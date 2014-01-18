from the how-about-next-generation-punishments dept.
Big Tech Improvements To 911 System Raises The Risk Of More 'Swatting'
Now some big changes for 911 are in the works, new technology that's raised concerns about what it means for swatting. The current system — devised 50 years ago — hasn't seen much change over the years and is limited. People typically verbally describe emergencies on the phone. The new system, called Next Generation or NG 911, is based on the Internet instead of telephone technology. The change will allow people to send information to emergency call centers as if they are posting to social media.
"It gives us the ability to access 911 using the same voice, video, text and data applications that we're all used to using on smartphones today," says Trey Fogerty of NENA. This is a big deal because a picture of an accident scene might definitely help emergency crews responding to that crisis. A text to the new 911 might also be useful during a home invasion or domestic violence situations.
But, the changes could also go awry. "You could conceivably have a video that is fabricated and is sent into a 911 dispatch center that appears to be one thing when in fact it is something quite different," says Chuck Wexler, the head of the Police Executive Research Forum. In Virginia, Fairfax County Police Chief Edwin Roessler says they've worked hard to train dispatchers and police to prevent getting duped by swatting calls and he's concerned the new system could bring more problems. "Unfortunately, there's evil people out there that continue to do this and the more we embrace that technology the more risk we have," he says.
So spotting any red flags will be crucial. Police chiefs say dispatchers will have to become adept at quickly analyzing text and video. Designers are devising a way to mark suspicious video and text messages plus working to create a trustworthy alternative to today's caller ID, according to Fogerty.
Phys.org reported on recent hoaxes where gamers seeking retaliation against an opponent make a fake emergency call to get a SWAT team sent over.
Authorities are increasingly concerned about a hoax in which video game players lash out at online opponents by making fake 911 calls that send SWAT teams to their homes.
The practice, known as "swatting," originally targeted celebrities. Experts say it's now becoming more popular with gamers seeking retaliation. It offers anonymity and a way to watch the hoax unfold live over game-streaming systems.
ArsTechnica is reporting that the the guy behind various "Swatting" incidents around the country has been arrested in Las Vegas. Going by the grandiose on-line name of "Famed God", the alleged perpetrator's computers contained evidence from several Swats around the country.
Only time will tell if the arrests reduce the incidence of swatting or emboldens more copycats with better hiding skills. Also un known at this time is what types of law enforcement resources or three letter agencies were used to track this guy down.
Famed God could get five years if convicted.
The incident raises some questions about Swatting in general.
To date, its not clear that anyone was hurt in any such swatting, although significant time resources were wasted, and swat victims are often abused and mistreated by SWAT officers, when caught red handed in possession of nothing more serious than a laptop and mouse and empty pizza boxes.
Sending heavily armed and armored police with battering rams bashing through doors with automatic weapons on the strength of a single phone call via the internet seems like a silly thing to do, and a silly deployment policy. What ACTUAL event necessitating SWAT response comes in via exactly one internet call (which does not have geo location data)? What is the likelihood that there will only be one complaint on any such event?
So what say ye Soylentils?
Do local police break out the SWAT gear too quickly? Wouldn't simply calling the target, or sending a single car with officers (wearing vests) be sufficient to determine if a full SWAT operation was required?
How will this alleged perpetrator be viewed by the general public, vs the internet community?
Will he be vilified by press, over prosecuted? Or will he get his just rewards?
Will the internet Illuminati jump to his defense, anointing him as the second coming of the "internet's own boy"?
Will it trigger a national discussion about the over reliance on militarized police?
Is this too many questions for one Soylent News Post?
From the NY Daily News (and covered almost everywhere):
A Kansas man shot to death by police earlier this week was the victim of a misdirected online prank known as "swatting," according to social media chatter.
The victim, identified as Andrew Finch, was gunned down on Thursday night after cops responded to his Wichita home amid a false report that he had shot his father to death and was holding his mother, brother and sister hostage.
A responding officer fatally shot Finch, 28, when he came to the front door, Wichita deputy police chief Troy Livingston said during a press conference. Livingston declined to comment on what triggered the officer to open fire and would not say whether Finch was armed.
Police briefing (10m8s). Body camera footage (53s).
I'm speechless.
takyon: The swatting was quickly linked to a dispute between two Call of Duty players:
On Twitter, more than a dozen people who identified themselves as being in the gaming community told The Eagle that a feud between two Call of Duty players sparked one to initiate a "swatting" call. After news began to spread about what happened Thursday night, the people in the gaming community, through Twitter posts, pointed at two gamers.
"I DIDNT GET ANYONE KILLED BECAUSE I DIDNT DISCHARGE A WEAPON AND BEING A SWAT MEMBER ISNT MY PROFESSION," said one gamer, who others said made the swatting call. His account was suspended overnight.
