Sure looks a lot like your father's Oldsmobile...
Electric cars were supposed to be the future – or at least look like it. So now they're here, why do they still look like ordinary petrol and diesel cars and not dazzling props from a science fiction film.
Before they hit the market and became relatively mainstream, many imagined (or at least, hoped) that electric cars would resemble the Light Runner from Tron: Legacy. After all, without the need for an internal combustion engine, an exhaust system and a fuel tank, electric car designers should have the creative freedom to rip up the rule book and create some truly eye-catching vehicles.
But this hasn't really happened. Park a Renault Zoe next to a Renault Clio, for example, and compare the two. While there are subtle differences and styling cues that suggest the Zoe is electric and the Clio isn't, the overall body form is strikingly similar. In fact, the Zoe is assembled on the same production line as the Clio and Nissan Micra.
(Score: 2, Insightful) by AlphaSnail on Sunday January 14, @08:02AM (3 children)
Though I'd bet 20 or 30 years down the road the designs will get played with this first generation has to pass existing safety standards built up for currently existing cars. Also just to get taken seriously you don't want people making fun of your weird car - you want to fit in with what people are used to (at least for the mainstream market).
(Score: 2, Insightful) by Anonymous Coward on Sunday January 14, @10:22AM
Exposed wheels like in the light runner are more dangerous and not so good for aerodynamics.
Most people who buy cars have a number of common requirements:
1) You'd like to be able to seat 4 people comfortably in your car.
2) You are still going to have a large front windscreen and a similar rear windscreen. So if you want it cheap people are going to get out from the sides, not the front or back.
3) Lots of people like some storage. So you are still going to have a storage compartment. And where will you put it? Either front or back, or both. Not the sides because 2). And the bits that stick out are also collision buffers.
4) You'd still want a fair sized air intake for cooling the air-conditioning condenser, the battery and other high power electrical stuff, so you still get a grill in the front.
5) After satisfying such requirements and more you end up with a conventional rectangular box format car so you are still going to have four wheels, because that's better for stability than three with such a format.
There's stuff like this: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/DeltaWing [wikipedia.org]
That might be good for racing with only one or two people in the car but not so good for a car to drive to and park at a shopping mall.
(Score: 2) by maxwell demon on Sunday January 14, @08:12AM (7 children)
Note that the light runner looks quite similar to real-life (non-electric) racing cars (and that surely is not a coincidence). So the reason why electric cars look nothing like that is the very same why petrol cars don't look like racing cars.
The reason being that it would simply be too impractical for normal use.
The Tao of math: The numbers you can count are not the real numbers.
(Score: 2) by bzipitidoo on Sunday January 14, @08:37AM (5 children)
Marketing believes that the public doesn't care much about practicality.
One of the stupidest things about gasoline cars is the unnecessarily bad aerodynamics. Look how long it took to lose the hood ornaments. For over 50 years, grill openings have been bigger than necessary, for the sake of appearances, because much of the public still believes that means the car is more powerful. And then there's the underside. Electric cars don't have mufflers sticking out, but they still have framework spoiling the smoothness of the underside.
(Score: 2) by Dr Spin on Sunday January 14, @09:18AM (1 child)
It is claimed that one of the reasons all cars look much the same is "safety regulations". I have no idea if its true, but I am told that the reason we can't have vehicles that look like the Mercedes 810D or 240SL (or indeed, Land Rover Defenders or the old shape Fiat 500) any more is that they would kill pedestrians if they hit them.
Putting your data in the cloud is like sending your teenage daughter backpacking in a 3rd world country with a pimp
(Score: 3, Interesting) by Unixnut on Sunday January 14, @11:33AM
> It is claimed that one of the reasons all cars look much the same is "safety regulations".
It is, The EU mandated a certain front body shape to minimise pedestrian injuries, a lot of car makers have to comply to sell to the EU. As it costs a lot to design a car, few car manufacturers will design two cars, one for the EU market, one for the rest of the world (in reality: None of them will).
As a result, all normal cars have that ugly "snub nose" look, and pretty much all cars look alike, and with time these cars will make their way worldwide:
http://www.thetruthaboutcars.com/2010/09/how-pedestrians-create-boring-cars/ [thetruthaboutcars.com]
https://www.wsj.com/articles/SB10001424052748704644404575481663295463730#articleTabs%3Dvideo [wsj.com]
http://www.autonews.com/article/20120423/OEM03/304239967/european-safety-styled-cars-due-in-u.s. [autonews.com]
As it is a regulation and not a law, it can be ignored (although the manufacturer will be fined for it). Exotic cars like your Ferraris and Lamborghinis actually flaunt the regulation. They deliberately don't follow it. This results in a large fine for each car sold, however they tack the fine onto the retail price of the car, and it just makes the cars more expensive and exclusive, which actually works for that market.
