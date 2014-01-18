from the watch-where-you're-going dept.
NASA Team First to Demonstrate X-ray Navigation in Space
In a technology first, a team of NASA engineers has demonstrated fully autonomous X-ray navigation in space — a capability that could revolutionize NASA's ability in the future to pilot robotic spacecraft to the far reaches of the solar system and beyond.
The demonstration, which the team carried out with an experiment called Station Explorer for X-ray Timing and Navigation Technology, or SEXTANT, showed that millisecond pulsars could be used to accurately determine the location of an object moving at thousands of miles per hour in space — similar to how the Global Positioning System, widely known as GPS, provides positioning, navigation, and timing services to users on Earth with its constellation of 24 operating satellites.
[...] The SEXTANT technology demonstration, which NASA's Space Technology Mission Directorate had funded under its Game Changing Program, took advantage of the 52 X-ray telescopes and silicon-drift detectors that make up NASA's Neutron-star Interior Composition Explorer, or NICER. Since its successful deployment as an external attached payload on the International Space Station in June, it has trained its optics on some of the most unusual objects in the universe.
"We're doing very cool science and using the space station as a platform to execute that science, which in turn enables X-ray navigation," said Goddard's Keith Gendreau, the principal investigator for NICER, who presented the findings Thursday, Jan. 11, at the American Astronomical Society meeting in Washington. "The technology will help humanity navigate and explore the galaxy."
Neutron Star Interior Composition Explorer
Previously: NASA to Study Neutron Stars; Sends New Instrument to ISS; SpaceX Launch Sat @ 2107 UTC (1707 EDT)
Related: Voyager's 'Cosmic Map' Of Earth's Location Is Hopelessly Wrong
NASA's Neutron Star Interior Composition Explorer will be launching soon:
Nearly 50 years after British astrophysicist Jocelyn Bell discovered the existence of rapidly spinning neutron stars, NASA will launch the world's first mission devoted to studying these unusual objects. The agency also will use the same platform to carry out the world's first demonstration of X-ray navigation in space.
The agency plans to launch the two-in-one Neutron Star Interior Composition Explorer, or NICER, aboard SpaceX CRS-11, a cargo resupply mission to the International Space Station to be launched aboard a Falcon 9 rocket.
About a week after its installation as an external attached payload, this one-of-a-kind investigation will begin observing neutron stars, the densest objects in the universe. The mission will focus especially on pulsars — those neutron stars that appear to wink on and off because their spin sweeps beams of radiation past us, like a cosmic lighthouse.
NICER will be attached to the International Space Station, which is being resupplied:
SpaceX will launch its first re-used Dragon spacecraft aboard a Falcon 9 on Saturday, beginning the CRS-11 resupply mission to the International Space Station. The launch was scrubbed during the initial attempt due to poor weather, meaning Falcon 9 will lift off from the Kennedy Space Center – making the hundredth flight from the historic Launch Complex 39A – to the weekend.
[...] C106 is the first Dragon spacecraft to be used for a second mission. The spacecraft was inspected and refurbished following its return to Earth and has had its heat shield replaced. However, the spacecraft's hull and most of its systems are flight-proven.
Despite the recent whinging about whether or not the maps on the Pioneer and Voyager space probes might have been a big mistake that might lead to Earth being invaded by hostile aliens, it turns out that the pulsar maps included on these probes are actually worthless for determining the location of our Solar System. Pulsars were first discovered in 1967 by Jocelyn Bell-Burnell, and at the time they were believed to be unique and stable landmarks suitable for that purpose. However, subsequent discoveries have shown that they are not actually as stable and reliable as they were first believed. Ethan Siegel at Starts With A Bang has an article on this:
[...] While fear-mongers foolishly claim that hostile aliens could follow the Voyager maps back to Earth, the maps themselves are actually among the most useless information aboard Voyager. According to Frank Drake, who worked on the Voyager message with Carl Sagan:
"We needed to put something on the Voyager that said where it came from, and how long it was traveling... There was a magic about pulsars ... no other things in the sky had such labels on them. Each one had its own distinct pulsing frequency, so it could be identified by anybody, including other creatures after a long period of time and far, far away."
Although these identifiers were thought to be unique and stable, we now know that long-term changes will render this map useless. If you tried to identify Earth by the presence of Pangaea, you'd be sorely disappointed. By sending the messages we did with Voyager, we actually delivered a much more challenging problem to any aliens "lucky" enough to come upon it. The idea to send pulsar positions and frequencies was a brilliant one, but by the time anyone receives it, they'll only encounter one of the most difficult-to-decipher riddles we could have possibly imposed.
In summary, it turns out that pulsars are far from being as unique, rare, and stable as they were believed to be in the 1970s when they came up with the idea. There are an estimated one billion neutron stars in the Milky Way, and almost all of these will look like pulsars somewhere in space because their spin and magnetic axes aren't perfectly aligned and so they will beam radio waves in some direction. The pulsar periods are also not as unique as they were at the time believed, so any extraterrestrial finding the Voyager plaque will have a hard time figuring out which fourteen pulsars out of a billion are described. Second, the properties of a pulsar can change in unpredictable fashion. Pulsars have since been observed to appear and disappear as the orientations of their spins relative to Earth change due to various factors, such as their motion in space and events internal to the pulsar itself such as starquakes and pulsar speedup. If one really wanted to tell aliens were we were it would have been better to give them a description of the Solar System, with the astronomical properties and description of our sun and the planets. It is, after all, how we identify exoplanet systems today.
(Score: 2) by c0lo on Monday January 15, @08:48AM (4 children)
We have precision navigation for intragalactic travel...
Too bad that the propulsion technology makes that navigation moot, by the time we get anywhere those pulsars will be useful, anyone on board of the ship would have forgotten what those frequencies and positions mean.
(Score: 1, Touché) by Anonymous Coward on Monday January 15, @09:16AM (3 children)
Isn't solving that problem the point of writing?
(Score: 2) by maxwell demon on Monday January 15, @09:29AM
Unfortunately that requires that people remember the lettering used back then. And the language. There are enough examples of historic writings that we cannot decipher. And for others which we can, it took a long time (and a Rosetta stone or equivalent).
The only way for information to reliably survive for a long time is if it is actively maintained.
The Tao of math: The numbers you can count are not the real numbers.
(Score: 2) by c0lo on Monday January 15, @10:41AM (1 child)
Related: Voyager's 'Cosmic Map' Of Earth's Location Is Hopelessly Wrong [soylentnews.org]
In essence - the pulsars (fast rotating neuron start) emit into a narrow cone - what we see as pulses are in fact the brief moments in which this code points towards Earth.
Give it enough of a distance and you're not going to see that radiation cone ever. Or you are going to see it more frequent. Or with a different "duty cycle" (length of pulse over pulse period). Or. anywhere in between.
On long enough time scale, you may even see changes of frequency - we didn't observe pulsars long enough to know if they are predictable enough long term - there are indications they are not [arxiv.org].
Writing alone will not help you in knowing your position for long, you need active observations. In a "generation ship", you'll need astronomers to keep the data accurate for hundred of generations. It takes a single "glitch" to be lost forever.
Seeing how (part of the) Earth population, for example, forgets what fascism is and trying to revive it violently, I don't give too many chances to a generation ship.
And today I don't see any existent technology able to give an alternative (to generation ships) answer to intragalactic travel.
(Score: 2) by JoeMerchant on Monday January 15, @03:24PM
With today's technology, I don't think we're too far from frozen embryo thawing and robotic raising / education of the children. If we were really into it, we could start today with the first generation prototypes and start working out the kinks.