According to posts on Twitter, two gamers were arguing when one threatened to target the other with a swatting call. The person who was the target of the swatting gave the other gamer a false address, which sent police to a nearby home instead of his own, according to Twitter posts. The person who was to be the target of the swatting sent a Tweet saying, "Someone tried to swat me and got an innocent man killed." [...] Dexerto, a online news service focused on gaming and the Call of Duty game, reported the argument began over a $1 or $2 wager over the game.
Update: 911 Call from suspect (4m58s).
Brian Krebs conversed with the apparent suspect over Twitter.
(Score: 3, Insightful) by Snotnose on Sunday January 14, @11:38PM (17 children)
Keep It Simple Stupid. Forbid caller ID spoofing in the hardware. Come up with a way around it for those who need it, but be aware that this is a backdoor.
(Score: 3, Interesting) by tftp on Monday January 15, @12:33AM (6 children)
(Score: 1) by khallow on Monday January 15, @01:24AM (3 children)
Doesn't have to be consistent, if it's merely expensive, like lawsuits.
(Score: 2, Interesting) by tftp on Monday January 15, @01:37AM (2 children)
Reply to This
(Score: 2) by Thexalon on Monday January 15, @02:27AM
Because the other people whose money it is are the same ones who elect the people making the policy decisions. And the ones who pay big bucks in particular, who just happen to be the biggest source of campaign funds for the folks in city governments, are not going to be happy about seeing their money going to pay off legitimate lawsuits for stupid police behavior.
If you act on pie in the sky, you're likely to get pie in the face.
(Score: 1) by khallow on Monday January 15, @02:40AM
Reply to This
(Score: 3, Insightful) by PartTimeZombie on Monday January 15, @12:41AM (2 children)
Keeping it simple is why making a call to an easy to remember number has been the emergency system almost everywhere since Adam played fullback for the disciples.
When my wife broke her ankle, I phoned 111 (which is our emergency number) and said to the nice lady "I think my wife has broken her ankle".
The nice lady sent an ambulance full of blokes trained in what to do if someone has a broken ankle.
Sending pictures would not have helped.
(Score: 2) by Whoever on Monday January 15, @01:42AM (1 child)
Not in the USA. In the USA, having a nationwide number for emergency services is a relatively recent (1968) development.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Monday January 15, @03:10AM
Not in the north. 911 is a fictional Hollywood number, like 555 telephone prefixes.
(Score: 5, Interesting) by frojack on Monday January 15, @01:01AM (1 child)
Forbid rolling swat without GPS coordinates of a phone device on the scene. Swat can not approach within half a mile until called by an patrol officer on the scene.
Forbid taking a 911 call from other than an actual phone, geolocated to the address of the request.
This quote from the story:
Is totally wrong. Journalism major at their highest level of performance.
The 911 system we have today is light years ahead of old tech.
We went to all this trouble to force cell phones to have E-911 capability. Its now available everywhere. There's no point in creating an internet of things version of 911 so your light bulbs can be hacked into calling 911. There is really no use case for taking a 911 call over the internet. You don't even need a sim card or a contract of any kind to call 911 on a cell phone.
Current 911 technology does it "not rely" on voice. Every cell phone turns on its GPS and transmits Phase Two location [wikipedia.org] You could be passing out, but if you manage to get 911 dialed you don't have to say a word.
You are better off calling 911 from a cell phone these days than you are from a wire line phone - especially on a corporate campus where the phone company and 911 operators have no real clue where any given number terminates this week.
No, you are mistaken. I've always had this sig.
(Score: 2) by MichaelDavidCrawford on Monday January 15, @04:58AM
I called 9-1-1 because I was experiencing aphasia. That led to my concern that I'd had a stroke
"I'm at the blanchet house of Polly wigs"
"I need a street address"
"Cant you just geolocate my marimba?"
"No. Can you give me a cross street?"
"It's dark. I can't see the street signs"
Finally I wandered around outside looking for a street sign. Had it really been a stroke I would have died
127.0.0.1 www.hosted-pixel.com # I Am Absolutely Serious
(Score: 2) by frojack on Monday January 15, @01:05AM
You do know that caller-id spoofing has nothing to do with 911 modern calls right?
No, you are mistaken. I've always had this sig.
(Score: 1, Touché) by Anonymous Coward on Monday January 15, @02:35AM
Sounds good to me.
So we need new hardware. That will take a while to get rolled out, but it's doable. Didn't you just say KISS though? It'll be a mess until everyone is upgraded.
So not KISS then. MAKE UP YOUR DAMN MIND.
If it's KISS either everybody can spoof or nobody can spoof. No spoofing only for "those who need it." Also, who decides who "needs" it?
