The Satanic Temple, an activist group based in Salem, Massachusetts, is threatening to sue Twitter for religious discrimination after one of its co-founders had his Twitter account permanently suspended.
Lucien Greaves, the Satanic Temple's co-founder and spokesman, said his Twitter account was permanently suspended without any notice after he asked his followers to report a tweet that called for the Satanic Temple to be burned down.
"We're talking to lawyers today," Greaves said Friday about whether he planned to take legal action.
Source: http://www.newsweek.com/satanic-temple-threatens-sue-twitter-over-religious-discrimination-780148
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Monday January 15, @04:06PM
Hurry and call the Spanish Inquisition!
They will never expect it!
(Score: 2) by looorg on Monday January 15, @04:10PM (1 child)
So the Satanic Temple is an activist group and not necessarily a religion, so I'm not sure he can sue for religious discrimination. Not for not but shouldn't Satanists like fire? It feeling all homely and warm and stuff. There is humor in this somewhere. Satanists talking to lawyers ... of cause they are. They have after all so much in common. But it's a bit odd, so the satanists are told to report another tweet that in turn asked for their "temple" to be burned down? Yet they are the once that get suspended? Was he inciting a mob or? What happened to the one suggesting the burning (cause the link isn't working for me)?
As noted by the little tag -- my house, my rules. There is no God given (or by Lucifer or whomever -- or they might not actually worship anyone or anything but are more "egotistical" or whatever -- I seriously forgot what it is that they actually want or preach) that you should be on Twitter. But at least common decency should demand that you at least you should be told why you are removed. But overall that seems to be the current trend for the social media giants -- people that don't agree with them get removed or censored, while people with the "right" views get all the glory and can more or less say or do no wrong.
(Score: 3, Touché) by WillR on Monday January 15, @05:03PM
(Score: 5, Informative) by Thexalon on Monday January 15, @04:15PM
The Satanic Temple basically exists to call out right-wing religious nutjobs whenever they think that pushing religion into the public sphere is the same as pushing Christianity into the public sphere. For instance, when Oklahoma passed a law welcoming religious displays in the state capitol, with the plan of putting a 10 Commandments monument there, the Satanic Temple produced a 9-foot statue of Baphomet with 2 adoring children looking up at him and demanded that Oklahoma put that statue up as well. Oklahoma changed their mind shortly thereafter. They've done similar sorts of efforts in response to attempts to put religious education in public schools, e.g. creating Satanic alternatives to Christian bible study groups, as well as countering a Christian religious group distributing their literature in public schools with religious literature of their own, known as The Satanic Children's Big Book of Activities.
Their ideology is more political and philosophical than, say, the Church of Satan.
If you act on pie in the sky, you're likely to get pie in the face.
(Score: 5, Insightful) by Justin Case on Monday January 15, @04:20PM (2 children)
See here, kiddies, this is why we must standardize on protocols instead of platforms.
Whoever controls your platform controls your speech and the ideas you can receive.
Someone tries to take control of your protocol... just route around the damage.
But the stampeding hordes are too busy eating the candy to worry about the last vestiges of freedom withering away.
When the government can crack your encryption, criminals can crack your encryption and drain your bank account.
(Score: 1) by fustakrakich on Monday January 15, @05:13PM
The real ball and chain is the ISP. They can *drop an anchor* on your connection at the drop of a hat, just for using an "unauthorized" protocol for instance (*cough* bittorrent). The internet should be only wires and switches, a dumb pipe, all QoS issues are to be dealt with at the end points.
This (the 1st comment) convinced me to sign up [soylentnews.org]
(Score: 2) by Thexalon on Monday January 15, @05:40PM
The technical advantages of protocols rather than platforms are well understood by now. The business advantage of platforms over protocols are also well understood by now. As long as the western world is under the control of business, the business rules will be what matters.
I'm amazed that Twitter has gotten and remained as big as it has, really: The idea that important ideas can be expressed in a single short sentence is just silly.
If you act on pie in the sky, you're likely to get pie in the face.
(Score: 4, Interesting) by Azuma Hazuki on Monday January 15, @04:21PM (5 children)
It's a giant troll hive, something like a much snarkier Church of the Sub-Genius. Ironically, this makes them closer to the actual definition of Satan (s[h]'t'n - adversary, one who challenges at law) than what most people think of when they hear "Satan."
In any case, I'm glad they're here, as they're a much-needed mirror held up to the absurdity of self-righteous religious types who think to bend the law for their own purposes.
(Score: 3, Insightful) by TheRaven on Monday January 15, @04:45PM (2 children)
sudo mod me up
(Score: 1, Informative) by Anonymous Coward on Monday January 15, @05:09PM
> ... legal definition of what constitutes a religion...
No reason to reinvent the wheel, the IRS will guide you, relative to US non-profit tax laws:
Publication 1828, Tax Guide for Churches and Religious Organizations
https://www.irs.gov/pub/irs-pdf/p1828.pdf [irs.gov] [pdf warning]
Google's cached html version is fairly readable...
https://webcache.googleusercontent.com/search?q=cache:3MOGKlbn_qoJ:https://www.irs.gov/pub/irs-pdf/p1828.pdf+ [googleusercontent.com]
(Score: 2) by Bot on Monday January 15, @05:47PM
I'd say a belief becomes a religion when: 1. miracles happen because of it 2. normal people which haven't undergone any special preparation freely choose martyrdom because of it.
Probably all major religions apply. Suicide missions do not count because the perpetrators/their families are groomed/compensated, that makes the choice not free.
As for satanic temple they should be treated like the object of their worship treats us. If the object of your organization is evil, it does not matter if you follow the letter of the law, "B-But we are trolling!". Then you are not a religion, go home.
Cue the "old testament god killing people" retarded argument (retarded because you creator can do whatever in your own domain, where everythings owes you existence. You creator, not men acting in your name)
Cue the "satan can lawfully do the same to his own creatures, oops he did not create anything" retort.
(Score: 3, Interesting) by The Mighty Buzzard on Monday January 15, @05:08PM (1 child)
I agree entirely. Everyone needs someone who is happy to call them on their bullshit; preferably with mockery. Pity you think this means everyone but yourself.
We've got #BieberFever [soylentnews.org]!
(Score: 1) by fustakrakich on Monday January 15, @05:24PM
I like mockery, but if you have noticed over the last few years, people who are mocked just dig in their heels, and will act (vote) out of pure spite. Pretty much how it went down. "Do not taunt Happy Fun Ball."?
This (the 1st comment) convinced me to sign up [soylentnews.org]
(Score: 2) by SomeGuy on Monday January 15, @05:17PM
A satanic group on Twitter? I didn't know Twitter worked in Microsoft Internet Explorer 4. :P
BTW, THERE IS NO SUCH THING AS GOD! Sky fairy, underground fairy, or otherwise.
The scary thing is if someone were to say that on Twidder now they might get their account suspended.
