Thiel Makes a Bid for Gawker.com, a Site He Helped Bankrupt
Peter Thiel, the technology billionaire, submitted a bid this week to purchase Gawker.com, the remaining unsold property from the Gawker Media gossip empire that was nearly destroyed in 2016 by a lawsuit largely bankrolled by Mr. Thiel.
If approved, the acquisition could be the last step in a yearslong effort by Mr. Thiel to finish an independent journalism outfit that angered him in 2007 when it reported, without his permission, that he is gay, a fact widely known at the time in Silicon Valley.
Gawker.com has received other offers, and it is not clear if Mr. Thiel, a co-founder of PayPal and an early investor in Facebook, will prevail. A winning bid is expected to be announced in the coming weeks, if representatives of Gawker.com do not take the site off the market.
Two Soylentils wrote in with an update on Hulk Hogan's lawsuit against Gawker. After these stories were submitted, it appears to have been confirmed by The New York Times that Thiel paid $10 million to fund the lawsuit.
Peter Thiel Funded Hulk Hogan's Lawsuit Against Gawker
Peter Thiel, the billionaire Silicon Valley venture capitalist and libertarian who we have reported on several times, reportedly bankrolled former wrestler Hulk Hogan's (real name: Terry Bollea) lawsuit against Gawker. After Gawker published a sex tape featuring Bollea, Bollea sued and was eventually awarded $140 million by a jury. That decision is being appealed.
Thiel has had several run-ins with Gawker's reporting on his political and financial decisions, but the most prominent incident was in 2007, when the website's then-running gossip vertical Valleywag outed Thiel's sexual orientation in a post titled, "Peter Thiel is totally gay, people."
Thiel, who is now open about being gay, later called Valleywag "the Silicon Valley equivalent of Al Qaeda."
Although the exact details of the arrangement between Thiel and Bollea are unknown, if Thiel negotiated for a share of the lawsuit's proceeds, he may get to stick it to Gawker while earning millions of dollars.
Recode (Vox Media) reports
Gawker and owner Nick Denton are making the Chapter 11 filing today, in order to avoid paying Thiel and Hulk Hogan the $140 million judgment they won in Hogan's privacy trial earlier this year.
Update: In a memo to employees, Ziff Davis CEO Vivek Shah says his company has an "asset purchase agreement" to buy seven Gawker titles, and says there is a "tremendous fit between the two organizations".
(Score: 2, Informative) by Apparition on Monday January 15, @03:59AM (1 child)
A few weeks, Kickstarter recommended the Save Gawker Kickstarter campaign [kickstarter.com] to me. After laughing out loud for a good couple of minutes, I looked into it. Apparently, a group of a bunch of former Gawker Media employees got together to attempt to crowdfund a bid to "save" Gawker. Thankfully, the Kickstarter campaign failed with flying colors. Less than one-fifth of the posted initial goal was raised, and many of those that did contribute only contributed $1 just to trash talk Gawker in the Kickstarter campaign's comments section.
Here's hoping that Mr. Peter Thiel manages to finish the job.
(Score: 3, Funny) by takyon on Monday January 15, @04:12AM
They should have launched it on Indiegogo. You can select a "flexible funding" option where Indiegogo takes a larger cut, but you get to keep all the money raised even if your campaign is unsuccessful, so you can blow it at the bar. Such as Raines Law Room at 48 W 17th St, New York, NY 10011, a 2 minute walk from Gawker's HQ.
(Score: 2) by archfeld on Monday January 15, @04:08AM
In a non homosexual way this is how do you say... GAY ...
