digital? It's very complicated, you have to be Albert Einstein to figure it out. Is it on? Is it off? Nobody really knows. The old cyber had a big red switch on the side. The switch is up, the cyber is on. The switch is down, the cyber is up. Very easy! The new cyber, there's no switch. Where is the switch? Ed Snowden, smart guy, he can't tell if his phone is on or off. A bunch of sailors are going to know? They won't know. When they need radio silence, they'll think they're being silent, they won't be silent. And their many enemies will be able to find them. With a cyber vulnerability.

    Did you see the story? From Christmas, one of the days of Christmas (MERRY CHRISTMAS). Folks in Spain wrote an app. And with the app they can find someone's phone from MILES (they call them kilometers) away. By using the Wi-Fi. And if they can find the phone, they can send a missile. Or a torpedo, which is, like, an underwater missile. And then they win.

    --
    Text TRUMP to 88022 for mobile alerts! Message&data rates apply. Text STOP to opt-out. T&C/Privacy: sms-terms.com/88022
(1)