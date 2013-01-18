from the tip-top-tipple dept.
There was a time, in the decades after Prohibition, when Canadian whisky was all the rage in America, when a bottle of Crown Royal sat on the bar cart of any serious imbiber. But by the time the renaissance in whiskey making and drinking began in the early 2000s, the Canadian product had long ago been dismissed as bland and bottom-shelf.
It's a story that Davin de Kergommeaux, a whiskey writer in Ottawa, knows all too well. When he published his book "Canadian Whisky: The Portable Expert" in 2012, it was the first serious guide to the category in decades — not that anyone noticed. He would give seminars at whiskey festivals and be lucky if a few dozen people showed up.
"I was very much a voice in the wilderness," he said during a recent visit to New York.
That's starting to change. Canadian whiskys are winning awards and fans as drinkers curious about the next development in whiskey turn their eyes north. In October, Mr. de Kergommeaux published a fully revised and greatly expanded edition of his book, and he is once again on the festival circuit, getting a much different reception.
Source: https://www.nytimes.com/2018/01/11/dining/drinks/canadian-whiskey-crown-royal-comeback.html
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Sunday January 14, @03:48AM (2 children)
Rye whiskey is superior, certainly against corn whiskey (bourbon), and malt whiskey (Irisih/Scottish).
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Sunday January 14, @03:53AM (1 child)
I'm no whiskey expert. Please define your meaning of "superior" in this context.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Sunday January 14, @03:59AM
"Superior" in the sense whiskey is superior to rum. Corn is all too much sugar.
(Score: 2) by drussell on Sunday January 14, @04:03AM
By the way...
There are better Canadian Whiskeys...
Not that those are horrible...
(Score: 2, Insightful) by Apparition on Sunday January 14, @04:07AM (1 child)
I don't drink (both sides of my family have very long and very extensive histories of alcoholism), but I first became aware of Crown Royal thanks to their bags. Quite a few tabletop gamers I know use them for their dice. Some alcohol distributors and web sites even sell the Crown Royal bags by themselves now. I've heard that the whisky itself is pretty good, for those that do drink.
(Score: 2) by hendrikboom on Sunday January 14, @04:14AM
They do make great dice bags! But not all Crown Royal bottles are sold in Crown Royal bags, unfortunately.