Normal cars can't do that, as a €20,000 fine (for example, I can't find out the actual fine cost per unit) on a €25,000 family car makes it too expensive. Would you be willing to spend 2x the price of the nearest competitor cars just to have a non dull shape?
(Score: 1, Interesting) by Anonymous Coward on Sunday January 14, @09:22AM (2 children)
The grill has to be big enough for the worst-case situation, which is very different from the normal situation. Picture a hot day in a high-altitude desert, climbing a steep road, with a trailer. Maybe the car is going slow so there isn't wind, or maybe it is fast and accelerating hard. The car isn't new, so the radiator's surface is 70% obscured by dead bugs.
I find headlights to be an interesting legacy design issue. LED lights work better when cool, and they can best be made as flat panels. We should have that. The lights could each be a foot tall, two feet wide, and only a quarter inch deep. We don't get this though, because LED may be an optional feature and because of expected style. The ideal shape for any other kind of light is much less flat.
(Score: 3, Insightful) by hemocyanin on Sunday January 14, @09:37AM
That's the worst idea for a headlight I've ever heard of. Imagine trying to drive at night into an oncoming swarm of billboard size lights.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Sunday January 14, @03:32PM
Agree with hemocyanin. Headlights are getting too annoying as it is. All it takes is one pair of halogen blue-white super-bright headlines to shine in my eyes and my night vision is gone for a minute or two. I especially hate jacked-up trucks since their headlights are right at eye level for me. Even worse, lots of idiots seem to get a boner from getting right up behind me and shining their headlights in my center mirror while tailgating. I turn my center mirror up these days and let their own headlights blind them. Haven't been tailgated like that since.
(Score: 2) by JoeMerchant on Sunday January 14, @03:22PM
I think you can find the answer in a an older, similar question:
Why do mass production cars never look like the wild concept car prototypes at auto-shows?
They occasionally try: the Plymouth Prowler, Toyota MR2... but those type of production cars still don't sell as well as Ford's Taurus, or Toyota's Camry. The mass market is boring, basically by definition. If lots of people buy something, it becomes commonplace.
20 years ago, in-console display screens and backup cameras were super-rare / futuristic.
(Score: 3, Touché) by SomeGuy on Sunday January 14, @08:29AM
It doesn't matter how the vehicle looks as long as it can leave a light ribbon that destroys anything that runs in to it.
(Score: 5, Informative) by Rosco P. Coltrane on Sunday January 14, @08:29AM (2 children)
Everything being the same but the drivetrain sends a powerful message to potential buyers: it's still a car like you're used to, we as a company treat it exactly as the other cars in our lineup and it will get the same level of support from garages. It's reassuring.
Too many changes drive customers away. People are often afraid or suspicious of change. It's very-well known in social studies and marketing. Drab-looking electric cars appeal to people's sense of continuity and comfort, and makes their adoption by the general public a less-risky proposition.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Sunday January 14, @08:55AM (1 child)
To sell to old people.
Notice how in Picard's last movie appearance when he's getting old, he takes out the retro all-terrain-vehicle for a joyride on some planet of the primitive screwheads.
We are living in the future of the old people and the old people are living in the past.
SoylentNews is old people
(Score: 2) by TheReaperD on Sunday January 14, @04:47PM
Over half of the developed world is "old people." They're also the ones with the highest share of wealth so, yes, the market caters to "old people."
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Sunday January 14, @08:57AM (3 children)
Who cares how they look?! Instead the interesting question is where they get their go juice. And this from the environmental point of view rather than eg. practical.
(Score: 3, Insightful) by damnbunni on Sunday January 14, @10:36AM (3 children)
People just don't want cars that 'look like the future'. While there are exceptions, hybrids and electrics that look like normal cars sell better than weird-looking ones.
Often a LOT better.
People want cars that blend in with traffic. An odd-looking car, of any sort, means you'll spend a lot of time getting pointed at, stared at, and being asked questions. While that can be neat for a little while, it gets annoying pretty quickly. (Try driving a Ferrari for a while. Or a '52 Studebaker with flames and a blower. Or an Excalibur. The attention is fun when it's a weekend toy vehicle, not so much when it's a daily driver.)
(Score: 2) by richtopia on Sunday January 14, @12:40PM (1 child)
Sorta. Yes marketing has come to similar conclusions: the Chevy Volt initial designs initially was very stylized: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Chevrolet_Volt#/media/File:Chevy_Volt_Concept_NAIAS_2007_02.jpg [wikipedia.org]
However; the Prius demonstrated that people want some identity to hybrid electric vehicles. Other hybrids of that era were converted from standard vehicles, and only had a badge to differentiate them. The Prius became a statement, and the uniqueness let people know you were driving a hybrid.
(Score: 2) by damnbunni on Sunday January 14, @01:44PM
The first generation Prius was a very 'normal car' especially compared to the Honda Insight.
