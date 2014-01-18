from the oopsday dept.
A few minutes ago, phones across Hawaii received the above emergency alert about a "ballistic missile threat inbound," but according to state officials it isn't true. US Rep. Tulsi Gabbard, Hawaii's [governor] David Ige and the state's Hawaii Emergency Management Agency all chimed in on Twitter to confirm the alert is false. It took 38 minutes before a second alert reached phones, confirming that the first one was a mistake.
Honolulu police confirmed in a post that "State Warning Point has issued a Missile Alert in ERROR!," while Buzzfeed reporter Amber Jamieson tweets that one EMA employee said it was a part of a drill. US Senator from Hawaii Brian Schatz said the "inexcusable" alert "was a false alarm based on a human error" while the National Weather Service called it a "test message."
The governor said on CNN that "It was a mistake made during a standard procedure at the change over of a shift, and an employee pushed the wrong button."
Source: https://www.engadget.com/2018/01/13/hawaii-missile-eas/
Dude, get therapy.
> "It was a mistake made during a standard procedure at the change over of a shift, and an employee pushed the wrong button."
I hope they won't do the same in North Korea.
Or am I just being too cynical?
It was a stupid accident. Requiring something like a double-signoff would prevent such things, but would also slow the emergency warning system. So you have a trade-off, and in this case that caused a pretty serious false positive.
Seen from a safe distance, the reaction of the population was pretty hilarious. Piling your whole family in the bathtub, with a mattress on top? Seriously? If there really were a nuclear attack, there's damned all you can do without a serious civil defense organization - which no country in the world has maintained since the end of the cold war. You just as well get out the high-proof stuff, kick back, and watch the fireworks.
What's even more hilarious is watching the progs blame this on Trump. Just how he is responsible for some dinkwit pressing the wrong button in Hawaii? Well, that's a mystery, but everything bad is his fault, so there.
Everyone is somebody else's weirdo.
Everyone knows you're supposed to get into the refrigerator.
The official British response is to put a brown paper bag over your head. "It doesn't help, but it makes cleaning up the mess less stressful!"
I found it interesting precisely because we actually got to see what would happen in such a situation.
Sure, we have all seen those "end of the world" films, where when some disaster is imminent, you have people going mental.
The films represented them in different ways. Mass Riots, chaos, absent or dysfunctional government. Some people went crazy and started killing each other in a desperate bid to get out as fast as possible. Others started doing things they never dared do before (committing crimes, looting, etc...) , others just had sex with whoever they could find, etc...
This is the first time in my life I have seen an entire island basically think it was going to get nuked for 20 or so minutes. So we got a chance to see exactly what happens in such a situation, in a controlled environment, and also see how the authorities dealt with it.
My inner cynic suspects this wasn't an accident, but a good "trial run" of what would happen, because if you have a drill, you have to notify people in advance, people prepare for it. Also people don't behave the same way as the real thing, because they know it is a drill and they are safe from any real harm.
Isnt it interesting that by the time the correction was sent the missle would have already been there. Almost like, "I guess it ain't coming-false alarm".
Given the current level of distrust of government, manipulation and fake news, I wonder how many actually believed it anyway.
It all depends on where the bomb goes off... there are lots of places it doesn't matter - too close, too far, but there's a pretty wide "grey zone" where the people in the bathtub will survive and live to a ripe old age, while people directly exposed will die - quickly, or even worse: slowly.
What I'd like to know is: whose agenda(s) is(are) being served by all the nukey scare revival? This isn't the only event, lots of press coverage lately for "how to survive a nuclear attack" etc. That stuff was old-hat/boring even back in the 1970s, but since the button-size contest started on Twitter it has made a big resurgence.
I grew up a half mile from a SAC B-52 base in the early 60's. My dad worked at a major missile engine factory five miles away. The state capitol and a major USAF maintenance base were 15 miles away. Us kids thought the big bombers were cool, and when they had practice MITO alert drills it was the awesomest thing ever. AM radios still had CONELRAD stations marked on their tuner dials.
Everyone in town knew we were a big fat first-strike target. Being a SAC town, people were under no illusions about safety. The only warning would be an unannounced B-52 scramble, with likely less than 15 minutes to duck your head between your legs and kiss your ass goodbye. People there though fallout shelters and air raid drills were ridiculous.
I vividly recall the sense of stoic resignation to impending incineration during the Cuban missile crisis. People just got on with life.
Jesus Christ, Hawaii, get over it already.
Not everyone lives at a ground zero target.
That's not his point. I think he was alluding to the general ineffectiveness and ultimate futility of civil defense systems. This would encompass all of humanity.
Sounds like Sacramento.
Some of the cynic in me thinks that the alert was sent to reassure the public that we do have such alerts, and probably also to test how effective they are.
I know I've filtered all the Amber crap on my phone, but my wife still gets them - but when a Hurricane was about to make landfall, that got past whatever filters I had set.
It was a simple accident that happened at shift change. The wrong button was pressed. OK, I'm willing to accept that. Then why did it take 38 minutes to use the same system to get the correct information out? If that's the reality, and apparently we are being told it is, that's how the system works, some people need to be fired and held responsible for a criminally inadequately designed system.
Also, Twitter is not an acceptable medium for communications like this. They have come down strongly on the side of political propaganda. They actively and openly promote misinformation and censorship. They enable and support trolling, fake posts, bot accounts, and have institutionalized a political agenda. Anything published on that platform is suspect and should not be acted upon until confirmation from a real source of information.
I can only hope our missile defense system has better operational capability than our emergency alert system.
I'm trying to follow the logic, but some dumbass pushed the wrong button and panicked everyone but because they were fearful already, it's somehow Trump's fault. I'm thinking that the people who are too crazy and extreme for San Francisco politics must be moving to Hawaii. The Clinton News Network should also be commended for working overtime on their propaganda war. Goebbels would be proud.
