It's been about a month since American Express and Mastercard decided to stop requiring signatures for EMV chip credit cards. Now Visa is joining their ranks, making signatures optional for chipped transactions in North America.
"Visa is committed to delivering secure, fast and convenient payments at the point of sale," said VIsa's Dan Sanford in a statement. "Our focus is on continually evolving the market towards dynamic authentication methods such as EMV chip, as well as investing in emerging capabilities that leverage advanced analytics and biometrics. We believe making the signature requirement optional for EMV chip-enabled merchants is the responsible next step to enhance security and convenience at the point of sale."
Source: https://www.engadget.com/2018/01/12/visa-signatures-optional-credit-cards-emv/
(Score: 2) by JoeMerchant on Monday January 15, @05:03AM
My grocery store hasn't required a signature for purchases under $50 for years now, even back when they used mag-swipes.
I'd be absolutely shocked to find out that those signatures are used for anything at all in 99,999/100,000 transactions. Maybe once in a blue moon they might pull out a signature to try to convince a card holder that they actually did approve a transaction, but I've never heard of even that actually happening.
(Score: 4, Informative) by frojack on Monday January 15, @05:45AM
What ever happened to Chip AND Pin?
Not only do they not Ask for a signature, they never even ask for a pin.
So all they know is that the card is valid.
But is it stolen?
No, you are mistaken. I've always had this sig.
(Score: 2) by JoeMerchant on Monday January 15, @05:57AM
Gas stations have never asked for signatures at the pump... I don't think it's the signature so much as the lack of human interaction that emboldens card thieves and forgers to make gas stations one of the highest fraud venues for credit cards.
Some retail, like WalMart, actually asks for photo ID to go with the card, and I think that's a good thing.
(Score: 2) by takyon on Monday January 15, @06:27AM
Hmm, I could have sworn that Walmart did no such thing. I don't remember signatures or photo ID being checked (for chipped credit cards). It has been a while since I went there though.
Wal-Mart exec: Credit card upgrade a 'joke' [cnn.com]
Everything about the rollout has seemed haphazard to me.
[SIG] 10/28/2017: Soylent Upgrade v14
(Score: 2) by JoeMerchant on Monday January 15, @01:45PM
I think Wal-Mart is pretty haphazard in their implementation of corporate policies.
I don't go there often, but I have been since they put in the chip readers, and at that time, at that store, they asked for drivers' license.
(Score: 4, Informative) by bob_super on Monday January 15, @06:00AM
We've only been doing chip-and-pin for 30 years in Europe, usually on terminals that accept the transaction fast, then dial home later, without the card ever leaving your sight.
The official answer from the a\banks was that chip-and-pin was too "confusing" for the Americans (really). Which is either calling them dumb, or worrying that having to remember 25 pins might be a hindrance to getting more debt than you really should...
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Monday January 15, @10:37AM
Come to Germany. Signatures requires. Yes, Germany still part of Europe.
(Score: 2) by TheRaven on Monday January 15, @11:10AM
sudo mod me up
(Score: 3, Funny) by GreatAuntAnesthesia on Monday January 15, @12:02PM
Not quite 30 years, but we've had fish and cushion payments here in the UK for at least a decade, and it doesn't seem to have brought about the end times.[1]
[1] We have various other things we can blame our current mess on.
(Score: 2) by Wootery on Monday January 15, @12:41PM
This seems to happen constantly with patents. Is this a market failure? Are the patent-holders just setting their price-point too high, or is it instead the hassle and uncertainty that stop adoption?
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Monday January 15, @03:24PM
I'm in Denmark, and while the chip is new-ish, we've been doing magstripe and pin ever since the first credit card was introduced more than 30 years ago.
But Germany... I'm not surprised, it's actually rare to be able to pay with credit card in Germany, even when ordering online.
(Score: 3, Informative) by aclarke on Monday January 15, @01:36PM
Not "the Americas". We've used chip and PIN in Canada for a long time. I can't remember the last time I was asked to sign a credit card purchase. Going to the US and using my credit card makes me feel like I'm going a couple decades back in time.
The statements attached to this article from the credit card confuse me for this reason. Maybe they're not longer requiring signatures for chip purchases, but then again in Canada it's always chip+PIN. Plus of course contactless for amounts $100 which require neither a PIN nor a signature.
