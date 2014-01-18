Stories
Safety Panel Raises Concerns Over SpaceX and Boeing Commercial Crew Plans

posted by Fnord666 on Sunday January 14, @06:53PM
from the space-is-risky dept.
Techonomics

takyon writes:

Safety panel raises concerns about Falcon 9 pressure vessel for commercial crew missions

An independent safety panel recommended NASA not certify SpaceX's commercial crew system until the agency better understands the behavior of pressure vessels linked to a Falcon 9 failure in 2016. That recommendation was one of the stronger items in the annual report of the Aerospace Safety Advisory Panel (ASAP) released by NASA Jan. 11, which found that NASA was generally managing risk well on its various programs.

The report devoted a section to the composite overwrapped pressure vessels (COPVs) used to store helium in the second stage propellant tanks of the Falcon 9. The investigation into the September 2016 pad explosion that destroyed a Falcon 9 while being prepared for a static-fire test concluded that liquid oxygen in the tank got trapped between the COPV overwrap and liner and then ignited through friction or other mechanisms.

SpaceX has since changed its loading processes to avoid exposing the COPVs to similar conditions, but also agreed with NASA to redesign the COPV to reduce the risk for crewed launches. NASA has since started a "rigorous test program" to understand how the redesigned COPV behaves when exposed to liquid oxygen, the report stated. ASAP argued that completing those tests is essential before NASA can allow its astronauts to launch on the Falcon 9. "In our opinion, adequate understanding of the COPV behavior in cryogenic oxygen is an absolutely essential precursor to potential certification for human space flight," the report stated, a sentence italicized for emphasis in the report.

[...] The report raised issues in general about the commercial crew program, including concerns that neither Boeing nor SpaceX, the two companies developing vehicles to transport NASA astronauts to and from the International Space Station, will meet a requirement of no greater than a 1-in-270 "loss of crew" (LOC) risk of an accident that causes death or serious injury to a crewmember. That includes, the report stated, a risk of no more than 1 in 500 for launch and reentry.

Both programs are likely to be delayed:

Boeing, SpaceX have razor-thin margins to fly crew missions in 2018

Original Submission


  (Score: -1, Troll) by Anonymous Coward on Sunday January 14, @07:03PM

    by Anonymous Coward on Sunday January 14, @07:03PM (#622234)

    Dang dat gummint be meddlin in our capitalist progress! Nossir deez dee lays will not stand!

  (Score: 5, Interesting) by bradley13 on Sunday January 14, @07:14PM

    by bradley13 (3053) Subscriber Badge on Sunday January 14, @07:14PM (#622237) Homepage Journal

    "a risk of no more than 1 in 500 for launch and reentry."

    This is the problem. Western society has become totally risk averse. An astronaut flies a mission, what, once every two years? So assuming a 20 year career, that means at most 10 missions? So they are aiming for less than 2% mortality over the course of a career. That puts them in roughly the same danger category as farmers.

    That's too damned safe. This is a huge part of what makes spaceflight too expensive. This is why we are not making any progress. Imagine pioneers in earlier ages saying to themselves "oh dear, we can't go, it might be dangerous" - we would all still be living in stick huts in Africa.

    What will happen, of course, is that some other country - likely China at this point - will see the potential of owning the high ground, and will get serious about space exploitation. There are more than enough people willing to risk their lives on new frontiers - there always have been. The West will be left wondering what happened. Sort of like the once-great British empire, and the rather pathetic little country that is now talking about banning kitchen knives [express.co.uk] as too dangerous.

    • (Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Sunday January 14, @07:29PM

      by Anonymous Coward on Sunday January 14, @07:29PM (#622243)

      still be living in stick huts in Africa.

      Africans are wiser than you because all they need do to get technology is sit and wait for busy fools to invent it for them.

    (Score: 3, Informative) by frojack on Sunday January 14, @08:04PM

      by frojack (1554) Subscriber Badge on Sunday January 14, @08:04PM (#622255) Journal

      Too damned safe?

      1 in 500 is worse odds [fool.com] and Airforce or Navy combat pilots face, and higher than all combat deaths. Almost every other job death rate is measured in deaths per 100,000 workers.

      SpaceX has spent more time perfecting rocket return and landing than safe crew delivery.

      Half the people here just hand waive into existence the ability to land on mars, mine the asteroids, build colonies on the moon.

      A no greater than a 1-in-270 "loss of crew" is a ridiculously low bar for a profession some people around here insist must become commonplace.