(Score: 4, Interesting) by JoeMerchant on Monday January 15, @02:42AM (2 children)
Ironic subject choice. I used to live not far from Yngwie Malmsteen's Miami home, and next door to a SWAT cop. Seems that one night Yngwie's girlfriend's mother went off on a rant and called the police swearing that Yngwie was threatening her daughter's life, then somehow she managed to stir up the house such that when SWAT arrived it ended up in a standoff. So, my neighbor had his scope sighted on Yngwie's forehead for a while, finger on the trigger, until the situation resolved. Basic outcome: the Mom is mentally unbalanced, there wasn't anything remotely like what she was describing going on.
Mom didn't use caller ID spoofing, she just ranted hysterically at the phone and ran about the house like the crazy woman she is yelling at everyone in sight so that the cops arrived to a chaotic, confusing scene. She could have gotten Yngwie killed... Luckily she didn't and they lived happily ever after, though I don't think mom got as locked up as she deserved for that one.
(Score: 2) by mhajicek on Monday January 15, @04:01AM (1 child)
Luckily for Yngwie your SWAT neighbor had the restraint to not pull that trigger. It could have just as easily gone the other way.
(Score: 3, Informative) by JoeMerchant on Monday January 15, @04:17AM
SWAT neighbor used to wear "Kill 'em all, let God sort 'em out" T-shirts, but he was actually a really level headed and cool dude, even if he did clean his guns on the kitchen table. He and his wife would volunteer across the Boulevard in Little Haiti to help the kids get better education, etc. A big part of being cool and in control like that is to not be afraid, and a big part of not being afraid is getting to know people in non-threatening situations. Or, being hidden in the bushes across the street with a scope, that helps the confidence factor quite a bit, too.
(Score: 5, Insightful) by crafoo on Monday January 15, @12:59AM (3 children)
'roided up "tactical police" with hand-me-down military toys and a progressively more peaceful populace is the problem. Not swatting calls. Inappropriate tactics, complete failure of leadership, absolute vacancy of responsibility or accountability at ALL levels, and most of all a poisonous and misguided mission: to enable and expedite prosecutions instead of maintaining the peace.
Looking at the USA's current law enforcement agencies with a dispassionate and and neutral eye, there is very little to respect.
I might suggest a 3 Strikes and You're Out policy for police departments. 3 killings of unarmed citizens and the department is dissolved with all members barred from re-entering law enforcement in the United States. I think we would see a whole lot less "swatting" incidents and smoke grenades tossed into baby cribs.
(Score: 2, Informative) by Anonymous Coward on Monday January 15, @01:15AM
Not going to happen.
Hypothetically, because I would never advocate breaking the law, the only thing that might slow them down would be a concerted effort to swat politically connected and L.E.-related people, by a bunch of nerdy BLM types who can fake realistic calls. When the percentage of raids on their own people gets high enough, they might stop shooting before thinking.
Remember that if they find out who swatted someone, the swatter is also very likely to get swatted very hard.
The hypothetical ultimate would be faking the call so that the swattee gets swatted, then they think that call came from somewhere it didn't, and that one gets swatted too.
ps. How bad has the situation gotten that I can write "their own people" and none of you even questioned it until you read this ps. The police are no longer part of your society.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Monday January 15, @01:18AM
It wasn't a smoke grenade, it was a "flash-bang". Basically a concussion grenade with lots of magnesium in it to make it very bright. Amazing the kid survived at all really.
(Score: 2) by JoeMerchant on Monday January 15, @02:47AM
Nah, toys are fun... we used to supply drone surveillance to raid teams before they'd roll on a house, check around back, etc. and reduce the unknowns going in, it tends to take the edge off a little and help the cops make better decisions.
Now, there were plenty of cops on the force who had completely messed up priorities about what needed enforcement, and some of them were exclusively interested in pressing drug charges on people of color, but that's not about the equipment. If anything, the equipment tends to increase the safety of those being raided by increasing the confidence of the raiders. Take their toys away and they'll still be running the busts, but they'll be a lot quicker to shoot first, just to be safe.
(Score: 3, Interesting) by MichaelDavidCrawford on Monday January 15, @03:04AM
A mentally disabled man is walking out onto I-5 next to the Janssen Beach Safeway.
Can you give me a cross street?
No because there are none within view. The best I can say is that he's next to the Janssen Beach Safeway.
Is that in Washington or Oregon?
I don't know.
This went on for a while as the man's life continued to be at risk. Finally I came up with:
He's on Hayden Island.
No one ever calls that Hayden Island. That the dispatcher didn't know what I meant by Janssen Beach led me to believe that Portland's 9-1-1 was outsourced to a faraway call center.
Hayden island is in Oregon.
Well at least we've made some progress. But she still didn't know where the Safeway was.
Finally she said she was notifying the Oregon State Police.
I waited around for the cop for quite a long time, then decided I was in no mood to see a human being turned into hamburger so I continued walking towards Portland.