The original Prius wasn't very distinctive-looking. https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/File:DCA_Prius_1Gen_12_2011_3594.JPG [wikipedia.org]
(Score: 2) by JoeMerchant on Sunday January 14, @02:53PM
Which can be "proven" just by looking at the color and paint scheme distribution of cars on the road. What's the percentage of "bland" vs "vivid / recognizable" in your town?
It's not hard, or even very expensive, for people to make their cars brightly colored, or uniquely identifiable, even in a city of a million people - but, barely 1% choose to do so.
(Score: 2) by pkrasimirov on Sunday January 14, @11:25AM
Electric drive changes a lot in car but not everything. The powertrain is different, all the safety and comfort is reused. That's big difference from Engineering PoV but not so much from customer.
However I agree the single most important reason for the cars to stay the same is marketing. Whatever sells will be designed and produced.
(Score: 3, Insightful) by Anonymous Coward on Sunday January 14, @11:57AM
In addition to the "regulations", "safety standards", and "physics", already mentioned above, an answer is right there in the TFS.
> Park a Renault Zoe next to a Renault Clio, for example, and compare the two. While there are subtle differences and styling cues that suggest the Zoe is electric and the Clio isn't, the overall body form is strikingly similar. In fact, the Zoe is assembled on the same production line as the Clio and Nissan Micra.
So, uh... you can reuse the production lines. Developing an entirely new "inside" is expensive enough, no need to compound it by developing and building production lines for an entirely new "outside" as well. That can come later.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Sunday January 14, @12:50PM (1 child)
TFA makes a big deal about electric car air drag, with Cd in the 0.23 range. This may be low compared to the existing fleet of cars, but there are large improvements possible if you are willing to accept different shapes.
For example, the Sylph http://aquaflector.com/ev/sylph.jpg [aquaflector.com] was tested in a wind tunnel (1/4 size model), Cd was 0.10 without internal air flow. The actual car must be a little higher since it did have a small radiator opening at the front.
While the designer was initially looking for outside money to develop a very high efficiency commuter/sports car, he eventually realized that his tastes were far from the mainstream and built the car as a personal art project. His preference would have been for 4 wheels (narrow track at the rear), but the regulations for cars are stringent, thus it was built as a trike/motorcycle (in USA/California) to sidestep these rules.
(Score: 2) by fritsd on Sunday January 14, @04:22PM
I couldn't see from that picture where the weekly shopping goes?
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Sunday January 14, @02:01PM (1 child)
The reasons are obvious:
Marketing
Safety
Regulations
Manufacturing
Being practical..
(Score: 2) by ledow on Sunday January 14, @05:02PM
An awful lot of buyers don't care what the car looks like either.
It never factored in my decisions.
And when I see the ugly-arse cars that exist on the road today, I don't believe that most other people care either.
(I mean, what are those side-panel things on some Citroens? It looks like the rubber bits stuck on a toy car that'll fall off in seconds.
The Fiat Multipla with the stupid double-front? And just about everything on a Smart car?)
Then you have the colours... there are some seriously horrible coloured cars out there.
Sure, if I can avoid those I will. But if I'm buying a car, I'd happily buy something that looks like a square box but is cheaper and/or larger inside or more fuel efficient.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Sunday January 14, @02:02PM (1 child)
Electric cars could be very quiet. In some places they want to add noise so it sounds like a fuel engine while complaining about noise pollution from cars.
Still waiting for the day where cars are taxed for every decibel over a specified limit.
(Score: 2) by JoeMerchant on Sunday January 14, @03:12PM
Keep waiting, Harley riders vote too.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Sunday January 14, @03:11PM (1 child)
But political meddling stopped the whole thing from taking off.
(Score: 2) by JoeMerchant on Sunday January 14, @03:15PM
It was the petroleum industry, who managed to externalize/defer the significant costs of their product and profit from the short-term cheap energy.
That, and solar cell technology was really lame in the 1970s.
(Score: 2) by looorg on Sunday January 14, @05:05PM
The Jetsons and other such series set an unrealistic ideal of the future. Still no flying cars or friendly robots that do everything for us, but I guess we are slowly making it there. That said I believe the domestic robot will be common before the flying car, that one has so many more issues and ramifications compared to the bot it will take longer to implement them.
But why does the electric cars look like normal cars? Probably has more to do with wanting to use standardized parts and then modern normal cars have spent so much design time in air-tunnels etc to find the "perfect" form there just might not be an improvement on that. Lets just assume that you would remove most of the space occupied by the combustion engine and exhaust. Would we all drive around little square boxes? The drag on that would most likely be quite horrible. Beyond the scientific explanations there are also the perceived ideas of people of what a car is supposed to look like. Looks or image in that regard are probably as important. While you want your new electric car to be "sci-fi":ish you also want it to be a car for normal people and not just the super nerds.
The linked Light Runner looks beyond stupid, it looks like some cross between a F1-racing-car and a rocket. Either the car-body-compartment is very small or the wheels are gigantic -- tractor sized wheels in a F1 style. If you don't need the shape to be car like anymore they still keep it around.