(Score: 3, Interesting) by aclarke on Monday January 15, @01:39PM
Oops, I read "too confusing for the Americans" as "too confusing for the Americas". I also think that Americans are very suspicious of and resistant to any sort of change, which leaves them stuck with antiquated ideas like magnetic stripe credit cards, health insurance for basic needs, dollar bills, etc.
(Score: 2) by DannyB on Monday January 15, @05:01PM
1. Having multiple credit cards and using them frequently doesn't mean that you actually have any debt. Just keep all those cards paid down to zero. Never use the card unless you were prepared to write a check for it as soon as you get home and pay off the card online. Get all of the huge rewards of using CC's but never get into debt. If you are going to purchase something expensive, then save up for it, like sensible people do. Then buy it on a CC and pay off the CC that same day.
2. Don't flinch at calling Americans dumb. Look who we have as president. I'm sure that remembering more than one pin is simply too confusing for most non geeks watching reality tv trailer park shows. (true, even if inciteful or informative) Please be careful about inviting the orange jackass to visit europe.
(Score: 2) by bob_super on Monday January 15, @05:08PM
I'm not sure your 1. is compatible with your 2., which is kind of the point for credit card companies. :)
(Score: 2) by DannyB on Monday January 15, @05:37PM
I have done the 1 for years. But I didn't vote for the 2. So maybe they are mutually exclusive.
(Score: 2) by frojack on Monday January 15, @05:40PM
3. Clown who has never heard of a debit card presumes to lecture others on how to run their country.
No, you are mistaken. I've always had this sig.
(Score: 2) by DannyB on Monday January 15, @05:44PM
Debit cards don't pay you for using them. Airline points. Disney dollars. Amazon dollars. Cruise ship dollars.
But be sure you use a CC as if it were a debit card.
(Score: 2) by MichaelDavidCrawford on Monday January 15, @04:16PM
I use a credit union in Washington state
Some the merchant doesn't have a chip reader. For those I can still swipe
127.0.0.1 www.hosted-pixel.com # I Am Absolutely Serious
(Score: 2) by bart9h on Monday January 15, @05:43PM
Here in the Third World I'm using credit (and debit) cards with chips, PIN required, for decades.
Even my first credit card was like that, and that was some 20 years ago.
(Score: 3, Interesting) by The Mighty Buzzard on Monday January 15, @05:04AM
Why, it's my ass!
The only reason they're removing the signature requirement is so there's less potential evidence for a card holder to be able to dispute a charge.
We've got #BieberFever!
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Monday January 15, @05:18AM
R u conjuring the Assteller?
(Score: 3, Informative) by The Mighty Buzzard on Monday January 15, @05:33AM
The assteller offends my sensibilities less than someone abbreviating a three-letter word.
We've got #BieberFever!
(Score: 2) by c0lo on Monday January 15, @06:01AM
You won't believe what you can learn on S/N: TMB is in not way different by the special snowflakes.
Not only that TMB has an ass at the bottom of his back, but he also has sensibilities!!!
Remember guys, you can learn this kinda things only on S/N! (so maybe it's a good time to pay some subscriptions).
(Score: 4, Funny) by takyon on Monday January 15, @06:22AM
Almost time to start adding ⚠TRIGGER WARNINGS⚠ just for TMB.
[SIG] 10/28/2017: Soylent Upgrade v14
(Score: 2) by The Mighty Buzzard on Monday January 15, @10:05AM
Snowflakes can suck a dick. I've been yelling at the ones out front to get off my lawn for days now and their hippie asses are still there in the millions. The only good thing about them is they're fun to piss on.
We've got #BieberFever!
(Score: 2) by DannyB on Monday January 15, @05:13PM
An ass whisperer might be able to tell me how many people have a subscriber badge but keep it hidden from view. Alas, guidance on this does not seem to be forthcoming from anyone in the
shitewhite house. Single letter typos almost too easy to make are they by adjacent keys almost resulting in sharp or flat.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Monday January 15, @10:58AM
Except, mister snowflake, they have cameras. So, if you are right there buying shit and then say it wasn't you, then trouble. But if vendor has no proof you were there (and especially if you report card stolen), then CC just charges them back.
(Score: 2) by The Mighty Buzzard on Monday January 15, @12:56PM
Your definition of "they" needs work. Not remotely every place you can use a credit card has cameras.
We've got #BieberFever!