      (Score: 3, Interesting) by takyon on Sunday January 14, @08:12PM

        by takyon (881) <takyonNO@SPAMsoylentnews.org> on Sunday January 14, @08:12PM (#622256) Journal

        Can these odds even be effectively measured? Most space accidents seem to be caused by one-time design problems which are discovered and fixed in the aftermath. The low launch rate (of an individual rocket+spacecraft, or the industry overall) contributes to the uncertainty. Previous accidents hurt the record (SpaceX's two worst explosions get brought up constantly) but make future craft safer.

        What could be safer? Single-stage-to-orbit spaceplanes? Abandonment of chemical rockets altogether in some EmDrive/stolen UFO scenario?

        (Score: 1) by tftp on Sunday January 14, @09:22PM

          by tftp (806) Subscriber Badge on Sunday January 14, @09:22PM (#622273) Homepage

          Abandonment of chemical rockets altogether in some EmDrive/stolen UFO scenario?

          Something like that. Chemical rockets are a dead end anyway because they are too inefficient and too expensive. They are dangerous because we have to work with huge energies that are contained in materials that are unsafe even on their own. Spaceflight on chemical rockets cannot become a path to somewhere for the people. It can be only a narrow, dangerous road for researchers who don't mind sitting atop a flying bomb.

          Would be nice to have an elevator to orbit, but chances are that we won't be capable of producing and installing it until we don't need it.

          If we do not invent the technologies to, say, fly within the gravity field of the planet, we have little chance of conquering other planets. Other worlds are large planets, and there will be only few teams on them. They will need a flying vehicle that can fly half the planet on single tank of fuel, hover and land anywhere (VTOL) and be very reliable. No service for tens of flights! Of course, it should not depend on atmosphere - even in our system we have quite a variety of those. People say that the martian colony starts with a base, and then sends crawlers with scientists up to several thousand miles away. Aside from lack of such efficient machines, those crews are playing with death. There are no comm or gps sats around Mars and no plans to deploy them. There is no (?) ionosphere that supports SW hops. UHF goes straight through. How will they call for help? How soon they will be saved? This is why flying vehicles are essential for study of a planet. They also cover huge distances that no crawler can.

          As it stands, all current plans of manned presence in space resemble ill equipped individuals, alone attacking Everest. This rarely works. Sensible space exploration requires many technologies (robots, engines, controlled fusion) that we do not have yet. It only makes sense to go back to the drawing board and invent what we need rather than to pave the planets with dead bodies of pioneers. There is no emergency, Moon and Mars aren't going anywhere in nearest 100 years. There is no benefit trying to set up there right now.

          • (Score: 0, Troll) by Ethanol-fueled on Sunday January 14, @10:54PM

            by Ethanol-fueled (2792) Subscriber Badge on Sunday January 14, @10:54PM (#622307) Homepage Journal

            The problem was that these are California hipsters we're dealing with and they think that carbon fiber is the solution to all of their problems just because their yuppie bicycles and twice-used stand-up paddleboards have the carbon fiber wrap.

      (Score: 1) by khallow on Sunday January 14, @09:05PM

        by khallow (3766) Subscriber Badge on Sunday January 14, @09:05PM (#622269) Journal
        Doesn't make sense to speak of such odds for a vehicle that probably won't fly 500 times. For example, if your vehicle only flies 20 times, then there could be a 5% loss of crew risk in there and you wouldn't know of it due to just being lucky. Meanwhile flying 500 times and not seeing loss of crew due to said 5% risk is luck on the order of winning lotteries.

        (Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Sunday January 14, @10:54PM

          by Anonymous Coward on Sunday January 14, @10:54PM (#622308)

          So the 50/50 odds for a coin toss don't make any sense unless we are going to sit there and flip the damn coin one hundred times? Methinks someone is lacking a basic understanding of probability.

          (Score: 2) by takyon on Sunday January 14, @11:31PM

            by takyon (881) <takyonNO@SPAMsoylentnews.org> on Sunday January 14, @11:31PM (#622318) Journal

            1. We don't know the real odds before it launches.
            2. It won't launch often enough for us to determine the real odds. Space Launch System has 12 planned launches [wikipedia.org] over a 14 year period. Only 7 of them will be crewed, and three of the launches will be on the second main variant of the design, Block 2. There's probably not enough coin flips for disaster to strike.

            --
            [SIG] 10/28/2017: Soylent Upgrade v14 [soylentnews.org]

          (Score: 3, Informative) by khallow on Monday January 15, @12:47AM

            by khallow (3766) Subscriber Badge on Monday January 15, @12:47AM (#622337) Journal
            You don't understand the problem. An assertion has been made about the reliability of the coin. How do you check that the assertion is correct - particularly when cutting corners and deception can be involved? N coin tosses would be enough to verify the coin is with about 100%/sqrt(N) of 50%, so a range of 40% to 60%. To get the bias of the coin to within 1 in 500 throws, you need roughly 500^2 = 250,000 throws to confirm that the bias is within the desired range.

