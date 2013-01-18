from the $2500-per-letter dept.
The surgeon who admitted to burning his initials into the livers of two patients has been sentenced:
A surgeon who burned his initials on to the livers of two patients during transplant surgery has been given a 12-month community order and fined £10,000.
Simon Bramhall, 53, used an argon beam – used to stop livers bleeding during operations and to highlight an area to be worked on – to sign "SB" into his patient's livers. The marks left by argon do not impair the liver's function and disappear by themselves.
In December, the liver, spleen and pancreas surgeon admitted two counts of assault by beating. The offences relate to the incidents on 9 February and 21 August 2013. Prosecutors accepted his not guilty pleas to the more serious charges of assault occasioning actual bodily harm.
[...] Bramhall tendered his resignation the following summer amid an internal disciplinary investigation into his conduct. Speaking to the press at the time, he said marking his initials on to his patients' livers had been a mistake. He now works for the NHS in Herefordshire.
More like assault by beaming.
Also at NPR.
A surgeon has admitted to branding the livers of two patients using a beam of ionized argon gas:
Bramhall previously worked at Birmingham's Queen Elizabeth hospital, where he gained fame for a dramatic liver transplant in 2010. Bramhall transplanted a liver following the fiery crash-landing of the plane that was transporting the donor liver to Birmingham. Though the pilots were injured, the liver was intact and salvaged from the burning wreckage. The transplant spared the life of Dr. Bramhall's desperately ill patient.
But in 2013, colleagues discovered that he had been initialing his patients' organs. Doctors first spotted the letters "SB" on the liver of one of Bramhall's transplant patients during a follow-up surgery. They later learned of initials on another patient. Bramhall was suspended in 2013 and resigned in 2014 amid an internal investigation into the etchings. Earlier this year, the General Medical Council issued Bramhall a formal warning, saying at the time that Bramhall's case "risks bringing the profession into disrepute, and it must not be repeated."
Bramhall etched his initials using an argon beam—a jet of ionized argon gas—which surgeons use to control bleeding during procedures. Doctors who are part of the investigation don't think the marks are harmful and expect them to clear up on their own.
Also at BBC and The Guardian.
(Score: 2) by Wootery on Sunday January 14, @04:44PM (3 children)
Looks like he gets to keep his medical licence.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Sunday January 14, @05:12PM (2 children)
Of course he does, because he branded his own initials. Had he branded any message other than his own name, it would have been a career-ending stunt. That's how the world works. Narcissism is rewarded.
Look no further than our very own MDC to see how narcissists always win.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Monday January 15, @01:44AM (1 child)
MDC is misunderstood. I've met him, and I see the good in him.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Monday January 15, @02:57AM
What a coincidence. I've met me too.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Sunday January 14, @05:54PM
this type of behavior is how hh holmes started, i'm sure. anything intentional by a dr shoulkd be severly punished. just like any other position where people have to give them the benefit of the doubt in life or death situations to get "service". like cops.
(Score: 2) by Bot on Sunday January 14, @06:03PM (1 child)
I'd go for graffiti removal.
"OH it's this banksy guy again, those need a lot of solvent, damn!"
Reply to This
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Sunday January 14, @07:37PM
Pro boner work at the free fertility clinic for welfare mothers.
(Score: 4, Insightful) by Arik on Sunday January 14, @07:51PM (6 children)
"Unix? These savages aren't even circumcised!"
(Score: 1, Insightful) by Anonymous Coward on Sunday January 14, @08:13PM
The man branded his patients that put their trust in him, and for THAT he is hated and punished. If I'm paying a guy to do something, I sure as hell expect him to do what he's suppose to do - not fucking sign his handy work on my innards. If you got time to sign your name after completing your assigned task, you have time to fucking sew me back up asap.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Sunday January 14, @09:30PM (3 children)
*Checks posting history*
See we like our Nazis in uniform. That way we can spot em just like that. But you take off that uniform ain’t no one ever gonna know you were a Nazi. And that don’t sit well with us. So I’m gonna give you a little something you can’t take off.
(Score: 1, Touché) by Anonymous Coward on Sunday January 14, @09:49PM (2 children)
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Sunday January 14, @09:38PM
"My arse is not a canvas! My bottom is not a kissing post, sir. Okay, you can dress this up however you like, with your fancy words, but the truth remains that man, sitting there, kissed me on my bike rack and I was not expecting it and it rendered an expensive massage worthless. And I am here today so that no man need be kissed on his sweetmeats by this man ever again, unless they have arranged it beforehand for some reason. I will not be silent! I will never be silent! I will not stop until those lips are behind bars! How dare you? I trusted you. My trouser hams are not for sale, sir! I put my arse in your hands."