(Score: 2) by DannyB on Monday January 15, @05:20PM
What happened when someone a few years ago lifted the chips from stolen high limit cards and 'retrofit' them onto lower limit stolen cards?
They didn't use no steenkin' cameras!
They subpoenaed the cell phone carriers for data to locate all phones in the vicinity of each fraudulent purchase, within a few minute time range of each purchase. Then they spot which single sail phone is in common to all of the fraudulent purchases. Then pay1 them a very nice visit.
1but don't pay that visit with a credit card
(Score: 3, Insightful) by https on Monday January 15, @05:36AM
Aiming for convenience always sacrifices security.
Offended and laughing about it.
(Score: 4, Informative) by TheRaven on Monday January 15, @11:24AM
Here, the problem is that adding the inconvenience doesn't actually increase security. This was the same problem as CACert: they attempted to create a web of trust by requiring everyone to validate that they'd seen two pieces of government-issued ID from other people, until enough people had seen yours that you looked trustworthy. Only, here's the problem: none of the people inspecting the many different forms of ID from any different governments had been trained in recognising forged ones. Signatures are an incredibly bad way of performing authentication because non-forged ones vary considerably and even a trained professional can find it difficult to distinguish this variation from a poor forgery (and a good forgery will usually look more like the reference than the real thing would).
Requiring a PIN is more secure, because it can be checked by computer. You're still vulnerable to weaknesses in the EMV protocol and trojaned keypads, but it's a lot better than nothing.
sudo mod me up
(Score: 2) by MostCynical on Monday January 15, @05:47AM
In Australia, the default limit without signature is $100 (AUD)
This is configurable by the vendor, but most don't know that, or bother)
disputed transactions under the limit are likley both minimal in number and easier to refund (by the bank) than pay someone to investigate.
Few will bother stealing a card to only ise it to buy a few groceries - real (worthwhile?) fraud requires online access to accounts.
YMMV, your country's consumer protection laws may be less effective, but convenience is backed by the banks' willingness to just refund problem payments (and possibly, "deal" with the vendor, if this happens too often).
(Score: tau, Irrational)
(Score: 3, Interesting) by JoeMerchant on Monday January 15, @06:03AM
2 to 3% transaction fees seem more than adequate to cover fraud.
I invested in Visa shortly after they went public. They're up about 700% in the last 9 years, sustained 24% annual growth isn't bad...
(Score: 2) by DannyB on Monday January 15, @05:34PM
That 2 to 3% transaction fee, plus, I suppose, the outrageous interest paid by people who actually borrow money on their credit cards, is what pays for a significant chunk of my personal flights, disney dollars, amazon dollars, etc.
Reply to This
Parent
(Score: 2) by Fnord666 on Monday January 15, @04:32PM
That only makes sense since it is the merchant who is assuming the liability for the transaction by choosing to not require a signature. If the charge is disputed the merchant is on the hook since they did not follow the verification protocol dictated by the credit network. Most merchants just choose to accept this level of risk rather than require a signature and add the 15-20 seconds that the signature requires to the time each checkout takes.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Monday January 15, @05:59AM
Who knew Jack chick would be right, we truly do live in the fucking end times, next up payment by any method but your cell phone forbidden
(Score: 2) by DannyB on Monday January 15, @05:32PM
Jack Chick didn't know about RFID chips.
But forget RFID chips.
Imagine that you could get a nice personal PDA and payment device "tattooed" to your skin. At least it looks that way. But it is on the surface and wears off after about a month. It's handier than a phone. You can't lose1 it. It may not have all your apps, but it has more than enough to be useful.
You have to pay every month to get a new one re-applied to the skin of the back of your hand. But some people can't afford these handy dandy new universal payment devices. So, they can get one for free by agreeing to also have another one applied on their forehead. The forehead one has no function other than to be a color animated advertising banner. Millennials will compete for which cool brands appear on their forehead. Heaven2 forbid they would be seen with a Microsoft ad paying for the other device applied on their hand for the daily necessities of life.
1or as most people prefer: loose it
2or the other place
Reply to This
(Score: 2) by Fnord666 on Monday January 15, @04:28PM
Yeah, right. It had nothing to do with the mandates that Visa and Mastercard placed on both merchants and cardholders who might chose to not support this yet. The liability shift that went into effect, more than anything, was the catalyst that finally got things moving.