            As to manned space flight, it hasn't happened often enough to bother with a 1 in 500 LOC rate. We've only had 320 crewed launches since the beginning of space exploration. There is no basis for asserting such a high reliability. We could, for example, have several 1 in 500 LOC risks that apply to every manned launch ever made, that just haven't happened yet. In the face of that level of ignorance, it makes no sense to demand high standards of reliability.

            • (Score: 2) by JoeMerchant on Monday January 15, @04:58AM

              by JoeMerchant (3937) on Monday January 15, @04:58AM (#622431)

              You're right that we're ignorant of the "true" (better stated as "statistically reliable") rates of failure in use: insufficient data.

              You're wrong that attempting to design for high standards of reliability is senseless. It's quite expensive to train new astronauts and build replacement vehicles, not to mention politically difficult to fund a program that makes us look foolish and incompetent.

              When there's insufficient test-trial data to base failure rate analysis on, the engineers pull numbers out of any convenient orifice and throw them into a risk management table - in med devices there's a whole standardized ISO procedure for doing just that. The "guess" numbers are tossed around between the best experts available until they reach consensus - the process is documented as a design review, and we move on to the next problem. I imagine in NASA's manned programs they include such available data as they have to inform their guesses. You'd be surprised at just how valuable these risk management processes turn out to be, even when the best experts available can't point to massive records of previous experience.

              Even the Space Shuttle managed to successfully take off and land in 132 of 134 tries. You don't get to that level of reliability without designing for it.

        (Score: 2) by frojack on Monday January 15, @01:25AM

          by frojack (1554) Subscriber Badge on Monday January 15, @01:25AM (#622356) Journal

          20 times?

          There were 135 space shuttle missions. About 146 Soyuz missions counting all Soyuz models.
          With SpaceX bringing the price of a launch down you can expect the capsules being developed now to have a long service life, including flying multiple missions in the same vehicle.

          Just after the Challenger disaster the entire US space program had a 4% fatality rating, which quickly dropped until the Columbia ramped it up again. Its been declining ever since.

          The only reason NASA want's to restrict commercial providers to no better than 1 in 270, is that is just about their overall record.

          --
          No, you are mistaken. I've always had this sig.

          (Score: 1) by khallow on Monday January 15, @02:38AM

            by khallow (3766) Subscriber Badge on Monday January 15, @02:38AM (#622374) Journal
            It's an example. NASA has had 171 manned missions since the beginning, 2 which resulted in loss of crew. That's nowhere near 1 in 270.

            (Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Monday January 15, @05:12AM

              by Anonymous Coward on Monday January 15, @05:12AM (#622435)

              2 which resulted in loss of crew. That's nowhere near 1 in 270.

              Apollo 1 doesn't count, I guess?

    (Score: 5, Informative) by maxwell demon on Sunday January 14, @08:52PM

      by maxwell demon (1608) Subscriber Badge on Sunday January 14, @08:52PM (#622268) Journal

      With 2 fatal failures in 135 missions, the Space Shuttle didn't even come close to those figures.

      (Score: 2) by frojack on Monday January 15, @01:26AM

        by frojack (1554) Subscriber Badge on Monday January 15, @01:26AM (#622357) Journal

        You counting deaths or vehicle here?

      (Score: 2) by JoeMerchant on Monday January 15, @04:44AM

        by JoeMerchant (3937) on Monday January 15, @04:44AM (#622428)

        I moved to Houston in 2003, the tasteless joke of the day was: What does NASA stand for? Need Another Seven Astronauts.

        14 deaths in 135 missions is not a great track record. I'd much rather see a heterogeneous program flying multiple designs and continually refining for improvement, instead of fixing up 20 year old space-pickup-trucks to be used again and again. I drive 20+ year old cars, lots of "interesting" things happen when you try to use a big, complex machine that long, especially when you push the performance envelope with hot turbo pumps & similar things. Interesting in a bad way, if your life depends on it.

