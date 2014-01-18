from the should-be-a-tv-series dept.
SPARCS, a NASA-funded CubeSat mission led by Arizona State University, will monitor nearby red dwarf stars for flare activity and sunspots in order to assess their habitability:
In 2021, a spacecraft the size of a Cheerios box will carry a small telescope into Earth orbit on an unusual mission. Its task is to monitor the flares and sunspots of small stars to assess how habitable the space environment is for planets orbiting them.
The spacecraft, known as the Star-Planet Activity Research CubeSat, or SPARCS for short, is a new NASA-funded space telescope. The mission, including spacecraft design, integration and resulting science, is led by Arizona State University's School of Earth and Space Exploration (SESE).
"This is a mission to the borderland of astrophysics and astrobiology," said Evgenya Shkolnik, assistant professor in SESE and principal investigator for the SPARCS mission. "We're going to study the habitability and high-energy environment around stars that we call M dwarfs."
[...] Because M dwarfs are so plentiful, astronomers estimate that our galaxy alone contains roughly 40 billion — that's billion with a B — rocky planets in habitable zones around their stars. This means that most of the habitable-zone planets in our galaxy orbit M dwarfs. In fact, the nearest one, dubbed Proxima b, lies just 4.2 light-years away, which is on our doorstep in astronomical terms.
(Score: 5, Interesting) by DannyB on Monday January 15, @08:10PM (1 child)
If this type of star, with exoplanets are far more common, it is obvious to wonder if this might be the dominant type of life bearing planet and ours is a less common type.
Suppose life already evolved to a high level on that type of planet before it did on earth.
Maybe life on all those red dwarf star exoplanets has already reached some Great Filter we have yet to reach. (all ISPs merge into Comcast, trailer park reality tv is highest rated, junk food becomes the only food group.)
Is an atmosphere necessary on a tidally locked planet to have life? Could there be an underground ocean (but what mechanism of formation)? Could such an environment exist near the "equator" of the planet between light / dark sides? Such a civilization would come to regard the warm and cold sides of the world as a fixed feature like our magnetic poles, moon, etc. Maybe those who pass go on to eternity in the warm side or the cold side depending on how they swam during their mortal life.
If there were life, might it be unrecognizable to us? So our robotic probes begin harvesting resources, building new ships, and sending manufactured goods back to earth. Only too late do we realize there is life, and it is massively organized against us. Maybe they are unable to recognize our robotic probes as the product of an intelligent design. Or to recognize us as life forms. Or post unkind but highly modded comments about how earth is relatively late in the game of planetary evolution, etc. Devoid of life. A prime resource harvesting candidate.
(Score: 3, Interesting) by takyon on Tuesday January 16, @12:06AM
"Life" may be a low bar if we are talking about subsurface oceans.
http://www.newsweek.com/life-solar-system-likely-exists-and-more-common-we-think-780229 [newsweek.com]
There could be life [wikipedia.org] on Mars (interior ocean, not surface), Ceres, Europa, Ganymede, Callisto, Enceladus, Dione, Rhea, Titan (interior water ocean instead of hydrocarbon lake), Titania, Oberon, Triton, Pluto, etc.
I don't expect any complex space-faring civilization could form on ocean worlds or in cold subsurface oceans. If you can't even create fire or invent the wheel, you won't be building spaceships. That's not to say that there couldn't be intelligent dolphin-like life in some cases. Just that it would be very stuck, unable to develop further than language and maybe moving around some rock and ice chunks.
The tidal locking scenario with a thin ring around a planet supporting moderate temperatures seems plausible. But we need JWST or something bigger to confirm it.
Possibly, but it seems more like science fiction wanking than a plausible outcome. If they are intelligent enough to have reached a point of having collective goals and science, they should eventually figure out that invaders are life forms. Or at least that robotic probes are unusual. They may worship the invaders or probes as gods (ancient aliens!).
(Score: 1, Funny) by Anonymous Coward on Monday January 15, @09:32PM (1 child)
Facinating. We've finally got a unit of scientific volume that is more granular than the Olympic swimming pool. Now if only we knew *which* Cheerios box it was, we could get a unit of astronomical scientific discovery per Cheerio [google.com], and then we'd *really* be making skme headway!
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday January 16, @02:15AM
I'm guessing that the one with which most folks are familiar (most affordable??) is the 9oz thing. [google.com]
Wow! $2.99 for 9oz of grain. That's $5.32/lb.
Last time I bought grain, I got a 24oz loaf of bread for 99c. That's 67c/lb.
I get five each 7oz packages of pasta for 99c. That's 45c/lb.
I get a rice for 40c/lb.
That grain they're selling must be awesome stuff.
.
...and I remember when Google's shopping engine was called Froogle and was actually worth a damn.
Back then, it respected the intitle parameter and Boolean NOTs and let you arrange things by price.
That thing they've got now is a complete pile of shit.
...then there's vendors who try to pile as much promotion on to 1 page as possible and in the process make their things unsearchable junk.
-- OriginalOwner_ [soylentnews.org]