    (Score: 2) by beckett on Sunday January 14, @09:36PM

      by beckett (1115) on Sunday January 14, @09:36PM (#622279)

      That's too damned safe. This is a huge part of what makes spaceflight too expensive.

      there is also the matter of high dollar payloads, orbital vehicles, satellites, as well as the significant onboarding cost of training and maintaining human astronauts. being risk adverse with high value assets seems to be a prudent strategy considering the resources for both human and non-human assets.

      some other country - likely China at this point

      If another country takes the risk, then I don't see any problems with this, and you should also embrace their efforts to move the state of the art forward. Or are you still fighting a jingoistic cold war and fighting red commies in your head, an insist on stars and stripes on every launch vehicle? You imply nationalism in your post when you talk about a "pathetic little" country, but otoh your arguments are provincial.

    (Score: 2) by JoeMerchant on Monday January 15, @04:36AM

      by JoeMerchant (3937) on Monday January 15, @04:36AM (#622427)

      So, while I generally agree with the water-skiing cliche': if you never wipe out, you're not trying hard enough... on the other hand, you wouldn't catch me boarding any vehicle that puts LOx in contact with composite materials as described in the summary - that's un-necessary risk.

      There's plenty of risks from unknown unknowns in spaceflight, when we get manned missions out of LEO again, we're going to hit plenty of those... no need to add additional risk from known issues that can be addressed in design. Also, a design risk of no more than 1/500 is just asking everybody's best guess to come out to better than 0.2%, not guaranteeing anything about actual risk.

  (Score: 3, Interesting) by khallow on Sunday January 14, @07:44PM

    by khallow (3766) Subscriber Badge on Sunday January 14, @07:44PM (#622248) Journal

    The report raised issues in general about the commercial crew program, including concerns that neither Boeing nor SpaceX, the two companies developing vehicles to transport NASA astronauts to and from the International Space Station, will meet a requirement of no greater than a 1-in-270 "loss of crew" (LOC) risk of an accident that causes death or serious injury to a crewmember. That includes, the report stated, a risk of no more than 1 in 500 for launch and reentry.

    And of course, there is no consideration of the Space Launch System in this. It is likely to have a higher risk of loss of crew due to its extremely low launch frequency. Blowing off the risks of the politically protected, in-house solution is typical NASA behavior.

    (Score: 0, Troll) by aristarchus on Sunday January 14, @07:57PM

      by aristarchus (2645) Subscriber Badge on Sunday January 14, @07:57PM (#622252) Journal

      I swear, khallow, if you do not stop bashing NASA, there is a greater than 1 in 270 chance that you will be downloaded into oblivious rebuttal-dom.

      (Score: 2, Troll) by khallow on Sunday January 14, @08:51PM

        by khallow (3766) Subscriber Badge on Sunday January 14, @08:51PM (#622267) Journal
        I don't buy that you care, but if you do, feel free to give it your best shot. I'll note that NASA played this game with both the Space Shuttle and Constellation programs over the decades. The latter was particularly egregious since they started with a consideration of various competing launch platforms and systematically ignored [selenianboondocks.com] the risks of the favored approach (using a Shuttle-based stack) while specifying that competing approaches had to meet a very high standard. They then hid all those games in an appendix which wasn't released publicly for several years due to alleged NDA restrictions.

        For example:

        Probably the most egregious of the flaws I saw was the exception given in the “ground rules and assumptions” to the Stick concepts. Now, as I’ve discussed before on this blog, tweaking assumptions to make sure that “the right answer” looks favorable is standard fare for trade studies. Now, this isn’t always a case of deliberate larceny. Many times honest engineers can have an opinion about the best route, and when the numbers don’t come out quite they way they expected, they go back and try and see if they “made a mistake” in their assumptions. That said, typically when a honest person is unintentionally massaging the assumptions–or when a dishonest but competent person is intentionally gaming the assumptions–they aren’t as blatant as this (found on page 28, my emphasis added):

        Max dynamic pressure = 800 psf (undispersed), except for certain In-line Crew (ILC) configuration-Solid Rocket Motor (SRM)-In-line cases where the limit was raised to 1,000 psf due to very high accelerations early in the ascent profile.

        Max dynamic pressure = 1000 psf (dispersed), except for certain ILC-SRM-In-line cases where the limit was raised to 1,200 psf due to very high accelerations early in the ascent profile.

        Dynamic pressure (or “q”) is the component of total pressure due to fluid kinetic energy, ie in this case it is pressure felt by trying to shove a high speed rocket through the air. Dynamic pressure is proportional to the air density and the square of the vehicle’s velocity. The maximum dynamic pressure (“max-q”) is an important factor for designing manned launch vehicles, and there are legitimate safety reasons for wanting to keep max-q within reasonable levels. Higher max-q can rapidly drive up the required thrust of an LAS, it drives up the structural stress, especially bending loads, and in the case of a controls problem could lead to tumbling and rapid failure of the stack.

        So, what is it about an SRM-based vehicle that makes it safer to fly at higher max-q? Why do they get an exception, when no other approaches do? To me, the fact that an exception was given only to “ILC-SRM In-line” (aka variants on der Griffenshaft) is what really marks this as an amateur job of assumptions gaming. A clever assumptions gamer would’ve just upped the max-q value for everyone. After all, even though no other alternatives come anywhere close to needing an exception, at least by giving some technobabble excuse like “on further analysis we found that the original GR&A numbers were too conservative” it looks like you’re being honest.

        So now we see the same game being played with commercial launch vendors. It's worth noting here that there probably won't be enough launches of the SLS (assuming it launches at all) to get an estimate of the LOC (loss of crew) within an order of magnitude of 1 in 500. In other words, the precision of the estimate of LOC will be plus or minus 2% due to the low launch frequency of the family of vehicles. But this game will be played right up to the moment when they actually do lose a crew.

        (Score: 2) by mhajicek on Sunday January 14, @09:18PM

          by mhajicek (51) on Sunday January 14, @09:18PM (#622271)

          I predict that the SLS will have a total loss of crew rate of 0% or 100%. If it fails, it's most likely to fail on the first launch and then never be used again. The other two launches before EOL of the program are far less likely to fail.

      (Score: 3, Insightful) by takyon on Sunday January 14, @10:46PM

        by takyon (881) <takyonNO@SPAMsoylentnews.org> on Sunday January 14, @10:46PM (#622303) Journal

        Bashing SLS does not necessarily mean bashing NASA. SLS is a wasteful pork rocket designed primarily to appease Congress by spreading money around.

        https://www.nextbigfuture.com/2017/09/spacex-bfr-ready-by-2020-so-kill-space-launch-system-and-save-30-billion.html [nextbigfuture.com]

        Falcon Heavy can launch a similar payload to LEO as SLS Block 1. Maiden launch should be within the next two weeks. Maiden launch of SLS Block 1 has been delayed repeatedly to no earlier than 2019 [soylentnews.org].

        If BFR launches before SLS Block 2, it's going to make SLS look like complete crap. If it somehow launches before SLS Block 1, it will be a total bloodbath. As designed, BFR would lift a more massive payload to LEO than SLS Block 2 or Saturn V, while being cheaper than Falcon 9 in reusable mode. In expendable mode, it could lift almost double what SLS Block 2 will.

        Even the evil United Launch Alliance is jumping on the reusable bandwagon [defensenews.com]. But SLS is a collaboration between Boeing, United Launch Alliance (Lockheed Martin + Boeing), Orbital ATK, and Aerojet Rocketdyne that is stuck in the past.

        (Score: 2) by takyon on Monday January 15, @01:25AM

          by takyon (881) <takyonNO@SPAMsoylentnews.org> on Monday January 15, @01:25AM (#622355) Journal

          I may have given SLS a bit too much credit. Maiden launch date is no earlier than December 15, 2019. So very likely to be delayed into 2020.

          I would still be surprised if BFR flew before SLS Block 1. I think BFR will face its own delays, just as Falcon Heavy did. But if it did manage to do so, that would be a great time to cancel the SLS program.

        (Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Monday January 15, @01:28AM

          by Anonymous Coward on Monday January 15, @01:28AM (#622358)

          Bashing SLS does not necessarily mean bashing NASA. SLS is a wasteful pork rocket designed primarily to appease Congress by spreading money around.

          That sounds vaguely pornographic.

        (Score: 2) by mhajicek on Monday January 15, @03:38AM

          by mhajicek (51) on Monday January 15, @03:38AM (#622404)

          SLS pork rocket prototype:
          https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=i0zon3xOaI4 [youtube.com]

  (Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Sunday January 14, @10:01PM

    by Anonymous Coward on Sunday January 14, @10:01PM (#622294)

    It keeps folks busy instead of poking around looking for something else.

  (Score: 4, Funny) by c0lo on Monday January 15, @12:02AM

    by c0lo (156) Subscriber Badge on Monday January 15, @12:02AM (#622331)

    Safety panel raises concerns about Falcon 9 pressure vessel

    Suggested solution: replace the safety panel with a photovoltaic one (grin)

  (Score: 2) by linkdude64 on Monday January 15, @02:41AM

    by linkdude64 (5482) Subscriber Badge on Monday January 15, @02:41AM (#622376)

    This just in: Expert Genius Scientist Panel states that strapping people onto rockets laden with explosive fuel and shooting them into the atmosphere is dangerous. More news at eleven.

